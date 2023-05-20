- Home
Addiction Bistro
8211 W. Atlantic Blvd
Coral Spring, FL 33071
Popular Items
Philly Cheese Steak
hoagie roll,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, shave ribeye,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Bacon,Egg & Cheese Bagel
Toasted bagel,topped with scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine pasta,tossed in our blended cajun herbs sauce + grilled chicken breast & blackened jumbo shrimp,topped with grated parmesan cheese
BreakFast & Lunch Menu
Fresh Pasta
Addiction Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, tossed in our blended herbs & creamy Alfredo Sauce,topped with grated parmesan cheese
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta,tossed in our blended herbs & creamy tomato vodka sauce,topped with grated parmesan cheese
Fresh Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 7CT
Served with creamy marinara sauce
Boom Boom Chicken bites
Hand breaded tender bites, tossed in our chili boom boom sauce
Vegetable Egg rolls
Crispy egg rolls,served with duck sauce or creamy ranch sauce
Crispy Boom Boom Shrimp
Jumbo hand breaded fried shrimp,tossed in our chili boom boom sauce
Large Parmesan Cheese Fries
Crispy seasoned fries,topped with parmesan creamy sauce,shredded provolone & garlic bread crumbs
Breakfast Special
Country Fried chicken & Eggs
6oz crispy chicken breast, topped with country sausage gravy + Two eggs any style, served with one side dish
Sirloin Steak & Eggs
6oz USDA Choice sirloin,grilled to your favorite temperature + two eggs any style, served with one side dish
Blackened Salmon & eggs
Atlantic grilled salmon,lightly seasoned & brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce + three eggs any style,served with one side dish
Balsamic Shrimp & Eggs
Jumbo grilled shrimp, dusted with blackened seasoning,brushed with balsamic reduction glaze + two eggs any style, served with one side dish
French Toast & Eggs
2Pcs thick cut French toast, dusted with powdered sugar + two eggs any style,served with one side dish
Blackened chicken & Eggs
Grilled chicken breast well seasoned +two eggs any style,served with one side dish
Ham Steak & Eggs
Thick slices of ham + two eggs any style,served with one side dish
The Veggies Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled with bell peppers & fresh spinach,served with one side dish
Hot Cakes & Eggs
Butter milk pancakes,topped with butter & syrup + two eggs any style served with one side dish
2 eggs & Breakfast Meat
Two eggs any style + your choice of meat with a biscuit or english muffin
Waffle & Eggs
Belgian waffle dusted with sugar powdered , with two eggs any style,served with one side dish
Parmesan Crusted chicken 12oz
Two 6oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned,topped with parmesan sauce,shredded provolone cheese & garlic bread crumbs,served with two side dishes
Bistro Grilled chicken 12oz
Two 6oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned,served with two side dishes
Extra add-ons (a la carte)
Two Eggs Any Style
Bacon Strips & Sausages
Country sausage gravy
Bacon strips
Sausage Patties
Potato Tots
Three Mini Hot Cakes
Served with butter & syrup
Two Biscuits & gravy
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Texas Garlic Toast
English Muffin
Fresh hash Brown
Multigrain Toast
White Toast
Hash Brown & Cheese
Big Daddy Hot Cakes
Desserts
Hot & Cold Beverages
Orange Juice 20oz
Hand crafted Strawberry lemonade 20oz
Hand crafted mango lemonade 20oz
Hand crafted regular lemonade 20oz
Bottled Water
Bottled Mineral water
Apple Juice
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Regular Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Bottled Regular Coke
Bottled Sprite
Bottled Diet Coke
Hot Subs & Sandwiches
Chicken Philly
Hoagie roll,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese,grilled chicken breast, served with one side dish
Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled panini bread, topped with swiss cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado & chicken breast,served with one side dish
My Avocado Toast
Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese,sliced avocado & two fried eggs,served with one side dish
Crafted B-L-T
Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese, smoked bacon strips,lettuce & tomato,served with one side dish
Crispy Club Panini
Grilled panini bread,topped with ranch drizzle,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion & breaded crispy chicken breast,served with one side dish
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Brioche Bun,ranch drizzle,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle,chicken breast,served with one side dish
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortila,sauteed onions & mushrooms,cheddar jack cheese,grilled chicken breast,served with one side dish + salsa
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun,ranch drizzle,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle,crispy chicken breast,served with one side dish
Omelettes
Steak Omelette
Sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms,shave ribeye, cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish
Chicken Omelette
sautéed onions,sauteed mushrooms,grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish
Veggies Omelette
Sauteed bell peppers,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish
Spinach Mushrooms Omelette
Sauteed mushrooms,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese,served with one side dish
Shrimp & Veggies Omelette
Jumbo grilled shrimp,sauteed bell peppers,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese,served with one side dish
Small & Large Greens
Small House salad
Chopped romain lettuce,tomato,onion,shredded cheddar jack cheese, seasoned garlic crouton
Small Caesar salad
Chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic crouton + grated parmesan cheese
Classic wedge Salad
Romain heart, blue cheese dressing, chopped bacon, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles
Chicken House Salad
chopped romain lettuce, onion, diced tomato,seasoned garlic crouton, shredded cheddar jack cheese
Mixed Fruits Salad
chopped romain lettuce, jack cheese grapes,strawberries , mandarin oranges, pecans
Steak & blue Salad
chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic crouton, tomato,blue cheese crumbles + 6oz USDA sirloin steak
Chicken Caesar salad
chopped romain lettuce, garlic seasoned croutons + grated parmesan cheese
Atlantic Salmon Salad
Chopped romaine,tomato,onion,garlic croutons,cheddar jack cheese + 7oz grilled salmon
Balsamic Shrimp Salad
Chopped romaine,lettuce,tomato,onion,cheddar jack cheese,garlic croutons + grilled shrimp brushed with balsamic glaze
Soup of the day
Bagel,Biscuits, Muffin & Croissant Sandwiches
Egg & cheese croissant
Warm croissant,topped with two Scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with tartar tots or French fries
Sausage,Egg & cheese croissant
Warm croissant,topped with two scrambled eggs,sausage patty,american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Bacon,Egg & Cheese Croissant
Toasted croissant,topped with two scrambled eggs, bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Hot biscuit,topped with two scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Bacon,Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Hot biscuit,topped with two scrambled eggs,bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Sausage,Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Hot biscuit,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Bacon,Egg & Cheese Muffin
Toasted muffin,topped with scambled eggs,bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Sausage,Egg & Cheese Muffin
Toasted muffin,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries
Sausage,Egg & Cheese Bagel
Toasted bagel,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheeese,served with potato tots or french fries
Burgers & Cold Subs
Classic Cheese Burger
8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger
8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese, smoked bacon strips,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish
Parmesan Bistro Burger
8oz hand cut burger,topped with creamy parmesan sauce,provolone cheese,bread crumbs,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish
Bacon Blue Burger
8oz hand cut burger,topped with blue cheese crumbles,smoked bacon strips,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish
Fried Egg Burger
8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese,two fried eggs,lettuce,tomato ,onion,pickles,served with one side dish
Smoked Ham Sub
Hoagie roll,shave smoked ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Roasted Turkey Sub
Hoagie roll, cheese,shave roasted turkey,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
Crafted Chicken Sub
Hoagie roll,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced grilled chicken breast,served with one side dish
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
6OZ USDA Sirloin
USDA Choice Sirloin steak,well seasoned & grilled to your liking,served with two side dishes
8OZ USDA Sirloin
USDA Choice Sirloin steak,well seasoned & grilled to your liking,served with two side dishes
Grilled Salmon 7OZ
Atlantic Salmon,lightly seasoned & brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce,served with two side dishes
Balsamic Shrimp
12CT grilled shrimp,well seasoned & brushed with balsamic glaze,served with two side dishes
Fish & Ships
3PCS beer battered cod filet,fried crispy,served with two side dishes + chili boom boom sauce
Bistro Chop Steak
8oz hand cut ground beef,topped with brown gravy, sauteed onions & mushrooms,served with two side dishes
SEASONED WINGS
FOR THE KIDS
Kid Tenders
Hand breaded tenders,served with French Fries & honey mustard
Kid Eggs & Hot Cakes
two scrambled eggs + two hot cakes & syrup
Kid cheese burger
Hand cut burger,topped with cheese,served with French fries
Kid,Egg & cheese Biscuit
Hot biscuit, topped with cheese,served with potato tots
Kid grilled cheese
Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese & sliced tomato,served with French Fries
kid Steak Mac & cheese
Penne pasta,topped with four cheese alfredo,chopped bacon,provolone cheese & bread crumbs,served with French Fries
Kid Corn Dog
Corn dog,topped with syrup,served with potato tots
SIDE DISHES
Steamed Broccoli
Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
Fried Sweet Plantains
Roasted Seasoned Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potato
Steak Mac & Cheese
French Fries
Potato Tots
Bacon Strips
Sausage Patties
Sausage & Bacon
Romaine & Balsamic Tomato
Brown Rice
Hash Brown
Hash Brown & Cheese
Tenders & Crispy Shrimps
Special Dinner Mennu
Appetizers
10CT Seasoned Wings
Crispy seasoned wings,tossed in buffalo sauce or lemon pepper
Small & Large Greens
Small House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce.garlic croutons,jack cheese,tomato & onion
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce.garlic croutons,grated parmesan cheese
Classic Wedge Salad
Romaine wedges,topped with chopped bacon,blue cheese dressing.diced tomato & blue cheese crumbles
Bistro Salmon Salad
Chopped romaine,diced tomato,onion.garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese + 7oz grilled salmon
Steak & Blue Salad
Chopped romaine.garlic croutons,diced tomatoes,blue cheese crumbles + 6oz USDA Sirloin steak
Chicken House Salad
Chopped romaine,diced tomatoes,onions, garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese +6oz grilled chicken breast
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine,garlic croutons,grated parmesan cheese +6oz grilled chicken breast
Balsamic Shrimp salad
Chopped romaine,diced tomatoes,onions,garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese +jumbo balsamic grilled shrimp
Steaks & Ribs
Steak Combos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Tenders & Fried Shrimp
Chicken Specialties & Seafood
Seasoned Wings
Desserts
Signature Side Dishes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Addiction Bistro- featuring diverse cuisine for food lovers throughout America. Addiction Kitchen’s recipes include a wide variety of quality ingredients combined with high culinary cooking techniques. With years of experience in the restaurant industry, our promise is to never compromise good food and exceptional customer service. We believe cooking is an art form and feel that our community deserves the most delicious food. From fresh seafood, to juicy USDA steak, a variety of chicken specialties, pasta and an array of other options, there will be something the entire family can enjoy!
8211 W. Atlantic Blvd, Coral Spring, FL 33071