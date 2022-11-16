Addie's Stone-Fired Pizza
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Located in the heart of Beaumont in Lexington, KY, Addie’s Stone-Fired Pizza is a locally-owned and operated, fast-casual and family-friendly artisan pizzeria. We make our dough in-house and are committed to using fresh, quality ingredients showcasing our passion for good food and hospitality in a welcoming environment. Order from a selection of appetizers, fresh salads and signature pizzas or make your own. We also offer a rotating selection of craft beer and wine. As a sister concept to Whiskey Bear, an award-winning neighborhood bar & bottle shop located next door, we also offer some of your favorite Whiskey Bear signature cocktails.
3195 Beaumont Centre Circle, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40513