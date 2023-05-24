Addante’s Catering and Pizzeria
No reviews yet
2221 North Gary Avenue
Wheaton, IL 60187
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main menu
Appetizers
Battered Broccoli Florets
Served with Ranch
Boneless Buffalo Wings (6)
Served with Ranch
Bread Sticks
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with Ranch
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with Ranch
Breaded Zucchini
Served with Ranch
Buffalo Wings (20)
Served with Ranch
Buffalo Wings (8)
Served with Ranch
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with Ranch
French Fries
Fresh Cut Side Salad
Fried Calamari
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Onion Rings
Served with Ranch
Panzerotti
Pizza Bread
Poppers
Served with Ranch
Potato Skins
Served with Sour Cream
Side of Linguini
Side of Meatballs
Side of Mostaccioli
Side of Sausage
Soup (When Available)
Vegetable Combo
Served with Ranch
Sandwiches
Big Bowl Gourmet Salads
Addante Italian Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzeralla & Artichokes, Served with Italian Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romano & Croutons, Served with Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Noodles, Feta, Chicken, Black Olives & Bacon, Served with Golden Italian Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives & Crispy Chicken
Garden Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives
Greek Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Egg & Pepperoncini, Served with Greek Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives & Grilled Chicken
Spinach Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cranberries, Walnuts, Eggs, Feta, Served with Raspberry Vinnagrette Dressing
Taco Salad
Spiced Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives & Tomato
Tossed Salad
Cucumber & Tomato
Pasta
Baked Mostaccioli
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Alfredo
Noodles, Chicken, Broccoli in an Alfredo Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Fettuccini Alfredo
Noodles in Alfredo Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Gnocchi
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Heart Healthy Pasta
Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Chicken. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Jumbo Meat Ravioli
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Lasagna
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Linguini
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Linguini Addante
Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli & Shrimp. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Linguini Ala Chicken
Smothered in a Wine, Butter, Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce With Broccoli & Chicken. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Linguini Red or White Clam Sauce
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Linguini Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp Sauteed in Spicy Marinara Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Manicotti
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Mostaccioli
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Spaghetti
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Stuffed Shells
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Tortellini
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Vermicelli
Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken
Chicken Cacciatore
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauteed in Seasoned Red Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Francese Dinner
Sautéed Boneless Chicken Breast in a White Wine & Lemon Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Baked & Smothered With Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Salad and Garlic Bread.
Chicken Vesuvio Dinner Boneless
Olive Oil, Fresh garlic, White Wine, & Oven Roasted Potatoes. Served with your choice of two sides.
Family Tray Chicken Cacciatore
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauteed in Seasoned Red Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Chicken Francese
Sautéed Boneless Chicken Breast in a White Wine & Lemon Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Baked & Smothered With Mozzarella Cheese. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Chicken Vesuvio Boneless
Olive Oil, Fresh garlic, White Wine, & Oven Roasted Potatoes. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Ribs
Ribs & Shrimp
Gluten free
Family Pasta
Family Tray Baked Mostaccioli
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Cheese Ravioli
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Chicken Alfredo
Noodles, Chicken, Broccoli in and Alfredo Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Eggplant Parmagiana
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Fettuccini Alfredo
Noodles in Alfredo Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Gnocchi
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Heart Healthy Pasta
Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Chicken. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Lasagna
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Linguini
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Linguini Addante
Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli & Shrimp. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Linguini Ala Chicken
Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli &Chicken. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Linguini Red or White Clam Sauce
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Linguini Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp Sauteed in Spicy Marinara Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Manicotti
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Meat Ravioli
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Mostaccioli
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Spaghetti
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Stuffed Shells
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Tortellini
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Family Tray Vermicelli
Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.
Pizza
Small (10") Pizzas
Small (10'') Addante's Deluxe
Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes
Small (10'') Addante's Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Small (10'') Addante's Vegetarian
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Small (10'') Cauliflower Pizza
Small (10'') Cheese Pizza
Small (10'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Small (10'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Small (10'') Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Small (10'') Margherita Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce
Small (10'') Philly Steak Pizza
Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce
Small (10'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza
Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese
Small (10'') Taco Pizza
Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side
Medium (12") Pizzas
Medium (12'') Addante's Deluxe
Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes
Medium (12'') Addante's Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Medium (12'') Addante's Vegetarian
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Medium (12'') Cheese Pizza
Medium (12'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium (12'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Medium (12'') Gluten Free Pizza
Medium (12'') Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Medium (12'') Margherita Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce
Medium (12'') Philly Steak Pizza
Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce
Medium (12'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza
Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium (12'') Taco Pizza
Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side
Large (16") Pizzas
Large (16'') Addante's Deluxe
Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes
Large (16'') Addante's Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Large (16'') Addante's Vegetarian
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Large (16'') Cheese Pizza
Large (16'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Large (16'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Large (16'') Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Large (16'') Margherita Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce
Large (16'') Philly Steak Pizza
Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce
Large (16'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza
Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese
Large (16'') Taco Pizza
Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side
Jumbo (18") Pizzas
Jumbo (16'') Taco Pizza
Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side
Jumbo (18'') Addante's Deluxe
Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes
Jumbo (18'') Addante's Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Jumbo (18'') Addante's Vegetarian
Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Jumbo (18'') Cheese Pizza
Jumbo (18'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Jumbo (18'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Jumbo (18'') Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Jumbo (18'') Margherita Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce
Jumbo (18'') Philly Steak Pizza
Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce
Jumbo (18'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza
Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese
Specialty Half and Half
Specialty Half and Half BYO
Special/Coupons
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian catering and pizzeria.
2221 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187