Acropolis OPA & Newbury Salads

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

112 Davie Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Pita Roll Up
Horiatiki Salad
Pan-Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

Greek Appetizers

Santorini

Santorini

$15.00

House made favorites: hummus, tzatziki, tyosalata (spicy feta), pita

Hummus

Hummus

$8.50

Choice of roasted red pepper or traditional. Chickpeas, lemon, tahini, garlic, salt, pepper, oil, pita.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, pita

Tyrosalata

Tyrosalata

$8.50

Spicy feta dip, pita

Falafel

Falafel

$8.50

Chickpea fritters, lemon, parsley, tzatziki, pita

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.00

Spinach pie. Spinach, feta, egg, baked in phyllo dough, tzatziki, pita

OPA Fries

OPA Fries

$8.00

Hand cut fries, feta, Pauly spice, sea salt, pepper

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Fresh herbed chicken hand-tossed in panko. Served with fries, celery, carrots, blue cheese.

Buffalo Falafel Fritters

Buffalo Falafel Fritters

$9.50

Chickpea fritters, lemon, parsley, celery, carrots, tzatziki, tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce

Dolmades

Dolmades

$9.00

Wineleaf and rice rolls with tzatziki & grilled pita

Salads

Souvlaki Salad

Souvlaki Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, bell peppers, olives, red onions, house made Greek dressing, pita Picture: Added ($$) protein item Beef Souvlaki

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$11.00

Greek Village Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, extra virgin olive oil

Santorini Salad

$11.00

Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, feta, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, house made lemon vinaigrette, pita

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, toasted croutons, Caesar dressing, pita

Gyros and Pitas and Wraps

Pita Roll Up

Pita Roll Up

$10.00

Choice of protein, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, feta, rolled up in a Greek pita

Souvlaki Wrap

$10.00

Choice of protein with romaine, feta, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, white or wheat wrap

Burgers

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute chips for french fries, chef salad, or cup of soup for +$3.99.
Applewood Bacon Burger

Applewood Bacon Burger

$10.00

Ground beef burger with applewood-smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll

House-Made Veggie Burger

House-Made Veggie Burger

$10.00

Pesto aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$10.00

Crispy falafel, roasted red pepper hummus (spread on roll), lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki, brioche roll

Dinners

Souvlaki Platter

Souvlaki Platter

$16.00

Choice of chicken, beef, falafel or spicy tofu with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.

Gyro (Lamb/Beef Spiced) Platter

Gyro (Lamb/Beef Spiced) Platter

$22.00

Gyro with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, cucumber and tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.

Lamb Chops Dinner served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$29.00

lamb Chops marinated in Greek herbs and oil. Served with Greek potatoes (updated from menu) and grilled asparagus. Comes with a dinner salad.

Pan-Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

Pan-Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$25.00

Served over Greek rice pilaf and grilled asparagus. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.

Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna)

Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna)

$19.00

Layered Greek macaroni, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce, marinara sauce. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.

Captain's Table Beer Batter Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer Batter Haddock served with French Fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon.

Braised Lamb Shank

$27.00

Braising jus, root vegetables, served over Greek potatoes. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.

Dinner Sides

Side Greek Roasted Potatoes

Side Greek Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Greek Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Soups

Avgolemono Soup Greek Chicken Rice (Cup) -12 ounce

Avgolemono Soup Greek Chicken Rice (Cup) -12 ounce

$4.95
Avgolemono Soup Greek Chicken Rice (Bowl) - 16 ounce

Avgolemono Soup Greek Chicken Rice (Bowl) - 16 ounce

$6.95

Desserts

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00
Baklava

Baklava

$5.00
Rice Pudding w/ cinnamon

Rice Pudding w/ cinnamon

$5.00

Sweet Street Brownie Packaged (Non GMO)

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Drinks

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Wild Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Wild Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

Aquafina Bottled Water 20oz

$2.00
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Raspberry 18.5 oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Raspberry 18.5 oz Bottle

$2.50
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened 18.5oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened 18.5oz Bottle

$2.50
Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Peach 18.5 oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Sweet Peach 18.5 oz Bottle

$2.50
Pure Leaf Iced tea Sweet Tea 18.5oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Iced tea Sweet Tea 18.5oz Bottle

$2.50
Bubbly Sparkling Water Blackberry 16oz Can

Bubbly Sparkling Water Blackberry 16oz Can

$2.50
Bubbly Sparkling Water Lime 16oz Can

Bubbly Sparkling Water Lime 16oz Can

$2.50
Gatorade 20oz Bottle FRUIT PUNCH

Gatorade 20oz Bottle FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50
Gatorade 20oz Bottle Cool Blue

Gatorade 20oz Bottle Cool Blue

$2.50Out of stock
Gatorade 20oz Bottle Lemon Lime

Gatorade 20oz Bottle Lemon Lime

$2.50
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15.2oz Bottle

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15.2oz Bottle

$2.99
Dole Apple Juice 15.2oz Bottle

Dole Apple Juice 15.2oz Bottle

$2.99
Pellegrino 16.9oz

Pellegrino 16.9oz

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Acropolis OPA offers traditional Greek Cuisine. Acropolis Website: www.AcropolisOPA.com

Website

Location

112 Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

