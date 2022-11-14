Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Addi's Darbar

664 Reviews

$$

800 Torrance Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Appetizer

Papadum Roasted

$2.95

Fried Papadum

$3.25

Crispy lentil wafer

Vegetable Samosas

$6.50

Savory pastry with mildly spiced potatoes and peas

Onion Bhajia

$6.50

Crisp onion fritters

Vegetable Pakoras

$6.50

Mildly spiced vegetable fritters

Mysore Aloo Samosas

$6.50

Mini samosas stuffed with mild spices, potatoes and herbs

Bom Alu Pakoras

$6.50

Chicken Samosas

$7.50

Chicken Pakoras

$7.95

Mirchiwalla Wings

$7.75

Extra Samosa

$3.25

Amchur Shrimp

$14.50

Ex My Samosa

$2.25

Salads

Yogi Salad

$10.50

Chicken T Salad

$11.25

Vegetarian

Saag Aloo

$17.95

Saag Paneer

$18.75

Veg Makhanie

$17.95

Baigan Bharta

$17.95

Malai Kofta

$17.95

Paneer Makhani

$18.75

Paneer Korma

$18.75

Channa Palak

$17.95

Dal Makhani

$16.50

Paneer Methi

$18.95

Navratan Korma

$17.95

Maatar Paneer

$17.95

Baigan Paneer

$18.95

Vegan

Aloo Gobi

$17.95

Ghobie Artichoke

$17.95

Channa Masala

$17.95

Veg Curry

$17.95

Veg Vindaloo

$17.95

Specialities

Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

Chicken Tikka

$19.95

Chicken Combo

$19.95

Chicken Katakat

$19.95

Mahi Mahi Tikka

$22.95

Tandoori Shrimp

$25.95

Poultry

Chicken Korma

$19.95

Saag Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Curry

$19.95

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.95

Butter Ckn

$21.50

Chick Tik Masala

$21.95

Chicken T Methi

$21.95

Baigan Chicken

$19.95

C T M Sauce

$10.95

Lamb

Rogan Josh

$21.95

Saag Lamb

$21.95

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.95

Lamb Korma

$21.95

Lamb T Masala

$21.95

Seafood

Shrimp Masala

$21.95

Shrimp Vindaloo

$21.95

Fish Masala

$21.95

Scallops Malabar

$22.95

Rice

Basmati Rice (1/2)

$3.30

Basmati Rice

$5.75

Vegetable Briyani

$18.95

Chicken Briyani

$20.95

Lamb Briyani

$21.95

Shrimp Briyani

$21.95

Peas Pulao

$8.95

Exotic Breads

Nan

$3.75

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Roti

$3.75

Gar Nan

$4.25

Plain Paratha

$4.95

Kabuli Naan

$5.95

Butter Naan

$4.25

Butter . Gar. Naan

$4.75

Butter Roti

$4.00

On the Side

Raita

$4.25

Hot Pickle

$3.95

Mango Chutney

$3.95

Masala Fr Chillis

$4.50

Mint Chutney

$4.25

Tamarind Chutney

$5.25

Onion Salad

$3.95

Desserts

Carrot Halwa

$8.50

Gulab Jamun

$7.95

Kulfi

$8.95

Mango Kulfi

$8.95

H /Spl Kulfie

$15.95

Sparkling

Prosecco

$30.00

Brut Classic

$45.00

Grand Brut

$95.00

Albrecht Rose

$30.00

GLS Prosecco

$14.00

White & Rose

Riesling

$30.00

Crossings

$44.00

Fleur Du Cap

$40.00

Hugel Pinot Gris

$46.00

Stone Cellars

$40.00

Jordan Chard

$72.00

Wht Zin

$27.00

Hahn Chard

$48.00

Ult. Provence Rose

$42.00

Blindfold

$70.00

Gewurztraminer

$44.00

Pinot Gris

$12.00

GLS Riesling

$8.50

St. Clrs Chard

$10.00

Corkage

$15.00

Fleur Du Cap

$10.00

Crossings

$11.00

Hahn Chard

$12.00

Gewurztraminer

$12.00

Reds

Silk & Spice

$46.00

Harvey& Harriet

$58.00

Frank Family

$84.00

Justin Cab

$55.00

The Prisoner

$86.00

Jordan Cab

$120.00

Caymus Winery

$170.00

Stone Celrs Cab

$44.00

Hanh Pinot

$42.00

Mt. Veeder

$32.00

Belle Glos

$72.00

Saratori Pinot

$40.00

Details Cab

$48.00

Love Noir Pinot

$10.00

Silk & Spice

$12.00

Stone C Cab

$11.00

Justin

$14.00

Saratori Pinot

$10.00

Hahn Pinot

$11.00

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Stone I P A

$7.50

Bud Lite

$5.25

Lagunitas IPA

$7.50

Imported Beer

Becks N/ A

$6.00

Heineken

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Taj 12oz

$7.50

Taj 22 oz

$11.50

Kingfisher

$7.50

Flying Horse

$11.50

WATER

Perrier

$5.50

Evian Water 750 ml

$7.50

Peligrino

$8.50

SODA

Soda

$4.95

Thums Up

$3.00

SPECIALTY BEVERAGE

Masala Tea

$5.95

Coffee

$5.25

Sweet Lassi

$4.25

Mango Lassi

$7.25

Black Tea

$3.95

Salted Lassi

$4.25

Milk

$3.95

Kids Lassi

$4.95

Pelegrino

$7.95
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

800 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

