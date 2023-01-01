Beverages

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Fresh Grapefruit

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cans and Bottles

Coke

$0.94

Diet Coke

$0.94

Sprite

$0.94

Gingerale

$0.94

Redbull

$4.00

EMP Redbull

$1.84

Pellegrino

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Water Bottle

$0.94

Food

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Skins

$11.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Buffalo Fried Ribs

$16.99

Buffalo Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Chips & Dip

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Crab Dip

$16.99

Crab Pretzel

$14.99

Crock of Mac

$7.49

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.99

Nacho's Supreme

$12.99

Onion Ring App

$7.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Raw Veggies & Dip

$10.99

Seared Tuna

$15.99

Spiced Shrimp

$14.99+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Wings

$14.99

Gator Wings

$16.99

Chips and Guac

$8.99

Triple Dips

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Beef Stew

$6.00

Cream Of Crab

$7.00

Chili

$6.99

House Salad

$6.99

Small Caesar

$7.99

Lrg House Salad

$7.99

Lrg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Buff Chix Caesar

$15.99

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.99

Cajun Chix Caesar

$15.99

Chicken Salad

$14.49

Chix Caesar

$15.49

Crab Cake Salad

$22.99

Crab Cake Caesar

$23.99

Portobello Salad

$13.99

Portobello Caesar

$14.99

Salmon Salad

$20.99

Salmon Caesar

$21.99

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Shrimp Caesar

$18.99

Steak Salad

$18.99

Steak Caesar

$19.99

Tuna Salad

$17.99

Tuna Caesar

$18.99

Entrees

Full Rack

$25.99

Small Rack

$20.99

1/2 Chicken

$14.99

Rib & Chicken

$27.99

BBQ Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

BBQ Shrimp & Rib

$28.49

BBQ Shrimp & Chicken

$22.49

New York Strip Steak

$29.99

Prime Rib Steak

$29.99

Center Cut Filet

$27.99

Pork Chop Rib Eye

$17.99

Brisket Dinner

$19.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$34.99

BBQ by the Bay

$35.99

Steak & Cake

$37.99

Rack & Cake

$33.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Petite Salmon

$15.99

A la Carte

1/2 Chicken

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Brisket Dinner No Sides

$16.99

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Burger

$10.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chix, Ham, Swiss Sandiwch

$10.99

Crab Cake

$16.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

New Yorker

$15.99

Pig Pickin Sandwich

$8.99

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Portobello Sandwich

$9.99

Primer

$15.99

Small Rack Ribs

$16.99

Shrimp Skewer

$6.99

Sandwich Platters

BBQ Chix Sand Platter

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$13.49

Burger Platter

$13.99

Cajun Chix Sand Platter

$12.49

Chicken Ham Swiss Platter

$13.49

Crab Cake Sandwich Platter

$22.99

Grilled Tuna Platter

$16.99

Marinated Chix Sand Platter

$12.49

New Yorker Platter

$18.99

Pig Pickin Platter

$11.99

Pork BBQ Platter

$11.99

Portobello Sandwich Platter

$12.99

Primer Platter

$18.99

Brisket San Platter

$14.99

Chili Cheese Dog Platter

$10.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Sides / Extras

Applesauce

$2.75

Baked Beans

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.49

Cheese

$0.50

Chix Breast

$8.00

Extra Steak

$10.00

Coleslaw

$2.75

Comp Dinner Rolls

Cornbread

$2.99

Crab Dip Bread

$2.00

Dressing

$0.50

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Jalapeno

$0.50

Extra Onion

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Plate

Fries

$2.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.75

Pretzel W/ Salt

$4.99

Potato Salad

$3.49

Salad Bread

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Sweet Potato

$3.49

Vegetable

$3.49

Wild Rice

$2.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Rice and Beans

$3.50

2oz Guac

$2.50

4oz Guac

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

No Make

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Kids Hot Dog

$7.49

Kids Hamburger

$8.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Pork BBQ

$8.49

Kids Chix Tenders

$9.99

Dessert

Baked Apple Pie

$4.99

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Smith Island Cake

$6.99

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.99

A La Mode

$1.99

Brownie

$2.25

Churros (2)

$3.99

Caramel Crunch Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Whole S.Island

$56.00

Whole Apple Pie

$22.99

Whole Bourbon Pecan

$24.99

Whole Key Lime

$22.99

Specials

Caprese

$9.99

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Lunch Special

$10.99

Dinner Special

$16.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Summer Salad

$8.99

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Stuffed Rockfish

$23.99

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$24.99

Rockfish/mango Salsa

$21.99

NY Strip Peppercorn/Mushooms

$29.99

Bulk / Extras

Bulk

Applesauce

$5.00+

Baked Beans

$5.50+

BBQ Sauce

$4.00+

Beef Brisket

$19.00+

Brioche Rolls 12/8pk

$8.74

Brisket by the Pound

$18.99

Chili

$17.99+

Crab Dip

$37.50+

Gator Platter

$70.00+

Gator Sauce

$7.00+

Gravy

$5.99+

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Mashed Potato

$6.50+

Non-Seafood Soup

$15.00

Pasta Salad

$5.50+

Pork BBQ

$13.99+

Potato Salad

$5.50+

Pulled Chicken

$15.99+

Queso

$14.00+

Ribs Per Pound

$15.99

Rice

$6.00+

Salsa

$8.00+

Seafood Soup

$20.99

Coleslaw

$4.50+

Stuffing

$5.99+

Value Pack

$105.00

Veggie Platter

$40.00+

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Wing Platter

$65.00+

Key Lime Pie (WH)

$23.99

Pecan Pie (WH)

$23.99

Apple Pie (WH)

$23.99

Qt Mashed Sweet

$10.50

Steamed Shrimp 5 Pd Minimum

$21.99

Whole Chx 5 Minimum

$14.99

20lb+Ribs Ala Carte

$15.99

Sm So West Chips

$40.00

Lg So West Chips

$75.00

Paper Goods

$2.00

Wrap Tray

$85.00

Qt Pulled Chicken

$26.99

Extras

Crab Dip Bread

$1.50

2oz Salsa

$0.75

4oz Salsa

$1.50

2oz Queso

$2.00

4oz Queso

$4.00

8oz Queso

$7.00

Salad Bread

$0.50

Veggie Dip

$1.50

Sandwich Brioche Roll

$1.00