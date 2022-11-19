Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adair Away

2800 Post Oak Boulevard

Houston, TX 77056

Latte

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Dark, rich espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew coffee.

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast.

Flat White

$3.75

Espresso get the perfect amount of steamed milk to create just-right flavor.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Coffee - Guatemalan 12 oz

$3.00

Right Side Coffee's locally roasted Guatemalan coffee.

House Coffee - Guatemalan 16 oz

$3.50

House Coffee - Pecan 12 oz

$3.00

Right Side Coffee's locally roasted Pecan coffee.

House Coffee - Pecan 16 oz

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso with dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.25

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Regular Bevs

Chai Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Matcha Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Bagged Teas

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Peach Life Tea

$3.50

Gunpowder Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Osmanthus Tea

$3.50

Golden Milk Tumeric

$3.50

Rouge Tea

$3.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Adair Juice

Adair Juice - Kalelujah

$8.50

Adair Juice - Ginger Spice

$8.50

Adair Juice - Just Beet It

$8.50

Adair Juice - Think Pink

$8.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

