Ada's Pizza Cypress
11730 Grant Road
Cypress, TX 77429
Pizzas
- Hawaiian$8.99+
Our Hawaiian bacon pizza is a delightful twist on a classic favorite, featuring the irresistible combination of sweet pineapple chunks, savory ham, crispy bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese atop a golden crust.
- Meatball$8.99+
Mouthwatering combination of juicy meatballs, savory pepperoni slices, succulent ham, and hearty sausage crumbles, generously piled atop a golden crust.
- Pepperoni Pizza$8.99+
Pizza sauce, pepperoni and cheese
- Cheese Pizza$8.99+
Pizza sauce and cheese
- Supreme$8.99+
Freshly baked crust, smothered in rich tomato sauce and topped with a generous helping of savory pepperoni, succulent ham, flavorful onions, crisp green peppers, hearty sausage, earthy mushrooms, and a symphony of briny black and green olives.
- Veggie Lovers$8.99+
Mouthwatering combination of tender broccoli florets, earthy mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, tangy onions, and briny green and black olives, all nestled atop a perfectly baked crust and blanketed with our premium mozzarella cheese.
- Classic$8.99+
Ultimate meat feast pizza is a carnivore’s paradise, featuring a golden crust generously topped with layers of savory pepperoni, succulent ham, flavorful sausage, juicy beef, crispy bacon, and tender BBQ chicken
- Chicken Alfredo$8.99+
Chicken Alfredo pizza combines the rich creaminess of Alfredo sauce with tender pieces of grilled chicken and fresh spinach all atop a golden crust.
- BBQ Chicken$8.99+
A golden crust, slathered with a velvety garlic butter sauce that adds a rich, aromatic dimension to every bite. Layered atop this savory base is a symphony of succulent BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and a drizzle of tangy barbecue sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99+
A warm, golden crust, generously topped with creamy ranch dressing that provides the perfect base for our premium ingredients. Nestled atop the ranch dressing, you’ll find tender chunks of seasoned chicken, crispy bacon strips, and juicy tomatoes, sprinkle of fresh basil leaves creating a symphony of textures and tastes with every bite.
- Margarita$8.99+
Perfectly baked crust, brushed with a fragrant olive oil infused with garlic, imparting a subtle yet irresistible aroma. Adorning the olive oil base are slices of ripe tomatoes, bursting with juicy sweetness, and finely chopped basil, adding a fresh and herbaceous note to every bite. Layered atop this vibrant canvas is a decadent combination of creamy provolone cheese and sharp Parmesan cheese, creating a harmonious balance of rich and tangy flavors.
- The Herbivore$8.99+
A perfectly baked crust, adorned with a vibrant array of fresh vegetables that sing with flavor and color. Our rich tomato sauce serves as the canvas for a symphony of toppings, including succulent spinach and basil leaves, juicy tomatoes bursting with sweetness, crisp green peppers, zesty onions, and a hint of mild peppers for a touch of heat.
- Greek Style$8.99+
A golden crust, kissed with the aroma of freshly minced garlic, serving as the perfect foundation for our Greek-inspired toppings. Adorning this savory base are thinly sliced red onions, adding a touch of sweetness and bite, alongside tender spinach leaves and hearty artichoke hearts, imparting a rich and earthy flavor profile. To elevate the experience, we generously sprinkle crumbled feta cheese atop the pizza.
- Bacon Crust$8.99+
Adorned with a generous layer of savory bacon bits, adding a smoky and savory crunch to every bite. On top of this bacon-infused canvas, we pile on a mouthwatering combination of pepperoni slices and hearty sausage crumbles, ensuring a satisfying meaty experience with every bite. For those who crave a hint of heat, we sprinkle crushed red peppers over the toppings, adding a fiery kick that tantalizes the taste buds.
- Pineapple Touch$8.99+
Kissed with the aromatic essence of our signature pesto sauce, providing a vibrant and herbaceous base for the toppings. Adorning this savory canvas are slices of succulent ham, crisp green peppers, and juicy pineapple chunks, adding a burst of freshness and sweetness to every bite.
- Miracle Tuna$8.99+
Introducing our Miracle Tuna pizza, a delightful fusion of flavors that will surprise and delight your palate. Perfectly baked to crispy perfection and topped with a generous layer of premium canned tuna, providing a satisfying protein boost to every slice. Adorning the tuna are thinly sliced red onions, adding a touch of sweetness and bite to the ensemble. To add a creamy richness, we sprinkle a layer of sharp cheddar cheese over the toppings, melting into a gooey, indulgent finish when baked. Finally, we scatter sweet corn kernels across the pizza.
- Beef Brisket$8.99+
Golden crust, generously slathered with tangy barbecue sauce, providing the perfect base for our premium beef brisket slices, slow-cooked to perfection for maximum flavor and tenderness. Adorning the brisket are slices of fiery jalapeno and crisp red onions, adding a kick of heat and a touch of sweetness to every bite. To add a creamy richness, we sprinkle a layer of sharp cheddar cheese over the toppings.
- Deepdish$23.99+
Ah, our deep dish pizza! A culinary masterpiece that's sure to delight your taste buds! ??? "Imagine a thick, buttery crust, perfectly flaky and golden brown, forming the foundation of a flavorful masterpiece. Next, a rich and savory tomato sauce, made with fresh herbs and spices, is spread evenly, followed by a generous layer of creamy, melted mozzarella cheese that stretches and bubbles up the sides. Finally, your choice of fresh toppings - from classic pepperoni and sausage to gourmet options like caramelized onions and roasted bell peppers - add a burst of flavor and texture to each bite. The result is a deep dish pizza that's both crispy and chewy, satisfying and indulgent, a true comfort food sensation!"
Appetizers
- 6 Piece Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Sauce$8.79
Crispy ,gooey., irresistible mozzarella sticks (6pc).when you bite one ,the crispy ,stringy, cheese that stretches served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. perfect comfort food to satisfy your cravings.
- 8 Piece Jalapeño Poppers$7.69
8 pcs Jalapeno Peppers "Imagine tender jalapeño peppers, carefully stuffed with a creamy blend of rich cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, then breaded with a light and crispy coating. When you bite into one, the crunchy exterior gives way to a velvety, cheesy center, all wrapped in a spicy jalapeño embrace. The heat is balanced by the creaminess of the cheese, leaving you wanting more of that delightful burning sensation. Served hot and fresh, these poppers are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite beverage, and a delicious way to add some excitement to your snack game!"
- French Fries$4.39
Regular size. A crispy, golden delight that's cooked to perfection. Thinly sliced potatoes, expertly fried to a golden brown, with a satisfying crunch that gives way to a fluffy interior.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.39
A deliciously sweet and satisfying treat that's bursting with flavor and nutrients. Imagine soft, fluffy flesh with a deep orange hue, subtly sweet and slightly earthy in aroma.
- Make You Fries Pizza Fries$10.99
Ah, our pizza fries! A delicious twist on a classic favorite! Let me describe these tasty treats: "Imagine crispy, golden French fries, cooked to perfection, then tossed in a savory blend of herbs and spices, and finally topped with a generous helping of our signature pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings - pepperoni, sausage, or veggies. The result is a mouthwatering fusion of pizza and fries, where the crispiest of fries meets the gooiest of cheese and the tangiest of sauce. It's a match made in heaven, and a snack that'll leave you craving more!"
- 1 Slice Pizza Cheese$6.05
Our delicious slice of cheese pizza!
- 8 Pieces Garlic Knots$7.69
Served with garlic butter, olive oil and spices
- 8 Piece Pepperoni Rolls$14.29
Delight in our Pepperoni Rolls, a flavorful twist on a classic favorite. Enjoy eight delectable rolls filled with savory pepperoni and provolone cheese, baked to perfection.
- 5 Pieces Spanakopita$9.90
A classic Greek savory pastry that combines the delicate flavors of spinach and feta cheese in a flaky, golden phyllo crust.
- 5 Piece Tiropita$9.90
Flaky, golden phyllo crust wrapped around a rich and creamy filling of feta cheese,
Chicken Tenders
- 6 Piece Chicken Tenders$9.89
Our juicy and crispy all natural chicken tender is bursting with flavor with your choice of dipping sauce ranch or blue cheese + fries
- 12 Piece Chicken Tenders$17.59
Our juicy and crispy all natural chicken tender is bursting with flavor with your choice of dipping sauce ranch or blue cheese + fries
- 24 Piece Chicken Tenders$31.89
Our juicy and crispy all natural chicken tender is bursting with flavor with your choice of dipping sauce ranch or blue cheese + fries
Chicken Wings
- 6 Piece Chicken Wings$12.09
Our Savory, flavor wings with a side order of crispy fries & your choice of dip ,blue cheese or ranch
- 12 Piece Chicken Wings$19.79
Our Savory, flavor wings with a side order of crispy fries & your choice of dip ,blue cheese or ranch
- 24 Piece Chicken Wings$36.29
Our Savory, flavor wings with a side order of crispy fries & your choice of dip ,blue cheese or ranch
Sandwiches
- Midwest Style Italian Beef Sandwich$10.99
We’ve crafted a sandwich that pays homage to the beloved Italian beef tradition with a Midwest twist. Adorning the beef are sweet peppers and onions, adding a burst of sweetness and crunch to every bite. To elevate the flavor profile even further, we top off the sandwich with tangy giardiniera, a classic Italian condiment made from pickled vegetables.
- Combo Beef with Sausage Sandwich$14.29
Tender slices of slow-roasted Italian beef and juicy Italian sausage, nestled together on a soft and chewy Italian roll, creating a perfect marriage of flavors and sweet peppers and onions, adding a delightful sweetness and crunch to each bite. To add a kick of tangy heat, we top off the sandwich with tangy giardiniera, a blend of pickled vegetables.
Salads
- Small Caesar Salad$6.99
A vibrant and flavorful combination of crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, crouton, and parmesan cheese.
- Large Caesar Salad$9.89
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
- Small Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, croutons. Served with greek dressing.
- Large Greek Salad$9.89
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, croutons. Served with greek dressing.
Breads
- 5 Piece Breadsticks$7.69
5 piece bread sticks smothered in garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara
- 8 Piece Cheesy Bread$8.79
Savor eight delectable pieces of freshly baked bread, generously topped with a decadent blend of melted cheeses for the perfect gooey texture and rich flavor. Served with a side of tangy marinara sauce for dipping.
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.42
Treat yourself to our irresistible Chocolate Chip Cookies, freshly baked to perfection. Each cookie is packed with rich chocolate chips and has a soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth with every bite.
- Brownie$3.29
Indulge in our decadent Brownie, a rich and fudgy treat that’s sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.
- 16 Piece Cinnabites$6.59
Drinks
Pizza
Sandwich
- Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced oven roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread. Served with a bag of chips and a cookie
- Ham Sandwich$11.00
Sliced ham with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Avacado Sandwich$13.00
Avocado with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Deluxe Sandwich$13.00
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, beef with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Tuna and mayo with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$12.00
Sliced oven roasted beef with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Sliced oven roasted chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, bread, oil and spread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Corn Beef Sandwich$12.00
Sliced corn beef with mustard and coleslaw Your choice of bread Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Ada's Signature Sandwich$13.99
Sliced oven roasted turkey breast , corn beef, ham, salami with lettuce, tomatoes, Your choice of two cheeses , bread, oil and spread. Served with a bag of chips and a cookie
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of two cheeses , your choice of bread. Served with a bag of chips and a cookie.
- Midwest Style Italian Beef Sandwich$12.99
Hoagie bun bread served with sweet peppers ,giardiniera A bag of chips and a cookie.
- Combo Beef with Sausage Sandwich$14.99
Hoagie bun bread served with sweet peppers ,giardiniera A bag of chips and a cookie.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! A thick, buttery crust, perfectly flaky and golden brown, forming the foundation of a flavorful masterpiece pizza. Next, a rich and savory tomato sauce, made with fresh herbs and spices, is spread evenly, followed by a generous layer of creamy, melted mozzarella cheese that stretches and bubbles up the sides. Finally, your choice of fresh toppings - from classic pepperoni and sausage to gourmet options like caramelized onions and roasted bell peppers - add a burst of flavor and texture to each bite. The result is crispy and chewy, satisfying and indulgent, a true comfort food sensation!"
