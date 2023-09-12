Popular Items

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach Pie, Spinach, feta, egg, baked phillo dough, tzatziki, pita.

Breakfast

$15.00

Mashed avocado, roasted red peppers, crumbled goat cheese, poached eggs, red pepper flakes, olive oil, sea salt, and black pepper.

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and choice of bagel.

$15.00

Choice of bagel smoked Salamon, cream cheese, capers, tomato slices, red onion, and whipped butter.

$13.00

Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce

$12.00

Whipped cream and powdered sugar.

$9.00

Greek yogurt, local granola, raw honey, fresh berries, and coconut shavings.

Eggs Florentine

$12.00
$11.00

Eggs, home fries or fresh fruit, and choice of toast.

$10.00

2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 brioche French toast, 2 eggs-any style, and 2 bacon or sausage.

$17.00

Corned beef, bell peppers, onions, home fries, Swiss cheese, eggs any-style, fresh fruit, and toast.

Souvlaki Breakfast

$17.00

Beef or Chicken souvlaki skewers, eggs any-style, home fries or fresh fruit, and toast.

$13.00

Choose Your Favorite 4 Ingredients, 3 Eggs, Home Fries or Fresh Fruit, and Toast.

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

8oz NY Strip Steak Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs and Toast

$8.00

Two eggs any style. Served with toast.

Sandwiches/Pita/Wraps/Burgers

sandwiches/pita/wraps/burgers

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, served on rye bread.

Huge BLT

$14.00

Multi Grain Bread, Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, mayo

$9.49

Romaine, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki on side, Greek dressing on side, chicken or beef souvlaki, falafel, plant based chicken tenders (tossed in Buffalo sauce)

$10.49Out of stock

Romaine, cabbage & carrot blend, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Asian crunchy noodles, hot sauce, and choice of protein.

$10.49

Romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana pepper, cucumbers, and choice of protein.

$12.00

Angus beef burger, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and sriracha mayo

$12.00

Falafel patty, RR humus, feta, romaine, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.

Chicken Portabella Lavash

$14.00

Honey Chicken Salad on Croissant

$11.00

Apple Walnut Tuna Salad on Croissant

$11.00

Soups

Greek chicken rice with lemon and egg.

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.99

Toast

$3.00

House Salad

$4.99

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Bacon

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$8.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Greek Potatoes

$6.00

Extra Dressing (Served on side always)

$0.75

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Salads

Signature Salads

$12.00

Romaine, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

$12.00

Romaine, hard-boiled egg, celery, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and Poppyseed Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

$12.00

Romaine, Super Greens mix, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Feta, Dried Cranberries, served with grilled pita. Dressing: Lemon

Horiatiki Salad

$13.00
$12.00

Spicy quinoa, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing.

Appetizers

$23.00

Traditional Hummus - Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Eggplant Fritters, served with pita and veggies.

$11.50

Served with pita and veggies.

$11.50

Served with pita and veggies.

$11.50

Served with pita and veggies.

$16.50

Falafel and Hummus combo. Best of both worlds in one App. Served with cucumbers and tomatoes and pita.

$11.50

Handmade spinach pie.

$9.20

Fries, feta, and Pauly spice.

Soups

Greek chicken rice with lemon and egg.

Sides

Home Fries

$5.75

French Fries

$5.75

Toast

$3.45

House Salad

$6.90

Grilled Pita

$2.30

Greek Potatoes

$6.90

Bacon

$6.90

Pork Sausage

$6.90

Canadian Bacon

$8.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.03

Mezzes (Starters)

Saganaki

$15.00

Pan fried, Premium Greek Cheese, brandy, lemon, pita.

Santorini Trio

$16.00

House made favorites: Choose 3 of the following: Hummus, Roasted red Pepper Hummus, Tzatziki, Tyrosalata (spicy feta) OR Kalamata Dip. Served with veggies and pita.

Tzatziki Mezze

$11.00

Greek Yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, lemon, pita.

Hummus

$11.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus or Traditional served with Pita.

Tyrosalata (Spicy Feta)

$12.00

Spicy Feta dip served with Pita.

Keftedes

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated Greek Meatballs in greek spices, red sauce, pita.

Falafel Hummus

$15.00

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach Pie, Spinach, feta, egg, baked phillo dough, tzatziki, pita.

OPA! Fries

$8.00

French Fries, feta, Pauly spice, sea salt, pepper.

Buffalo Falafel Fritters

$12.00

Chickpea fritters tossed in Spicy Buffalo sauce, lemon, parsley, celery, carrots, tzatziki.

Dolmaldes (Grape Leaves)

$10.00

Wineleaf and rice rolls with tzatziki and grilled pita.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Fresh herbed Chicken tossed in Panko served with fries, carrots, celery and blue cheese.

Kalamata Olive Dip

$13.00

PEKELIA

$19.00

Dinner

Greek Souvlaki Dinners

Souvlaki Dinner

Choice of protein, romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, tzatziki, pita served with Greek Potatoes and Rice Pilaf

Gyro Dinner

$25.00

Gyro, Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, tzatziki, pita. Served with Greek Potatoes and Rice Pilaf.

Greek Dinners

Mousaka (layered eggplant and ground beef)

$25.00

Layered seasoned ground beef, roasted eggplant, bechamel sauce. Served with Greek potatoes and Pita. Choice of Salad or soup.

Pastitsio (layered pasta and ground beef)

$25.00

Layered macaroni, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce, marinara sauce. Served with Greek potatoes and pita. Choice of Salad or soup.

Kotopoulo (1\2 Chicken)

$23.00

Dinner Sides

Greek Potatoes

$7.00

Greek Rice Pilaf

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00
$8.00

Little bite-sized fluffy sweet honey balls (the Greek version of donuts), which are deep fried to golden and crispy perfection.

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.00

Molton Lava Cake w/Rice pudding

$8.00

Bougatsa (vanilla custard baked in phyllo dough)

$8.00