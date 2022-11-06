Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Addiction Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2131 Northeast 48th Street

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10PC seasoned wings
7oz Addiction Grilled Salmon
New York Style Cheese Cake

APPETIZERS

Pizza Rolls 6PCS

$10.49

served with marinara sauce + grated parmesan cheese

Falafel & Hummus 7PC

$11.99Out of stock

served with Hummus,tzatziki sauce,romain lettuce

Mozzarella sticks 6PCS

$10.49

served with marinara sauce +grated parmesan cheese

Potatoes Skin 5PCS

$10.49

Topped with, cheddar jack cheese, bacon,sour cream

Vegetable Spring rolls 6PCS

$9.99

Crispy spring rolls, served with duck sauce

Boom Boom Chicken bites 8oz

$11.99

Daily fresh hand breaded tender bites,tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce

Large Parmesan Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy Fries, topped with parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs

Large Basket of Onion Rings

$9.99

Pork egg rolls

$10.99

Crispy pork egg rolls, with freshly chopped cabbage, carrots & celery, served with duck sauce

Crispy boom boom shrimp

$14.99

(8-9oz portion) hand breaded shrimp 31/40,tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce

SMALL GREENS

mixed greens, tomato,onion,cheddar cheese,crutons

Small House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato,onion,crutons,cheddar jack cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

romain lettuce,crutons,grated parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Small mixed fruit salad 28oz

$10.99

chopped romaine lettuce, fresh grapes,sliced strawberry, mandarin oranges, walnuts & mixed cheddar jack cheese

LARGE GREENS

Large House Salad

$14.99

Chopped romain lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, diced onions, seasoned garlic crouton + your favorite dressing

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$14.99

Romain wedge, blue cheese dressing, bacon,tomato,blue cheese crumbles

Avocado Chicken Salad

$18.99

Romain lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, onion,tomato,croutons,sliced avocado,chicken breast

Steak & Blue salad

$19.99

Chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic croutons, blue cheese crumbles, dice tomato + well seasoned USDA Sirloin Steak

Blackened Atlantic Salmon Salad

$20.99

Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese,tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons, grilled marinated Atlantic salmon with blackened spice + choice of dressing

Addiction Balsamic Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Chopped romain lettuce,mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + 10Pcs grilled shrimp brushed with balsamic sauce + choice of dressing

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Salad

$21.99

Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + 7oz Mahi-Mahi,seasoned with blackened spice + choice of dressing

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

$18.99

Chopped romain lettuce, mixed cheddar jack cheese, tomato,onion,seasoned garlic croutons + fresh tender bites tossed in boom boom sauce + choice of dressing

Fruits Lover Chicken salad

$20.99

Chopped romain lettuce, mandarin oranges, sliced strawberry,fresh grapes,walnuts, mixed cheddar jack cheese + grilled chicken breast well seasoned

Chicken Caesar salad

$17.99

Chopped romain lettuce, home made caesar dressing, garlic seasoned crutons,grated parmesan cheese + 6oz grilled chicken breast

Large Caesar salad

$14.99

Chopped romain lettuce, home made caesar dressing, garlic seasoned crutons + grated parmesan cheese

Addiction mixed fruit salad

$15.99

chopped romaine lettuce, fresh grapes, sliced strawberry,mandarin oranges, glazed walnuts & mixed cheddar jack cheese

SOUP OF THE DAY

Creamy Potato Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Topped with chopped bacon & cheddar jack cheese

French onion soup

$7.99Out of stock

Topped with seasoned garlic croutons,swiss cheese & bread crumbs

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh daily soups

HOT SUBS & BURGERS

Addiction Fried Egg Burger

$16.99

Topped with cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion + two fried eggs,served with one side dish

Balsamic Reduction Burger

Balsamic Reduction Burger

$17.99

Served with Crispy Fries/topped with cheese, balsamic sauce, fried onion strings

Onions & Mushrooms Burger

$17.99

Served with one side dish,topped with cheese, lettuce tomato,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms

Parmesan Crusted Burger

$17.99

Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, home made bread crumbs, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Addiction Bacon Blue Burger

Addiction Bacon Blue Burger

$18.99

Served with Crispy Fries/topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon strips,onion,tomato,lettuce

Addiction Cheese Burger

$14.99

Served with Crispy Fries/topped with cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion

Crispy Chicken sandwich

$14.99

Served with Crispy Fries/topped with ranch sauce, lettuce,tomato,onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Served with Crispy Fries/topped with ranch sauce, lettuce,tomato,onion

Chicken Philly

$14.99

hoagie roll,topped with sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled tortila,chicken breast,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$19.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi,topped with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + tartar sauce

Fried eggs Philly

$16.99

Served on hoagie roll,topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms,swiss cheese, two fried eggs + one side dish

Panini Chicken Avocado

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast,Panini bread, swiss cheese,ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado,served with one side dish

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Served on Hoagie roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms,sauteed onions,swiss cheese +one side dish

Triple Cheese bacon burger

$17.99

Topped with bacon strips,swiss cheese,cheddar jack,yellow american cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.99

Topped with Creamy bbq sauce, bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Crispy Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$19.99

fresh mahi, tossed in butter milk marinade, frying crispy, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish + tartar sauce

Parmesan crusted chicken sandwich

$15.99

topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, served with one side dish

Boom Boom Bacon Burger

$17.99

8oz fresh hand cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with boom boom drizzle Sauce,smoked bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion, pickle,served with one side dish

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIED SHRIMP

5PCs Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side dish +honey mustard

10PCs Chicken Tenders

$19.99

Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side dish + honey mustard

6PCs Crispy Fried Shrimp

$14.99

hand breaded crispy fried shrimp,Served with one side dish + tartar sauce

12PCs Crispy Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Hand breaded crispy fried shrimp,Served with one side dish + tartar sauce

Boneless Chicken Bites (8-9oz Portion)

$14.99

Hand breaded fresh tender bites, tossed in our signature sauce, boom boom sauce,Creamy bbq or Buffalo, served with one side dish

Addiction Fish & Chips 3PCs

$19.99

3 Pieces Crispy beer battered Cod Fillets,served with two side dishes + Spicy chili Ranch or Boom Boom sauce

Mixed match combo's (wings, tenders + fries)

$22.99

Family bundle combination of 5PCS Crispy chicken tenders + 5PCS jumbo crispy wings + 6oz of crispy fries + honey mustard + an additional extra side dish

ADDICTION PASTA

Addicition Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce,grated parmesan cheese

Penne Alla Vodka Pasta

$12.99

Penne pasta,creamy tomato vadka sauce, grated parmesan cheese

Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$21.99

Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo Sauce,grilled chicken breast, balsamic grilled shrimp + grated parmesan cheese

PORK & CHICKEN SPECIALTIES

12oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned,brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce, served with two side dishes

Balsamic Pork Chop 2PCs (8oz each)

$19.99

Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, brushed with balsamic sauce, served with one side dish +small salad

Addiction Chop Steak

$17.45

10oz Angus ground beef, well seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,topped with sauteed mushrooms, creamy brown gravy, served with one side dish + small salad

Pineapple Balsamic Chicken 12oz

$20.45

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,Topped with pineapple salsa mixed+balsamic sauce, served with one side dish + small salad

BBQ Chicken Dinner 12oz

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,topped with bacon strips, bbq sauce,swiss cheese, tomato,cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish +small salad

Addiction parmesan crusted chicken 12oz

$19.99

Grilled Chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & Ground pepper,Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, garlic bread crumbs, shredded provolone cheese, served with one side dish +Small salad

Mushrooms Chicken Dinner 12oz

$21.45

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper,Topped with sauteed mushrooms + creamy brown gravy sauce, served with one side dish + small salad

Addiction Grilled Chicken 12oz

$17.50

well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with one side dish + small salad

Fried Pork Chop 2PCs (8oz each)

$20.99

Fresh Pork Chop,tossed in butter milk & Flour,frying crispy,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + Small salad

Single fried Pork Chop 8oz

$14.99

Fresh Pork Chop,tossed in butter milk,frying crispy,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + Small salad

Country fried chicken dinner 12oz

$19.99

Two 6oz hand breaded crispy fried chicken breast, topped with creamy sausage country gravy, served with one side dish + your choice of a small salad

Bourbon Teriyaki Chicken 12oz

$22.99

12oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned, brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce,served over brown rice + two side dishes

RICE BOWLS

Addiction Rice Bowls

$12.99

Brown rice black beans,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms + choice of sauces

ADDICTION FRESH SEAFOOD

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$22.99

well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes

7oz Addiction Grilled Salmon

7oz Addiction Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned & brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinate, served with two side dishes

Balsamic Grilled Shrimp 15PC

$20.99

15PC grilled shrimp, lightly seasoned & brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes

Balsamic Grilled Shrimp 10PC

$17.45

10PC grilled shrimp, lightly seasoned & brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes

Addiction Single Lobster Tail (6-7oz)

Addiction Single Lobster Tail (6-7oz)

$24.99

Single jumbo lobster tail,lightly seasoned with blackened spice, slowly steamed , served with drawn butter + two side dishes

Addiction Twin Lobster Tail (6-7oz)

$43.99

Two jumbo lobster tail,Lightly Seasoned with blackened spice, slowly steamed, served with drawn butter + two side dishes

10oz Addiction grilled salmon

$23.99

Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned, brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinade, served with two side dishes

Addiction Fish & chips 3PCs

$20.99

3 Pieces Crispy battered Cod Fillets,served with two side dishes + Spicy chili Ranch or Boom Boom sauce

Balsamic Spinach Salmon 10oz

$25.99

10oz atlantic grilled salmon, lightly seasoned, brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinated, topped with our home made spinach & balsamic reduction drizzle, served with two side dishes

Parmesan crusted salmon 10oz

$25.99

10oz atlantic grilled salmon, well seasoned with blackened spice, brushed with bourbon teriyaki, topped with creamy parmesan Sauce,shredded provolone cheese + garlic bread crumbs, served with two side dishes

SIGNATURE COMBO PLATTER

Addiction Shrimp & Steak

$36.99

10PC grilled shrimp,brushed with balsamic sauce + 6oz Juicy sirloin steak seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert

Addiction Ribs & Steak

$39.99

Half baby back ribs, slow cooked, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert

Addiction Salmon & Steak

$40.99

7oz grilled salmon, brushed with teriyaki bourbon sauce + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert

Addiction Chicken & Steak

$35.99

6oz grilled chicken breast, well seasoned with kosher salt & pepper + 6oz juicy sirloin steak, served with two side dishes + dessert

Addiction shrimp & Chicken

$35.99

10PC Grilled shrimp,seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, brushed with balsamic sauce + 6oz grilled chicken breast, served with two side dishes +dessert

Blackened Mahi-Mahi & Steak

$44.99

Mahi -Mahi well seasoned with cajun spice + 6oz juicy sirloin steak seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert

Addiction Steak & Lobster Tail (6-7oz)

$42.99

6oz juicy sirloin steak, seasoned with kosher salt & pepper + Lobster tail, slowly baked,seasoned with kosher salt & pepper, served with two side dishes + dessert

USDA CHOICE STEAKS & BABY BACK RIBS

6OZ & 8OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN

USDA choice sirloin, dusted with our signature seasoning, grilled to your favorite Temperature,served with two side dishes

FULL BABY BACK RIBS (8-9 BONES)

FULL BABY BACK RIBS (8-9 BONES)

$25.99

Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones, brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes

HALF BABY BACK RIBS (5-6 BONES)

HALF BABY BACK RIBS (5-6 BONES)

$19.99

well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones,brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes

12OZ USDA CHOICE NEW YORK STRIP

$23.99

Thick Cut USDA choice New York Strip, juicy & tender,Well Seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with two side dishes

12OZ USDA RIBEYE

$24.99

fresh hand USDA ribeye, tender & juicy, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with two side dishes

SKIRT CHURRASCO STEAK

$22.99

Juicy marinated USDA choice skirt churrasco, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, served with fried sweet plantains + two side dishes

12OZ USDA PARMESAN RIBEYE

$25.99

Fresh hand cut USDA Ribeye steak, tender & juicy, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, served with two side dishes

FULL BABY BACK RIBS (12 BONES FAMILY STYLE)

$34.99

Well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bones, brushed with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with two side dishes

6OZ SIRLOIN STEAK COMBO & SHRIMP

$29.99

6oz USDA choice sirloin steak, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature + 10PCS grilled shrimp, brushed with balsamic sauce, served with two side dishes

6OZ SIRLOIN STEAK & LOBSTER TAIL (6-7oz)

$35.99

6oz USDA sirloin steak, well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper + steamed lobster tail 6-7oz,lightly seasoned with blackened spices, served with one side dish + small salad

8OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN

$21.99

JUICY & TENDER USDA TOP SIRLOIN,WELL SEASONED & GRILLED TO YOUR FAVORITE TEMPERATURE,SERVED WITH TWO SIGNATURE SIDE DISHES

ADDICTION CHOP STEAK

$17.45

10oz hand cut superior Angus ground beef, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with sautéed mushrooms & bourbon brown gravy, served with two side dishes

ADDICTION SIDE DISHES

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

liquid butter,salt & pepper

Mashed potato

$5.99

Topped with butter

Regular French Fries

$5.99

daily side dishes

Brown Rice

$5.99

daily side dishes

Sauteed onions & Mushrooms

$5.99

daily side dishes

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Mixed Vegetable

$6.99

liquid butter,salt & pepper

Loaded mashed potato (butter, cheese & bacon)

$6.99

Large Parmesan Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy Fries,topped with Creamy parmesan sauce + shredded provolone cheese + Garlic bread crumbs

Penne Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Penne Pasta,topped with chopped bacon + Creamy four Cheese Alfredo Sauce + Shredded Provolone Cheese + Garlic Bread Crumbs

Large basket of Onion rings

$9.99

Black beans

$5.99

Potato tots

$7.99

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheese Cake

$10.00

Topped with blueberry fruit & strawberry sauce

Addiction Lava Cake

$10.00

Topped with Vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Brownie & Ice Cream

$8.99

Topped with Vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce

Chocolate chunk Cookies

$4.99Out of stock

Freshly baked on a daily basis

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Latin America's Hottest Dessert,topped with blueberry fruits & puree strawberry sauce

FOR THE KIDS

4PCS Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with Crispy Fries + honey mustard

kid cheese burger

$9.99

Served with Crispy Fries

4PCS kid grilled tenders

$9.99

Served with Crispy Fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Served with Crispy Fries

4PCS kid wings

$9.00

Served with Crispy Fries

Kid grilled cheese

$9.99

Served on panini bread, topped with cheese & tomato + French fries

SEASONED WINGS

10PC seasoned wings

10PC seasoned wings

$13.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

15PC seasoned Wings

$20.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

20PC seasoned Wings

$27.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

25PC seasoned Wings

$35.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

30PC seasoned Wings

$40.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

35PC seasoned Wings

$46.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

40PC seasoned Wings

$53.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

45PC seasoned Wings

$59.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

50PC seasoned Wings

$68.99

Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings

All Day steaks Special + Dessert & Appetizer

12oz USDA CHOICE Ribeye

$39.99

well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, cook to your favorite temperature, served with one side dish +Appetizer + Dessert

6OZ USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN

$30.99

Well seasoned with kosher salt & Ground pepper, cook to your favorite Temperature,served with one side dish +Appetizer + Dessert

Skirt Marinated Churrasco

$37.99

Juicy marinated skirt churrasco,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, served with fried plantains,chimichuri sauce + Appetizer +Dessert

12oz USDA CHOICE New York Strip

$38.99

Thick cut New York Strip,seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, cook to your favorite temperature, served with one side dish + Appetizer + Dessert

FRIED RICE BOWLS

Steak Fried Rice 28oz

$18.99

Fried brown rice,sauteed,onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers + choice of your sauce & 6oz USDA sirloin steak

Shrimp Fried Rice 28oz

$19.99

Fried brown rice,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers+ choice of your sauce +10 pcs cajun grilled shrimp

Chicken Fried Rice 28oz

$17.99

Fried brown rice,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, red bell peppers, bourbon teriyaki sauce or brown grave + grilled chicken breast

BURGERS & CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICHES SPECIAL + FREE DRINKS

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

$15.99

8oz hand-cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice

ADDICTION BACON CHEESE BURGER

ADDICTION BACON CHEESE BURGER

$16.99

8oz hand-cut burger, well seasoned & grilled to your favorite temperature, topped with smoked bacon strips, cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice

CLASSIC CRISPPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken breast, fried crispy, topped with ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice

PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast,topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, garlic bread crumbs, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish + a free drink of your choice

HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE

HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE 20oz

$3.99

HAND CRAFTED MANGO LEMONADE 20oz

$4.00

HAND CRAFTED STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 20oz

$4.00

BOTTLED REGULAR COKE

$2.75

BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.75

BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

BOTTLED MINERAL WATER

$2.99

Beverages

BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.75

Beverages

BOTTLED REGULAR COKE

$2.75

Beverages

BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.75

Beverages

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Beverages

BOTTLED MINERAL WATER

$2.99

Beverages

HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE 20oz

$3.99

Beverages

HAND CRAFTED STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 20oz

$4.00

HAND CRAFTED MANGO LEMONADE 20oz

$4.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE 20oz

$3.99

Lunch Menu (11Am-3PM)

Boom Boom Chicken bites (8-9oz portion)

$12.99

crispy tender bite, tossed in boom boom sauce, served with one side dish

6PCs Jumbo Wings & Crispy Fries

$12.99

Crispy Wings, tossed in buffalo hot, medium,bbq or lemon pepper, served with crispy fries ( no substitution)

Addiction Cheese Burger

$12.99

topped with cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Addiction Grilled Chicken 6oz

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper,served with brown rice, black beans

Crispy Chicken Tender 5PCS

$12.95

Fried crispy Butter milk strip tenders, served with one side dish +honey mustard

Blackened chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast,topped with ranch drizzle,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Panini Chicken Avocado

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, served on Panini bread, topped with cheese, ranch drizzle ,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado, served with one side dish

Crispy chicken sandwich

$12.99

Topped with ranch drizzle, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Addiction Rice Bowl

$12.99

Served with brown rice , Black beans,kernel corn,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom, Pineapple Salsa Mixed

Parmesan Crusted Chicken sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with parmesan sauce, garlic bread crumbs, shredded provolone cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Philly Cheese steak

$12.99

Hoagie roll,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Large Parmesan cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries, topped with creamy parmesan sauce +Garlic bread Crumbs+Shredded Provolone cheese

Pizza Rolls 6PCS

$10.49

Crispy rolls, served with creamy marinara sauce+grated parmesan cheese

Falafel & Hummus 7PCS

$11.49

Served with romain lettuce, caesar dressing,Hummus & tzatziki sauce

Mozzarella cheese Sticks 6PCS

$10.49

Crispy fried Mozzarella,served with marinara sauce & grated parmesan cheese

Potato Skins 5PCs

$10.49

Topped with cheddar Jack Cheese,bacon & sour cream

Vegetable Spring rolls 6PCS

$9.99

crispy spring rolls, served with duck sauce + sweet & sour sauce

Buffalo Crispy Chicken sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo hot sauce, topped with lettuce,tomato,onion

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla+ Grilled chicken breast,sauteed onion,sauteed mushroom, cheddar jack cheese +seasoned fries

Fried Pork Chop 8oz

$12.99

Crispy Pork Chop,tossed in fresh butter milk & Flour,fried to 165 degree,seasoned with kosher salt & Ground Pepper,served with one side dish + chili Ranch sauce

Large House Salad

$14.99

mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato,cruton,onion

Large Classic Caesar

$14.99

Romain lettuce,crutons,grated parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Large Mixed Fruit Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, grapes,blueberries,mandarin orange, walnuts,mozzarella cheese

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$14.99

Romain wedge, blue cheese dressing, bacon,tomato,blue cheese crumbles

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Hoagie roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms,sauteed onions, grilled chicken breast,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Pork egg rolls

$10.99

Crispy pork egg rolls, with freshly chopped cabbage, carrots & celery, served with duck sauce + sweet & sour sauce

Addiction side dishes

Steamed broccoli

$5.99

Loaded mashed potato

$6.99

French fries

$5.99

Brown rice

$5.99

Mixed vegetable

$6.99

sautéed onions & mushrooms

$5.99

Fried sweet plantains

$5.99

Creamy mashed potato

$5.99

Large basket of onion rings

$9.99

Penne Mac & Cheese 16oz

$7.99

topped with four cheese Alfredo,shredded provolone cheese, chopped bacon & garlic bread crumbs

All day fresh Appetizers

Pizza rolls 6PCS

$10.49

crispy rolls, served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella cheese sticks 6PCS

$10.49

Crispy fresh cheese sticks, served with creamy marinara sauce

Boom Boom chicken bites

$11.99

Crispy tender bites, tossed in our signature chili boom boom sauce

Potato skins 5PCS

$10.49

Jumbo potato skins, topped with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese + sour cream on the side

Pork egg rolls 4PCS

$10.99

Crispy pork egg rolls, served with duck sauce

Vegetable spring rolls 6PCs

$9.99

Falafel & Hummus 7PCS

$11.99

Crispy falafel, served on a bed of romaine lettuce + tzatziki & hummus

Daily Fresh Desserts

New York style cheese cake

$10.00

topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce

Addiction chocolate lava cake

$10.00

topped with ice cream & chocolate sauce

Brownie & Ice cream

$8.99

topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

It's a must try dessert,Latin America's hottest dessert, topped with blueberry fruits & strawberry sauce

Soup of the day

Creamy potato soup

$6.99Out of stock

topped with chopped bacon & shredded cheddar jack cheese

French onion soup

$7.99Out of stock

topped with croutons,swiss cheese & garlic bread crumbs

Chicken noodle soup

$6.99Out of stock

All day hand crafted milkshake

Hand crafted Strawberry Milk Shake 20oz

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, puree strawberry sauce + almond essence

Hand crafted Mango Milk Shake 20oz

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, puree mango + almond essence

Hand crafted vanilla Milk shake 20oz

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream, crushed ice, mixed real cream sauce + almond essence

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Directions

Gallery
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
223 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe - 451 University Blvd Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
451 University Boulevard Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Batch Gastropub - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
30 Southwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Lovely's - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1806 Northwest 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
CoLab Kitchen - 100 Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
100 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lighthouse Point

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lighthouse Point
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston