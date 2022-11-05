Main picView gallery

Adams Family Restaurant 41 Route 46

41 Route 46

Budd Lake, NJ 07828

Breakfast Specials

Workman Special

$10.95

Two Buttermilk Pancakes or Two Slices of Homemade French Toast, Two Eggs Any Style & Homestyle Potatoes With Choice of Ham or Bacon or Sausage Links or Sausage Patties or Turkey Bacon or Taylor Ham.

Breakfast Pizza

$10.95

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs on Toasted Pita Bread with Bacon, Peppers, Onions & Italian Sausage, Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Country Fried Steak

$10.95

Served with 2 Eggs.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Served with 2 Eggs.

Farm Fresh Eggs

One Egg (Any Style)

$4.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

Two Eggs (Any Style)

$5.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$8.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

Virigina Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

8 oz. NY Strip Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Topped with onions & mushrooms. Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

Nova Scotia Lox & Eggs

$12.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

1/2 Pound Hamburger Pattie & Eggs

$9.95

Served with home-style potatoes & toast.

Griddle Greats

Pancakes

$4.95+

Served with syrup & butter.

French Toast

$4.95+

Served with syrup & butter.

Ten Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.95

Served with syrup & butter.

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Strawberry Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Banana Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Apple Cinnamon Walnut Pancakes

$5.95+

Served with syrup & butter.

Cranberry Mix Pancakes

$5.95+

With dried cranberries, raisins & granola. Served with syrup & butter.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Oreo Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Pancakes

$5.30+

Served with syrup & butter.

Belgian Waffles

Classic Waffle

$5.95

Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.

Oreo Waffle

$8.95

Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.95

Classic with powdered sugar, butter & syrup.

Cranberry Mix Waffle

$9.95

With dried cranberries, raisins & granola

Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$9.95

With Ice Cream

Waffle w/ Strawberries + Whipped Cream

$9.95

With Fresh Strawberries topped with whipped cream

Waffle with Bananas + Whipped Cream

$9.95

With Bananas topped with whipped cream

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$8.95

Turkey Sausage Omlette

$8.95

Taylor Ham Omelette

$8.95

Ham Omelette

$8.95

Sausage Omelette

$8.95

Plain Omelette

$6.95

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

With choice of cheese.

Corned Beef Omelette

$9.95

Country Style Omelette

$10.95

Italian sausage, peppers, onions & potatoes.

Greek Style Omelette

$8.95

Feta cheese & tomatoes.

Italian Style Omelette

$10.95

Italian sausage, choice of hot or sweet peppers & mozzarella cheese.

Low Cholesterol Omelette

$11.95

Egg whites with fresh turkey, broccoli & spinach.

Mushroom Omelette

$7.95

Nova Scotia Lox & Onion Omelette

$11.95

Onion & Green Pepper Omelette

$7.95

Pastrami Omelette

$9.95

Pesto Omelette

$8.95

Tomatoes, fresh basil mozzarella cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$10.95

Sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese.

Spinach & Broccoli Omelette

$8.95

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Vegetable Omelette

$9.95

Western Style Omelette

$9.95

Ham, peppers & onions.

Turkey Bacon Omelet

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$9.95

Eggs Benedict

Two poached eggs on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce. Served with homestyle potatoes.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$9.95

With Canadian Bacon.

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$10.95

With spinach, feta cheese & Canadian Bacon.

Crab Benedict

$13.95

With two crab cakes.

Lox Benedict

$14.95

With Nova Scotia lox.

Skillets

Served with homestyle potatoes

Veggie Skillet

$10.95

Mixed vegetables, egg whites, cheddar jack cheese

Avocado Tomato Skillet

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, onions, Hollandaise sauce, munster cheese

Adam's Loaded Skillet

$12.95

Sausage, bacon, ham, cheddar jack cheese, basted eggs

Chorizo Skillet

$10.95

Onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, basted eggs

Breakfast Wraps

Made with egg whites & served with home style potatoes

Egg White Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, spinach and melted cheddar cheese

Lox & Onion Wrap

$12.95

Nova Scotia lox, spinach, onion and Swiss cheese

Adam's Wrap

$10.95

Sliced beef gyro, feta cheese, spinach, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on a bagel, hard roll or toast. Add home style potatoes +1.95 extra. Egg sandwiches are prepared with 2 eggs. Your choice of Taylor ham, sausage, bacon or ham

Egg Sandwich

$2.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Just Meat Sandwich

$4.00

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

$1.50

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Taylor Ham

$3.75

Sausage Links

$3.75

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Ham

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Nova Scotia Lox

$9.95

Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Side Lox

$6.95

Breads & Pastries

Golden Brown Buttered Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.50

WIth butter

Hard Roll

$2.00

With butter

RYE BREAD

$10.95

ITALIAN BREAD

$4.95

MULTI GRAIN BREAD

$4.95

WHOLE WHEAT BREAD

$4.95

HALF LOAF RYE BREAD

$5.95

Dozen Bagels

$15.00

1/2 Doz Bagels

$7.50

Dozen Donuts

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$9.00

French Bread/ Bagget

$3.95

Hot Cereals

Oatmeal

$4.95

Grits

$4.95

Bagels

Bagel

$1.25

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.00

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.50

Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$4.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Nova Scotia Lox

$9.95

Bagel & Lox Platter

$14.95

with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, capers, olives & onion.

Bagel & Lox (No CC)

$9.95

Appetizers

Potato Pancakes

$7.95

Served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

Served with marinara sauce

Wings (6)

$7.95

Choice of hot or mild with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Served with marinara sauce & lemon

Chicken Fingers (5)

$8.95

Served with honey mustard

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95

Served with marinara sauce

Perogies

$7.95

Served with fried onions & sour cream

Mozzarella Crostini

$7.95

Breaded fresh mozzarella & ham served with marinara sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Served with marinara & lemon.

Crab Cakes

$12.95

Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$8.95

Pizza Fries

$7.95

With marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Disco Fries

$6.95

With brown gravy & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with onions, peppers & tomatoes in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar & jack cheeses, served with sour cream & salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled seasoned steak with onions, peppers & tomatoes in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar & jack cheeses, served with sour cream & salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheddar & jack cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla, served w/sour cream & salsa.

Specialty Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Tomato, cucumber, onions & carrots, served over iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing.

Pan Fried Chicken Arugula Salad

$14.95

Chicken cutlet, tomatoes, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella, served over arugula with balsamic dressing.

Baby Spinach Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, bacon & hard boiled egg, served over baby spinach with Italian dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, walnuts & crumbled feta cheese, served over romaine lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Ham, salami, provolone, red onion & celery, served over iceberg lettuce with red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.95

Grated parmigiana-reggiano cheese & croutons, served over romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing.

Bruschetta Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella & homemade bruschetta, served over romaine lettuce with balsamic dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Breaded buffalo chicken, celery, tomatoes & crumbled bleu cheese, served over romaine lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.95

Roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & hard boiled eggs, served over iceberg lettuce with ranch dressing.

Chicken IL Panino Salad

$14.95

Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella, served over romaine lettuce with balsamic dressing.

Hawaiian Salad

$15.95

Coconut chicken, pineapple, walnuts & tomato, served over romaine lettuce with orange marmalade vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$12.95

Crumbled feta cheese, olives, onions, cucumbers grape leaves & tomatoes, served over iceberg lettuce with red wine vinaigrette.

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Mashed

$3.95

Baked

$3.95

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Hot Vegetables

$5.95

Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

Sauteed Broccolli

$6.95

Small Side Garden Salad

$3.95

Dinner Bread

$2.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Garlic Bread (w/ Mozzarella)

$5.95

Classic Favorites

Served on choice of white, wheat or rye toast with French fries.

#1 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

With American cheese. Add tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00

#2 Happy Waitress

$9.95

Open faced grilled cheese with tomato & bacon

#3 BLT Sandwich

$7.95

With mayo

#4 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00

#5 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00

#6 Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Add lettuce & tomato +1.00 bacon +2.00

#7 Classic Reuben

$10.95

Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread.

#8 Monti Cristo

$9.95

Served on grilled French toast bread with ham, turkey & Swiss cheese.

#9 Tuna Melt

$10.95

With choice of cheese

#10 Patty Melt

$10.95

Served on rye bread with ground beef patty, swiss cheese & fried onions.

#11 Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$10.95

Served with honey mustard

Classic Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.95

Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries

Cheeseburger

$9.95

8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.95

Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.

Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries

Turkey Cheeseburger

$9.95

8 oz 100% fresh ground certified beef. Served on a roll with coleslaw & pickle.

Turkey Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.95

Includes lettuce, tomato & French fries

Specialty Burgers

Served on a roll with French fries, coleslaw & pickle.

Salmon Burger

$12.95

Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Pizza Burger

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce.

Garden Veggie Burger

$12.95

Veggie patty with roasted peppers, Portobello mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Focaccia Burger

$12.95

Served on focaccia bread with American cheese, pickle, lettuce & tomato.

Western Burger

$12.95

Barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & bacon.

Brooklyn Burger

$12.95

Swiss cheese, bacon & grilled mushrooms.

Sicilian Burger

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, fresh spinach, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.

Turkey Cobb Burger

$12.95

Turkey burger with romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon & crumbled bleu cheese.

Bleu Burger

$12.95

Bacon, tomato & crumbled bleu cheese.

Miami Burger

$12.95

Ham, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard & pickle.

Jersey Burger

$12.95

Taylor ham over medium egg & cheddar.

Philly Burger

$12.95

Provolone cheese, peppers & grilled onions.

Baskets/Platters

#12 Fried Chicken in a Basket

$11.95

Golden fried chicken. Served with French fries.

#13 Fish & Chips

$12.95

Beer battered cod, served with tartar sauce and French fries.

#14 Baby Shrimp in a Basket

$12.95

Golden fried Shrimp. Served with French fries.

#15 Fried Clams in a Basket

$12.95

Golden fried clam strips. Served with French fries.

Tortilla Wrappers

Served on a white wrap with fries, coleslaw & pickle. Specialty wraps: whole wheat or spinach wrap +1.25.

#1 Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Sliced grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese & Caesar dressing.

#2 Greek Wrap

$10.95

Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.

#3 Tuscany Wrap

$10.95

Sliced grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.

#4 Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Tuna salad, lettuce & American cheese.

#5 Spanish Wrap

$10.95

Cajun chicken breast, jalapeno peppers, Romaine lettuce, sour cream & hot sauce.

#6 Reuben Wrap

$10.95

Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.

#7 Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.95

Grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions & American cheese.

#8 Cowboy Wrap

$10.95

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, Romaine lettuce & honey mustard.

#9 Turkey BLT Wrap

$10.95

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

#10 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Breaded Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & ranch.

Paninis

On panini bread with French fries.

#1 Ham, Salami & Prosciutto Panini

$10.95

Melted provolone & light vinaigrette dressing.

#2 New Yorker Panini

$10.95

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers, tomato & pesto.

#3 Steak Panini

$12.95

Sliced steak, cheddar cheese, tomato, pesto & barbeque sauce.

#4 Vegetable Panini

$10.95

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, Portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette.

#5 Chicken Panini

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato & feta cheese.

#6 Reuben Panini

$10.95

Corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.

#7 Cuban Reuben

$11.95

Corned beef, ham, pickles, sauerkraut, Russian dressing & Swiss cheese.

Hot Sandwiches

#1 Chicken BLT

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

#2 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.95

Grilled chicken, prosciutto and swiss cheese

#3 Cajun Chicken

$10.95

Blackened chicken breast with peppers, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and honey mustard

#4 Chicken Focaccia

$10.95

Served on focaccia bread, with arugula, roasted peppers, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella

#5 Chicken Kansas City

$10.95

Bacon, cheddar cheese and barbeque sauce

#6 Grilled Chicken Italiano

$10.95

Grilled balsamic glazed Portobello, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing

#7 Grilled Chicken Navajo

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

#8 Jersey Chicken

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and honey mustard

#9 California Chicken

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

#10 Danny's Specialty

$12.95

Chicken cutlet with mozzarella in vodka sauce

#11 Chicken Caprese

$10.95

Roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

#12 Chicken Sauteed

$11.95

Broccoli, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

#13 Tyson

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese and mayonnaise

#14 Meatball Parmesan

$10.95

#14 Sausage Parmesan

$10.95

#14 Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

#15 Shrimp Parmesan

$14.95

#16 Eggplant Parmesan

$9.95

#17 Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese

#18 Super Stocko

$10.95

Grilled chicken, prosciutto, tomato, fresh mozzarella and tzatziki sauce

#19 Sauteed Shrimp

$15.95

Breaded shrimp, sautéed broccoli and fresh mozzarella

#20 Manhattan Special

$10.95

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and balsamic vinaigrette

#21 Lamb Gyro

$11.95

Served on pita bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and tzatziki sauce

#21 Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Served on pita bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and tzatziki sauce

Cold Sandwiches

Served on an 8” sub roll, white, whole wheat or rye bread with French fries.

#22 Ham, Salami & Soppressata Sandwich

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers & provolone.

#23 Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.95

Arugula, roasted peppers & sun-dried tomatoes.

#24 Italian Sandwich

$10.95

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar & oregano.

#25 Prosciutto, Ham & Soppressata Sandwich

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes & provolone.

Triple Decker

Served on toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo with choice of coleslaw or potato salad & pickle.

#1 Sliced Turkey Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

All white meat

#2 Tuna Fish Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

#3 Chicken Salad Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

#4 Roast Beef Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

#5 Grilled Chicken Triple Decker Sandwich

$10.95

# 6 EGG SALAD Decker

$10.95

Italian Specialties

Served with green tossed salad or cup of soup of the day. Choice of pasta: spaghetti, penne, ziti, linguini, angel hair, or fettuccine. Gluten free pasta +2.00.

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.95

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$15.95

Vegtable Lasgna

$10.95

Meat Lasagne Entree

$11.95

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Entree

$10.95

Baked Manicotti Parmigiana

$10.95

Baked Ziti Parmigiana

$10.95

Stuffed Shells Parmigiana

$10.95

Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$10.95

Meat Ravioli Parmigiana

$11.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$11.95

Pasta Dishes

Penne Arrabiata

$12.95

Hot peppers, olives, basil & marinara sauce.

Penne Carbonara

$11.95

Bacon & onions.

Pasta w/ Red Clam Sauce

$14.95

Pasta w/ White Clam Sauce

$14.95

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$12.95

Pasta W/ Meat Sauce

$14.95

Pasta W/ Garlic And Oil

$10.95

Sautes

Veal Marsala

$15.95

With Mushrooms

Veal Francaise

$16.95

In lemon butter sauce

Veal Piccata

$16.95

Capers in lemon sauce

Chicken Marsala

$14.95

With mushrooms

Chicken Francaise

$14.95

In lemon butter sauce

Chicken Picatta

$14.95

Capers in lemon sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

In white wine, garlic & lemon sauce

Shrimp Francaise

$17.95

In lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Piccata

$17.95

Capes in lemon sauce

Steaks & Chops

Served with choice of potato, (French fries, mashed or baked) & fresh garden salad or cup of soup of the day.

Angus NY Cut Sirloin Steak (16 oz.)

$24.95

With mushroom caps & onion rings

T-Bone Steak (16 oz.)

$26.95

With mushroom caps & onion rings

Sliced London Broil

$15.95

Served with mushroom cream sauce.

Fresh Seafood

Served with choice of potato, (French fries, mashed or baked). & fresh garden salad or cup of soup of the day.

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$29.95

Broiled Salmon

$29.95

In lemon butter sauce

Broiled Filet of Sole

$16.95

In white wine sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$29.95

Fried Deep Sea Scallops

$29.95

Broiled Deep Sea Scallops

$29.95

Fried Filet of Sole

$16.95

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$29.95

With crabmeat stuffing

Seafood Specialty/Combos

Broiled Seafood Combo

$29.95

Shrimp, scallops & filet of sole with potato & vegetables

Fried Seafood Combo

$29.95

Shrimp, scallops,& filet of sole with potato & vegetables

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$29.95

Sautéed shrimp and scallops served over choice of pasta

Hot Open Sandwiches

Served with choice of potato, (French fries, mashed or baked) & fresh garden salad or cup of soup.

Sliced Roast Turkey Hot Open Sandwich

$13.95

All white meat with gravy.

Roast Sirloin of Beef Hot Open Sandwich

$13.95

With gravy

Baked Virginia Ham Hot Open Sandwich

$13.95

With gravy

Tuna Melt

$13.95

With choice of cheese

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.95+

French Onion Soup

$6.95+

TO GO SOUP MEDIUM

$5.95

TO GO SOUP LARGE

$8.95

Bean soup

$4.95+

Butternut squash Soup

$6.95+

Cream of Broccoli

$4.95+

Cream of Turkey

$4.95+

Italian Meatball Soup

$4.95+

Lentil Soup

$4.95+

Manhattan clam chowder

$6.95+

NE Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Pasta Fagioli

$4.95+

Seafood Bisque

$6.95+

Shrimp Bisque

$6.95+

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Spilt pea Soup

$4.95+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.95+

Kids Menu

For kids under 12 years old. Includes drink & choice of small cookie or ice cream for dessert

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

With French Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

With French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Pizza Bagel

$7.95

With French Fries

Kids Mickey Pancake

$7.95

With 1 Egg Any Style, 1 Bacon Strip & 1 Sausage Link.

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

With Meatballs

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Beverages

Free refills on coffee, tea and fountain drinks only.

Water

Cup Coffee

$2.50

Cup Decafe Coffee

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Mtn dew

$2.50

Sierra mist

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Pink lemonade

$2.50

Crush orange soda

$2.50

Schweppes

$2.50

Mug root beer

$2.50

Unsweetened tea

$2.25

Sweetened tea

$2.25

Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Juice

$2.50+

Green tea hot

$2.50

Raspberry tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Green tea cold

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Milkshake

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Espresso

$2.50

12oz coffee

$1.50

16oz coffee

$1.75

20oz coffee

$2.00

24oz coffee

$2.50

Arizona tea

$2.75

Snapples

$2.50

Joes tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Ice tea bottles Assorted

$2.75

Monsters

$3.95

Starbucks bottles

$3.25

Nakeds

$3.95

Smart water

$3.00

To go empty coffee cups

$1.25

To go empty plastic cups

$1.25

Bottled root beer (swert or birch)

$2.75

SM Poland spring bottle

$2.00

Large Poland spring bottled water

$2.75

Snacks

Assorted Chips

$1.95

Gold fish

$1.50

Desserts

Assorted Pies

$3.95

Assorted Cakes

$3.95

Ice Cream

$3.50

Assorted Donuts

$1.50

Specialty Cheesecake

$4.95

Eclairs

$3.95

Brownies

$3.95

Small Cannoli

$2.50

Large Cannoli

$4.00

Assorted Turnovers

$2.95

Napolean

$3.95

Bear Claw

$3.95

Linzer Tart

$4.00

Black & White Cookie

$4.00

Assorted Jumbo Cookie

$3.00

Assorted Cookies (1 lb.)

$9.95

Assorted danish

$2.95

Crumb cake

$2.50

Assorted Muffin

$2.95

Rice Pudding

$3.95

Glazed Coffee Roll

$2.50

Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Roll

$2.50

Almond Horn Plain Or Chocolate

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Route 46, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

