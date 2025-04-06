Adams Ribs - Edgewater 169 Mayo Road
169 Mayo Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Dine In Menu
N/A BEVERAGES
APPETIZERS
Adam's Hot Crab Dip
A creamy blend of cheese and spices baked perfectly. Served with sliced baguettes.
Bacon Cheddar Skins
(4) Potato skins topped with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream.
Burnt Ends
Tossed in “Secret weapon” sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce withfried onion straws.
Chicken Tender App (4)
Chili Con Queso
Our homemade chili blended with our nacho cheese, served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Dip
Fresh corn tortilla chips served with queso and salsa.
Crab Pretzel
Our homemade crab dip served over an oven baked pretzel.
Fresh Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Oyster App (6)
Fried Shrimp App (6)
Onion Loaf
Adam’s homemade beer battered jumbo onion rings fried golden brown. Served with our special loaf sauce. Served after 4 PM.
Raw Veggies & Dip
Carrots, celery, cucumbers, broccoli, and grape tomatoes, served with ranch dip.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Thinly sliced ahi tuna seared rare, served with a side of wasabi sauce.
Spiced Steamed Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce.
Steak Nachos
Thinly sliced Philly steak over fresh tortilla chips, served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and tangy BBQ sauce.
Loaded French Fries App
Loaded TOTS App
WINGS
Adam’s Chicken Wings (8)
(8) Plump and juicy wings breaded and fried. Buffalo Style, Honey BBQ or Chesapeake.
Gator Wings (8)
(8) Wings baked, simmered in beer and spices, then grilled in our famous hot sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Adam’s Smoked Wings (8)
(8) Wings marinated then smoked. Tossed in our smoke sauce – sweet and tangy.
Boneless Chicken Wings (10)
(10) Boneless chicken wings served Buffalo Style, Honey BBQ or Chesapeake.
Hog Wings (3)
Three grilled portions of bone-in pork from the shank end of a fresh ham, served with your choice of Buffalo Style or Honey BBQ.
Half Chicken Wings (4)
Half Gator Wings (4)
Half Smoked Wings (4)
DAILY SPECIALS
Adam's Monday Shrimp Special
18.99 per pound All Day & Evening Dine-In Only
POT ROAST
"Fish & Chips" Platter
"Fish & Chips" Ala
Bavarian Pretzel sticks
Bill's Broiled Fish
10 oz Grilled RibEye
14 oz Grilled RibEye
Reuben Balls
Seafood Platter
Parmesan HALIBUT
Corned Beef & Cabbage
BuffCHIX Skins
BBQCHIX Skins
Crabby Skins
SOUPS
SALADS
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, carrots and red onions.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with grated parmesan and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Served over garden salad or Caesar salad.
Shrimp Scampi Salad
Sautéed shrimp in scampi butter, served over a large garden salad or Caesar salad.
Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served over garden salad or Caesar salad.
Steak Salad
Slices of tender New York strip steak served over your choice of a large garden salad with balsamic vinaigrette or a Caesar salad.
Crab Cake Salad
Served over a garden salad or a Caesar salad. Market Price.
Salmon Salad
Served over a garden salad or a Caesar salad.
Chopped Salad
Entrée Garden salad
Entrée Caesar salad
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
New York Strip Steak
USDA Choice cut cooked to perfection. 8 oz. Filet style “Manhattan
Pork Chop Rib-Eye
Boneless 8 oz. cut grilled in your choice of BBQ sauce, Mediterranean or Bourbon style!
Adam's Sirloin 8 oz
USDA Choice 8 oz. center cut beef sirloin grilled to your liking. Market Price Add sautéed onions and mushrooms. 3.00
MD Crab Cakes
Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump crab cakes broiled or fried until golden. Market Price.
Smoked Beef Brisket
8 oz. entrée portion rubbed and smoked, then drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce. 19.99
Grilled 8 oz. Ahi Tuna Dinner
8 oz. tuna steak grilled and served with lemon herb butter. Grilled to medium unless specified.
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Atlantic fillet grilled and served with your choice of sauce: Mediterranean, Lemon Herb Butter or Bourbon Sauce.
Land & Sea
Adam’s Signature Sirloin Steak grilled to your liking with Shrimp Scampi (6).
Fried Oysters
(9) Oysters fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
(10) Large gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce
Rack & Cake
Half rack of baby back ribs served with a Maryland crab cake. Market Price.
BBQ RIBS & CHICKEN
Full rack Platter
Small Rack Platter
Whole BBQ Chicken
A slow cooked half chicken basted in our famous sauce. Whole
1/2 BBQ Chicken
Ribs & Chicken Combo
Perfectly charred half rack of ribs and a slow-cooked half chicken.
Grilled Chicken Breast (2)
Tender and moist, basted in your choice of our house sauces: BBQ or Mediterranean.
BBQ Shrimp (9)
(9) Skewered jumbo shrimp, wrapped in bacon.
Ribs & BBQ Shrimp (3)
(3) BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half rack of ribs.
Chicken & BBQ Shrimp (3)
Three BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half BBQ’d chicken.
BBQ by the Bay
Half pound of ribs, 5 oz. crab cake, 3 jumbo fried shrimp. Market Price.
"If Pigs Could Fly"
A half rack of our famous Baby Back Ribs, served with a half order of chicken wings (choice of sauce).
SANDWICHES
Beef Brisket Sand
5 oz. portion of tender marinated and smoked brisket, drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce piled high on Texas toast.
Burger
A half-pound of fresh, hand-patted ground chuck, grilled to your liking and served on a roll.
Adam’s Classic Burger
Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.
The NY sand
6 oz. of our strip steak char-grilled to your liking with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served on a baguette with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise on the side.
MD Crab Cake Sand
Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump cake. Broiled or fried until golden and served on a roll. Market Price.
Fried Fish Sand
Breaded and fried to perfection served on a sub roll.
Grilled Ahi Tuna Sand
6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served on a roll. “Dolphin safe.”
Pulled Pork BBQ
Tender braised pork pulled from the bone, chopped and piled high on a French round roll with Adam’s BBQ sauce.
Pig Pickin Pork Sand
BBQ Chicken Breast Sand
All served on a Brioche roll
Marinated Chicken Sand
All served on a Brioche roll
Chicken Ham & Swiss Sand
All served on a Brioche roll
Cajun Chicken Sand
All served on a Brioche roll
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Breaded and fried dipped in Adam’s spicy wing sauce and served on a roll with bleu cheese dressing.
DESSERTS
Add Topping
Ala Mode
Apple Pie
Apple Pie Ala mode
Blueberry Pie
Brownie
Carrot Cake
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Cake
Choco Peanut butter Pie
Cinnamon Ice Cream
Crème Brule Cheesecake
French Silk
Fried Beignets
Fudge Brownie Sundae
Key Lime Pie
Kids Ice Cream
Lemon Meringue
Salted Caramel Cake
Smith Island Cake
Specialty Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Sundae
Pumpkin Pie
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
CHILDREN'S MENU
ON THE SIDE
SIDE - Applesauce
SIDE - Asparagus
SIDE - Baked Beans
SIDE - Baked Potato
SIDE - Basket of Fries
SIDE - BASKET TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE - Broccoli
SIDE - Broccoli w/ Cheese
SIDE - Brussel Sprouts
SIDE - Coleslaw
SIDE - Collard Greens
SIDE - Cornbread (3)
SIDE - Dinner Rolls
SIDE - FATBOY MAC
SIDE - French Fries
SIDE - Green Beans
SIDE - Large Onion Rings (10)
SIDE - Linguine with Garlic Butter
SIDE - Loaded Baked Potato
SIDE - Loaded French Fries
SIDE - Loaded Mashed
SIDE - Mac & Cheese
SIDE - Mash Potatoes & Gravy
SIDE - Mash Potatoes Gravy on Side
SIDE - Mash Potatoes NO Gravy
SIDE - Onion Rings
SIDE - Potato Salad
SIDE - Sauerkraut
SIDE - Sliced Tomatoes
SIDE - Spinach
SIDE - Stuffing
SIDE - Sweet Potato
SIDE - Vegetable of the Day
SIDE - Wild Rice Medley
SIDE - Zucchini
LUNCH SPECIALS
CARRY OUT DESSERTS
Lunch Menu
A LA CARTE
SANDWICHES
Beef Brisket Sand Ala
5 oz. portion of tender marinated and smoked brisket, drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce piled high on Texas toast.
Burger Ala
A half-pound of fresh, hand-patted ground chuck, grilled to your liking and served on a roll.
Classic Burger Ala
Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese.
NY sand Ala
6 oz. of our strip steak char-grilled to your liking with sautéed onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served on a baguette with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise on the side.
Crab Cake Sand Ala
Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump cake. Broiled or fried until golden and served on a roll. Market Price.
Fried Fish Sand Ala
Breaded and fried to perfection served on a sub roll.
Grl Ahi Tuna Sand Ala
6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled with a lemon herb butter, served on a roll. “Dolphin safe.”
Pork BBQ Sand Ala
Tender braised pork pulled from the bone, chopped and piled high on a French round roll with Adam’s BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sand Ala
All served on a Brioche roll
Marinated Chicken Sand Ala
All served on a Brioche roll
Chicken Ham/Swiss Ala
All served on a Brioche roll
Cajun Chicken Sand Ala
All served on a Brioche roll
Buffalo Chicken Sand Ala
Breaded and fried dipped in Adam’s spicy wing sauce and served on a roll with bleu cheese dressing.
BBQ RIBS & CHICKEN
Full Rack Ribs Ala
Our famous, mouth-watering, tender ribs. This is why you came here!
Small Rack Ribs Ala
Whole BBQ Chicken Ala
A slow cooked half chicken basted in our famous sauce. Whole
1/2 BBQ Chicken Ala
Ribs & Chicken Combo Ala
Perfectly charred half rack of ribs and a slow-cooked half chicken.
Grilled Chicken Breast (2) Ala
Tender and moist, basted in your choice of our house sauces: BBQ or Mediterranean.
BBQ Shrimp (9) Ala
(9) Skewered jumbo shrimp, wrapped in bacon.
Ribs & BBQ Shrimp (3) Ala
(3) BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half rack of ribs.
Chicken & BBQ Shrimp (3) Ala
Three BBQ’d jumbo shrimp and a half BBQ’d chicken.
BBQ by the Bay Ala
Half pound of ribs, 5 oz. crab cake, 3 jumbo fried shrimp. Market Price.
"If Pigs Could Fly" Ala
A half rack of our famous Baby Back Ribs, served with a half order of chicken wings (choice of sauce).
Single Grilled Chicken Breast ALA
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
NY Strip Steak Ala
USDA Choice cut cooked to perfection. 8 oz. Filet style “Manhattan
Pork Chop Rib-Eye Ala
Boneless 8 oz. cut grilled in your choice of BBQ sauce, Mediterranean or Bourbon style!
Adam's Sirloin 8 oz Ala
USDA Choice 8 oz. center cut beef sirloin grilled to your liking. Market Price Add sautéed onions and mushrooms. 3.00
MD Crab Cakes Ala
Perfectly seasoned jumbo lump crab cakes broiled or fried until golden. Market Price.
Smoked Beef Brisket Ala
8 oz. entrée portion rubbed and smoked, then drizzled with our tangy bourbon smoke sauce. 19.99
Grilled 8 oz. Ahi Tuna Ala
8 oz. tuna steak grilled and served with lemon herb butter. Grilled to medium unless specified.
Grilled Salmon Ala
Fresh Atlantic fillet grilled and served with your choice of sauce: Mediterranean, Lemon Herb Butter or Bourbon Sauce.
Land & Sea Ala
Adam’s Signature Sirloin Steak grilled to your liking with Shrimp Scampi (6).
Fried Oysters Ala
(9) Oysters fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Ala
(10) Large gulf shrimp hand-breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce
Rack & Cake Ala
Half rack of baby back ribs served with a Maryland crab cake. Market Price.
LUNCH SPECIALS
Smokestack Turkey Sand Ala
We slow roast & smoke our seasoned turkey for several hours. Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, Cheddar & fried onion straws. Served on a Brioche roll w/ Fries & Cole slaw
French Dip Ala
Roast beef warmed slowly in French Onion broth topped with melted Provolone cheese on a French baguette. Served with a crock of French Onion broth for dipping & a small Caesar salad.
Open faced Roast beef Sand Ala
Served over top of Texas toast with mashed potatoes & gravy, and a vegetable
Bistro Beef & Muenster Ala
Roast beef heated “Pit style” on the grill, topped with melted Muenster cheese & Bistro sauce. Served on a seasoned French round roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with Fries & Cole slaw
REUBEN Ala
USDA choice corned beef sliced deli thin, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island on Rye bread with Fries & Slaw
Chicken Club Wrap Ala
Marinated grilled chicken breast mixed with Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Fries & Cole slaw
Chicken Caesar Wrap Ala
Marinated grilled chicken breast mixed with Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Fries & Cole slaw
Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Ala
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar. Served on a Brioche roll with Fries & Cole slaw
Chicken Chopped Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast on top of a chopped house salad mixed with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette and topped with goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries & chopped walnuts
Jacked up Burger Ala
Topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, dusted jalapeños, and Bistro mayonnaise. Served with fries and slaw
Smokehouse Burger Ala
Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, ham, Cheddar & fried onion straws. Served with fries and slaw
Bacon, Mush & Swiss Burger Ala
Served with fries and slaw
HOT DOG Ala
Served on a Martin’s Potato roll …$6.00 Sides purchased separately
Bulk Sides
ADAM'S VALUE PAK
BULK ITEMS
COLESLAW
POTATO SALAD
BBQ'D BAKED BEANS
PORK BBQ
LB. SMOKED BEEF BRISKET
MAC & CHEESE
RIBS BY THE LB. (20 lb. min)
WHOLE CHICKENS IN BULK (5 min)
WING TRAY
GATOR WING TRAY
SMOKED WING TRAY
PASTA SALAD
BBQ SAUCE
POTATO ROLL BAG (8 CT)
POTATO ROLL (12 CT)
PIG PICKIN PORK BBQ
DINNER ROLLS (3)
CORNBREAD (3)
BTL HAWG SAUCE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
169 Mayo Road, Edgewater, MD 21037