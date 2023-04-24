Restaurant header imageView gallery

Addisons Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

210 S. Central Ave

Baltimore, MD 21202

Sides

Rosemary Fries

$9.00

Sweet Kale

$9.00

Garlic Kale

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
100% Vegan, Plant Based with Soul.

210 S. Central Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202

