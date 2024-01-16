Adega Azul Wine Bar 1287 Gilman Street
1287 Gilman Street
Berkeley, CA 94706
RED WINE
- Rusack Santa Barbara Pinot Noir 2021 Red Wine - California
Aromas of smashed raspberry, peppercorn, dried purple flowers and light game drop into a rounded yet complex palate, full of strawberry, black cherry and savory soy flavors. Vintage 2022 Varietal Pinot Noir Appellation Sta. Rita Hills Alcohol % 14.3$36.00
- BARRA,RESERVE,PINOT NOIR 22
A lovely color of dark red rose petals with flashes of red jewel tones. On the nose, initial aromas of strawberry, black cherry and sandalwood spice with just a subtle hint of toasty, new French oak. At first sip you're greeted with ripe red fruits, creamy acids and that classic Mendocino mineral component. On the mid-palate it is soft and velvety, with flavors of black cherry and red licorice. A touch of sweet vanilla from the French oak barrels rounds out the smooth finish. Vintage 2022 Varietal Pinot Noir Appellation Mendocino ORGANIC$28.00
- DI ARIE, PETITE SYRAH 19
We harvested the grapes at the peak of ripeness to maximize the fruit character and minimize the harsh tannins and fermented the wine in our Dual Compartment Submerged Cap Fermentation Tanks that resulted in a highly concentrated wine. We then aged the wine for two years in French oak barrels. During final blending we added 15% Estate Grown Syrah to contribute balance and elegance to the wine. Inky dark purple in color the wine has a blueberry aroma with hints of smoke and baking spices. This wine has very concentrated flavors that carry to the finish adding cocoa and coffee flavors. This is an elegant wine with lots of tannins giving a firm structure with a perfect balance. Varietal Content: 85% Petite Sirah, Estate Grown, Shenandoah Valley California 15% Syrah, Estate Grown, Shenandoah Valley California$35.00
- Santa Carolina Reserva De Familia Carmenere 2019 Red Wine - South America
Santa Carolina Reserva De Familia Carmenere 2019 is a distinguished red wine hailing from Chile. It features a complex blend of flavors that are perfect for any wine enthusiast looking to explore notes of dark fruit and spices.$25.00
- J. Lebegue Bordeaux 2020
There is a lovely structure and freshness to this well extracted wine. Black fruit, plum, spice, chocolate and tobacco combine well in this well balanced example. Category:Dry (below 5 g/L Residual Sugar) Country:France Region:Bordeaux Sub-region: Saint-Émilion Grape varietal (80%):Merlot Grape varietal (20%):Cabernet Franc Certified Organic by Qualisud AB- 01127852-20-1.$16.00
- Baron De Ley Rioja Reserva 2017
On the nose it is complex with aromas of red fruits, sweet spices with a balsamic background. After a powerful attack the sensation of soft, supple volume gradually extends across the palate for a creamy finish. The aftertaste reminds you of the red berry fruit mingled with hints of wild herbs. In Rioja this wine is enjoyed with one of our most notorious and simple dishes: Patatas a la riojana, a hearty potatoes and chorizo-based stew. It is a great wine for Sunday roast, stews, goose or turkey. Grape Varietal Tempranillo, Graciano, Mataran Tinta Region Rioja, Spain$28.00
- Baron de Ley Rioja Finca Monastero
Intense black-cherry color. On the nose, dominant aromas of jammy fruit and balsamic oak with reminders of herbal infusions and tea, coconut, milky hints, cocoa and spices. On the palate it reveals good backbone and balance, elegance and lots of flavor. Grape Varietal Tempranillo Region Rioja, Spain$38.00
- Catena Appellation San Carlos Cabernet Franc 2021 Red Wine - Argentina
The Catena Cabernet Franc Appellation El Cepillo presents a purple color with red ruby tones. The nose offers elegant aromas of spices, and fresh herbs as thyme and rosemary, red berries, cassis and raspberries, with layers of cedar. The mouthfeel is full and rich with cassis, raspberries flavors and notes of black pepper and oregano. The finish is bright and fresh with finely grained tannins. This versatile wine is fantastic paired with rich meat dishes such as stews and braises, Latin dishes with heat and a little kick such as enchiladas or moles and lamb dishes and tomato based pasta and sauces. Additionally this wine is delicious paired with dark chocolate and berries and also served alongside a cheese plate. Grape Varietal Cabernet Franc Region Mendoza Argentina$28.00
- Santa Carolina Reserva De Familia Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Bright garnet in color with violet hues, this wine shows good concentration in the glass. On the nose it displays aromas of black pepper, red cherries and nuances of fine, well-integrated wood. On the palate it is elegant and presents a great purity of fresh red and black fruits, tasty tannins, with good grip, and a finish in which nuances of vanilla and cedar appear.$25.00
- Catena Zapata Alta Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Wine from Argentina - 750ml Bottle
Catena Alta Cabernet Sauvignon shows a dark ruby color with violet tones. On the nose, it offers intense aromas of ripe raspberries, and cassis with notes of pepper and clove. On the palate, it is full-bodied and rich and displays layers of black currant and black raspberry with notes of cedar, tobacco and leather. This Cabernet Sauvignon is an elegant wine with silky tannins that provide structure and a long and persistent finish. Blend: 92% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Cabernet Franc Region Mendoza, Argentina$60.00
- Catena Appellation Agrelo Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Red Wine - South America
The Catena Cabernet Sauvignon shows a dark ruby color with violet tones. On the nose, it offers intense aromas of ripe raspberries and cassis with notes of pepper, clove, and a touch of cedar. On the palate, it is full-bodied and rich and displays layers of black currant and black raspberry with notes of cedar and oregano. This Cabernet Sauvignon is an elegant wine with silky tannins that provide structure and a long and persistent finish. Blend: 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Cabernet Franc, 3% Petit Verdot$15.00
- Elizabeth Spencer Cabernet Sauvignon Organic 2022
Beautiful aromas of black cherry, dried blackberry, chocolate, caramel, and hints of licorice. The palate is bold and enticing, with delightful flavors of ripe black fruits, vanilla bean, and baking spice. The mouthfeel displays silky tannins, favorable acidity, and a long lingering finish. This wine is made from carefully selected Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in prestigious, organically farmed vineyards across Mendocino county. Select lots were blended to developed complexity before being aged in primarily American oak barrels, imparting a light oak characteristic. Grape Varietal Cabernet Sauvignon Region Mendocino, CA$32.00
- Gravel Bar Merlot 2021
Black cherry, plum, and cocoa mingle with vanilla and dried herbs. The palate is rich and round, with chewy tannins leading into a long, fruit-driven finis 85% Merlot 15% Cabernet Sauvignon$22.00
- Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Merlot 2021 Red Wine - Chile
Ruby red with cherry edge. Red fruit aromas such as cherries and strawberry with fresh herbs aromas and a touch of vanilla. Silky and elegant attack, medium bodied with plums and cherry flavors. Enjoy with homemade pastas such as beetroot capeletti stuffed with cheese and pistachios or turkey panzotti and bolognesa sauce. Grape Varietal 100% Merlot Region: Chile$36.00
- Glunz Zinfandel 2021
Our 2021 Zinfandel comes from our estate vineyard as well as several of our neighboring vineyards. The 2021 Zinfandel shows layers of cherry aromas followed by black cherry and hints of vanilla and spice on the pallet. We aged our Zinfandel in American oak barrels for 18 months and bottled it unfined and unfiltered. Grape Varietal Zinfandel Appellation Paso Robles California$28.00
- Finca El Origen Malbec Gran Reserve - 2019
Established in 1996, Finca el Origen is the first Chilean winery in Argentina. With a surface area under vine of 229 hectares, the vineyards situated at 1,200 meters above sea level on the Andean foothills were the first ever to be planted in Vista Flores, Uco valley, in 1998. Finca el Origen Reserva Estate Malbec originates in their vineyard located in Vista Flores, one of the most prestigious, high-altitude micro-terroirs in the Uco Valley, Mendoza. This Grand Reserva is full bodied, complex, has good depth, soft, rounded tannins, integrated oak, and is well balanced. Bold flavors of blackberry, plum, black currant, leather, oak, anise, licorice, meat, and violet with hints of spice all resonate Grape Varietal Malbec Region Mendoza Argentina$30.00
- El Enemigo Malbec 2020 Red Wine - Argentina
Rich and concentrated, it offers aromas of black fruit, cherry and dark berryfruit on the nose followed in the palate by a full-bodied wine with flavors of spice, blackberry, black cherry, pepper and a slight floral character. The finish is elegant and lengthy. Blend: 90% Malbec, 8% Cabernet Franc, 2% Petit Verdot$30.00
- Santa Julia Natural La Vaquita Clarete 2022 Red Wine - Argentina
Santa Julia La Vaquita is the first organic and natural Claret-style wine from Bodega Santa Julia and reflects their mission to develop wines in an organic and sustainable way, coexisting with the environment instead of attacking it. Pale red with pink sparkles and a fresh and fruity nose with a soft hint of floral notes. Fresh acidity, juicy and bold, on the palate. Blend: 80% Malbec, 20% Torrontés$24.00
- Pecchenino Barolo Russia 2019
Ruby red color with orange hues. NOSE: The bouquet on the nose is intense and complex with notes of violet, red berries, like raspberry and currant, and more deep aromas of licorice, mint and spices. FLAVOR: On the palate it is rich, full bodied, with a great structure, firm and velvety tannins, and a persistent finish. Grape Varietal Barolo Region Piedmont Italy$66.00
- Di Arie Interlude 2019
Like all of its predecessors, the 2018 "Interlude" is a blend of Primitivo, Zinfandel, Syrah and Petite Sirah. This wine created to be a food wine is elegantly crafted and magnificently balanced to enhance the flavors of any food. The name "Interlude", which is the instrumental music played between the parts of a song, was appropriately chosen as a metaphor to the interaction between wine and food. The composition of the 2018 vintage favors the Primitivo and Zinfandel with 76% of the blend. These four varietals are remarkably compatible acting together with synergy and harmony. The layers of dark berry aromas and flavors are complemented with smoke and game with hints of chocolate and herbal, earthy notes carrying all the way to the finish. Varietal Content: 37% Primitivo, Estate Grown 39% Zinfandel, Estate Grown 16% Syrah, Estate Grown 8% Petite Sirah, Estate Grown Region Sierra Foothills CA$35.00
- Matthews Winery Claret 2021 Washington
The 2021 Columbia Valley Claret is an inky deep garnet in the glass with a rich magenta rim. Powerful aromas of juicy black raspberry, fresh fig, ginger spice, and cigar wrapper lead to decadent flavors of bourbon cherries, violets, blackberry pie, and allspice. The full-bodied mouthfeel is unctuous with broad velvety tannins. Graphite and ripe berry reduction remain on the dense, textural, and persistent finish. Grape Varietal 34% Cabernet Sauvignon, 29% Merlot, 30% Cab Franc, 5% Malbec, 2% Petit Verdot Region Columbia Valley, Washington$55.00
- Masseria Setteporte Etna Rosso 2020 Red Wine - Italy
Rustic, mineral, at times even herbal, but with a smooth and generous fruity core. This is the essence the Etna Rosso from Masseria Setteporte, produced with grapes from thirty-year-old vines which dig their roots deep into the volcanic soil of Mount Etna.$32.00
- Catena D.v. Tinto Historico Red Blend 2021 Red Wine - Argentina
D.V. Catena Tinto Histórico Malbec is a blend of Malbec, Petit Verdot and Bonarda made to honor Don Domingo's legendary abilities as a master blender. Blend: 75% Malbec, 18% Bonarda, 7% Petit Verdot$28.00
- CASS SYRAH DESSERT WINE 2019
This unique port-style syrah stands in a league of its own. Slowly fermented in open tanks and aged in neutral French oak for 22 months, the late harvest syrah grapes developed exotic flavors of wild anise, deep berry jam, rich dark leather, cedar, and Mayan hot chocolate. Perfect for an after dinner digestif with salted caramel truffles and a dark, oily Maduro cigar.$40.00
- Rusack Ballard Canyon Estate Syrah 2019
Deep ruby-black center with crimson tones in the tears. The nose is rich, with spiced plums, black cherry, boysenberry and blackberry. Tons of spices and flowers are on display: red roses, violets, mandarin blossoms, cloves, hibiscus, and cinnamon lift from that periphery. Polished, juicy, and supple on the mid-palate, with fine details of spices, berry liqueur, and a kiss of vanilla on the finish. Excellent concentration. Drink now–2033. Grape Varietal 95% Syrah 5% petit syrah Appellation Ballard Canyon Santa Barbara CA$28.00
- Avignonesi Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2019 Red Wine - Italy
Try the Avignonesi Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2019, a distinguished red wine from Italy. It's known for its rich flavor and well-balanced body, perfect for pairing with hearty meals. n the glass it shows intense garnet red reflections. On the nose aromas of small red fruits, strawberries and currants. Then pomegranate and the unmistakable violet scent of good Sangiovese. In the background a touch of vanilla, sweet spices and licorice. The palate is well balanced with hints of ripe cherries and plums, supported by precise and elegant tannins. The body is warm and enveloping with a long and persistent finish. Grape Varietal 100% Sangiovese Region Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy$30.00
WHITE WINE
- Rusack Ballard Canyon Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2022 White Wine - California
This unique Sauvignon Blanc was barrel fermented in French Oak for 10 months before being bottled in July of 2023. 75 Cases Produced. whole-cluster pressed, then fermented in French Oak and aged in stainless tanks to preserve the crispness and varietal characteristics. This beautifully dry white wine is gifted with bright fruit aromas, suggesting both white nectarine and passionfruit. These merge with flavors of caramelized pineapple & jasmine blossom, underscored by a hint of slate, with a finish on the palate that is both full and fresh$28.00
- Catena Appellation Lujan De Cuyo White Clay Semillon-Chenin Blanc 2022 White Wine - South America
The Catena Appellation Lujan De Cuyo White Clay Semillon-Chenin Blanc 2022 is a vibrant white wine blend from South America combining Semillon and Chenin Blanc grapes. It offers a unique flavor profile with notes of citrus and floral accents, perfect for pairing with light meals or enjoying on a warm day.$28.00
- Yalumba Organic Viognier 2021 White Wine - Australia
The aromas are complex and funky. Honeysuckle, lemon rind, apricot and peach aromas combine with hints of cashew and fresh pineapple. Rich and textured, the palate is luscious with layers of spice, citrus and apricot, showing the distinct varietal Viognier characters. Enjoy with red duck curry, pad thai, or red lentil dhal with spinach. Grape Varietal Viognier Region South Australia Organic Grapes$24.00
- Colle Massari Melacce Vermentino 2022 Organic - Italy
A Vermentino of noble character with crispy peel and lively acidity. On the nose it is intense, with marked citrus and aromatic herbs. On the palate it is fresh, sapid, persistent and with a pleasant fruity aftertaste. Grape Varietal 100% Vermentino Region Montecucco, Italy$20.00
- Bell Savignon Blanc 2021
Our Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and refreshing. Pale in color with inviting tropical notes of citrus and pineapple, and an elegant green gint. Crip and lean, with an acidity offset by partial barrel fermentation. The wine is a perfect accompaniment to shellfish, poultry, fresh fish, or simply in a glass by itself. Grape Varietal Sauvignon blanc Appellation Lake County CA$24.00
- Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 2022 New Zealand
The EarthGarden Sauvignon Blanc has lifted aromas of citrus fruits, lime and grapefruit that leap from the glass. The flavors on the palate showcase fresh herbs, lemongrass and passionfruit. The intense fresh fruit concentration is balanced with zesty acidity and is perfectly thirst-quenching. This wine is suitable for plant-based diets, so try with fresh summer salads featuring vibrant lemon zest, roasted hazelnuts or green herb accents. Vegan-Friendly Grape Varietal Sauvignon Blanc Region Marlborough , New Zeland$24.00
- Elizabeth Spencer North Coast Sauvignon Blanc 2022 California
The wine displays a radiant, pale golden hue within the glass, exuding invigorating aromas of zesty lemon coupled with subtle undertones of apricot and delicate white peach notes. The impeccably balanced palate introduces a burst of revitalizing citrus fruits upon entry, culminating in a crescendo of nuanced stone fruits and crisp green apple layers. This masterfully balanced offering showcases a refined minerality, seamlessly integrated acidity, and a vividly luminous finish. Grape Varietal 100% Sauvignon Blanc Region North Coast Sonoma, California$21.00
- Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc 2023 White Wine - New Zealand
Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc is a pale straw with green hues. Pungent aromas of sweet grass, nettles, blackcurrants and gooseberries, backed up by fresh zesty lime characters. The palate is light-bodied, which builds up and ends on a long, fine and appetizing mineral finish with undertones of ripe greens, gooseberry and currants. Enjoy with seafood, chicken served over grilled vegetables/salad or simply on its own.$17.00
- Barra of Mendocino Reserve Chardonnay 2022
Redwood Valley Vineyards, our home ranch originally planted in 1955 and located at 837 feet in elevation, was the source for 100% of this organically farmed single vineyard 2022 chardonnay. Handpicked in late September from blocks K and R, our Wente clone chardonnay was barrel fermented in 30% new French oak with the remaining fermenting in more neutral barrels. After primary fermentation, the wine benefited from bi-weekly lees stirring using the bâttonage method to add richness. The malolactic fermentation took place in barrel over a 30 day period. Medium light golden in color with intriguing aromas of apricot, vanilla, mango and clove. At first sip, flavors of caramel, shortbread and stone followed by layers of ripe red apple and Meyer lemon. The full-bodied finish is rich, but there is enough acidity to keep it bright and balanced.$24.00
- Yalumba Organic Chardonnay 2019 Australia
Pale straw with green hues, this wine exhibits aromas of lemon myrtle, pineapple and hints of stone fruit and melon. The palate is full of peach and melon initially and leads into a rich orange panna cotta mid palate with a long length of flavor. Grape Varietal 100% Chardonnay Region South Australia Organic$24.00
- Santa Julia Natural El Zorrito Orange Chardonnay 2023 Argentina
Distinctive with floral fragrances, accompanied by hints of tropical white fruits and zesty orange peel. Brisk and invigorating with a lively acidity, delivering a refreshing and assertive experience. Grape Varietal 100% Chardonnay Region Mendoza, Argentina Skin contact$24.00
- Elizabeth Spencer Special Cuvee Organic Chardonnay 2022
This Chardonnay warmly welcomes with radiant aromas of luscious ripe nectarines and succulent honeydew melon, accompanied by a delicate hint of fragrant honeysuckle. The palate reveals flavors of delicate white peach, rich fig, and velvety caramel, beautifully harmonized by subtle undertones of indulgent crème brûlée. This exquisitely fruit-forward wine possesses a lavish, velvety mouthfeel and an enduring, extended finish. Grape Varietal 100% Chardonnay Region Mendocino, CA$28.00
- Catena Alta Chardonnay 2021 White Wine - Argentina
The Catena Chardonnay combines the unique expressions of three high altitude vineyard sites. The wine shows an intense greenish color with yellow notes. The extraordinary combination of these vineyards offer honey and tropical fruit flavors while lending notes of citrus, pears, peaches, and white flowers with a strong minerality and a delicated note of vanilla. The mouthfeel is clean, with a fresh, clean acidity. This wine would be a fantastic companion a variety of poultry dishes, dishes finished with a Nantua sauce, or to a rich seafood dish like shrimp and herb risotto.$40.00
- Alain Chavy Bourgogne Chardonnay 2022
Wines from Puligny-Montrachet are typified by aromas and flavors of green apple and lemon and tend to be tauter and firmer on the palate compared to wines from neighboring villages. Aging in a small percentage of new French oak barrels lends accents of toast and vanilla. White Burgundy, with its rich texture and toasted flavors, pairs well with white fish and shellfish and its naturally high acidity can counterbalance cream-based sauces. Oak-aged Chardonnay from warmer climates lends itself well to grilled fish, starches, butter, and toasted nuts. Grape Varietal Chardonnay Region Puligny-Montrachet, France$39.00
- Forge Cellars Classique Dry Riesling 2021 White Wine - United States
Enjoy the crisp taste of Forge Cellars Classique Dry Riesling 2021, a refreshing white wine with hints of citrus and mineral undertones. Perfect for pairing with seafood or enjoying on a sunny day.$22.00
- Balletto Winery Pinot Gris 2022 White Wine - California
Discover the crisp and refreshing taste of Balletto Winery's 2022 Pinot Gris, a white wine crafted in California. This wine pairs perfectly with light dishes and is ideal for a relaxing evening.$22.00
DESSERT WINE
- Gloria 10 years old Porto
ort has a full, seductively sweet, complex and lively flavor with hints of raisins, rum, mulled wine and toffee. Elegant tannins line a long, enveloping, persistent finish with hints of prunes, caramel and seared almonds. Bottled 2019 Douro Portugal$40.00
- La Fleur Renaissance Sauternes
Region Bordeaux France Subregion Satuernes Varietal Sémillon$30.00
SPARKLING
- DIVIGNA PROSECCO SUPERIORE BRUT 21
Divigna is a family vineyard located in the heart of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG. The vineyard, cultivated using the organic method, is situated within a natural amphitheater surrounded by woodland, which protects it from external contaminants and the cold northern winds. Intense aromas of golden delicious apples, Anjou pear, lemon zest, white flowers, pink ginger and crushed rock. The palate has a slight lemon pith note that balances out the fruity notes of the wine with a kiss of saltiness. Italy, (Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG) 100% Glera 11.5% * Organic Grapes$28.00
- Francois Et Julien Pinon Pétillant Naturel non dose
This sparkling méthode ancestrale rosé is Pinon's only non-Chenin wine, made from black grapes planted by François Pinon's father in order to supply their workers with red wine. There is only 1 hectare, so production is small. Two weeks into its fermentation with natural yeasts in vat, the wine is bottled and finshes in about two more weeks. The bottles are disgorged in April after the vintage and receive no dosage. 50% Côt (Malbec)/50% Grolleau Region Loire Valley, France$35.00
- Riverbench Rose 2018 Sparkling Rosé from Santa Maria Valley, Central Coast, California
In color psychology, pink is a sign of hope and compassion. It inspires warm, calming and comforting feelings, making the viewer feel that all is well in the world. Therefore, consider our Brut Rosé therapy in a bottle. Lightly perfumed with aromas of orange blossom and a hint of rosewater, this blush pink wine boasts noticeably fine bubbles. In the mouth, flavors of meringue, marzipan and raspberries are made all the more intriguing by a soft sensuality. A few glasses might leave a little pink in your cheeks; whether it’s from lust or indulgence is for you to decide.$35.00
- Moutardier Champagne Millésime 2013
Straw yellow color, animated by fine and persistent bubbles. The nose is elegant, it opens with hints of peach, jam, composed of pears, candied lemon, and then evolves into hints of raspberry, cherry, leaving room later to a predominance of white rose petals. The mouth is fresh, with a creamy effervescence that leaves room for the fruity body, supported by the acidity of grapefruit. Mineral and elegant champagne, with fruity and salty notes. 80% Pinot Meunier 20% Chardonnay$95.00
- Moutardier Champagne Rosé 2022
A soft and mellow cuvée. Persistent floral and fresh red fruits (wild strawberries and raspberries) linger on the palate and combine perfectly with the wine’s freshness. Absolutely brilliant on its’ own or with red fruit orientated desserts. Rosé blend – 80% Meunier (inc 18% Meunier red wine) and 20% Chardonnay$75.00
- Moutardier Champagne Carte D'OR
The Aromas – The first nose evokes scents of ginger, Reinette apple and lemon zest. Carte d’Or evolves on aeration into notes of peach skin, yellow grapefruit and dried apricot. After a few minutes it reveals smells of quince compote, flint, jasmine, orange, plum and fig. Palate – is supple and fresh on approach, with a creamy and melted effervescence. The wine develops with a pulpy and fleshy material, reminiscent of citrus, yellow and white fruits. The middle of the palate is orchestrated by a clay minerality, that confers roundness with a coating and fruity juiciness. The fresh iodine and citrus fruit aromas prolong the pleasure of the palate, to a delicately melted finish and saltiness, whose tension enhances the fruity delicacy and mineral flint aromas. 80% Meunier (15% Oak Barrels) - 12% Chardonnay - 8 % Pinot Noir$75.00
- Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut Champagne - France
The wine comes from the purest grape juice and it alone allows Laurent-Perrier to craft 'La Cuvée', a champagne of great finesse and a beautiful freshness obtained after a long ageing process in our cellars. Pale gold in color. Fine bubbles feed a persistent mousse. A delicate nose with hints of fresh citrus and white flowers. The wine’s complexity is expressed in successive notes like vine peach and white fruits notes. A perfect balance between freshness and delicacy with fruity flavors very present on the finish. This fresh and pure wine is perfect for an apéritif. Its citrus and white fruits notes and its remarkable balance supported by a subtle effervescence, make it an ideal accompaniment to poultry and the finest fish. Blend: 50% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir, 15% Pinot Meunier Region Champagne, FRANCE$75.00
- Zardetto Prosecco Brut Champagne - DOC
Enjoy a refreshing glass of Zardetto Prosecco Brut, a sparkling wine from Italy that's perfect for any celebration. It features a crisp, clean taste that pairs well with light appetizers. Grape Varietal Glera Region Veneto, Italy$25.00
- Amici Olema Cremant De Loire Brut Rose Champagne - France
As delightful on the palate as it is at first sight, the Olema Sparkling Rosé is a salmon color with tiny bubbles that lead into a dazzling, effervescent nose and palate. Aromas begin with rose petal, ripe strawberries and fresh cream, leading into a palate with delicate red fruits and lovely effusive texture.$28.00
- Amici Olema Cremant De Loire Brut Champagne - France
The Amici Olema Crémant de Loire Brut is a vibrant and refreshing sparkling wine from the Loire Valley in France. Perfect for any celebration, it offers a crisp taste with hints of citrus and green apple.$28.00
- JEAN-PAUL BRUN CHARME CRÉMANT DE BOURGOGNE BLANC DE BLANCS EXTRA BRUT
This sparkling wine is very dry (Extra-Brut) and is aged at least 18 months on lees before disgorgement. Visually, it is pale blond, with lively and persistent bubbles. The wine displays aromas of ripe golden apples and soft pear. The palate reveals chalky minerality, and hints of toasted nut and brioche. A faintly creamy finish rounds off the experience.$36.00
VINHO VERDE
- ANIMUS
Animus Vinho "Verde" refers to the fact that these are young wines meant to be drunk early. Fruited aroma, with hints of lime, melon and green apple. Refreshing fizz, with a touch of sweetness that matches perfectly the natural acidity of the young wine. Pair with sunny days, on a picnic, grilled fish, shellfish and chicken. Total Acidity 6.5g/l ABV 10.5% 90% Loureiro 10% Arinto VEGAN$14.00
ROSÉ
- Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir 750ml
Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir is a refreshing rosé wine, perfect for summer evenings. It offers a smooth taste with hints of red fruits and a clean finish, ideal for pairing with light meals or enjoying on its own.$22.00
- LE VIGNE ROSE OF SANGIOVESE 22
Aromas of strawberry preserves and watermelon candies are leveled by a scent of wet sidewalk on the nose of this bottling. Those fruity elements dry up considerably on the sip, where stony qualities wrap around the cherry flavors 100% SANGIOVESE 13.6% ABV PASO ROBLES$24.00
- Sables D'Azur Rose 2021
Sables d'Azur Cotes de Provence Rose blends the best selection of Rose wines from the interior Valley of Provence and Sainte Victoire Terroir. These Cotes de Provence vineyards benefit fully from the Mediterranean climate: mild winters, early spring and moderate summers, when the sun's continuous and beneficial rays ensure the vines produce fully mature grapes, oozing ripe juice. A dry fresh and clean rose wine, with crispy acidity, and a wonderful souvenir of Provence! Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault Provence, France$14.00
- Populis Rosé Natural 2023
A depth of flavor underlies this light wine. Its primary blend of Zinfandel and Pinot gris give a delicious rosé/orange wine palate, with Nero d’avola and Colombard bringing serious acidity. Cinsault contributes some extra fruit and color, and Muscat boosts the nose with beautiful aromatics.$29.00
CIDER
- Humboldt Cider Cherry 4pk 16oz Can
Enjoy a refreshing twist on traditional cider with Humboldt's Cherry Cider, available in a convenient 4-pack of 16oz cans. This cider blends the tartness of cherries with the crisp taste of apple for a delightful beverage experience.$23.00
- Humboldt Cider Co GUAVA THE HOP CIDER 4PK/ 16 OUNCES
Fresh-pressed apples fermented with guava and lightly dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe hops. A medium-dry cider that with wonderful floral and tropical not and a light mouth-puckering finish.$24.00
- Humboldt Cider Co Friends with Benefits
Fresh-pressed apples fermented with guava and lightly dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe hops. A medium-dry cider that with wonderful floral and tropical not and a light mouth-puckering finish.$24.00
BEER
- Berryessa Brewing Free Kittens Lager 4pk 16oz Can 5.0% ABV
Introducing Berryessa Brewing's Free Kittens Lager, a crisp and refreshing choice for any casual gathering. This 4-pack of 16oz cans comes with a smooth, easy-drinking flavor at 5.0% ABV, making it a reliable pick for your next hangout.$18.00
- Berryessa Brewing Propaganda Pilsner 4pk 16oz Can
Berryessa Brewing's Propaganda Pilsner comes in a convenient 4-pack of 16oz cans, perfect for sharing with friends. It offers a crisp and refreshing taste, ideal for any casual gathering or a relaxing evening.$20.00
- BERRYESSA BREWING COUCH POTATO IPA 4 PK-16oz can
This 7% IPA is brewed with Admiral Maltings Feldblume Malt, Idaho Select Pilsner Malt, potato, and Idaho 7 Hops making for a piney, dry, finely balanced brew.$22.00
- Berryessa Mini Separation Anxiety IPA 4PK- 16 OUNCES
California - Session IPA - 4.0% ABV. Single Malt (2row), Single Hop (Mosaic) Session IPA. Tropical Mosaic aromas up front with a clean almost silky mouthfeel finishing with little bitterness but full of clean flavor.$22.00
- Berryessa Rye Ryerish Stout 4PK- 16 OUNCES
California- Irish Dry Stout- 5.5% ABV. Rye Ryerish is a Dry Irish Stout with a modern twist of chocolate rye malt. The rye imparts a subtle spicy, floral character on the exhale that broadens the impact of the easy-drinking session stout. Product Type: Ale Varietal Type: Stout Country State: United States Region: California Beer Style: Irish Dry Stout$22.00
- Farmhouse Wheat
This wheat-heavy Saison has huge amounts of malted and flaked wheat that provides a nice grainy character marrying well with bold citrus and hay-like esters derived from our original house yeast; now back and improved thanks to Berkeley Yeast. In our humble opinion, what is one of the best yeast strains in the world, creates a very sessionable yet complex Farmhouse Ale, littering the aroma with notes of fresh cut hay, dried lemon peel, white pepper, and faint magnolia blossoms. A light hopping helps to provide a nice grassy character with a refreshing punch of lemonade. Inspired by the Farmhouse ales of France and Belgium, Farmhouse Wheat is a beer that can be enjoyed all day working in the yard, or hunkered down in your favorite pub. [contains: Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Water, and Yeast / 5.0% ABV]$7.00
REB BLEND
- DI ARIE, PETITE SYRAH 19
We harvested the grapes at the peak of ripeness to maximize the fruit character and minimize the harsh tannins and fermented the wine in our Dual Compartment Submerged Cap Fermentation Tanks that resulted in a highly concentrated wine. We then aged the wine for two years in French oak barrels. During final blending we added 15% Estate Grown Syrah to contribute balance and elegance to the wine. Inky dark purple in color the wine has a blueberry aroma with hints of smoke and baking spices. This wine has very concentrated flavors that carry to the finish adding cocoa and coffee flavors. This is an elegant wine with lots of tannins giving a firm structure with a perfect balance. Varietal Content: 85% Petite Sirah, Estate Grown, Shenandoah Valley California 15% Syrah, Estate Grown, Shenandoah Valley California$35.00
- Podere Grattamacco Bolgheri Rosso 2022 Red Wine - Italy
The nose is a combo of dark fruits and chocolate with notes of plum and black currants, elegant and full with a fresh balsamic finish given by the Sangiovese. A dense and powerful wine with ripe tannins, juicy and rich with a striking structure. Grattamacco's Bolgheri Rosso pairs perfectly with typical, hardy Tuscan dishes and is excellent throughout the meal for its freshness and its versatile character. 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc, 15% Sangiovese and 5% Petit Verdot Region Tuscany, Italy$40.00
ROSE
- LE VIGNE ROSE OF SANGIOVESE 22
Aromas of strawberry preserves and watermelon candies are leveled by a scent of wet sidewalk on the nose of this bottling. Those fruity elements dry up considerably on the sip, where stony qualities wrap around the cherry flavors 100% SANGIOVESE 13.6% ABV PASO ROBLES$24.00
Carmenère
- Santa Carolina Reserva De Familia Carmenere 2019 Red Wine - South America
Santa Carolina Reserva De Familia Carmenere 2019 is a distinguished red wine hailing from Chile. It features a complex blend of flavors that are perfect for any wine enthusiast looking to explore notes of dark fruit and spices.$25.00
Shiraz
- Yalumba Organic Shiraz 2020 Red Wine - Australia
Yalumba GEN is 100% certified organic and sustainably made. This Shiraz has bright fruit flavours, plush soft tannins and a juicy finish. Crimson in colour with violet hues. Spiced plums and peppercorns with fruit cake and forest floor aromas. The palate is a mix of violets and spice with hints of Dutch licorice, lingering plum and cherry flavours. This is a fruit driven, medium-bodied wine with soft, silky tannins and a persistent savoury finish. Grape Varietal Shiraz Region South Australia$26.00
Muscat
Food
- Jose Gourmet Fried Mussels in Marinade 110g (3.9 oz)
Enjoy a taste of the sea with Jose Gourmet's fried mussels, preserved in a savory marinade. This product offers a quick and delightful snack or an elegant addition to your appetizers.$14.00
- Jose Gourmet Octopus in Olive Oil with Garlic 120gal
Enjoy the rich flavors of Jose Gourmet Octopus, delicately prepared in olive oil with a hint of garlic. This 120g tin is perfect for enhancing your appetizers or as a savory addition to your meals.$19.00
- Sardines à L'huile D'olive Extra Vierge
Enjoy a classic taste of the sea with these sardines packed in extra virgin olive oil. Perfect for a healthy snack or a flavorful addition to salads and pastas.$11.00
- Oyster Smoked Original
Oyster Smoked Original is a delicacy featuring smoked oysters that have a rich and natural flavor. Perfect for enhancing appetizers or as a standalone snack, these are a must-try for seafood lovers.$14.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
wine shop and wine bar
1287 Gilman Street, Berkeley, CA 94706