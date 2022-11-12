ADDA BISTRO & DINING

Hara Bhara Kabab

$14.99

A healthy & delicious Indian vegetarian snack made with spinach, potatoes and green peas makes a divine snack for the vegetarians, can also be served as a part of a meal. Hara Bhara Kabab is a tasty, vegetarian variant of the meaty Kabab. These fresh greens combined with exotic spices create an amazingly irresistible dish that is delicious, aromatic and mouth watering.