Adega Gaucha
8204 Crystal Clear
Orlando, FL 32809
Lunch Menu
Full Churrasco Experience - L
Pick 3 Side Options
Gourmet Table (Lunch)
Executive Lunch
- Gourmet Table
Enjoy as much as you like. Fresh signature salads, charcuterie, and hot dishes station, including a special of the day, fresh fruits vegetables, and more$19.00
- Pan-Seared Salmon
Passion fruit sauce, served with rice and asparagus$24.00
- Picanha
10 oz picanha served with yucca, rice, and beans$24.00
- Filet Mignon
10 oz central cut fillet mignon served with rice and sautéed mushrooms$32.00
- Lamb Chops
4 lamb chops served with provence fries and garlic sautéed spinach$29.00
- Chicken Breast
10 oz chicken breast served with piccata sauce, rice, and broccolini$21.00
- Pork Tenderloin
10 oz pork tenderloin, pineapple mustard sauce, served with Brussels sprout-bacon and potato gratin$25.00
- Pan-Seared Fish of the Day
10 oz fish served with lemon butter sauce, rice, and broccoli$27.00
- Garlic Shrimp
6 garlic shrimp served with black lemon risotto and asparagus$31.00
- Lobster Tail$25.00
- Surf N Turf$57.00
Adega Selection - L
Appetizers - L
Sauces - L
Ametist 7-11 years old
Dinner Menu
Appetizers - D
Sauces - D
Full Churrasco Experience - D
Adega Selection - D
Executive Dinner
- Pan-Seared Salmon
Passion fruit sauce, served with rice and asparagus$28.00
- Picanha
10 oz picanha with peppercorn sauce, garlic broccolini, and mashed potatoes$25.00
- Filet Mignon
10 oz central cut filet mignon served with rice and sautéed mushrooms$32.00
- Lamb Chops
4 lamb chops served with provence fries and garlic sautéed spinach$29.00
- Chicken Breast
10 oz chicken breast served with piccata sauce, rice, and broccolini$22.00
- Pork Tenderloin
10 oz pork tenderloin served with pineapple mustard sauce, Brussels sprouts-bacon, and potato gratin$26.00
- Pan-Seared Fish of the Day
10 oz fish served with lemon butter sauce, rice, and broccoli$27.00
- Garlic Shrimp
6 garlic shrimps served with black lemon risotto and asparagus$31.00
- Lobster Tail$25.00
- Surf N Turf$57.00
- Add Gourmet Table$15.00
Pick 3 Side Options
Gourmet Table (Dinner)
Package
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Brazilian Steakhouse
8204 Crystal Clear, Orlando, FL 32809