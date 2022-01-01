Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ad Hoc & Addendum

6476 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

3PC FRIED CHICKEN

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

LOBSTER ROLL

CARNITAS TACOS

MUSHROOM TACOS

3pc Chicken (G)

$24.00

Chicken Sandwich (G)

$22.00

Pulled Pork ( G)

$22.00

Chicken Cobb (G)

$18.00

Carnitas Tacos (G)

$21.00

Mushroom Tacos (G)

$21.00

Elote

$8.00

Large Bucket

$55.00

Small Bucket

$35.00

Pimento Sandwich

$6.00

PB&J

$5.00

Lobster Roll ( G)

$38.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Mac

$5.00

Pistacio Mac

$5.00

Bud Light

$10.00

Michelob

$10.00

Big Wave

$10.00

Rose

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

6476 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

