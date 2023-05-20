Main picView gallery

Addiction Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

8211 W. Atlantic Blvd

Coral Spring, FL 33071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

hoagie roll,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, shave ribeye,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Bacon,Egg & Cheese Bagel

$10.99

Toasted bagel,topped with scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$21.99

Fettuccine pasta,tossed in our blended cajun herbs sauce + grilled chicken breast & blackened jumbo shrimp,topped with grated parmesan cheese

BreakFast & Lunch Menu

Fresh Pasta

Addiction Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Penne pasta, tossed in our blended herbs & creamy Alfredo Sauce,topped with grated parmesan cheese

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

Penne pasta,tossed in our blended herbs & creamy tomato vodka sauce,topped with grated parmesan cheese

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$21.99

Fettuccine pasta,tossed in our blended cajun herbs sauce + grilled chicken breast & blackened jumbo shrimp,topped with grated parmesan cheese

Fresh Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 7CT

$9.99

Served with creamy marinara sauce

Boom Boom Chicken bites

$11.99

Hand breaded tender bites, tossed in our chili boom boom sauce

Vegetable Egg rolls

$11.99

Crispy egg rolls,served with duck sauce or creamy ranch sauce

Crispy Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo hand breaded fried shrimp,tossed in our chili boom boom sauce

Large Parmesan Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy seasoned fries,topped with parmesan creamy sauce,shredded provolone & garlic bread crumbs

Breakfast Special

Three scrambled eggs with bell peppers & fresh spinach,served with one side dish

Country Fried chicken & Eggs

$15.99

6oz crispy chicken breast, topped with country sausage gravy + Two eggs any style, served with one side dish

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$17.99

6oz USDA Choice sirloin,grilled to your favorite temperature + two eggs any style, served with one side dish

Blackened Salmon & eggs

$18.99

Atlantic grilled salmon,lightly seasoned & brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce + three eggs any style,served with one side dish

Balsamic Shrimp & Eggs

$17.99

Jumbo grilled shrimp, dusted with blackened seasoning,brushed with balsamic reduction glaze + two eggs any style, served with one side dish

French Toast & Eggs

$15.99

2Pcs thick cut French toast, dusted with powdered sugar + two eggs any style,served with one side dish

Blackened chicken & Eggs

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast well seasoned +two eggs any style,served with one side dish

Ham Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Thick slices of ham + two eggs any style,served with one side dish

The Veggies Scrambler

$13.99

Three eggs scrambled with bell peppers & fresh spinach,served with one side dish

Hot Cakes & Eggs

$14.99

Butter milk pancakes,topped with butter & syrup + two eggs any style served with one side dish

2 eggs & Breakfast Meat

$12.99

Two eggs any style + your choice of meat with a biscuit or english muffin

Waffle & Eggs

$14.99

Belgian waffle dusted with sugar powdered , with two eggs any style,served with one side dish

Parmesan Crusted chicken 12oz

$17.99

Two 6oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned,topped with parmesan sauce,shredded provolone cheese & garlic bread crumbs,served with two side dishes

Bistro Grilled chicken 12oz

$16.99

Two 6oz grilled chicken breast well seasoned,served with two side dishes

Extra add-ons (a la carte)

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.99

Bacon Strips & Sausages

$6.99

Country sausage gravy

$2.99

Bacon strips

$5.99

Sausage Patties

$6.99

Potato Tots

$7.99

Three Mini Hot Cakes

$3.99

Served with butter & syrup

Two Biscuits & gravy

$4.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Texas Garlic Toast

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Fresh hash Brown

$5.99

Multigrain Toast

$2.99

White Toast

$2.99

Hash Brown & Cheese

$6.99

Big Daddy Hot Cakes

$8.99Out of stock

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$9.99

Latin america's hottest dessert, topped with strawberries fruits & puree strawberry sauce

Brownie & Ice Cream

$8.99

Fresh brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream +chocolate sauce

New York style cheese Cake

$9.99

Topped with strawberries fruits & puree strawberry sauce

Hot & Cold Beverages

Orange Juice 20oz

$3.99

Hand crafted Strawberry lemonade 20oz

$5.99

Hand crafted mango lemonade 20oz

$4.99

Hand crafted regular lemonade 20oz

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Mineral water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Regular Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$4.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Regular Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Bottled Regular Coke

$2.99

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.99

Hot Subs & Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

hoagie roll,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, shave ribeye,swiss cheese,served with one side dish

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Hoagie roll,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese,grilled chicken breast, served with one side dish

Chicken Avocado Panini

$15.99

Grilled panini bread, topped with swiss cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced avocado & chicken breast,served with one side dish

My Avocado Toast

$13.99

Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese,sliced avocado & two fried eggs,served with one side dish

Crafted B-L-T

$12.99

Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese, smoked bacon strips,lettuce & tomato,served with one side dish

Crispy Club Panini

Crispy Club Panini

$14.99

Grilled panini bread,topped with ranch drizzle,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion & breaded crispy chicken breast,served with one side dish

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Brioche Bun,ranch drizzle,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle,chicken breast,served with one side dish

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled tortila,sauteed onions & mushrooms,cheddar jack cheese,grilled chicken breast,served with one side dish + salsa

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Brioche bun,ranch drizzle,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle,crispy chicken breast,served with one side dish

Omelettes

Steak Omelette

$15.99

Sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms,shave ribeye, cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish

Chicken Omelette

$14.99

sautéed onions,sauteed mushrooms,grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish

Veggies Omelette

$14.99

Sauteed bell peppers,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese, served with one side dish

Spinach Mushrooms Omelette

$14.99

Sauteed mushrooms,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese,served with one side dish

Shrimp & Veggies Omelette

$17.99

Jumbo grilled shrimp,sauteed bell peppers,fresh spinach,cheddar jack cheese,served with one side dish

Small & Large Greens

Small House salad

$6.99

Chopped romain lettuce,tomato,onion,shredded cheddar jack cheese, seasoned garlic crouton

Small Caesar salad

$6.99

Chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic crouton + grated parmesan cheese

Classic wedge Salad

$13.99

Romain heart, blue cheese dressing, chopped bacon, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles

Chicken House Salad

$15.99

chopped romain lettuce, onion, diced tomato,seasoned garlic crouton, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Mixed Fruits Salad

$14.99

chopped romain lettuce, jack cheese grapes,strawberries , mandarin oranges, pecans

Steak & blue Salad

$19.99

chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic crouton, tomato,blue cheese crumbles + 6oz USDA sirloin steak

Chicken Caesar salad

$14.99

chopped romain lettuce, garlic seasoned croutons + grated parmesan cheese

Atlantic Salmon Salad

$18.99

Chopped romaine,tomato,onion,garlic croutons,cheddar jack cheese + 7oz grilled salmon

Balsamic Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Chopped romaine,lettuce,tomato,onion,cheddar jack cheese,garlic croutons + grilled shrimp brushed with balsamic glaze

Soup of the day

Potato Soup

$7.99

Topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese & chopped bacon

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99

Bagel,Biscuits, Muffin & Croissant Sandwiches

Egg & cheese croissant

$9.99

Warm croissant,topped with two Scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with tartar tots or French fries

Sausage,Egg & cheese croissant

$11.99

Warm croissant,topped with two scrambled eggs,sausage patty,american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Bacon,Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.99

Toasted croissant,topped with two scrambled eggs, bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$9.99

Hot biscuit,topped with two scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Bacon,Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$10.99

Hot biscuit,topped with two scrambled eggs,bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Sausage,Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$11.99

Hot biscuit,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Bacon,Egg & Cheese Muffin

$9.99

Toasted muffin,topped with scambled eggs,bacon strips & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Sausage,Egg & Cheese Muffin

$11.99

Toasted muffin,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Bacon,Egg & Cheese Bagel

$10.99

Toasted bagel,topped with scrambled eggs & american cheese,served with potato tots or french fries

Sausage,Egg & Cheese Bagel

$11.99

Toasted bagel,topped with scrambled eggs,sausage patty & american cheeese,served with potato tots or french fries

Burgers & Cold Subs

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.99

8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish

Classic Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese, smoked bacon strips,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish

Parmesan Bistro Burger

$16.99

8oz hand cut burger,topped with creamy parmesan sauce,provolone cheese,bread crumbs,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish

Bacon Blue Burger

$17.99

8oz hand cut burger,topped with blue cheese crumbles,smoked bacon strips,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,served with one side dish

Fried Egg Burger

$17.99

8oz hand cut burger,topped with cheese,two fried eggs,lettuce,tomato ,onion,pickles,served with one side dish

Smoked Ham Sub

$13.99

Hoagie roll,shave smoked ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Roasted Turkey Sub

$13.99

Hoagie roll, cheese,shave roasted turkey,lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish

Crafted Chicken Sub

$14.99

Hoagie roll,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,sliced grilled chicken breast,served with one side dish

STEAKS & SEAFOOD

6OZ USDA Sirloin

$15.99

USDA Choice Sirloin steak,well seasoned & grilled to your liking,served with two side dishes

8OZ USDA Sirloin

$18.99

USDA Choice Sirloin steak,well seasoned & grilled to your liking,served with two side dishes

Grilled Salmon 7OZ

$19.99

Atlantic Salmon,lightly seasoned & brushed with bourbon teriyaki sauce,served with two side dishes

Balsamic Shrimp

$19.99

12CT grilled shrimp,well seasoned & brushed with balsamic glaze,served with two side dishes

Fish & Ships

$18.99

3PCS beer battered cod filet,fried crispy,served with two side dishes + chili boom boom sauce

Bistro Chop Steak

$15.99

8oz hand cut ground beef,topped with brown gravy, sauteed onions & mushrooms,served with two side dishes

SEASONED WINGS

10CT Wings

$13.99Out of stock

15CT Wings

$20.99Out of stock

20CT Wings

$27.99Out of stock

25CT Wings

$35.99Out of stock

30CT Wings

$40.99Out of stock

FOR THE KIDS

Kid Tenders

$9.99

Hand breaded tenders,served with French Fries & honey mustard

Kid Eggs & Hot Cakes

$8.99

two scrambled eggs + two hot cakes & syrup

Kid cheese burger

$9.99

Hand cut burger,topped with cheese,served with French fries

Kid,Egg & cheese Biscuit

$8.99

Hot biscuit, topped with cheese,served with potato tots

Kid grilled cheese

$7.99

Grilled panini bread,topped with cheese & sliced tomato,served with French Fries

kid Steak Mac & cheese

$10.00

Penne pasta,topped with four cheese alfredo,chopped bacon,provolone cheese & bread crumbs,served with French Fries

Kid Corn Dog

$9.99

Corn dog,topped with syrup,served with potato tots

SIDE DISHES

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

Mixed Vegetables

$6.99

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Roasted Seasoned Potatoes

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Loaded Mashed Potato

$6.99

Steak Mac & Cheese

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Potato Tots

$7.99

Bacon Strips

$5.99

Sausage Patties

$6.99

Sausage & Bacon

$6.99

Romaine & Balsamic Tomato

$5.99

Brown Rice

$5.99

Hash Brown

$5.99Out of stock

Hash Brown & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Tenders & Crispy Shrimps

5CT Tender Platters

$14.99

8CT Tender Platters

$18.99

6CT Crispy Fried Shrimp

$13.99

12CT Crispy Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Special Dinner Mennu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks 7CT

$10.99

Crispy mozzarella sticks,served with marinara sauce

Vegetable Egg Rolls 4CT

$11.99

Crispy egg rolls,served with duck sauce or creamy ranch sauce

Crispy Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.99

Hand breaded jumbo shrimp,tossed in our chili boom boom sauce

Large Parmesan Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries,topped with parmesan ranch sauce,shredded provolone cheese & garlic bread crumbs

Boom Boom Chicken Bites

$11.99

Hand breaded tender bites,tossed in our chili boom boom sauce

10CT Seasoned Wings

$13.99

Crispy seasoned wings,tossed in buffalo sauce or lemon pepper

Small & Large Greens

Small House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce.garlic croutons,jack cheese,tomato & onion

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce.garlic croutons,grated parmesan cheese

Classic Wedge Salad

$14.99

Romaine wedges,topped with chopped bacon,blue cheese dressing.diced tomato & blue cheese crumbles

Bistro Salmon Salad

$18.99

Chopped romaine,diced tomato,onion.garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese + 7oz grilled salmon

Steak & Blue Salad

$19.99

Chopped romaine.garlic croutons,diced tomatoes,blue cheese crumbles + 6oz USDA Sirloin steak

Chicken House Salad

$16.99

Chopped romaine,diced tomatoes,onions, garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese +6oz grilled chicken breast

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Chopped romaine,garlic croutons,grated parmesan cheese +6oz grilled chicken breast

Balsamic Shrimp salad

$19.99

Chopped romaine,diced tomatoes,onions,garlic croutons,mixed cheddar jack cheese +jumbo balsamic grilled shrimp

Steaks & Ribs

6oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

8oz Sirloin steak

$18.99

12oz New York Strip

$24.99

Half Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Full Baby Back Ribs

$26.99

Steak Combos

Sirloin Steak & Ribs

$29.99

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

$28.99

Bistro Salmon & Steak

$30.99

Sirloin Steak & Chicken

$24.99

Boom Boom Shrimp & Ribs

$29.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bistro Parmesan Crusted Burger

$17.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.99

Bacon Blue Burger

$17.99

Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$16.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Panini Chicken Avocado

$15.99

Tenders & Fried Shrimp

5CT Chicken Tenders

$14.99

8CT Chicken Tenders

$18.99

6CT Crispy Fried Shrimp

$14.99

12CT Crispy Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Chicken Specialties & Seafood

Atlantic Grilled Salmon 7oz

$20.99

Balsamic Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

Atlantic Grilled Salmon 10oz

$25.99

Parmesan Crusted Chicken 12oz

$18.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner 12oz

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Dinneer 12oz

$17.99

Seasoned Wings

10CT Seasoned Wings

$13.99

15CT Seasoned Wings

$20.99

20CT Seasoned Wings

$27.99

25CT Seasoned Wings

$35.99

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$23.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$19.99

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Topped with strawberry fruits & syrup

Ice & Brownie

$8.99

Warm chocolate brownie,topped with vanilla ice cream & syrup

New Style Cheese Cake

$10.00

Topped with strawberry fruits & syrup

Signature Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

Mixed Vegetable

$6.99

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Penne Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Jasmine Brown Rice

$5.99

For the Kids

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

Crispy Kid Tenderes 4CT

$10.25

Kid Grilled Tenders

$9.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Addiction Bistro- featuring diverse cuisine for food lovers throughout America. Addiction Kitchen’s recipes include a wide variety of quality ingredients combined with high culinary cooking techniques. With years of experience in the restaurant industry, our promise is to never compromise good food and exceptional customer service. We believe cooking is an art form and feel that our community deserves the most delicious food. From fresh seafood, to juicy USDA steak, a variety of chicken specialties, pasta and an array of other options, there will be something the entire family can enjoy!

Location

8211 W. Atlantic Blvd, Coral Spring, FL 33071

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tulum Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
650 Riverside Drive Coral Springs, FL 33071
View restaurantnext
Dulzzitos
orange starNo Reviews
Northwest 91st Avenue Coral Springs, FL 33071
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Coral Square
orange starNo Reviews
9581B W Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33071
View restaurantnext
That's a Wrap - Coral Springs
orange starNo Reviews
9409 W. Atlantic Blvd coral springs, FL 33071
View restaurantnext
Marola's Restaurant of Coral Springs - 929 N University Dr
orange starNo Reviews
929 N University Dr Coral Springs, FL 33071
View restaurantnext
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant - 8146 N University Dr
orange star3.7 • 198
8146 N University Dr Tamarac, FL 33321
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Spring

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Spring
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston