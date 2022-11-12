Restaurant header imageView gallery

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

No reviews yet

6105 Grace Park Dr

Morrisville, NC 27560

Garlic Naan
Chicken Dum Biryani
Boneless Chicken 65 Biryani

Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99
Boneless Chicken 65 Biryani

Boneless Chicken 65 Biryani

$16.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$16.99
Mutton Dum Biryani

Mutton Dum Biryani

$18.99Out of stock
Mutton Kheema Biryani

Mutton Kheema Biryani

$17.99
Mutton Fry Biryani

Mutton Fry Biryani

$18.99
Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$16.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani

Gongura Paneer Biryani

$16.99
Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Veg Biryani

$13.99Out of stock

Veg Appetizers

Hara Bhara Kabab

Hara Bhara Kabab

$14.99

A healthy & delicious Indian vegetarian snack made with spinach, potatoes and green peas makes a divine snack for the vegetarians, can also be served as a part of a meal. Hara Bhara Kabab is a tasty, vegetarian variant of the meaty Kabab. These fresh greens combined with exotic spices create an amazingly irresistible dish that is delicious, aromatic and mouth watering.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Popular Indo-Chinese Dish, Gobi Manchurian has crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy manchurian sauce.

Crispy Gobi 65

Crispy Gobi 65

$13.99

Crispy Gobi 65 is a delicious crisp fried appetizer made with cauliflower, spices, yogurt and herbs.

Baby Corn Manchurian

Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Baby Corn Manchurian is an excellent starter dish made with crispy fried baby corn tossed in a sweet and spicy thick Manchurian sauce along with onions and bell pepper (capsicum).

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$14.99

Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce!

Chatpata Paneer 65

Chatpata Paneer 65

$14.99

This Hyderabadi paneer (Indian cottage cheese) starter is deliciously bright and flavorful. Made by tossing paneer in homemade special 65 sauce.

Palak pakora

Palak pakora

$10.99Out of stock

Veg cutlets

$7.99

Crispy

Non-Veg Appetizers

Hyderabad Chicken 65

Hyderabad Chicken 65

$14.99

A popular South Indian starter dish that is spicy and delicious. It is a popular snack made using small boneless chicken pieces marinated in Chicken 65 masala, deep-fried and then tossed in Chef special 65 sauce.

Kaaju Kodi Pakodi

Kaaju Kodi Pakodi

$14.99

Delicious, flavorful and crunchy bone-in chicken dish prepared in street style using chef's special spices.

Street-Style Chicken Manchurian

Street-Style Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

A classic Indo Chinese recipe of Chicken Manchurian is a favorite amongst all Indians - pieces of chicken coated in a soy sauce mixture and pan fried until a crisp which is then added to a flavorsome soy sauce gravy - Absolute heaven!

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Chilli chicken is a very popular Indo-Chinese dish with bold flavors. Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast or thighs are cooked in a sweet and spicy sauce. Really goes well with noodles or fried rice.

Athili Chicken Fry (Bone-In)

Athili Chicken Fry (Bone-In)

$14.99
Andhra Mutton Roast

Andhra Mutton Roast

$18.99

A delicious and succulent mutton fry recipe from the Andhra cuisine, made with aromatic spices.

Dragon Chicken

Dragon Chicken

$14.99
Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$15.99

Apollo fish fry is a Hyderabadi special boneless fried fish (Tilapia) that is stir-fried in curry leaves tempering after deep frying.

Rajugari Shrimp Fry

Rajugari Shrimp Fry

$16.99
Chicken Wings (6pcs)

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Wings (12pcs)

Chicken Wings (12pcs)

$22.99

Chicken Lollipop (6pcs)

$15.99

Chilly Fish

$15.99

Chicken Majestic

$14.99

Non-Veg Entree

Chicken Mughlai

Chicken Mughlai

$14.99
Ankapur Chicken Curry (Bone-In)

Ankapur Chicken Curry (Bone-In)

$13.99
Kadai Murgh Masala

Kadai Murgh Masala

$14.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.99
Mutton Kali Mirch

Mutton Kali Mirch

$18.99
Methi Garlic Chicken

Methi Garlic Chicken

$15.99
Fish Malabar

Fish Malabar

$18.99Out of stock

Mutton Curry

$18.99

Veg Entree

Nawabi Baingan Masala

Nawabi Baingan Masala

$13.99
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$15.99
Hyderabadi Paalak Paneer

Hyderabadi Paalak Paneer

$15.99
Dhaba Dal Tadka

Dhaba Dal Tadka

$11.99
Andhra Veg Korma

Andhra Veg Korma

$12.99
Methi Garlic Paneer

Methi Garlic Paneer

$14.99

Rice & Noodles

Street-Style Chicken Fried Rice

Street-Style Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99
Street-Style Egg Fried Rice

Street-Style Egg Fried Rice

$11.99
Street-Style Veg Fried Rice

Street-Style Veg Fried Rice

$12.99
Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$14.99

Indo Chinese Chicken Noodles Recipe is a classic recipe of boiled noodles tossed in Chinese sauces along with chicken and vegetables.

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$11.99

Yummy noodles with eggs and vegetables tossed in Indo Chinese special sauces.

Veg Noodles

Veg Noodles

$12.99

Veg Noodles loaded with crunchy veggies tossed in chili garlic Indo Chinese spices.

Tandoor

Tandoori Pomfret

Tandoori Pomfret

$18.99Out of stock

Fish marinated with yogurt and an assortment of masalas. Grilled till golden and crisp.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Tandoori chicken is spicy, flavorful, and has a unique smoky aroma that comes from cooking in a tandoor (clay oven). So basically, chicken is marinated in thick yoghurt, spices, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste and then cooked in a tandoor

Kandari Chicken Kabob

Kandari Chicken Kabob

$15.99
Peshawari Chicken Kabob

Peshawari Chicken Kabob

$15.99
Lucknowi Malai Murgh

Lucknowi Malai Murgh

$15.99
Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Paneer Tikka is a popular and delicious tandoori snack where paneer (Indian cottage cheese cubes) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the oven.

Bread

Naan

Naan

$3.24
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.99
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99
Fire/Bullet Naan

Fire/Bullet Naan

$3.99

Crispy

Signature Dish

Haleem

Haleem

$17.99Out of stock
Paya

Paya

$9.99Out of stock
Ragi Sangati Chicken Curry

Ragi Sangati Chicken Curry

$15.99

Ragi Sangati Veg Curry

$14.99
Ragi Sangati Mutton Curry

Ragi Sangati Mutton Curry

$19.99

Bistro Items

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$13.99
Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$12.99
Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.99
Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$10.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.99
Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$10.99
Chicken Kaati Roll

Chicken Kaati Roll

$7.99
Paneer Kaati Roll

Paneer Kaati Roll

$7.99

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$5.99
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.99Out of stock
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99Out of stock
Double Ka Meeta

Double Ka Meeta

$5.99

Sweet Boondi

$5.99Out of stock

Jalebi

$6.99

Kalakand

$7.99

Motichoor Laddu

$7.99

Kajukatli

$6.99

Milk Cake

$10.99

Beverages

Thumbs Up

Thumbs Up

$2.99
Limca

Limca

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Fresh Lime Soda

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99
Badam Milk

Badam Milk

$4.99

Plain Soda

$3.99
Butter Milk

Butter Milk

$4.99

Water

$1.00

Fanta

$1.99

Small Plain Soda

$1.99

Extras

Extra White Rice

$1.99

Extra Raita - 8oz

$2.99

Extra Salan - 8oz

$2.99

Extra Chicken

$1.99

Extra Egg

$1.99

Extra Sangati Mudde

$6.99

Extra Pav

$2.99

Fries

$5.99

Onions & Lemon

$2.99

Meeta Paan

$1.99Out of stock

Red onions

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
A Hangout Place for Friends & Family

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

