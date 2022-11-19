Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Adam's Place

681 East 200th Street

Cleveland, OH 44119

Combination Breakfasts

#1- Two Eggs any Style

$5.99

#2- Two Eggs Any Style w/ Meat

$7.99

#3- 3 Scrambled W/Minced Hams

$6.99

#4- Pancake Breakfast

$6.99

#5-French Toast

$6.99

#6-Corned Beef Hash w/ 2 Eggs

$8.95

#7- Hamburger Steak w/ 2 Eggs

$10.99

#8- Adam's Big Bite

$8.99

#9- Steak & Eggs

$10.99

#10-Pork Chops and Eggs

$9.99

#11- Pita Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

#12- Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

#13- Country Fried Steak with Eggs

$9.49

#14-Belgian Waffle

$6.99

French Toast Combo

$7.99

Healthy Breakfast

$6.99

Breakfast Burger

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Liver, Eggs & Toast

$8.59

Two Eggs and Toast

$4.50

Two egg any style Sandwich

$5.49

grilled chicken breast and eggs

$9.99

Steak Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon patty

$7.99

New Breakfast

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Homefries & Eggs

$6.99

Belgian Waffle with 2pc of Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Adam's Loaded Home Fries

$7.99

3 Egg Omeletes

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Cheese Omelette

$5.89

Corned Beef Omelette

$8.99

Everything Omelette

$9.99

Greek Omelette

$8.49

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.49

J.D. Omelette W/HF

$8.49

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Plain Omelette

$7.49

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Steak Cheese Omelette

$11.95

Trio Omelette

$8.99

Veggie Omelette

$8.49

Western Omelette

$8.49

Ts And Chz Omlette

$8.49

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Gravy

$1.50+

Side 1 Egg

$1.49

Side 1 Pancake

$2.49

Side 1/2 French Toast

$3.99

Side 2 Pancakes

$4.99

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Side Chopped Steak

$6.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.75

Side Country Fried Steak

$6.00

Side Gyro Meat

$4.99

Side Half &Half

$2.95

Side Home Fries

$1.95+

Side Loaded Home Fries

$4.80

Side Oatmeal

$3.99

Side Pita

$1.50

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Toast

$1.29

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Bagel

$2.00

Side Applesauce

$1.00

2 eggs

$2.00

Side Grits

$2.49+

Side Bacon

$1.99+

Side Sausage

$1.99+

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99+

Side Ham

$1.99+

Cup of Fruit

$1.50

One Salmon patty

$3.50

Side brown gravy

$1.50

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$1.25

Specials

#2 Special

$7.99

#8 Special

$8.99

Starters

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings Appetizer

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Wing Dings

$7.99

Side Winder Fries

$5.95

Wing Dings & Fries

$9.99

Classic Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Low Carb Burger

$7.99

Bacon Burger

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Pita Burger

$8.99

Rodeo Burger

$8.99

Greek Burger

$8.99

New Lunch

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap

$8.99

BLT w/ Egg

$7.99

Soup & Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$7.49

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Frisco Salad

$7.49

Salad w/ Grilled Steak

$9.95

Salad w/ Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Salad w/ Gyro Meat

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$6.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

Hot Sandwich

Open Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Open Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Open STK sandwich

$10.95

Favorite Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Greek Melt Sandwich

$6.79

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Swiss and Mush

$8.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Our Famous Gyro

$7.99

Philly Sandwich

$8.99

Pita Club

$6.99

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Super Bird

$7.99

Tuna Melt

$8.49

Tuna on Pita Bread

$7.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Caesar

$7.95

Spicy Lovebird Chicken Sandwich

$4.95

Buffalo Chix Wrap W/ Fries

$6.99

Hearty Meals

Meatloaf Dinner

$8.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Pork Chops

$9.99

Grilled Liver and Onions

$8.99

Chopped Steak

$10.99

Fish and Chips

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Ribs W/FF Slaw

$9.95

Prime Rib Dinner, Pot, Veg

$12.99

Beef Stroganoff

$6.99

Lunch Sides

Side Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Side Chopped Steak

$6.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Side Country Fried Steak

$6.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$5.25

Side Liver

$5.00

Side of Fries

$2.19

Side Scoop Tuna

$3.75

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$1.00

Soup of the day

$2.69+

Side Slaw

$1.25

Piece of Pizza

$2.99

MASHED GRAVY

$2.95

Side Pork Chop

$6.00

1PIECE OF COD

$4.50

SIDE MEATLOAF

$4.50

Daily Specials

Monday Beef Stroganoff

$6.99

Tuesday Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Wednesday Meatloaf

$7.00

Thursday Chicken Paprikash

$6.99

Friday Fish & Chips

$6.75

Saturday Liver & Onions

$6.25

SATURDAY PRIME RIB

$8.95

Sunday BBQ Ribs

$7.95

NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$2.49

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pop

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Cranberry Apple Juice

$1.99

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Can Pop

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.99

Large To Go Coffee

$2.49

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Blue Island Punch

$1.99

Bottle Lemonade

$1.99

Tropical Fruit Punch

$1.99

Red Bull

$1.50

Monster

$2.00

GRAPE JUICE

$1.99

Strawberry Kiwi

$1.99

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$2.49

Kids

Kids Breakfast

$6.79

Kids Lunch

$6.79

Kids PB&J + Additional Sandwich

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

681 East 200th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119

