A Cup Of SUSHI

112 Reviews

$$

17951 Sky Park Circle

Unit F

Irvine, CA 92614

Popular Items

Vegetarian Soup with Gyoza
Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango)
Rainbow Cup

Combos

Dragon Combo - Save $2

Dragon Combo - Save $2

$20.00

Dragon Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Rainbow Combo - Save $2

Rainbow Combo - Save $2

$21.00

Rainbow Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Spicy Tuna Combo - Save $2

Spicy Tuna Combo - Save $2

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Poke Combo - Save $2

Poke Combo - Save $2

$21.00

Poke Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Caterpillar Combo - Save $2

Caterpillar Combo - Save $2

$21.00

Caterpillar Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Amarillo Combo - Save $2

Amarillo Combo - Save $2

$20.00

Amarillo Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

California Combo - Save $2

California Combo - Save $2

$19.00

California Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Jalapeno Combo - Save $2

Jalapeno Combo - Save $2

$21.00

Jalapeno Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Harvest Combo - Save $2

Harvest Combo - Save $2

$18.00

Harvest Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini Rainbow Combo - Save $2

Mini Rainbow Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini Rainbow Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini Poke Combo - Save $2

Mini Poke Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini Poke Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini California Combo - Save $2

Mini California Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini California Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini Dragon Combo - Save $2

Mini Dragon Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini Dragon Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini Spicy Tuna Combo - Save $2

Mini Spicy Tuna Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini Spicy Tuna Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Mini Amarillo Combo - Save $2

Mini Amarillo Combo - Save $2

$13.50

Mini Amarillo Cup + Variety Pack (Karaage, Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, and Taiyaki)

Double Mini Cups - Save $2

Double Mini Cups - Save $2

$13.00

Choose 2 Mini Sushi Cups for a great deal.

Triple Mini Cups - Save $3.5

Triple Mini Cups - Save $3.5

$19.00

Choose 3 Mini Sushi Cups for a great deal.

SUSHI CUP

Eat through each of these colorful layers of SUSHI packed with tasty flavor.
Dragon Cup

Dragon Cup

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Tamago (Japanese Omelette), Avocado, Imitation Crab, Fish Egg, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Yamagobo, Cucumber, Radish, Micro Greens

Rainbow Cup

Rainbow Cup

$15.00

Boiled Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Fish Egg, Edamame, Cucumber, Nori, Lettuce, Pepitas, Pickled Ginger, Asparagus, Pickled Radish

Spicy Tuna Cup

Spicy Tuna Cup

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Fried Onion, Curry Cauliflower, Edamame, Cucumber, Fish Egg, Nori, Pickled Ginger, Pickled Radish, Cilantro, Lettuce, Radish Sprout, Shredded Chili, Black Sesame

Poke Cup

Poke Cup

$15.00

Poke (Salmon, Tuna), Fish Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber, Mango, Radish Sprout, Pepitas, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Lotus Root Chips, Radish, Nori (Seaweed)

Caterpillar Cup (Eel and Avocado)

Caterpillar Cup (Eel and Avocado)

$15.00

Eel, Tamago (Japanese Omelette), Imitation Crab, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Edamame, Carrot, Radish Sprout, Micro Greens, White Sesame, Nori (Seaweed)

Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango)

Amarillo Cup (Salmon and Mango)

$14.00

Salmon, Fish Egg, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Micro Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Lemon, Nori (Seaweed)

California Cup

California Cup

$13.00

Imitation Crab, Tamago (Japanese Omelette), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Micro Greens, Fish Egg, Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Nori (Seaweed)

Jalapeno Cup (Spicy Yellowtail)

Jalapeno Cup (Spicy Yellowtail)

$15.00

Yellowtail, Fish Egg, Fried Onion, Nori (Seaweed), Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Micro Mizuna, Asparagus, Edamame, Radish Sprout, Pickled Ginger, Black Sesame, Shredded Chili

Harvest Cup

Harvest Cup

$12.00

Avocado, Edamame, Curry Cauliflower, Carrot, Cucumber, Asparagus, Cherry Tomato, Yamagobo, Micro Greens, Butter Lettuce, Pepitas

Mini SUSHI CUP

Mini Rainbow Cup

Mini Rainbow Cup

$7.50

Boiled Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Fish Egg, Imitation Crab, Nori (Seaweed), Cucumber, Lettuce, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Pickled Radish, Carrot, Micro Mizuna

Mini Poke Cup

Mini Poke Cup

$7.50

Poke (Salmon, Tuna), Fish Egg, Avocado, Mango, Nori (Seaweed), Fried Onion, Lotus Root Chips, Red Onion, Cucumber, Radish Sprout, Pepitas, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Carrot, Lettuce, Kiaso Mix

Mini California Cup

Mini California Cup

$7.50

Imitation Crab, Avocado, Fish Egg, Edamame, Mango, Carrot, Micro Mizuna, Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Radish, Cucumber, Nori (Seaweed), Carrot

Mini Spicy Tuna Cup

Mini Spicy Tuna Cup

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Fried Onion, Curry Cauliflower, Edamame, Cucumber, Fish Egg, Nori (Seaweed), Pickled Ginger, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Radish Sprout, Shredded Chili, Black Sesame

Mini Dragon Cup

Mini Dragon Cup

$7.50

Imitation Crab, Eel, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Edamame, Fish Egg, Lettuce, Tamago, Yamagobo, Carrot, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber

Mini Amarillo Cup

Mini Amarillo Cup

$7.50

Salmon, Imitation Crab, Avocado, Edamame, Micro Green, Fish Egg, Lettuce, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Mango, Lemon, Nori

Sides

We have chosen some great side dishes to perfectly compliment your sushi-experience.
Variety Pack

Variety Pack

$8.00

Includes an assortment of all your favorite menu items. This box is the best choice whether you are regular customer or new to A Cup Of SUSHI!

Salad Cup

Salad Cup

$7.50

Choose a sauce and shake it up! Add some greens to your meal.

Shrimp Tempura (3pc)

Shrimp Tempura (3pc)

$4.50

Dip the shrimp in Teriyaki Sauce and enjoy one of the most popular Japanese dishes.

Fried Chicken (Karaage)

Fried Chicken (Karaage)

$4.50

Japanese style flavored with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.

Teriyaki Meatball

Teriyaki Meatball

$4.50

Bite into a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce marinated meatball! Teriyaki meatballs are stacked on skewers served in an easy to carry cup!

Fried Vegetable Gyoza

Fried Vegetable Gyoza

$3.50

Made to order, these crispy bite sized gyoza are filled with a flavorful combination of vegetables. Each order comes with chili ponzu sauce you can dip your Gyoza in!

Vegetable Spring Roll (3pc)

Vegetable Spring Roll (3pc)

$3.50

When you bite, a tasty filling of cabbage and carrot will pop out!

Vegetarian Soup with Noodles

Vegetarian Soup with Noodles

$3.50Out of stock

Every bowl of our Noodle Soup is made with a rich and creamy Tonkotsu vegetable soup with special Konjac Noodles that are low in calories.

Vegetarian Soup with Gyoza

Vegetarian Soup with Gyoza

$3.50

What better comfort food than a warm and savory soup with vegetable gyoza topped with carrot, fried onions, micro greens and chives.

Edamame

Edamame

$3.50

You won’t be able to get your hands off of edamame that are healthy and a great source of protein.

Desserts

For something sweet after your meal, try our special desserts - a perfect bite to finish your meal!
Taiyaki (2pc)

Taiyaki (2pc)

$3.50

A simple and traditional style of taiyaki with sweet bean paste.

Daifuku Mochi

Daifuku Mochi

$2.50

Popular Japanese Rice cake- mochi - is the perfect sweet to end a meal with. These mochi covered sweets are filled with a smooth and delicious red bean center.

Sesame Daifuku Mochi

Sesame Daifuku Mochi

$2.50

Try one of Japan’s most popular confections! It became more flavorful with sesame seed.

Vanilla Pudding

Vanilla Pudding

$2.50

Tasty and delicious vanilla custard with the perfect amount of caramel that is ready to eat at the end of any meal.

Matcha Pudding

Matcha Pudding

$2.50

If you love Japanese Green Tea, this sweet & creamy Matcha Pudding will be sure to satisfy you.

Beverages

Authentic Japanese green tea, pairs perfectly with sushi! Or try other beverages like Ramune (Japanese soda).
Green Tea (Ito-en)

Green Tea (Ito-en)

$3.00

Cold, refreshing and the perfect addition to any meal. Enjoy a chilled bottle of Japanese Green Tea with benefits such as antioxidants!

Oolong Tea (Ito-en)

Oolong Tea (Ito-en)

$3.00

A delicious balance of rich and earthy tea. Oolong is the key to good health.

Ramune (Japanese Soda)

Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$3.00

Drink one of Japan’s most popular sodas! This distinctive bottle design is a fun and refreshing soda that goes well with every meal.

Calpico

Calpico

$3.00

Perrier (Carbonated Mineral Water)

$2.50

Looking for a crisp and refreshing beverage? Perrier makes the perfect thirst quencher that hydrates you just as much as regular water!

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
A Cup Of SUSHI combines traditional Japanese ingredients and flavors and reimagines them for the busy lifestyles and sophisticated palates of today’s young, urban professionals. Choose from a wide variety of flavors to suit to your mood and appetite and enjoy different textures and flavors with every mouthful!

17951 Sky Park Circle, Unit F, Irvine, CA 92614

