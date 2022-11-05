Adams Family Restaurant 41 Route 46
41 Route 46
Budd Lake, NJ 07828
Breakfast Specials
Workman Special
Two Buttermilk Pancakes or Two Slices of Homemade French Toast, Two Eggs Any Style & Homestyle Potatoes With Choice of Ham or Bacon or Sausage Links or Sausage Patties or Turkey Bacon or Taylor Ham.
Breakfast Pizza
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs on Toasted Pita Bread with Bacon, Peppers, Onions & Italian Sausage, Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Country Fried Steak
Served with 2 Eggs.
Biscuits & Gravy
Served with 2 Eggs.
Farm Fresh Eggs
One Egg (Any Style)
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
Two Eggs (Any Style)
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
Virigina Ham Steak & Eggs
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
8 oz. NY Strip Steak & Eggs
Topped with onions & mushrooms. Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
Nova Scotia Lox & Eggs
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
1/2 Pound Hamburger Pattie & Eggs
Served with home-style potatoes & toast.
Griddle Greats
Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
French Toast
Served with syrup & butter.
Ten Silver Dollar Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Blueberry Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Strawberry Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Banana Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Apple Cinnamon Walnut Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Cranberry Mix Pancakes
With dried cranberries, raisins & granola. Served with syrup & butter.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Oreo Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Pancakes
Served with syrup & butter.
Belgian Waffles
Classic Waffle
Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.
Oreo Waffle
Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.
Cranberry Mix Waffle
With dried cranberries, raisins & granola
Waffle w/ Ice Cream
With Ice Cream
Waffle w/ Strawberries + Whipped Cream
With Fresh Strawberries topped with whipped cream
Waffle with Bananas + Whipped Cream
With Bananas topped with whipped cream
Omelettes
Bacon Omelette
Turkey Sausage Omlette
Taylor Ham Omelette
Ham Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
With choice of cheese.
Corned Beef Omelette
Country Style Omelette
Italian sausage, peppers, onions & potatoes.
Greek Style Omelette
Feta cheese & tomatoes.
Italian Style Omelette
Italian sausage, choice of hot or sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese.
Low Cholesterol Omelette
Egg whites with fresh turkey, broccoli & spinach.
Mushroom Omelette
Nova Scotia Lox & Onion Omelette
Onion & Green Pepper Omelette
Pastrami Omelette
Pesto Omelette
Tomatoes, fresh basil mozzarella cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.
Spinach & Broccoli Omelette
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Vegetable Omelette
Western Style Omelette
Ham, peppers & onions.
Turkey Bacon Omelet
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Eggs Benedict
Skillets
Veggie Skillet
Mixed vegetables, egg whites, cheddar jack cheese
Avocado Tomato Skillet
Scrambled eggs, onions, Hollandaise sauce, munster cheese
Adam's Loaded Skillet
Sausage, bacon, ham, cheddar jack cheese, basted eggs
Chorizo Skillet
Onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, basted eggs
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Ham
Bacon
Taylor Ham
Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Nova Scotia Lox
Sausage Gravy
Side Lox
2\1 S/ EGGS
1\1 S/ EGGS
HASH BROWNS
Breads & Pastries
Hot Cereals
Bagels
Bagel
Bagel w/ Butter
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Lox Spread
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Nova Scotia Lox
Bagel & Lox Platter
with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, capers, olives & onion.
Bagel & Lox (No CC)
Appetizers
Potato Pancakes
Served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with marinara sauce
Wings (6)
Choice of hot or mild with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce & lemon
Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with honey mustard
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Served with marinara sauce
Perogies
Served with fried onions & sour cream
Mozzarella Crostini
Breaded fresh mozzarella & ham served with marinara sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Served with marinara & lemon.
Crab Cakes
Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
With marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Disco Fries
With brown gravy & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned chicken breast with onions, peppers & tomatoes in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar & jack cheeses, served with sour cream & salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned steak with onions, peppers & tomatoes in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar & jack cheeses, served with sour cream & salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & jack cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla, served w/sour cream & salsa.
Specialty Salads
Garden Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onions & carrots, served over iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing.
Pan Fried Chicken Arugula Salad
Chicken cutlet, tomatoes, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella, served over arugula with balsamic dressing.
Baby Spinach Salad
Grilled chicken, Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, bacon & hard boiled egg, served over baby spinach with Italian dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, walnuts & crumbled feta cheese, served over romaine lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone, red onion & celery, served over iceberg lettuce with red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Grated parmigiana-reggiano cheese & croutons, served over romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing.
Bruschetta Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella & homemade bruschetta, served over romaine lettuce with balsamic dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded buffalo chicken, celery, tomatoes & crumbled bleu cheese, served over romaine lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.
Chef Salad
Roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & hard boiled eggs, served over iceberg lettuce with ranch dressing.
Chicken IL Panino Salad
Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella, served over romaine lettuce with balsamic dressing.
Hawaiian Salad
Coconut chicken, pineapple, walnuts & tomato, served over romaine lettuce with orange marmalade vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Crumbled feta cheese, olives, onions, cucumbers grape leaves & tomatoes, served over iceberg lettuce with red wine vinaigrette.
Sides
Classic Favorites
#1 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
With American cheese. Add tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00
#2 Happy Waitress
Open faced grilled cheese with tomato & bacon
#3 BLT Sandwich
With mayo
#4 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00
#5 Tuna Salad Sandwich
Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00
#6 Egg Salad Sandwich
Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00
#7 Classic Reuben
Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread.
#8 Monti Cristo
Served on grilled French toast bread with ham, turkey & Swiss cheese.
#9 Tuna Melt
With choice of cheese
#10 Patty Melt
Served on rye bread with ground beef patty, swiss cheese & fried onions.
#11 Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Served with honey mustard
Classic Burgers
Hamburger
8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.
Hamburger Deluxe
Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries
Cheeseburger
8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.
Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger
Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries
Turkey Cheeseburger
8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.
Turkey Cheeseburger Deluxe
Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries
Specialty Burgers
Salmon Burger
Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Pizza Burger
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce.
Garden Veggie Burger
Veggie patty with roasted peppers, Portobello mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Focaccia Burger
Served on focaccia bread with American cheese, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
Western Burger
Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & bacon.
Brooklyn Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon & grilled mushrooms.
Sicilian Burger
Fresh mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.
Turkey Cobb Burger
Turkey burger with romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon & crumbled bleu cheese.
Bleu Burger
Bacon, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese.
Miami Burger
Ham, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard & pickle.
Jersey Burger
Taylor ham over medium egg & cheddar.
Philly Burger
Provolone cheese, peppers & grilled onions.
Baskets/Platters
#12 Fried Chicken in a Basket
Golden fried chicken. Served with French fries.
#13 Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, served with tartar sauce and French fries.
#14 Baby Shrimp in a Basket
Golden fried Shrimp. Served with French fries.
#15 Fried Clams in a Basket
Golden fried clam strips. Served with French fries.
Tortilla Wrappers
#1 Caesar Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese & Caesar dressing.
#2 Greek Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.
#3 Tuscany Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.
#4 Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, lettuce & American cheese.
#5 Spanish Wrap
Cajun chicken breast, jalapeno peppers, Romaine lettuce, sour cream & hot sauce.
#6 Reuben Wrap
Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.
#7 Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions & American cheese.
#8 Cowboy Wrap
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, Romaine lettuce & honey mustard.
#9 Turkey BLT Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
#10 Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & ranch.
Paninis
#1 Ham, Salami & Prosciutto Panini
Melted provolone & light vinaigrette dressing.
#2 New Yorker Panini
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers, tomato & pesto.
#3 Steak Panini
Sliced steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, pesto & barbeque sauce.
#4 Vegetable Panini
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, Portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette.
#5 Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato & feta cheese.
#6 Reuben Panini
Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.
#7 Cuban Reuben
Corned beef, ham, pickles, sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.
Hot Sandwiches
#1 Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
#2 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken, prosciutto and swiss cheese
#3 Cajun Chicken
Blackened chicken breast with peppers, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and honey mustard
#4 Chicken Focaccia
Served on focaccia bread, with arugula, roasted peppers, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella
#5 Chicken Kansas City
Bacon, cheddar cheese and barbeque sauce
#6 Grilled Chicken Italiano
Grilled balsamic glazed Portobello, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing
#7 Grilled Chicken Navajo
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
#8 Jersey Chicken
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
#9 California Chicken
Romaine lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
#10 Danny's Specialty
Chicken cutlet with mozzarella in vodka sauce
#11 Chicken Caprese
Roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
#12 Chicken Sauteed
Broccoli, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
#13 Tyson
Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese and mayonnaise
#14 Meatball Parmesan
#14 Sausage Parmesan
#14 Chicken Parmesan
#15 Shrimp Parmesan
#16 Eggplant Parmesan
#17 Philly Cheesesteak
Peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese
#18 Super Stocko
Grilled chicken, prosciutto, tomato, fresh mozzarella and tzatziki sauce
#19 Sauteed Shrimp
Breaded shrimp, sautéed broccoli and fresh mozzarella
#20 Manhattan Special
Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and balsamic vinaigrette
#21 Lamb Gyro
Served on pita bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and tzatziki sauce
#21 Chicken Gyro
Served on pita bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and tzatziki sauce
Cold Sandwiches
#22 Ham, Salami & Soppressata Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers & provolone.
#23 Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
Arugula, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes.
#24 Italian Sandwich
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar & oregano.
#25 Prosciutto, Ham & Soppressata Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes & provolone.
Triple Decker
Italian Specialties
Chicken Parmigiana
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana
Shrimp Parmigiana
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana
Vegtable Lasgna
Meat Lasagne Entree
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Entree
Baked Manicotti Parmigiana
Baked Ziti Parmigiana
Stuffed Shells Parmigiana
Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana
Meat Ravioli Parmigiana
Fettucini Alfredo
Pasta Dishes
Sautes
Veal Marsala
With Mushrooms
Veal Francaise
In lemon butter sauce
Veal Piccata
Capers in lemon sauce
Chicken Marsala
With mushrooms
Chicken Francaise
In lemon butter sauce
Chicken Picatta
Capers in lemon sauce
Shrimp Scampi
In white wine, garlic & lemon sauce
Shrimp Francaise
In lemon butter sauce
Shrimp Piccata
Capes in lemon sauce
Steaks & Chops
Fresh Seafood
Seafood Specialty/Combos
Hot Open Sandwiches
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
French Onion Soup
TO GO SOUP MEDIUM
TO GO SOUP LARGE
Bean soup
Butternut squash Soup
Cream of Broccoli
Cream of Turkey
Italian Meatball Soup
Lentil Soup
Manhattan clam chowder
NE Clam Chowder
Pasta Fagioli
Seafood Bisque
Shrimp Bisque
Soup of the Day
Spilt pea Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Kids Menu
Beverages
Water
Cup Coffee
Cup Decafe Coffee
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Hot tea
Mtn dew
Sierra mist
Seltzer
Pink lemonade
Crush orange soda
Schweppes
Mug root beer
Unsweetened tea
Sweetened tea
Rasberry Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Juice
Green tea hot
Raspberry tea
Iced Coffee
Green tea cold
Hot Chocolate
Milkshake
Root Beer Float
Cappuccino
Latte
Espresso
12oz coffee
16oz coffee
20oz coffee
24oz coffee
Arizona tea
Snapples
Joes tea
Pure Leaf Ice tea bottles Assorted
Monsters
Starbucks bottles
Nakeds
Smart water
To go empty coffee cups
To go empty plastic cups
Bottled root beer (swert or birch)
SM Poland spring bottle
Large Poland spring bottled water
Desserts
Assorted Pies
Assorted Cakes
Ice Cream
Assorted Donuts
Specialty Cheesecake
Eclairs
Brownies
Small Cannoli
Large Cannoli
Assorted Turnovers
Napolean
Bear Claw
Linzer Tart
Black & White Cookie
Assorted Jumbo Cookie
Assorted Cookies (1 lb.)
Assorted danish
Crumb cake
Assorted Muffin
Rice Pudding
Glazed Coffee Roll
Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Roll
Almond Horn Plain Or Chocolate
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
