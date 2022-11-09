Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Adair Downtown

48 Reviews

$$

1000 Louisiana street

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Harvest Salad
Super Foods Bowl
Thai Chopped Salad

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.50

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

Cafe au lait

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Dark, rich espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Cold Brew coffee.

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast.

Flat White

$3.75

Espresso get the perfect amount of steamed milk to create just-right flavor.

Guatemala House Roast

$3.00

Right Side Coffee's locally roasted Guatemalan coffee.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso with dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Pecan House Roast

$3.00

Right Side Coffee's locally roasted Pecan coffee.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.50

A bottle of Acqua Panna Sparkling Water.

Bottle Water

$1.50

A bottle of Ozarka Spring Water.

Coke

$3.50

A bottle of Mexican Coke, made with real sugar.

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

A bottle of Tropicana Cranberry Juice.

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$3.50

A bottle of Dr. Brown's Cream Soda.

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

A bottle of Mexican Dr. Pepper.

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

A bottle of Mexican Sprite.

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$3.50

A bottle of St. Arnold's Old Fashioned Root Beer.

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

A bottle of Topo Chico.

ADAIR JUICES

Adair Juice - Ginger Spice

$8.50

Adair Juice - Just Beet It

$8.50

Adair Juice - Kalelujah

$8.50

Adair Juice - Think Pink

$8.50

Salads & Bowls

Kale + Quinoa Salad

Kale + Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5. (shown with shrimp)

Thai Chopped Salad

Thai Chopped Salad

$10.00

arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing (shown with salmon)

Chicken Harvest Salad

Chicken Harvest Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, butter lettuce, goat cheese, avocado, strawberries, candied walnuts, & our house-made sweet green dressing.

Super Foods Bowl

Super Foods Bowl

$10.00

brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing add a protein: chicken $4, salmon, shrimp or steak $5 (shown with chicken)

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

diced tuna, avocado, cashews, green onion, soy vinaigrette, red jalapeno, togarashi, and brown rice

Soups

Lemon Artichoke Soup

$4.50+

House made, Creamy Lemon Artichoke Soup.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

House-made Chicken Tortilla Soup. Served with Tortilla Strips & Cheese.

House Favorites

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$12.00

Plant-based burger with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sweet potato fries.

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$13.00

with arugula, honey mustard vinaigrette,

Downtown Lunch Box

$13.00

A box combo with your choice of a ham sandwich, turkey sandwich, or roast beef sandwich and comes with chips and a chocolate chip cookie.

Fresh Fish Tacos

Fresh Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Texas Red Fish on corn tortillas with avocado, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce. Served with black beans.

Gary's Chicken Sandwich

Gary's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

served on artisan bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and served with fries

Grilled Pesto Salmon

Grilled Pesto Salmon

$19.00

with grilled asparagus and cilantro rice.

Kitchen Burger

Kitchen Burger

$12.00

Served on an Artisan bun with cheddar cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & fries.

Prime Rib French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

sliced prime rib, fontina cheese, sautéed onions, au jus, toasted baguette, and served with fries

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Baguette, New York strip, carmelized onions, white cheddar, arugula, parmesan, peppercorn sauce, and fries.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.00

lettuce, fontina cheese, white bread, turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, & aioli

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$3.50

A single side of Grilled Asparagus.

Avocado Slices

$1.50

A single side of sliced avocado.

Bacon

$3.00

A single side of bacon.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

A single side of Sweet Potato Fries.

Fries

$3.00

A single side of Fries.

Side Salad

$3.00

A small side salad.

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

A single side of Cilantro Rice.

Quiona

$3.00

A single side of Quinoa.

Brussels

$4.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Desserts

Lemon Lime Ice Box Pie

$6.00

A single slice of house made Lemon Lime Ice Box Pie.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$6.00

A single slice of house made Chocolate Mousse Pie.

Cookie - Coconut Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie from Kraftsman Bakeries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Adair Downtown. Breakfast is served from 7 am to 11 am and Lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. For call in orders, please call 713-554-0006!

Location

1000 Louisiana street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Adair Downtown image
Adair Downtown image
Adair Downtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 bagby st 106 houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - OSP Catering - 910 Louisiana
orange starNo Reviews
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos a Go Go- ONE SHELL PLAZA
orange starNo Reviews
910 Louisiana, Suite M140 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX - 1012 congress ave
orange starNo Reviews
1012 congress ave houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Osso & Kristalla
orange star4.3 • 139
1515 Texas Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Downtown PopUp
orange starNo Reviews
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Hearsay - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Potente
orange star4.7 • 1,964
1515 TEXAS Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 003 - Pennzoil Place
orange star4.6 • 376
711 Louisiana Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Italian Job - at Bravery Chef Hall
orange star4.7 • 320
409 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston