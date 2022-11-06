- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
- American
- /
- Addiction Restaurant
Addiction Restaurant
No reviews yet
2131 Northeast 48th Street
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Pizza Rolls 6PCS
served with marinara sauce + grated parmesan cheese
Falafel & Hummus 7PC
served with Hummus,tzatziki sauce,romain lettuce
Mozzarella sticks 6PCS
served with marinara sauce +grated parmesan cheese
Potatoes Skin 5PCS
Topped with, cheddar jack cheese, bacon,sour cream
Vegetable Spring rolls 6PCS
Crispy spring rolls, served with duck sauce
Boom Boom Chicken bites 8oz
Daily fresh hand breaded tender bites,tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce
Large Parmesan Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries, topped with parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs
Large Basket of Onion Rings
Pork egg rolls
Crispy pork egg rolls, with freshly chopped cabbage, carrots & celery, served with duck sauce
Crispy boom boom shrimp
(8-9oz portion) hand breaded shrimp 31/40,tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce
SMALL GREENS
Small House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato,onion,crutons,cheddar jack cheese
Small Caesar Salad
romain lettuce,crutons,grated parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Small mixed fruit salad 28oz
chopped romaine lettuce, fresh grapes,sliced strawberry, mandarin oranges, walnuts & mixed cheddar jack cheese
LARGE GREENS
Large House Salad
Chopped romain lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, diced onions, seasoned garlic crouton + your favorite dressing
Classic Wedge Salad
Romain wedge, blue cheese dressing, bacon,tomato,blue cheese crumbles
Avocado Chicken Salad
Romain lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, onion,tomato,croutons,sliced avocado,chicken breast
Steak & Blue salad
Chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic croutons, blue cheese crumbles, dice tomato + well seasoned USDA Sirloin Steak
Blackened Atlantic Salmon Salad
Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese,tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons, grilled marinated Atlantic salmon with blackened spice + choice of dressing
Addiction Balsamic Shrimp Salad
Chopped romain lettuce,mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + 10Pcs grilled shrimp brushed with balsamic sauce + choice of dressing
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Salad
Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + 7oz Mahi-Mahi,seasoned with blackened spice + choice of dressing
Boom Boom Chicken Salad
Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + fresh tender bites tossed in boom boom sauce + choice of dressing
Fruits Lover Chicken salad
Chopped romain lettuce, mandarin oranges, sliced strawberry,fresh grapes,walnuts, mixed cheddar jack cheese + grilled chicken breast well seasoned
Chicken Caesar salad
Chopped romain lettuce, home made caesar dressing, garlic seasoned crutons,grated parmesan cheese + 6oz grilled chicken breast
Large Caesar salad
Chopped romain lettuce, home made caesar dressing, garlic seasoned crutons + grated parmesan cheese
Addiction mixed fruit salad
chopped romaine lettuce, fresh grapes, sliced strawberry,mandarin oranges, glazed walnuts & mixed cheddar jack cheese
SOUP OF THE DAY
HOT SUBS & BURGERS
Addiction Fried Egg Burger
Topped with cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion + two fried eggs,served with one side dish
Balsamic Reduction Burger
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with cheese, balsamic sauce, fried onion strings
Onions & Mushrooms Burger
Served with one side dish,topped with cheese, lettuce tomato,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms
Parmesan Crusted Burger
Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, home made bread crumbs, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Addiction Bacon Blue Burger
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon strips,onion,tomato,lettuce
Addiction Cheese Burger
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion
Crispy Chicken sandwich
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with ranch sauce, lettuce,tomato,onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with ranch sauce, lettuce,tomato,onion
Chicken Philly
hoagie roll,topped with sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortila,chicken breast,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi,topped with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + tartar sauce
Fried eggs Philly
Served on hoagie roll,topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms,swiss cheese, two fried eggs + one side dish
Panini Chicken Avocado
Grilled Chicken breast,Panini bread, swiss cheese,ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado,served with one side dish
Philly Cheese Steak
Served on Hoagie roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms,sauteed onions,swiss cheese +one side dish
Triple Cheese bacon burger
Topped with bacon strips,swiss cheese,cheddar jack,yellow american cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
BBQ Bacon Burger
Topped with Creamy bbq sauce, bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Crispy Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
fresh mahi, tossed in butter milk marinade, frying crispy, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish + tartar sauce
Parmesan crusted chicken sandwich
topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, served with one side dish
Boom Boom Bacon Burger
8oz fresh hand cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with boom boom drizzle Sauce,smoked bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion, pickle,served with one side dish
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIED SHRIMP
5PCs Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side dish +honey mustard
10PCs Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side dish + honey mustard
6PCs Crispy Fried Shrimp
hand breaded crispy fried shrimp,Served with one side dish + tartar sauce
12PCs Crispy Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded crispy fried shrimp,Served with one side dish + tartar sauce
Boneless Chicken Bites (8-9oz Portion)
Hand breaded fresh tender bites, tossed in our signature sauce, boom boom sauce,Creamy bbq or Buffalo, served with one side dish
Addiction Fish & Chips 3PCs
3 Pieces Crispy beer battered Cod Fillets,served with two side dishes + Spicy chili Ranch or Boom Boom sauce
Mixed match combo's (wings, tenders + fries)
Family bundle combination of 5PCS Crispy chicken tenders + 5PCS jumbo crispy wings + 6oz of crispy fries + honey mustard + an additional extra side dish
ADDICTION PASTA
Addicition Alfredo Pasta
penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce,grated parmesan cheese
Penne Alla Vodka Pasta
Penne pasta,creamy tomato vadka sauce, grated parmesan cheese
Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo Sauce,grilled chicken breast, balsamic grilled shrimp + grated parmesan cheese
PORK & CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
Balsamic Pork Chop 2PCs (8oz each)
Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, brushed with balsamic sauce, served with one side dish +small salad
Addiction Chop Steak
10oz Angus ground beef, well seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,topped with sauteed mushrooms, creamy brown gravy, served with one side dish + small salad
Pineapple Balsamic Chicken 12oz
Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,Topped with pineapple salsa mixed+balsamic sauce, served with one side dish + small salad
BBQ Chicken Dinner 12oz
Grilled chicken breast,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce,swiss cheese, tomato,cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish +small salad
Addiction parmesan crusted chicken 12oz
Grilled Chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & Ground pepper,Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, garlic bread crumbs, shredded provolone cheese, served with one side dish +Small salad
Mushrooms Chicken Dinner 12oz
Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper,Topped with sauteed mushrooms + creamy brown gravy sauce, served with one side dish + small salad
Addiction Grilled Chicken 12oz
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with one side dish + small salad
Fried Pork Chop 2PCs (8oz each)
Fresh Pork Chop,tossed in butter milk & Flour,frying crispy,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + Small salad
Single fried Pork Chop 8oz
Fresh Pork Chop,tossed in butter milk,frying crispy,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + Small salad
Country fried chicken dinner 12oz
Two 6oz hand breaded crispy fried chicken breast, topped with creamy sausage country gravy, served with one side dish + your choice of a small salad
Bourbon Teriyaki Chicken 12oz
12oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned, brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce,served over brown rice + two side dishes
RICE BOWLS
ADDICTION FRESH SEAFOOD
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes
7oz Addiction Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned & brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinate, served with two side dishes
Balsamic Grilled Shrimp 15PC
15PC grilled shrimp, lightly seasoned & brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes
Balsamic Grilled Shrimp 10PC
10PC grilled shrimp, lightly seasoned & brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes
Addiction Single Lobster Tail (6-7oz)
Single jumbo lobster tail,lightly seasoned with blackened spice, slowly steamed , served with drawn butter + two side dishes
Addiction Twin Lobster Tail (6-7oz)
Two jumbo lobster tail,Lightly Seasoned with blackened spice, slowly steamed, served with drawn butter + two side dishes
10oz Addiction grilled salmon
Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned, brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinade, served with two side dishes
Addiction Fish & chips 3PCs
3 Pieces Crispy battered Cod Fillets,served with two side dishes + Spicy chili Ranch or Boom Boom sauce
Balsamic Spinach Salmon 10oz
10oz atlantic grilled salmon, lightly seasoned, brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinated, topped with our home made spinach & balsamic reduction drizzle, served with two side dishes
Parmesan crusted salmon 10oz
10oz atlantic grilled salmon, well seasoned with blackened spice, brushed with bourbon teriyaki, topped with creamy parmesan Sauce,shredded provolone cheese + garlic bread crumbs, served with two side dishes
SIGNATURE COMBO PLATTER
Addiction Shrimp & Steak
10PC grilled shrimp,brushed with balsamic sauce + 6oz Juicy sirloin steak seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert
Addiction Ribs & Steak
Half baby back ribs, slow cooked, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert
Addiction Salmon & Steak
7oz grilled salmon, brushed with teriyaki bourbon sauce + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert
Addiction Chicken & Steak
6oz grilled chicken breast, well seasoned with kosher salt & pepper + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert
Addiction shrimp & Chicken
10PC Grilled shrimp,seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, brushed with balsamic sauce + 6oz grilled chicken breast, served with two side dishes +dessert
Blackened Mahi-Mahi & Steak
Mahi -Mahi well seasoned with cajun spice + 6oz juicy sirloin steak seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert
Addiction Steak & Lobster Tail (6-7oz)
6oz juicy sirloin steak, seasoned with kosher salt & pepper + Lobster tail, slowly baked,seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert
USDA CHOICE STEAKS & BABY BACK RIBS
6OZ & 8OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN
USDA choice sirloin, dusted with our signature seasoning, grilled to your favorite Temperature,served with two side dishes
FULL BABY BACK RIBS (8-9 BONES)
Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones, brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes
HALF BABY BACK RIBS (5-6 BONES)
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones,brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes
12OZ USDA CHOICE NEW YORK STRIP
Thick Cut USDA choice New York Strip, juicy & tender,Well Seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with two side dishes
12OZ USDA RIBEYE
fresh hand USDA ribeye, tender & juicy, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with two side dishes
SKIRT CHURRASCO STEAK
Juicy marinated USDA choice skirt churrasco, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with fried sweet plantains + two side dishes
12OZ USDA PARMESAN RIBEYE
Fresh hand cut USDA Ribeye steak, tender & juicy, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, served with two side dishes
FULL BABY BACK RIBS (12 BONES FAMILY STYLE)
Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones, brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes
6OZ SIRLOIN STEAK COMBO & SHRIMP
6oz USDA choice sirloin steak, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature + 10PCS grilled shrimp, brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes
6OZ SIRLOIN STEAK & LOBSTER TAIL (6-7oz)
6oz USDA sirloin steak, well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper + steamed lobster tail 6-7oz,lightly seasoned with blackened spices, served with one side dish + small salad
8OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN
JUICY & TENDER USDA TOP SIRLOIN,WELL SEASONED & GRILLED TO YOUR FAVORITE TEMPERATURE,SERVED WITH TWO SIGNATURE SIDE DISHES
ADDICTION CHOP STEAK
10oz hand cut superior Angus ground beef, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with sautéed mushrooms & bourbon brown gravy, served with two side dishes
ADDICTION SIDE DISHES
Steamed Broccoli
liquid butter,salt & pepper
Mashed potato
Topped with butter
Regular French Fries
daily side dishes
Brown Rice
daily side dishes
Sauteed onions & Mushrooms
daily side dishes
Fried Sweet Plantains
Mixed Vegetable
liquid butter,salt & pepper
Loaded mashed potato (butter, cheese & bacon)
Large Parmesan Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries,topped with Creamy parmesan sauce + shredded provolone cheese + Garlic bread crumbs
Penne Mac & Cheese
Penne Pasta,topped with chopped bacon + Creamy four Cheese Alfredo Sauce + Shredded Provolone Cheese + Garlic Bread Crumbs
Large basket of Onion rings
Black beans
Potato tots
DESSERTS
New York Style Cheese Cake
Topped with blueberry fruit & strawberry sauce
Addiction Lava Cake
Topped with Vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
Brownie & Ice Cream
Topped with Vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
Key Lime Pie
Topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce
Chocolate chunk Cookies
Freshly baked on a daily basis
Tres Leches Cake
Latin America's Hottest Dessert,topped with blueberry fruits & puree strawberry sauce
FOR THE KIDS
4PCS Chicken Tenders
Served with Crispy Fries + honey mustard
kid cheese burger
Served with Crispy Fries
4PCS kid grilled tenders
Served with Crispy Fries
Kid Mac & Cheese
Served with Crispy Fries
4PCS kid wings
Served with Crispy Fries
Kid grilled cheese
Served on panini bread, topped with cheese & tomato + French fries
SEASONED WINGS
10PC seasoned wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
15PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
20PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
25PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
30PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
35PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
40PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
45PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
50PC seasoned Wings
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
All Day steaks Special + Dessert & Appetizer
12oz USDA CHOICE Ribeye
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, cook to your favorite temperature, served with one side dish +Appetizer + Dessert
6OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN
Well seasoned with kosher salt & Ground pepper, cook to your favorite Temperature,served with one side dish +Appetizer + Dessert
Skirt Marinated Churrasco
Juicy marinated skirt churrasco,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with fried plantains,chimichuri sauce + Appetizer +Dessert
12oz USDA CHOICE New York Strip
Thick cut New York Strip,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, cook to your favorite temperature, served with one side dish + Appetizer + Dessert
FRIED RICE BOWLS
Steak Fried Rice 28oz
Fried brown rice,sauteed,onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers + choice of your sauce & 6oz USDA sirloin steak
Shrimp Fried Rice 28oz
Fried brown rice,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers+ choice of your sauce +10 pcs cajun grilled shrimp
Chicken Fried Rice 28oz
Fried brown rice,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers, bourbon teriyaki sauce or brown grave + grilled chicken breast
BURGERS & CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICHES SPECIAL + FREE DRINKS
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER
8oz hand-cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice
ADDICTION BACON CHEESE BURGER
8oz hand-cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with smoked bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice
CLASSIC CRISPPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hand breaded chicken breast, fried crispy, topped with ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice
PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast,topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice
HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE
Beverages
BOTTLED DIET COKE
Beverages
BOTTLED REGULAR COKE
Beverages
BOTTLED SPRITE
Beverages
BOTTLED WATER
Beverages
BOTTLED MINERAL WATER
Beverages
HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE 20oz
Beverages
HAND CRAFTED STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 20oz
HAND CRAFTED MANGO LEMONADE 20oz
FRESH ORANGE JUICE 20oz
Lunch Menu (11Am-3PM)
Boom Boom Chicken bites (8-9oz portion)
crispy tender bite, tossed in boom boom sauce, served with one side dish
6PCs Jumbo Wings & Crispy Fries
Crispy Wings, tossed in buffalo hot, medium,bbq or lemon pepper, served with crispy fries ( no substitution)
Addiction Cheese Burger
topped with cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Addiction Grilled Chicken 6oz
Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper,served with brown rice, black beans
Crispy Chicken Tender 5PCS
Fried crispy Butter milk strip tenders, served with one side dish +honey mustard
Blackened chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast,topped with ranch drizzle,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Panini Chicken Avocado
Grilled chicken breast, served on Panini bread, topped with cheese, ranch drizzle ,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado, served with one side dish
Crispy chicken sandwich
Topped with ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Addiction Rice Bowl
Served with brown rice , Black beans,kernel corn,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom, Pineapple Salsa Mixed
Parmesan Crusted Chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, topped with parmesan sauce, garlic bread crumbs, shredded provolone cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Philly Cheese steak
Hoagie roll,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Large Parmesan cheese Fries
Crispy fries, topped with creamy parmesan sauce +Garlic bread Crumbs+Shredded Provolone cheese
Pizza Rolls 6PCS
Crispy rolls, served with creamy marinara sauce+grated parmesan cheese
Falafel & Hummus 7PCS
Served with romain lettuce, caesar dressing,Hummus & tzatziki sauce
Mozzarella cheese Sticks 6PCS
Crispy fried Mozzarella,served with marinara sauce & grated parmesan cheese
Potato Skins 5PCs
Topped with cheddar Jack Cheese,bacon & sour cream
Vegetable Spring rolls 6PCS
crispy spring rolls, served with duck sauce + sweet & sour sauce
Buffalo Crispy Chicken sandwich
Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo hot sauce, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Tortilla+ Grilled chicken breast,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom, cheddar jack cheese +seasoned fries
Fried Pork Chop 8oz
Crispy Pork Chop,tossed in fresh butter milk & Flour,fried to 165 degree,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + chili Ranch sauce
Large House Salad
mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato,cruton,onion
Large Classic Caesar
Romain lettuce,crutons,grated parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Large Mixed Fruit Salad
Mixed greens, grapes,blueberries,mandarin orange, walnuts,mozzarella cheese
Classic Wedge Salad
Romain wedge, blue cheese dressing, bacon,tomato,blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Philly
Hoagie roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms,sauteed onions, grilled chicken breast,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Pork egg rolls
Crispy pork egg rolls, with freshly chopped cabbage, carrots & celery, served with duck sauce + sweet & sour sauce
Addiction side dishes
Steamed broccoli
Loaded mashed potato
French fries
Brown rice
Mixed vegetable
sautéed onions & mushrooms
Fried sweet plantains
Creamy mashed potato
Large basket of onion rings
Penne Mac & Cheese 16oz
topped with four cheese Alfredo,shredded provolone cheese, chopped bacon & garlic bread crumbs
All day fresh Appetizers
Pizza rolls 6PCS
crispy rolls, served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella cheese sticks 6PCS
Crispy fresh cheese sticks, served with creamy marinara sauce
Boom Boom chicken bites
Crispy tender bites, tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce
Potato skins 5PCS
Jumbo potato skins, topped with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese + sour cream on the side
Pork egg rolls 4PCS
Crispy pork egg rolls, served with duck sauce
Vegetable spring rolls 6PCs
Falafel & Hummus 7PCS
Crispy falafel, served on a bed of romaine lettuce + tzatziki & hummus
Daily Fresh Desserts
New York style cheese cake
topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce
Addiction chocolate lava cake
topped with ice cream & chocolate sauce
Brownie & Ice cream
topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
Key Lime Pie
topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce
Tres Leches Cake
It's a must try dessert,Latin America's hottest dessert, topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce
Soup of the day
All day hand crafted milkshake
Hand crafted Strawberry Milk Shake 20oz
Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, puree strawberry sauce + almond essence
Hand crafted Mango Milk Shake 20oz
Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, puree mango + almond essence
Hand crafted vanilla Milk shake 20oz
Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, mixed real cream sauce + almond essence
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064