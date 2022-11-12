ADDA BISTRO & DINING
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
A Hangout Place for Friends & Family
Location
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
