Addie's Stone-Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3195 Beaumont Centre Circle, Suite 110

Lexington, KY 40513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$10.00

Pick 2 for $10: Lunch Pizza - Cheese, Pepperoni, Margherita, or Spicy Meatball *Other signature pizzas available for an upcharge Side - Small House Salad, Small Caesar Salad, or Cup of Soup

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.00

Stone-fired breadsticks with garlic butter and parmesan, served with marinara.

Trio Carne Meatballs

$10.00

Veal, beef, pork, Addie's Marinara, parmesan

Salads

Arugula Salad

$7.00+

Arugula, parmesan, shaved red onion, strawberry-basil lemonette

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, shaved carrot, cucumber, toasted pecan, asiago, choice of dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Flowering kale, pecorino romano, housemade caesar dressing, croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, chickpeas, dates, olives, red onions, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, croutons

Soups

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.00+

Made in-house daily

Signature Pizzas

B.Y.O. Pizza

$11.00

Make it your own by selecting your preferred toppings

Margherita

$12.00

Napoletana sauce, mozarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Bourbon Bacon BBQ

$14.00

Housemade BBQ sauce, roasted shoepeg corn, red onion, green bell pepper, bacon, jalapeño, sharp cheddar, mozzarella

Gardener

$13.00

Addie's Pizza Sauce, tomato, mushroom, olive, pepperoncini, red onion, bell pepper, arugula, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

OG

$14.00

Addie's sauce, housemade sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, mozzerella, provolone, chili oil

Papa Bear

$14.00

Sausage, broccoli, roasted garlic, Calabrian chile oil, ricotta, mozzarella

Pesto Pie

$14.00

Grilled chicken, housemade pesto, arugula, tomato, garlic oil, mozzarella & provolone, balsamic reduction

Spicy Meatball

$13.00

Meatball's, Addie's Pizza Sauce, Calabrian chile, mozzarella, parmesan

Pizza With No Name

$13.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Broccoli, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Bell Pepper, Pink Peppercorn, Feta, Mozzarella, Garlic Oil, Pesto

Pizza Bianca

$12.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Provolone, Asiago

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$6.00

Linguini, marinara, parmesan

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Linguini, butter, parmesan

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Addie's Pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Addie's Pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, pepperoni

Desserts

Apple Crostata

$7.00

Hand-stretched dough, cinnamon, glazed apples

Nutella Crostata

$7.00

Nutella, strawberry, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar on a stone-fired crust

Soda / NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Apparel

Whiskey Bear - LS Mens (SM)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - LS Mens (MD)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - LS Mens (L)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - LS Mens (XL)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - LS Mens (XXL)

$30.00

Whiskey Bear - SS Mens (SM)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - SS Mens (MD)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - SS Mens (L)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - SS Mens (XL)

$25.00

Whiskey Bear - SS Mens (XXL)

$30.00

Addie's - SS (SM)

$25.00

Addie's - SS (MD)

$25.00

Addie's - SS (L)

$25.00

Addie's - SS (XL)

$25.00

Addie's - SS (XXL)

$30.00

Goods & Merchandise

Whiskey Bear - Tumbler 11 oz - Black

$25.00

We love our Whiskey Bear Tumblers. They are perfect for hot or cold beverages and can help keep your canned drinks cold as well. Each Tumbler is vacuum insulated and made of durable double-wall stainless steel. Includes a clear push-on lid with a thumb slide closure to help prevent leaks and spills. This tumbler will keep your drink hot for 5 hours and cold for 15 hours.

Batch CBD - 1 oz. btl

Batch CBD - 1 oz. btl

$25.00

This small batch, bloom-crafted, artisanal line of extracts is created in partnership with other small, Kentucky farmers – like us – providing a means to an end for their harvests and potent relief for consumers at unbeatable prices.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Beaumont in Lexington, KY, Addie’s Stone-Fired Pizza is a locally-owned and operated, fast-casual and family-friendly artisan pizzeria. We make our dough in-house and are committed to using fresh, quality ingredients showcasing our passion for good food and hospitality in a welcoming environment. Order from a selection of appetizers, fresh salads and signature pizzas or make your own. We also offer a rotating selection of craft beer and wine. As a sister concept to Whiskey Bear, an award-winning neighborhood bar & bottle shop located next door, we also offer some of your favorite Whiskey Bear signature cocktails.

Website

Location

3195 Beaumont Centre Circle, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40513

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

