Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Across The Trax 633 Main St

36 Reviews

633 Main St

Adams, NE 68301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheeseburger
Chicken Strip Basket

Appetizer

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Cheeseballs

$7.95

Corn Nuggets

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Onion Petals

$7.95

Pepper Jack Shots

$7.95

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Pub Pickles

$7.95

Southwest Eggrolls (4)

$8.95

Mini Tacos

$7.95

Mini Corn Dog Appitzer

$7.95

Gizzard Appitizer

$7.95

Bull Fry Appitizer

$10.95

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Funnel Fries

$7.95

Cowboy Bites

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Mac And Cheese Bites

$7.95

Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.50

Fish Basket

$13.45

Gizzard Basket

$13.45

Corn Dog Basket

$10.50

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Bull Fry Basket

$13.45

Daily Specials

Daily Lunch Special

$9.91

Dinner

Hot Beef

$8.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Fried Tenderloin Dinner

$10.95

Hamburger Steak

$8.95

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$7.50

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.50

Salad

Side Salad

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$8.95

1/2 Grilled Chickem Salad

$5.95

1\2 Doritos Taco Salad

$5.95

1\2 Chef

$5.95

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.45

BLT

$11.95

Build Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Build Hamburger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.45

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$14.25

Club

$13.95

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.45

Double Cheese Burger

$14.45

Fish Sandwich

$12.45Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Philley Cheese

Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Reuben

$10.95

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.95

Triple Bacon Cheese Burger

$27.40

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95

Side

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.25

Beer Batter Fry

$3.25

Round A Bout Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.25

Vegetables

$3.25

Asparagas Fries

$3.25Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$3.25

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Smokehouse Pizza

$16.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.50

Creole Steak Philly Pizza

$16.50

Kickin Hawian Pizza

$16.50

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.50

Reuben Pizza

$16.50

Supreme Pizza

$16.50

Taco Pizza

$16.50

Chicken Bbq Pizza

$16.50

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Drinks

Fountain Pop

$2.00

BOTTLE POP

$2.00

CAN POP

$1.25

Shirley\Roy

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50+

Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Snapple

$1.50

Kids Drink

$0.75

Case 16oz Dr. Pepper

$13.00

Misc

Propane Exchange With

$19.99

Propane Exchange Without

$49.99

$1 Jerky

$1.00

$2 Dessert

$2.00

$2.50 Dessert

$2.50

Bag of Ice

$1.50

4 Pack Liquid Ice

$7.00

Bar Glass

$3.50

Bic

$2.00

Bud Light Keg

$120.06

Dots

$3.50

Pop Daddy Pretzel

$4.00

Fatty Jerky

$3.00

Gift $5

$5.00

Hat

$15.00

Koozie

$2.00

Pickled Egg

$1.00

Pickled Sausage

$2.00

Tshirt

$11.00

Hat

$15.00

T Juice

$1.00

Pecan Roll

$4.00

Cinn Roll

$3.00

Red Hot Sausage

$1.50

Strawberry Cup Ice Cream

$1.00

Choc/Van Cup Ice Cream

$1.00

Eclair Bar

$1.00

Bomb Pop

$1.00

Orange Push Up

$1.50

Rainbow Push Up

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Chocolate Malt Cup

$2.00

Chips Galore Sandwich

$2.00

Blue Bunny Cone

$2.00

Blue Bunny Bar

$2.00

Choco Taco

$2.50

Big Sandwich

$2.50

Bunny Tracks Bar

$2.50

Wings

Six Wings w/ Fries

$10.50

Wings (per wing)

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

633 Main St, Adams, NE 68301

Directions

Gallery
Across The Trax image
Across The Trax image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Charred Burger + Bar - SouthPointe Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen - SouthPointe Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
The Press Box - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
5601 South 56th Street Northeast Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill - 5560 South 48th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5560 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's East - 2840 S. 70th St.
orange starNo Reviews
2840 S. 70th St. Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Adams
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston