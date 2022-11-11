Restaurant header imageView gallery

ADAMS FAMILY PHARMACY 98 Peachtree St

review star

No reviews yet

98 Peachtree St

Cuthbert, GA 39840

Order Again

Popular Items

Frappe
COLD BREW
Hot Latte

ESPRESSO

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Americanos are popular breakfast drinks and thought to have originated during World War II. Soldiers would add water to their coffee to extend their rations farther. The water dilutes the espresso while still maintaining a high level of caffeine.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

The espresso, also known as a short black, is approximately 1 oz. of highly concentrated coffee.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75

A double espresso may also be listed as doppio, which is the Italian word for double. This drink is highly concentrated and strong.

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, and a little froth make this a favorite!!

Latte on the Rocks

Latte on the Rocks

$5.00+

Espresso, your favorite milk, poured over ice. Adding flavors make it delicious!!

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

The red eye's purpose is to add a boost of caffeine to your standard cup of coffee.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

The word macchiato means mark or stain. This is in reference to the mark that steamed milk leaves on the surface of the espresso as it is dashed into the drink.

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$3.75+

The mocha is considered a coffee and hot chocolate hybrid. The chocolate powder or syrup gives it a rich and creamy flavor and cuts the acidity of the espresso.

Affogato

Affogato

$6.50

The affogato is a dessert made with two main ingredients: vanilla ice cream and espresso. Originally invented in Italy, the word “affogato” literally translates as “drowned” in English. This is fitting, as the affogato is no more than a scoop of ice cream “drowned” in espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and lots of foam! Add your favorite flavors to make it your own.

Frappe

Frappe

$5.00+

DRIP

Sweet Auburn

$2.00+

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.25+

Our cold brew is steeped for 24 hours and is the best way to enjoy cold coffee. Because it is never exposed to hot water, the profile is less acidic, smooth and flavorful.

OPTAVIA

FRAPPE

$5.50

HOT LATTE

$7.50

OPTAVIA MADE INTO A RICH LATTE WITH ESPRESSO AND STEAMED ALMOND MILK FOAM.

LATTE ON THE ROCKS

$7.50

OPTAVIA MIXED WITH ESPRESSO AND ALMOND MILK SERVED OVER ICE.

ICECREAM

WAFFLE CONE

WAFFLE CONE

$3.00+

Fill a waffle cone with your favorite Bluebell Ice cream flavor!

CAKE CONE

CAKE CONE

$2.00+

Fill a cake cone with your favorite Bluebell Icecream.

CUP

CUP

$2.50+

Love the ice cream but not the mess? Fill a cup and don’t rush it if it melts!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Our homemade Hidden Secret brownie topped with vanilla icecream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.00

Our homemade poundcake topped with vanilla icecream , fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.

Banana Split Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Bananas topped with vanilla icecream, fresh strawberries, pineapple, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

SHAKES

MAKE ANY FLAVOR INTO A SHAKE

MAKE ANY FLAVOR INTO A SHAKE

$4.00+
Death by Chocolate Shake

Death by Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Introducing our Death by Chocolate Shake! Blue Bell Ice Cream Chocolate ice cream blended with our homemade Hidden Secret Brownie, a Hollander Chocolate Sauce swirl, topped with whipped cream!

RANDOLPH COUNTY TEACHER SHAKE

RANDOLPH COUNTY TEACHER SHAKE

$6.00+

OUR TEACHERS HAVE CREATED THEIR OWN SHAKE! VANILLA AND SEA SALT CARAMEL ICECREAM WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO. THEY CALL IT THE AFFOGATO SHAKE. ;)

FROM OUR FOUNTAIN

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

BARG'S ROOTBEER

$2.00

FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

FLOATS

TURN ANY ICECREAM INTO A FLOAT

TURN ANY ICECREAM INTO A FLOAT

$4.00+

LATTE FLOAT

$6.00

CHOOSE ANY FLAVOR ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH MILK AND A SHOT OF ESPRESSO

FROM THE BAKERY

BLUEBURRY MUFFINS

BLUEBURRY MUFFINS

$3.00

Just a simple blueberry muffin made with lots of love!

MERRITT PECAN PIE MUFFIN

MERRITT PECAN PIE MUFFIN

$3.00

Our homemade muffin using only the best Merritt Pecans!

SKY’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

SKY’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.00

Skyler is famous for her chocolate chip cookies! They’re the best!

MAMA’S CAROLINA CHEW

MAMA’S CAROLINA CHEW

$2.00

My mama made these for every gathering! Once you try them, you’ll understand why we all love them!

CAKE BY THE SLICE

CAKE BY THE SLICE

$2.00

You can’t go wrong with cake and coffee!

HIDDEN SECRET BROWNIE

HIDDEN SECRET BROWNIE

$2.00

There’s something hidden in our brownies but we’ll never tell!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Our homemade cinnamon rolls are always a hit! Available on Wednesday and you better grab them up because they sell out fast!

Assorted Bakery Box

Assorted Bakery Box

$25.00+

An assortment of our fresh baked goods for any occasion. This box if filled with an assortment of our baked goods. It is always good to call or order ahead to give us time to prepare your order.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pecan

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pecan

$1.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.00

Our homemade cream cheese danish cooked perfectly in four flavors: blueberry, cherry, apple, or plain. Blueberry, cherry and plain are drizzled with icing. The apple is drizzled with Hollander Caramel sauce.

SAUSAGE, EGG, AND CHEESE MUFFIN

SAUSAGE, EGG, AND CHEESE MUFFIN

$3.00

DON'T LET THE NAME FOOL YOU! THIS IS A COMPLETELY KETO FRIENDLY BREAKFAST ITEM. OUR FIRST SAVORY MENU ITEM THAT WILL BE EASY TO EAT WITH YOUR HANDS ON THE GO!

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$2.00

THE MOMENT YOU'VE ALL BVEEN WAITING FOR! OUR BISCUITS WILL NOT DISAPPOINT! GREAT IN ADDITION TO OUR BACON, EGG AND CHEESE MUFFIN!

BY THE BATCH

$20.00

LIKE ONE OF OUR BAKED GOODS SO MUCH YOU NEED A WHOLE BATCH? Please give us at least 24 hours notice to prepare your batch!

BREAKFAST CASSAROLE

BREAKFAST CASSAROLE

$4.00

BISCUITS, SAUSAGE, EGGS, CHEESE, AND WHITE GRAVY ALL IN ONE BOWL!

Blueberry Bread Pudding

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$2.00Out of stock

Our bread pudding is homemade and served warm with icing. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it just right!

Coffee Cake Banana Bread Muffin

Coffee Cake Banana Bread Muffin

$3.00

This banana bread is delicious!! With a brown sugar and pecan toasted topping, it’s going to melt in your mouth!

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00

Homemade oatmeal cookies filled with buttercream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Moist pumpkin cake with a sweet cream cheese center! Perfectly paired with your favorite latte!

CUPCAKE

$3.00

COFFEE BY THE BAG

COFFEE BY THE BAG

$12.00+

My favorite Cafe Campesino coffee flavors. They’re all whole bean, but don’t worry, we’ll grind them for you to enjoy at home!

JUST THIRSTY?

Fairlife Plain

$2.00

Fairlife Chocolate

$2.00

Fairlife Strawberry

$2.00

Fairlife Cookies and Cream

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of Water

$0.50
MATCHA LEMONADE

MATCHA LEMONADE

$3.00

OUR MATCHA LEMONADE WILL COOL YOU DOWN AND QUINCH YOUR THIRST! SERVED ON THE ROCKS OR BLENDED.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

LEMONADE BLENDED WITH STRAWBERRY SERVED ON THE ROCKS OR BLENDED

THE GOOD ICE 10LB BAG

THE GOOD ICE 10LB BAG

$2.00

MUGS and MERCH

POTTERY MUG

POTTERY MUG

$25.00

Hand made by Mrs. Shirley Ward.

16oz Reusable Cup

16oz Reusable Cup

$15.00

Buy and cup and bring it back for a discount!

FOUNTAIN BRIDGE HONEY

FOUNTAIN BRIDGE HONEY

$10.00

LOCAL HONEY PROVIDED BY CHENEY TYE WITH FOUNTAIN BRIDGE HONEY IN MORGAN, GA.

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00+

Our T-shirt’s are so soft and comfy! They come in Small through XXL. We do have a shipping option available! If you choose shipping, please include shipping address in the “Special Request” section of your order.

JAVA BOX

Java Box

$27.00

Grab a box for the office! One gallon of brewed coffee, sixteen 8oz cups, creamer, sweetener of your choice, and stirrers.

SPECIALTY ITEMS

OREO CUPCAKES (ONE DOZEN PREORDER)

$24.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

SERVING THE BEST COFFEE, ICECREAM, AND FOUNTAIN DRINKS IN TOWN!

Location

98 Peachtree St, Cuthbert, GA 39840

Directions

