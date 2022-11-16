Adam J's Sandwich Shop 151 Ellis St

BG picView gallery

151 Ellis St

Atlanta, GA 30303

Popular Items

Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Tuna Sandwich

Signature Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$8.59

Fresh Mozzarella with Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Spring Lettuce Mix, on Ciabatta Bread

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$10.59

Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella with Sun Dried Tomato, Pesto, Sweet Balsamic Glaze, and Spring Mix Lettuce, on Ciabatta Bread

Hot & Smoky BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

Hot & Smoky BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Mayo, on Sourdough Bread.

Triple Decker - Turkey, Bacon, Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Basic Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$8.59

Albacore Tuna seasoned with Old Bay and Fresh Basil, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on selected bread.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.59

Honey Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Spring Lettuce Mix, and Mayo, served on selected bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.59

Oven Roasted Turkey Deli Slices, Tomato, Spring Lettuce Mix, and Mayo, served on selected bread of choice.

Garden Sandwich (Vegan)

Garden Sandwich (Vegan)

$7.59

Vegan Turkey Deli Slices, Spring Lettuce Mix, Tomato, and Hummus served on selected bread.

Assorted Sandwiches + Chips

$7.00

Wraps

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$9.99

Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Crotons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing on a Tortilla Wrap.

Jerk Chicken Breast Wrap

$9.99

Hot & Smoky Chicken Breast Wrap

$9.99

Sides & Desserts

Chips

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Gluten-Free & Vegan Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Vitamin Water

$2.59

Coke- Code Zero

$2.59

Power Aid - Red

$2.59

Power Aid - Yellow

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Water - Dasani

$2.59

Monster Energy Drink

$2.59

Cranberry Raspberry - Minute Maid

$2.59

Sparkling Water (Can)

$1.25

Coffee & Tea

Coffee 8oz

$2.00

Hot Tea 8oz

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Adam J's is a local sandwich shop located in the heart of Atlanta. It is our goal to fulfill all of our customers with satisfying lunch options.

Location

151 Ellis St, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

BG pic

