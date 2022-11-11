Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adair Kitchen

No reviews yet

5161 San Felipe street

Houston, TX 77057

Latte

Adair Juice

Adair Juice - Ginger Spice

$8.50

ANTI INFLAMMATORY. Spinach, Carrot, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger, & Lemon.

Adair Juice - Just Beet It

$8.50

ENERGY BOOST. Beet, Carrot, Apple, Kale, & Parsley.

Adair Juice - Kalelujah

$8.50Out of stock

TOXIN FLUSH. Kale, Spinach, Celery, Apple, Pear, Lemon, & Ginger.

Adair Juice - Think Pink

$8.50

IMMUNITY BOOST. Beet, Pineapple, Strawberry, Grapefruit, Ginger, & Lime.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper, Dr. Pepper, 7 Up, Root Beer, or Blue Powerade.

Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed, unsweetened iced tea.

Topo Chico

$3.00

Single bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.00

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

Cappuccino

$3.95

Dark, rich espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.

Chai Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.25

Cold Brew coffee.

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Right Side Coffee's locally roasted coffee.

Espresso

$3.25

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast.

Flat White

$3.95

Espresso get the perfect amount of steamed milk to create just-right flavor.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House made hot chocolate.

Latte

$3.95

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Machiatto

$3.25

Espresso with dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Matcha Latte

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

5161 San Felipe street, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

