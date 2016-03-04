Pizzas

Regular Pizzas

Large

$15.75

Medium

$13.75

Personal

$10.95

Square

$16.00

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Pizza

$18.95+

California Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95+

Classic Special Pizza

$18.95+

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$18.95+

Grandma Pizza

$17.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95+

Lasagna Pizza

$18.95+

Margherita Pizza

$18.95+

Meatlovers Pizza

$18.95+

Salad Pizza

$18.95+

Sicilian Pizza

$17.95

Sweet Thai Chili Pizza

$18.95+

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.95+

White Delight Pizza

$18.95+

White Pizza

$18.95+

Cheese Bread Square

$18.95+

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.95+

Chicken Marsala

$18.95+

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

Food

Appetizer

Garlic Knots

$2.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Chicken Tender Or Fingers

$8.75

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Garlic Bread with Mozz

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Meatball Sliders

$2.95

Zucchini sticks

$8.50

Chicken Tender Fingers + Fries

$8.65

Price

$38.99

Calzone, Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$6.95

Chicken Roll

$6.95

Eggplant Roll

$6.95

Family Calzone

$15.95

Pepperoni Roll

$6.95

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$6.95

Spinach Roll

$6.95

Meatball Roll

$7.95

Stomboli Roll

$7.75

Dinners

Chicken Francese Dinner

$16.95

Butter and lemon cream sauce

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$16.95

Mushrooms and Marsala Wine sauce

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.95

Chicken Scarpariello Dinner

$16.95

Sausage and hot pepper sauce

Chicken Siciliana Dinner

$16.95

eggplant tomato sauce with melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$15.95

Dafinas Chicken Dinner

$20.45

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$19.45

Paninis

Vegetarian Panini

$11.95

Eataliano

$11.95

Chicken Panini

$11.95

Mediterranean Panini

$11.95

DeMilto Panini

$12.75

Pasta

Lasagna Dinner

$14.95

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Baked Ziti Sicilian

$15.95

With Baked eggplant

Baked Ravioli

$14.95

Baked Manicotti

$13.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Penne Vodka

$14.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.95

Garlic and Oil

$9.95

Broccoli and Oil

$10.95

Pesto Sauce

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Penne with broccoli garlic oil

$10.95

Spigetti Bognese

$12.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$12.45

Ceasar Salad

$10.25

Adelina's Chicken Salad

$13.45

Antipasto

$13.45

Aprils Salad

$13.45

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.75

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.75

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.75

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich

$9.50

Adelinas Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage and Peppers Parm

$9.75

Philly Cheese steak Sandwich

$9.75

Italian Combo

$9.75

Shrimp Parm

$13.95

Soups

Pasta Fagoli

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$5.45

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$6.95

10 Piece wings

$12.50

15 Piece Wings

$15.95

20 Piece Wings

$21.95

5 Boneless Wings

$6.95

10 Boneless Wings

$12.50

15 Boneless Wings

$15.95

20 Boneless Wings

$21.95

Wraps

American Wrap

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

CBR Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Sides

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Sausage

$6.75

Side Broccoli

$6.75

Side Spinach

$6.75

Grilled Chicken and Spinach

$8.95

Side of Penne with Garlic and oil

$6.95

Dough Ball

$4.50

Beverages

20 oz beverage

$2.50

2 Liter Beverage

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cookies

$3.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Fried Dough

$2.99

M&M cookies

$3.99

Catering

Lasagna

$50.00+

Baked Ziti

$45.00+

Baked Ravioli

$45.00+

Baked Manicotti

$45.00+

Stuffed Shells

$45.00+

Penne Vodka

$40.00+

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$40.00+

Garlic and Oil

$40.00+

Broccoli, Garlic and Oil

$40.00+

Pesto Sauce

$40.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$40.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$50.00+

Chicken Francese

$50.00+

Chicken Marsala

$50.00+

Chicken Scarpariello

$50.00+

Chicken Siciliana

$50.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$45.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$45.00+

Garden Salad

$40.00+

Ceasar Salad

$40.00+

Chef Salad

$40.00+

Fried Calamari

1 Foot Sandwich

$18.95

Sausage And Pepper

Family Fest Specil

Big game special

(Large Pizza)

$13.52

(Large Pizza)

$13.49

(20 Wings)

$13.49

(2 Liter Soda)

$13.49