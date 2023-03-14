Restaurant header imageView gallery

Across the Border

378 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Popular Items

Quesadilla
"Fully Loaded" Boston Burrito
Vegetarian Chip Burrito

Food

"Fully Loaded" Burrito

"Fully Loaded" Burrito

$12.95

12"In Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeno's, Sour Cream. ( Either, Chicken, Steak, or Carnita's)

"Fully Loaded" Cali Burrito

$15.00

12In" Flour Tortilla, French Fries, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Jalapeno's, Either Cheetos ,Doritos Or Fritos (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)

"Fully Loaded" Boston Burrito

$12.95

12In" Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Lettuce. (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)

"Fully Loaded" Mascot Burrito

$14.00

12In" Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese ,Sour Cream, Jalapeños, Either Cheetos, Fritos Or Doritos. (Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnita's.)

"Fully Loaded" Chip Burrito

$15.00

12In", Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños , Sour Cream, Choice of Chips. (Either Chicken, Steak or Carnitas)

"Fully Loaded" Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Contains: Shell Fish , Tree Nuts In the Side Dressing

Simple Burrito

$10.95

12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, lettuce, Shredded cheese, Salsa, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas.

Bowl

Bowl

$12.95

Gluten Free Bowl:Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn (Either Chicken, Steak or Carnitas) Gluten Free,

Chip Bowl

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn And Chips

Mascot Bowl

$15.00

Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Choice Of Chips

Boston Bowl

$12.95

Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole And Lettuce

Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

shrimp Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño,Sour Cream side of chips and cilantro lime dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts

Taco's

"Fully Loaded" Taco

$4.25

Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño (Either Chicken, Steak, Carnitas)

Fully Loaded Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Corn Or Flour Tortilla ,Shrimp Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Side of Cilantro Lime Dressing. Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts

Fully Loaded Shrimp Taco's Combo

$17.50

3 Tacos Corn Or Flour Tortilla,Shrimp ,Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Comes With Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo Side of cilantro Lime Dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts

Fully Loaded Taco's Combo

$15.00

3 Tacos Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Comes With Rice Beans And Pico De Gallo

Classic Taco

$3.25

chicken, steak or carnita's onion, cilantro, and lime.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.95

12Inch Flour Tortilla, Chicken Cheese With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

Steak Onion Pepper and Mushrooms Quesadilla

$14.95

12Inch Flour Tortilla, Steak, Shredded Cheese, With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream Cooked Onions, Peppers and mushrooms

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

cheese with a side pico guac and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.50

Cheese, Shrimp, Side of Salsa, Guacamole Sour Cream And Cilantro Lime Dressing Contains: Shell Fish & Tree Nuts

Vegetarian Menu

Beantown Bowl

$11.95

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn

Vegetarian Bowl

$11.95

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapeno Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Cooked Onions ,Pepper, mushrooms

Vegetarian Nachos

$11.95

Fresh Homemade Nachos Chips, Black Beans, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Corn

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapeño, Peppers, Onions Mushroom, With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

Vegetarian Taco

$4.95

Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Corn, Black Beans, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom.

Vegetarian Taco Combo

$17.95

3 Corn Or Flour Tortilla Tacos, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Onions peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream , With A Side Of Rice, Black Beans And corn

Beantown Burrito

$11.95

12In" Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice,Black Beans Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño,, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Corn.

Vegetarian Boston Bowl

$11.95

Tatartots Shredded Cheese,Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.

Tator Vator Bowl

$11.95

Tatar Tots, Melted Cheese Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream Jalapeño. Choice Of Dorito, Frito Or Cheetos

Boston Vegetarian Burrito

$11.95

12In Flour Tortilla, Tatar Tots, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom Melted Cheese Guacamole, lettuce

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.95

Rice Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream Corn, Black Beans onions mushrooms and peppers

Vegetarian Chip Burrito

$13.50

Yellow Rice, Black Beans Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Melted Chesse. Choice of Doritos, Fritos, Or Cheetos

ATB Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Vegan Menu

100% Vegan No Bone Char and no Honey Sweetened with agave,cane sugar

100% SEA MOSS

$15.00

Five Reasons To Use Sea Moss. !. 92 Minerals & Packed With Vitamin A, C, & E 2.Reduce Inflammation. 3. Boost Immunity. 4. Heart Health Support. 5. Promotes Digestive Health.

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Vegan Sour Cream Choice of, vegan tofu, vegan chorizo, vegan chicken Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Nachos

$15.00

Fresh House Nachos , House Made Vegan Nacho Cheese, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeños, Corn, choice of vegan chicken, vegan tofu, vegan chorizo. Contain: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Bowl

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Vegan Sour Cream, Corn. choice of vegan chicken, vegan chorizo, vegan tofu. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Vegan Shredded Cheese Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo or Mexican Style Tofu. With A Side Of Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Sour Cream. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Boston Burrito

$16.50

Tator Tots, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan House Made Nacho Cheese , Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño's, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo Or Mexican Style Tofu. Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Burrito

$16.50

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Vegan nacho Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu & Sweet Chili Doritos Contains: Soy & Tree Nuts

Vegan Taco

$5.00

Corn Or Flour Tortilla , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo Or Mexican Style Tofu

Vegan Taco Combo Meal

$18.00

3 Corn Or Flour Tortilla , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Choice Of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican Style Tofu with Rice Beans and corn on The Side

Vegan Sweet Chili Dorito Bowl

$16.50

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, House made Melted Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese,Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Corn Choice of Vegan Chicken, Chorizo, Or Mexican style Tofu. & Sweet Chili Doritos.

"VeeVee"Vegan Quesadilla

$15.00

Fully loaded quesadilla Onions, mushroom, Pepper, Black Beans, Vegan shredded cheese, Corn, Jalapenos, With A Side of Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Salsa

Vegan Frito Bowl

$16.50

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Melted Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Corn, Jalapeño & Fritos

Vegan Cali Burrito

$16.50

12In" Flour Tortilla, French Fries, Vegan Nacho Cheese , Vegan Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeño Choice Of Sweet Chili Doritos Or Fritos

"VeeVee" Vegan Bowl

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn, onions, peppers and mushrooms.

ATB Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Vegan chicken, Vegan cheese, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Onions Tomato.

VeeVee Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Pattie, Vegan cheese, Vegan Aioli Sauce, Guacamole, lettuce, onions peppers mushrooms . Side of French Fries.

VeeVee Burito

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Jalapeño, Corn, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.

4 Vegan Chicken Fingers and fries

$15.00

vegan boston bowl

$16.50

Vegan Cabbage Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Peas, Jackfruit , Green Beans & spices. (Feeds 2 people) Contains: Soy

Sides

rice

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$2.50

Extra Steak

$2.50

Extra Shrimp

$2.50

Extra Chicken

$2.50

Extra Carnitas

$2.50

Extra Tofu

$2.50

vegan chorizo

$2.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Guacamole

$1.50

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side of Cilantro Lime Dressing

$1.00

vegan chicken 2 peice's

$3.50

Appetizers

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Vegan Veggie Rolls

$4.00

Carrots, Cabbage Onion, Spices, Contains: Sesame

Tator Tots

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Fries

$8.99

Cheesy Tots

$8.99

Chips and Guacamole

$5.50

Chips and Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Pretzel Chips

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.50

mozzarella sticks

$5.00

chips

$2.00

Nachos

"Fully Loaded" Nachos

$12.95

Fresh House Nachos, Melted Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeño's, Corn, Black Bean's Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas.

Veggie Nacho's

$11.95

House made Nacho's, Black Bean's, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapeno's, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Melted Cheese.

Shrimp Nacho's

$14.50

House Made Nacho's, Shrimp, Black Bean's, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapeno's, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Melted Cheese.

Kids

Vegan Fingers and Fries

$9.00

6 vegan chicken tender with Fries.

Taco & Drink

$5.00

Flour Or Corn tortilla, Choice of Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa. With Water or Juice Box.

kids Nacho's & Drink

$5.00

House Made Nacho's, Melted cheese, sour cream, Salsa, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas. Either Water or Juice Box.

Quesadilla & Drink

$5.00

"6In Flour Tortilla, cheese, Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas. With Water or Juice Box.

Vegan Side's

Vegan sour cream

$1.50

Vegan Melted Cheese

$2.00

Vegan Appetizer

Vegan Tamale

$5.00

Corn Masa, Jack Fruit, Onions, Garlic, Carrots, Peas, Green Beans.

Vegan Cheesy Fries

$7.00

French Fries, House made Nacho Cheese. Contains: Tree Nuts

Vegan Fully Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries, House Made Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese,Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeno. Contains: Tree Nuts, Soy

Drink

Mexican Jarrito

Pineapple

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Guava

$2.50Out of stock

Orange

$2.50

Sparkling Water

AhA

$2.00

Waterloo

$2.00

San Pellegerino

Orange

$2.50

Pomegranate

$2.50

Water

Water

$1.00

Vegan Dessert

ALL VEGAN PASTRY"S HAVE NO BONE CHAR, OR HONEY

Vegan Carrot Cake

$6.70

Contains: Soy

Vegan Banana Bread

$6.50

Contains: Soy

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$5.50Out of stock

Contains: Soy

Vegan Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Contains: Soy

Vegan Apple Cranberry Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Contains: Tree Nuts

Vegan Pistachio Bread

$5.00

Contains : Tree Nut's.

Vegan Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Apple or Pineapple croissants

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Pineapple Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Strawberry Not So Short Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Contains: Tree Nut's & Soy

Vegan COCA Overnight Oats.

$7.00

Contains: Tree Nuts,

Vegan Overnight Oats Fruit Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Regular Dessert

Churro

Strawberry

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Bavarian

$3.00

Flan

Flan

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options

Location

378 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

