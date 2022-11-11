ADAMS FAMILY PHARMACY 98 Peachtree St
98 Peachtree St
Cuthbert, GA 39840
ESPRESSO
Americano
Americanos are popular breakfast drinks and thought to have originated during World War II. Soldiers would add water to their coffee to extend their rations farther. The water dilutes the espresso while still maintaining a high level of caffeine.
Espresso
The espresso, also known as a short black, is approximately 1 oz. of highly concentrated coffee.
Double Espresso
A double espresso may also be listed as doppio, which is the Italian word for double. This drink is highly concentrated and strong.
Hot Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and a little froth make this a favorite!!
Latte on the Rocks
Espresso, your favorite milk, poured over ice. Adding flavors make it delicious!!
Red Eye
The red eye's purpose is to add a boost of caffeine to your standard cup of coffee.
Macchiato
The word macchiato means mark or stain. This is in reference to the mark that steamed milk leaves on the surface of the espresso as it is dashed into the drink.
Hot Mocha
The mocha is considered a coffee and hot chocolate hybrid. The chocolate powder or syrup gives it a rich and creamy flavor and cuts the acidity of the espresso.
Affogato
The affogato is a dessert made with two main ingredients: vanilla ice cream and espresso. Originally invented in Italy, the word “affogato” literally translates as “drowned” in English. This is fitting, as the affogato is no more than a scoop of ice cream “drowned” in espresso.
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, and lots of foam! Add your favorite flavors to make it your own.
Frappe
COLD BREW
OPTAVIA
ICECREAM
WAFFLE CONE
Fill a waffle cone with your favorite Bluebell Ice cream flavor!
CAKE CONE
Fill a cake cone with your favorite Bluebell Icecream.
CUP
Love the ice cream but not the mess? Fill a cup and don’t rush it if it melts!
Brownie Sundae
Our homemade Hidden Secret brownie topped with vanilla icecream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
Our homemade poundcake topped with vanilla icecream , fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.
Banana Split Sundae
Bananas topped with vanilla icecream, fresh strawberries, pineapple, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
SHAKES
MAKE ANY FLAVOR INTO A SHAKE
Death by Chocolate Shake
Introducing our Death by Chocolate Shake! Blue Bell Ice Cream Chocolate ice cream blended with our homemade Hidden Secret Brownie, a Hollander Chocolate Sauce swirl, topped with whipped cream!
RANDOLPH COUNTY TEACHER SHAKE
OUR TEACHERS HAVE CREATED THEIR OWN SHAKE! VANILLA AND SEA SALT CARAMEL ICECREAM WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO. THEY CALL IT THE AFFOGATO SHAKE. ;)
FROM OUR FOUNTAIN
FLOATS
FROM THE BAKERY
BLUEBURRY MUFFINS
Just a simple blueberry muffin made with lots of love!
MERRITT PECAN PIE MUFFIN
Our homemade muffin using only the best Merritt Pecans!
SKY’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Skyler is famous for her chocolate chip cookies! They’re the best!
MAMA’S CAROLINA CHEW
My mama made these for every gathering! Once you try them, you’ll understand why we all love them!
CAKE BY THE SLICE
You can’t go wrong with cake and coffee!
HIDDEN SECRET BROWNIE
There’s something hidden in our brownies but we’ll never tell!
Cinnamon Roll
Our homemade cinnamon rolls are always a hit! Available on Wednesday and you better grab them up because they sell out fast!
Assorted Bakery Box
An assortment of our fresh baked goods for any occasion. This box if filled with an assortment of our baked goods. It is always good to call or order ahead to give us time to prepare your order.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Pecan
Cheesecake
Cream Cheese Danish
Our homemade cream cheese danish cooked perfectly in four flavors: blueberry, cherry, apple, or plain. Blueberry, cherry and plain are drizzled with icing. The apple is drizzled with Hollander Caramel sauce.
SAUSAGE, EGG, AND CHEESE MUFFIN
DON'T LET THE NAME FOOL YOU! THIS IS A COMPLETELY KETO FRIENDLY BREAKFAST ITEM. OUR FIRST SAVORY MENU ITEM THAT WILL BE EASY TO EAT WITH YOUR HANDS ON THE GO!
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
THE MOMENT YOU'VE ALL BVEEN WAITING FOR! OUR BISCUITS WILL NOT DISAPPOINT! GREAT IN ADDITION TO OUR BACON, EGG AND CHEESE MUFFIN!
BY THE BATCH
LIKE ONE OF OUR BAKED GOODS SO MUCH YOU NEED A WHOLE BATCH? Please give us at least 24 hours notice to prepare your batch!
BREAKFAST CASSAROLE
BISCUITS, SAUSAGE, EGGS, CHEESE, AND WHITE GRAVY ALL IN ONE BOWL!
Blueberry Bread Pudding
Our bread pudding is homemade and served warm with icing. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it just right!
Coffee Cake Banana Bread Muffin
This banana bread is delicious!! With a brown sugar and pecan toasted topping, it’s going to melt in your mouth!
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Homemade oatmeal cookies filled with buttercream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin
Moist pumpkin cake with a sweet cream cheese center! Perfectly paired with your favorite latte!
CUPCAKE
COFFEE BY THE BAG
JUST THIRSTY?
Fairlife Plain
Fairlife Chocolate
Fairlife Strawberry
Fairlife Cookies and Cream
Bottled Water
Cup of Water
MATCHA LEMONADE
OUR MATCHA LEMONADE WILL COOL YOU DOWN AND QUINCH YOUR THIRST! SERVED ON THE ROCKS OR BLENDED.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
LEMONADE BLENDED WITH STRAWBERRY SERVED ON THE ROCKS OR BLENDED
THE GOOD ICE 10LB BAG
MUGS and MERCH
POTTERY MUG
Hand made by Mrs. Shirley Ward.
16oz Reusable Cup
Buy and cup and bring it back for a discount!
FOUNTAIN BRIDGE HONEY
LOCAL HONEY PROVIDED BY CHENEY TYE WITH FOUNTAIN BRIDGE HONEY IN MORGAN, GA.
T-Shirt
Our T-shirt’s are so soft and comfy! They come in Small through XXL. We do have a shipping option available! If you choose shipping, please include shipping address in the “Special Request” section of your order.
JAVA BOX
SPECIALTY ITEMS
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
SERVING THE BEST COFFEE, ICECREAM, AND FOUNTAIN DRINKS IN TOWN!
98 Peachtree St, Cuthbert, GA 39840