Restaurant header imageView gallery

Addante’s Catering and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2221 North Gary Avenue

Wheaton, IL 60187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main menu

Appetizers

Battered Broccoli Florets

$8.95

Served with Ranch

Boneless Buffalo Wings (6)

Boneless Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.95

Served with Ranch

Bread Sticks

$6.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Breaded Zucchini

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Buffalo Wings (20)

$19.95

Served with Ranch

Buffalo Wings (8)

Buffalo Wings (8)

$9.95

Served with Ranch

Cheese Sticks

$8.95
Chicken Fingers (5)

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.95

Served with Ranch

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Fresh Cut Side Salad

$3.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Garlic Bread

$3.00
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Panzerotti

Panzerotti

$8.95
Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$6.95
Poppers

Poppers

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.95

Served with Sour Cream

Side of Linguini

$3.95
Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$3.50
Side of Mostaccioli

Side of Mostaccioli

$3.95

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Soup (When Available)

$3.95
Vegetable Combo

Vegetable Combo

$8.95

Served with Ranch

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

$7.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$7.95

Cheesy Beef

$8.95

Chicken Parmagiana

$10.95
Combo (Beef and Sausage)

Combo (Beef and Sausage)

$8.95

Eggplant Parmagiana

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.95

Italian Sausage

$7.95
Meatball

Meatball

$7.95

Pepper and Egg

$8.95

Philly Steak

$8.95

Big Bowl Gourmet Salads

Addante Italian Salad

Addante Italian Salad

$10.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Mozzeralla & Artichokes, Served with Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romano & Croutons, Served with Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Noodles, Feta, Chicken, Black Olives & Bacon, Served with Golden Italian Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives & Crispy Chicken

Garden Salad

$10.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives

Greek Salad

$10.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Egg & Pepperoncini, Served with Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives & Grilled Chicken

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cranberries, Walnuts, Eggs, Feta, Served with Raspberry Vinnagrette Dressing

Taco Salad

$10.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives & Tomato

Tossed Salad

$8.95

Cucumber & Tomato

Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Noodles, Chicken, Broccoli in an Alfredo Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.95

Noodles in Alfredo Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Gnocchi

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Heart Healthy Pasta

Heart Healthy Pasta

$14.95

Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Chicken. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Jumbo Meat Ravioli

Jumbo Meat Ravioli

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Lasagna

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Linguini

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Linguini Addante

Linguini Addante

$14.95

Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli & Shrimp. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Linguini Ala Chicken

Linguini Ala Chicken

$14.95

Smothered in a Wine, Butter, Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce With Broccoli & Chicken. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Linguini Red or White Clam Sauce

$14.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Linguini Shrimp Diablo

$14.95

Shrimp Sauteed in Spicy Marinara Sauce. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Manicotti

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Mostaccioli

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Spaghetti

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Tortellini

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Vermicelli

$13.95

Served with Salad and Garlic Bread

Dessert

Cannoli (Made Fresh)

Cannoli (Made Fresh)

$3.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$3.00
Peanut Butter Moose Cups

Peanut Butter Moose Cups

$3.00

Tiramisu

$3.00

Chicken

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauteed in Seasoned Red Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Francese Dinner

$14.95

Sautéed Boneless Chicken Breast in a White Wine & Lemon Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Baked & Smothered With Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Salad and Garlic Bread.

Chicken Vesuvio Dinner Boneless

Chicken Vesuvio Dinner Boneless

$14.95

Olive Oil, Fresh garlic, White Wine, & Oven Roasted Potatoes. Served with your choice of two sides.

Family Tray Chicken Cacciatore

$32.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauteed in Seasoned Red Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Chicken Francese

Family Tray Chicken Francese

$32.95

Sautéed Boneless Chicken Breast in a White Wine & Lemon Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Chicken Parmesan

$32.95

Boneless Chicken Breast Lightly Breaded, Baked & Smothered With Mozzarella Cheese. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Chicken Vesuvio Boneless

Family Tray Chicken Vesuvio Boneless

$32.95

Olive Oil, Fresh garlic, White Wine, & Oven Roasted Potatoes. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Ribs

1/2 Slab Baby Back Ribs

$15.95

Pork Baby Back Ribs Dipped in Our BBQ Sauce. Served With Two Sides

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$22.95

Pork Baby Back Ribs Dipped In our BQQ Sauce. Served with Two Sides.

Ribs & Shrimp

1/2 Lb. Jumbo Deep Fried Shrimp

1/2 Lb. Jumbo Deep Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Served With Two Sides.

1 Full lb. Jumbo Deep Fried Shrimp (20)

$23.95

Served With Two Sides.

Chicken Tenders & 1/2 Slab Ribs

Chicken Tenders & 1/2 Slab Ribs

$22.95

Served With Two Sides.

Chicken Tenders & 1/2 Lb. Shrimp

$22.95

Served With Two Sides.

1/2 Ribs & Shrimp

$22.95

Served With Two Sides.

Gluten free

Gluten Free Mostaccioli Dinner

$15.95

Served With Salad & Vegetables.

Gluten Free Fusuili Dinner

$15.95

Served With Salad & Vegetables.

Gluten Free Spaghetti Dinner

$15.95

Served With Salad & Vegetables.

Gluten Free Rotini Dinner

$15.95

Served With Salad & Vegetables.

Family Pasta

Family Tray Baked Mostaccioli

Family Tray Baked Mostaccioli

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Cheese Ravioli

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Chicken Alfredo

Family Tray Chicken Alfredo

$32.95

Noodles, Chicken, Broccoli in and Alfredo Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Eggplant Parmagiana

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Fettuccini Alfredo

$32.95

Noodles in Alfredo Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Gnocchi

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Heart Healthy Pasta

$32.95

Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Chicken. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Lasagna

Family Tray Lasagna

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Linguini

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Linguini Addante

Family Tray Linguini Addante

$32.95

Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli & Shrimp. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Linguini Ala Chicken

$32.95

Olive Oil, Garlic, Broccoli &Chicken. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Linguini Red or White Clam Sauce

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Linguini Shrimp Diablo

$32.95

Shrimp Sauteed in Spicy Marinara Sauce. Feeds 4-6 People. Served with an option of meatball, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Manicotti

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Meat Ravioli

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Mostaccioli

Family Tray Mostaccioli

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Spaghetti

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Stuffed Shells

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Tortellini

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Family Tray Vermicelli

$32.95

Feeds 4-6 people. Served with an option of meatballs, sausage or a combo of both, salad and garlic bread.

Pizza

Small (10") Pizzas

Small (10'') Addante's Deluxe

$19.95

Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes

Small (10'') Addante's Special

$17.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Small (10'') Addante's Vegetarian

$17.95

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Small (10'') Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95

Small (10'') Cheese Pizza

$11.55

Small (10'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Small (10'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$17.95

Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Small (10'') Hawaiian Pizza

Small (10'') Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Small (10'') Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce

Small (10'') Philly Steak Pizza

$17.95

Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce

Small (10'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza

$17.95

Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese

Small (10'') Taco Pizza

Small (10'') Taco Pizza

$17.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side

Medium (12") Pizzas

Medium (12'') Addante's Deluxe

$22.95

Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes

Medium (12'') Addante's Special

$20.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Medium (12'') Addante's Vegetarian

$20.95

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Medium (12'') Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Medium (12'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.95

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium (12'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$20.95

Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Medium (12'') Gluten Free Pizza

$13.25

Medium (12'') Hawaiian Pizza

$20.95

Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Medium (12'') Margherita Pizza

$20.95

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce

Medium (12'') Philly Steak Pizza

$20.95

Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce

Medium (12'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza

$20.95

Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium (12'') Taco Pizza

Medium (12'') Taco Pizza

$20.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side

Large (16") Pizzas

Large (16'') Addante's Deluxe

$28.95

Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes

Large (16'') Addante's Special

$26.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Large (16'') Addante's Vegetarian

$26.95

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Large (16'') Cheese Pizza

Large (16'') Cheese Pizza

$19.50
Large (16'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large (16'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.95

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Large (16'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$26.95

Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Large (16'') Hawaiian Pizza

Large (16'') Hawaiian Pizza

$26.95

Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Large (16'') Margherita Pizza

$26.95

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce

Large (16'') Philly Steak Pizza

$26.95

Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce

Large (16'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza

$26.95

Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese

Large (16'') Taco Pizza

Large (16'') Taco Pizza

$26.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side

Jumbo (18") Pizzas

Jumbo (16'') Taco Pizza

$29.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Nacho Chips, served with Sour Cream on the side

Jumbo (18'') Addante's Deluxe

$31.95

Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Bacon, Tomatoes

Jumbo (18'') Addante's Special

$29.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Jumbo (18'') Addante's Vegetarian

$29.95

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Jumbo (18'') Cheese Pizza

$21.50

Jumbo (18'') Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$29.95

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Jumbo (18'') Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$29.95

Layers of seasoned Eggplant smothered with Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Jumbo (18'') Hawaiian Pizza

Jumbo (18'') Hawaiian Pizza

$29.95

Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Jumbo (18'') Margherita Pizza

$29.95

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic with Pesto Sauce

Jumbo (18'') Philly Steak Pizza

$29.95

Philly Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese in a Special Sauce

Jumbo (18'') Ricky Ricotta Pizza

$29.95

Goblets of Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Half and Half

Small (10") Specialty Half and Half

$17.95

Medium (12") Specialty Half and Half

$20.95
Large (16") Specialty Half and Half

Large (16") Specialty Half and Half

$26.95
Jumbo (18") Specialty Half and half

Jumbo (18") Specialty Half and half

$29.95

Specialty Half and Half BYO

Small (10") Specialty Half/ Half BYO

$17.95

Medium (12") Specialty Half/Half BYO

$20.95

Large (16") Specialty Half/ Half BYO

$26.95

Jumbo (18") Specialty Half/ Half BYO

$29.95

Special/Coupons

Daily Special

2 Medium Cheese Pizza's

$20.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian catering and pizzeria.

Location

2221 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
315 West Front Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
302 Wheaton
orange star4.3 • 163
302 W Front st wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
The Burger Social - 108 N Hale St
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Hale St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Wheaton
orange star4.7 • 1,606
106 N Hale St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
BABAM - 125 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
125 N Main St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
orange star4.5 • 2,888
208 South Hale Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wheaton

Wok n Fire - Wheaton
orange star4.3 • 3,183
120 E Liberty Dr Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
orange star4.5 • 2,888
208 South Hale Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
The Hen House of Wheaton
orange star4.5 • 1,976
1060 College Ave Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Wheaton
orange star4.7 • 1,606
106 N Hale St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Suzette's Creperie
orange star4.5 • 778
211 W Front St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
302 Wheaton
orange star4.3 • 163
302 W Front st wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wheaton
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston