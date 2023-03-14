- Home
- /
- Jamaica Plain
- /
- Across the Border
Across the Border
No reviews yet
378 Centre Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
"Fully Loaded" Burrito
"Fully Loaded" Burrito
12"In Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeno's, Sour Cream. ( Either, Chicken, Steak, or Carnita's)
"Fully Loaded" Cali Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, French Fries, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Jalapeno's, Either Cheetos ,Doritos Or Fritos (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)
"Fully Loaded" Boston Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Lettuce. (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)
"Fully Loaded" Mascot Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese ,Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Either Cheetos, Fritos Or Doritos. (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnita's.)
"Fully Loaded" Chip Burrito
12In", Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños , Sour Cream, Choice of Chips. (Either Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)
"Fully Loaded" Shrimp Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Contains: Shell Fish , Tree Nuts In the Side Dressing
Simple Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, lettuce, Shredded cheese, Salsa, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas.
Bowl
Bowl
Gluten Free Bowl:Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn (Either Chicken, Steak or Carnitas) Gluten Free,
Chip Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn And Chips
Mascot Bowl
Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Choice Of Chips
Boston Bowl
Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole And Lettuce
Shrimp Bowl
shrimp Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño,Sour Cream side of chips and cilantro lime dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts
Taco's
"Fully Loaded" Taco
Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño (Either Chicken, Steak, Carnitas)
Fully Loaded Shrimp Taco
Corn Or Flour Tortilla ,Shrimp Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Side of Cilantro Lime Dressing. Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts
Fully Loaded Shrimp Taco's Combo
3 Tacos Corn Or Flour Tortilla,Shrimp ,Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Comes With Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo Side of cilantro Lime Dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts
Fully Loaded Taco's Combo
3 Tacos Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Comes With Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo
Classic Taco
chicken, steak or carnita's onion, cilantro, and lime.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla
12Inch Flour Tortilla, Chicken Cheese With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
Steak Onion Pepper and Mushrooms Quesadilla
12Inch Flour Tortilla, Steak, Shredded Cheese, With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream Cooked Onions, Peppers and mushrooms
Cheese Quesadilla
cheese with a side pico guac and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheese, Shrimp, Side of Salsa, Guacamole Sour Cream And Cilantro Lime Dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts
Vegetarian Menu
Beantown Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn
Vegetarian Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapeno Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Cooked Onions ,Pepper, mushrooms
Vegetarian Nachos
Fresh Homemade Nachos Chips, Black Beans, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Corn
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapeño, Peppers, Onions Mushroom, With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
Vegetarian Taco
Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Corn, Black Beans, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom.
Vegetarian Taco Combo
3 Corn Or Flour Tortilla Tacos, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Onions peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream , With A Side Of Rice, Black Beans And corn
Beantown Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice,Black Beans Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño,, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Corn.
Vegetarian Boston Bowl
Tatartots Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.
Tator Vator Bowl
Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Jalapeño. Choice Of Dorito, Frito Or Cheetos
Boston Vegetarian Burrito
12In Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom Melted Cheese Guacamole, lettuce
Vegetarian Burrito
Rice Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Corn, Black Beans onions mushrooms and peppers
Vegetarian Chip Burrito
Yellow Rice, Black Beans Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Melted Chesse. Choice of Doritos, Fritos, Or Cheetos
ATB Vegetarian Burger
Vegan Menu
100% SEA MOSS
Five Reasons To Use Sea Moss. !. 92 Minerals & Packed With Vitamin A, C, & E 2.Reduce Inflammation. 3. Boost Immunity. 4. Heart Health Support. 5. Promotes Digestive Health.
Vegan Burrito
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Vegan Sour Cream Choice of, vegan tofu, vegan chorizo, vegan chicken Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Nachos
Fresh House Nachos , House Made Vegan Nacho Cheese, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeños, Corn, choice of vegan chicken, vegan tofu, vegan chorizo. Contain: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Vegan Sour Cream, Corn. choice of vegan chicken, vegan chorizo, vegan tofu. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Vegan Shredded Cheese Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo or Mexican Style Tofu. With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Sour Cream. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Boston Burrito
Tator Tots, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan House Made Nacho Cheese , Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño's, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo Or Mexican Style Tofu. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Burrito
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan nacho Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu & Sweet Chili Doritos Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts
Vegan Taco
Corn Or Flour Tortilla , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo Or Mexican Style Tofu
Vegan Taco Combo Meal
3 Corn Or Flour Tortilla , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu with Rice Beans and corn on The Side
Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, House made Melted Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese,Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Corn Choice of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican style Tofu. & Sweet Chili Doritos.
"VeeVee"Vegan Quesadilla
Fully loaded quesadilla Onions, mushroom, Pepper, Black Beans, Vegan shredded cheese, Corn, Jalapenos, With A Side of Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Salsa
Vegan Frito Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Melted Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Corn, Jalapeño & Fritos
Vegan Cali Burrito
12In" Flour Tortilla, French Fries, Vegan Nacho Cheese , Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño Choice Of Sweet Chili Doritos Or Fritos
"VeeVee" Vegan Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn, onions, peppers and mushrooms.
ATB Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Vegan chicken, Vegan cheese, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Onions Tomato.
VeeVee Burger
Black Bean Pattie, Vegan cheese, Vegan Aioli Sauce, Guacamole, lettuce, onions peppers mushrooms . Side of French Fries.
VeeVee Burito
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.
4 Vegan Chicken Fingers and fries
vegan boston bowl
Vegan Cabbage Soup
Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Peas, Jackfruit , Green Beans & spices. (Feeds 2 people) Contains: Soy
Sides
Appetizers
Nachos
"Fully Loaded" Nachos
Fresh House Nachos, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeño's, Corn, Black Bean's Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas.
Veggie Nacho's
House made Nacho's, Black Bean's, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapeno's, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Melted Cheese.
Shrimp Nacho's
House Made Nacho's, Shrimp, Black Bean's, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapeno's, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Melted Cheese.
Kids
Vegan Fingers and Fries
6 vegan chicken tender with Fries.
Taco & Drink
Flour Or Corn tortilla, Choice of Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa. With Water or Juice Box.
kids Nacho's & Drink
House Made Nacho's, Melted cheese, sour cream, Salsa, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas. Either Water or Juice Box.
Quesadilla & Drink
"6In Flour Tortilla, cheese, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas. With Water or Juice Box.
Vegan Side's
Vegan Appetizer
Vegan Tamale
Corn Masa, Jack Fruit, Onions, Garlic, Carrots, Peas, Green Beans.
Vegan Cheesy Fries
French Fries, House made Nacho Cheese. Contains: Tree Nuts
Vegan Fully Loaded Fries
Fries, House Made Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese,Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeno. Contains: Tree Nuts, Soy
Drink
Sparkling Water
San Pellegerino
Water
Vegan Dessert
Vegan Carrot Cake
Contains: Soy
Vegan Banana Bread
Contains: Soy
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
Contains: Soy
Vegan Chocolate Brownie
Contains: Soy
Vegan Apple Cranberry Bread
Contains: Tree Nuts
Vegan Pistachio Bread
Contains : Tree Nut's.
Vegan Fruit Salad
Vegan Apple or Pineapple croissants
Vegan Pineapple Cheesecake
Vegan Strawberry Not So Short Cake
Contains: Tree Nut's & Soy
Vegan COCA Overnight Oats.
Contains: Tree Nuts,
Vegan Overnight Oats Fruit Salad
Regular Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options
378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130