Adams Ribs - Edgewater 169 Mayo Road

169 Mayo Road

Edgewater, MD 21037

Dine In Menu

N/A BEVERAGES

Fresh Ground Coffee

$3.00

Tea (sweet)

$3.00

Tea (unsweet)

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Assorted Juice

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Kids Beverage

$2.00

APPETIZERS

Adam's Hot Crab Dip

$16.99

A creamy blend of cheese and spices baked perfectly. Served with sliced baguettes.

Bacon Cheddar Skins

$11.99

(4) Potato skins topped with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream.

Burnt Ends

$17.99

Tossed in “Secret weapon” sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce withfried onion straws.

Chicken Tender App (4)

$9.99

Chili Con Queso

$9.99

Our homemade chili blended with our nacho cheese, served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Dip

$9.99

Fresh corn tortilla chips served with queso and salsa.

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

Our homemade crab dip served over an oven baked pretzel.

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Oyster App (6)

$14.99

Fried Shrimp App (6)

$14.99

Onion Loaf

$8.99+

Adam’s homemade beer battered jumbo onion rings fried golden brown. Served with our special loaf sauce. Served after 4 PM.

Raw Veggies & Dip

$9.99

Carrots, celery, cucumbers, broccoli, and grape tomatoes, served with ranch dip.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.99

Thinly sliced ahi tuna seared rare, served with a side of wasabi sauce.

Spiced Steamed Shrimp

$14.99+

Served with cocktail sauce.

Steak Nachos

$16.99

Thinly sliced Philly steak over fresh tortilla chips, served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and tangy BBQ sauce.

Loaded French Fries App

$9.99

Loaded TOTS App

$9.99

WINGS

All Adam’s Wings are made fresh and served with bleu cheese and celery.

Adam’s Chicken Wings (8)

$14.99

(8) Plump and juicy wings breaded and fried. Buffalo Style, Honey BBQ or Chesapeake.

Gator Wings (8)

$16.99

(8) Wings baked, simmered in beer and spices, then grilled in our famous hot sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Adam’s Smoked Wings (8)

$17.99

(8) Wings marinated then smoked. Tossed in our smoke sauce – sweet and tangy.

Boneless Chicken Wings (10)

$14.99

(10) Boneless chicken wings served Buffalo Style, Honey BBQ or Chesapeake.

Hog Wings (3)

$14.99Out of stock

Three grilled portions of bone-in pork from the shank end of a fresh ham, served with your choice of Buffalo Style or Honey BBQ.

Half Chicken Wings (4)

$8.50

Half Gator Wings (4)

$9.50

Half Smoked Wings (4)

$10.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Adam's Monday Shrimp Special

$18.99+

18.99 per pound All Day & Evening Dine-In Only

POT ROAST

$14.99

"Fish & Chips" Platter

$14.99

"Fish & Chips" Ala

$12.99

Bavarian Pretzel sticks

$11.99

Bill's Broiled Fish

$14.99

10 oz Grilled RibEye

$26.99

14 oz Grilled RibEye

$29.99

Reuben Balls

$14.99

Seafood Platter

$22.99

Parmesan HALIBUT

$26.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.99

BuffCHIX Skins

$14.99

BBQCHIX Skins

$14.99

Crabby Skins

$18.99

SOUPS

Adam's Chili

$5.99+

Using Adam’s own recipe.

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Served in a crock.

Beef Barley

$6.99+

All of our soups are made on the premises using only the finest ingredients.

Cream of Crab

$8.99+

SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, carrots and red onions.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine tossed with grated parmesan and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Served over garden salad or Caesar salad.

Shrimp Scampi Salad

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp in scampi butter, served over a large garden salad or Caesar salad.

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.99

6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served over garden salad or Caesar salad.

Steak Salad

$18.99

Slices of tender New York strip steak served over your choice of a large garden salad with balsamic vinaigrette or a Caesar salad.

Crab Cake Salad

$24.99

Served over a garden salad or a Caesar salad. Market Price.

Salmon Salad

$21.99

Served over a garden salad or a Caesar salad.

Chopped Salad

$16.99

Entrée Garden salad

$10.99

Entrée Caesar salad

$10.99

STEAKS & SEAFOOD

All steaks and seafood are served with your choice of two sides Add a crab cake to any entrée for Market Price Add a skewer of BBQ shrimp to any entrée for 6.99

New York Strip Steak

$24.99+

USDA Choice cut cooked to perfection. 8 oz. Filet style “Manhattan

Pork Chop Rib-Eye

$17.99+

Boneless 8 oz. cut grilled in your choice of BBQ sauce, Mediterranean or Bourbon style!

Adam's Sirloin 8 oz

$29.99

USDA Choice 8 oz. center cut beef sirloin grilled to your liking. Market Price Add sautéed onions and mushrooms. 3.00

MD Crab Cakes

$24.99+

Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump crab cakes broiled or fried until golden. Market Price.

Smoked Beef Brisket

$19.99

8 oz. entrée portion rubbed and smoked, then drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce. 19.99

Grilled 8 oz. Ahi Tuna Dinner

$20.99

8 oz. tuna steak grilled and served with lemon herb butter. Grilled to medium unless specified.

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Fresh Atlantic fillet grilled and served with your choice of sauce: Mediterranean, Lemon Herb Butter or Bourbon Sauce.

Land & Sea

$31.99

Adam’s Signature Sirloin Steak grilled to your liking with Shrimp Scampi (6).

Fried Oysters

$23.99

(9) Oysters fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$23.99

(10) Large gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce

Rack & Cake

$32.99

Half rack of baby back ribs served with a Maryland crab cake. Market Price.

BBQ RIBS & CHICKEN

Served with your choice of two sides.

Full rack Platter

$25.99

Small Rack Platter

$20.99

Whole BBQ Chicken

$21.99

A slow cooked half chicken basted in our famous sauce. Whole

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$27.99

Perfectly charred half rack of ribs and a slow-cooked half chicken.

Grilled Chicken Breast (2)

$16.99

Tender and moist, basted in your choice of our house sauces: BBQ or Mediterranean.

BBQ Shrimp (9)

$23.99

(9) Skewered jumbo shrimp, wrapped in bacon.

Ribs & BBQ Shrimp (3)

$28.49

(3) BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half rack of ribs.

Chicken & BBQ Shrimp (3)

$22.49

Three BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half BBQ’d chicken.

BBQ by the Bay

$33.99

Half pound of ribs, 5 oz. crab cake, 3 jumbo fried shrimp. Market Price.

"If Pigs Could Fly"

$29.99

A half rack of our famous Baby Back Ribs, served with a half order of chicken wings (choice of sauce).

SANDWICHES

Served with fries and slaw. Substitutions will be charged at a la carte price.

Beef Brisket Sand

$14.99

5 oz. portion of tender marinated and smoked brisket, drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce piled high on Texas toast.

Burger

$13.99

A half-pound of fresh, hand-patted ground chuck, grilled to your liking and served on a roll.

Adam’s Classic Burger

$15.49

Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.

The NY sand

$18.99

6 oz. of our strip steak char-grilled to your liking with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served on a baguette with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise on the side.

MD Crab Cake Sand

$21.99

Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump cake. Broiled or fried until golden and served on a roll. Market Price.

Fried Fish Sand

$15.99

Breaded and fried to perfection served on a sub roll.

Grilled Ahi Tuna Sand

$17.99

6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served on a roll. “Dolphin safe.”

Pulled Pork BBQ

$11.99

Tender braised pork pulled from the bone, chopped and piled high on a French round roll with Adam’s BBQ sauce.

Pig Pickin Pork Sand

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Breast Sand

$12.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Marinated Chicken Sand

$12.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Chicken Ham & Swiss Sand

$13.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Cajun Chicken Sand

$13.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.49

Breaded and fried dipped in Adam’s spicy wing sauce and served on a roll with bleu cheese dressing.

DESSERTS

Add Topping

$0.50

Ala Mode

$2.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Apple Pie Ala mode

$7.99

Blueberry Pie

$5.99

Brownie

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Cherry Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Choco Peanut butter Pie

$5.99

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$3.00

Crème Brule Cheesecake

$6.99

French Silk

$6.99

Fried Beignets

$7.99

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Kids Ice Cream

$3.99

Lemon Meringue

$5.99

Salted Caramel Cake

$6.99

Smith Island Cake

$7.99

Specialty Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$3.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

All children’s meals served with fries and applesauce. Vegetable substitutions offered for .50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.49

Kids Pork Sandwich

$8.49

Kids Burger

$8.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Kids Tenders (3)

$9.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$10.49

ON THE SIDE

SIDE - Applesauce

$2.75

SIDE - Asparagus

$3.49

SIDE - Baked Beans

$3.49

SIDE - Baked Potato

$3.49

SIDE - Basket of Fries

$5.99

SIDE - BASKET TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.50

SIDE - Broccoli

$3.49

SIDE - Broccoli w/ Cheese

$4.50

SIDE - Brussel Sprouts

$3.49

SIDE - Coleslaw

$2.75

SIDE - Collard Greens

$3.49

SIDE - Cornbread (3)

$3.00

SIDE - Dinner Rolls

$3.00

SIDE - FATBOY MAC

$3.99

SIDE - French Fries

$2.75

SIDE - Green Beans

$3.49

SIDE - Large Onion Rings (10)

$7.99

SIDE - Linguine with Garlic Butter

$3.99

SIDE - Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

SIDE - Loaded French Fries

$4.50

SIDE - Loaded Mashed

$4.50

SIDE - Mac & Cheese

$3.49

SIDE - Mash Potatoes & Gravy

$3.49

SIDE - Mash Potatoes Gravy on Side

$3.49

SIDE - Mash Potatoes NO Gravy

$3.49

SIDE - Onion Rings

$3.99

SIDE - Potato Salad

$3.49

SIDE - Sauerkraut

$3.49

SIDE - Sliced Tomatoes

$3.49

SIDE - Spinach

$3.49

SIDE - Stuffing

$3.49

SIDE - Sweet Potato

$3.49

SIDE - Vegetable of the Day

$3.49

SIDE - Wild Rice Medley

$3.49

SIDE - Zucchini

$3.49

LUNCH SPECIALS

Served from 11 am to 3 pm daily

Smokestack Turkey Sand

$14.99

We slow roast & smoke our seasoned turkey for several hours. Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, Cheddar & fried onion straws. Served on a Brioche roll w/ Fries & Cole slaw

French Dip

$14.99

Roast beef warmed slowly in French Onion broth topped with melted Provolone cheese on a French baguette. Served with a crock of French Onion broth for dipping & a small Caesar salad.

Open faced Roast beef Sand

$14.99

Served over top of Texas toast with mashed potatoes & gravy, and a vegetable

Bistro Beef & Muenster Melt

$14.99

Roast beef heated “Pit style” on the grill, topped with melted Muenster cheese & Bistro sauce. Served on a seasoned French round roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with Fries & Cole slaw

Reuben sandwich

$14.99

USDA choice corned beef sliced deli thin, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island on Rye bread with Fries & Slaw

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast mixed with Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Fries & Cole slaw

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast mixed with Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Fries & Cole slaw

Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Melt

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar. Served on a Brioche roll with Fries & Cole slaw

Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of a chopped house salad mixed with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette and topped with goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries & chopped walnuts

Jacked up Burger

$16.99

Topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, dusted jalapeños, and Bistro mayonnaise. Served with fries and slaw

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, ham, Cheddar & fried onion straws. Served with fries and slaw

Bacon, Mush & Swiss Burger

$16.99

Served with fries and slaw

Adult Hot Dog Ala

$6.00

Served on a Martin’s Potato roll …$6.00 Sides purchased separately

SANDWICHES

Served with fries and slaw. Substitutions will be charged at a la carte price.

Beef Brisket Sand Ala

$12.99

5 oz. portion of tender marinated and smoked brisket, drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce piled high on Texas toast.

Burger Ala

$11.99

A half-pound of fresh, hand-patted ground chuck, grilled to your liking and served on a roll.

Classic Burger Ala

$13.49

Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.

NY sand Ala

$16.99

6 oz. of our strip steak char-grilled to your liking with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served on a baguette with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise on the side.

Crab Cake Sand Ala

$19.99

Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump cake. Broiled or fried until golden and served on a roll. Market Price.

Fried Fish Sand Ala

$13.99

Breaded and fried to perfection served on a sub roll.

Grl Ahi Tuna Sand Ala

$15.99

6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served on a roll. “Dolphin safe.”

Pork BBQ Sand Ala

$9.99

Tender braised pork pulled from the bone, chopped and piled high on a French round roll with Adam’s BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken Sand Ala

$10.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Marinated Chicken Sand Ala

$10.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Chicken Ham/Swiss Ala

$11.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Cajun Chicken Sand Ala

$12.49

All served on a Brioche roll

Buffalo Chicken Sand Ala

$11.49

Breaded and fried dipped in Adam’s spicy wing sauce and served on a roll with bleu cheese dressing.

BBQ RIBS & CHICKEN

Served with your choice of two sides.

Full Rack Ribs Ala

$21.99

Our famous, mouth-watering, tender ribs. This is why you came here!

Small Rack Ribs Ala

$16.99

Whole BBQ Chicken Ala

$17.99

A slow cooked half chicken basted in our famous sauce. Whole

1/2 BBQ Chicken Ala

$10.99

Ribs & Chicken Combo Ala

$23.99

Perfectly charred half rack of ribs and a slow-cooked half chicken.

Grilled Chicken Breast (2) Ala

$12.99

Tender and moist, basted in your choice of our house sauces: BBQ or Mediterranean.

BBQ Shrimp (9) Ala

$19.99

(9) Skewered jumbo shrimp, wrapped in bacon.

Ribs & BBQ Shrimp (3) Ala

$24.49

(3) BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half rack of ribs.

Chicken & BBQ Shrimp (3) Ala

$18.49

Three BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half BBQ’d chicken.

BBQ by the Bay Ala

$29.99

Half pound of ribs, 5 oz. crab cake, 3 jumbo fried shrimp. Market Price.

"If Pigs Could Fly" Ala

$25.99

A half rack of our famous Baby Back Ribs, served with a half order of chicken wings (choice of sauce).

Single Grilled Chicken Breast ALA

$8.50

STEAKS & SEAFOOD

All steaks and seafood are served with your choice of two sides Add a crab cake to any entrée for Market Price Add a skewer of BBQ shrimp to any entrée for 6.99

NY Strip Steak Ala

$20.99+

USDA Choice cut cooked to perfection. 8 oz. Filet style “Manhattan

Pork Chop Rib-Eye Ala

$13.99+

Boneless 8 oz. cut grilled in your choice of BBQ sauce, Mediterranean or Bourbon style!

Adam's Sirloin 8 oz Ala

$25.99

USDA Choice 8 oz. center cut beef sirloin grilled to your liking. Market Price Add sautéed onions and mushrooms. 3.00

MD Crab Cakes Ala

$22.99+

Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump crab cakes broiled or fried until golden. Market Price.

Smoked Beef Brisket Ala

$19.99

8 oz. entrée portion rubbed and smoked, then drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce. 19.99

Grilled 8 oz. Ahi Tuna Ala

$16.99

8 oz. tuna steak grilled and served with lemon herb butter. Grilled to medium unless specified.

Grilled Salmon Ala

$17.99

Fresh Atlantic fillet grilled and served with your choice of sauce: Mediterranean, Lemon Herb Butter or Bourbon Sauce.

Land & Sea Ala

$27.99

Adam’s Signature Sirloin Steak grilled to your liking with Shrimp Scampi (6).

Fried Oysters Ala

$19.99

(9) Oysters fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Ala

$19.99

(10) Large gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce

Rack & Cake Ala

$28.99

Half rack of baby back ribs served with a Maryland crab cake. Market Price.

Bulk Sides

ADAM'S VALUE PAK

Adam's Valu-Pak

$105.00

BULK ITEMS

COLESLAW

$4.50+

POTATO SALAD

$5.50+

BBQ'D BAKED BEANS

$5.50+

PORK BBQ

$13.99+

LB. SMOKED BEEF BRISKET

$18.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.50+

RIBS BY THE LB. (20 lb. min)

$15.99

WHOLE CHICKENS IN BULK (5 min)

$15.99

WING TRAY

$65.00+

GATOR WING TRAY

$70.00+

SMOKED WING TRAY

$85.00+

PASTA SALAD

$5.50+

BBQ SAUCE

$5.00+

POTATO ROLL BAG (8 CT)

$5.00

POTATO ROLL (12 CT)

$5.00

PIG PICKIN PORK BBQ

$13.99+

DINNER ROLLS (3)

$3.00

CORNBREAD (3)

$3.00

BTL HAWG SAUCE

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

169 Mayo Road, Edgewater, MD 21037

Directions

