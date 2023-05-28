Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adiptive 23020 Speed Street, #12

No reviews yet

23020 Speed Street, #12

New Caney, TX 77357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Flautas

ADIPTIVE flautas

$12.00

Buffalo flautas

$11.00

Flautas Ahogadas

$12.00

Nacho flautas

$12.00

Flautas de papa

$12.00

Build your own cup

$12.00

Extra-Menu

Chicharron de Ribeye

$27.00

kids meal w/ juice

$7.00

kids cup

$6.00

hot cheeto pie

$6.00

Fully loaded fries

$7.00

Cheese fries

$7.00

Nacho Fries

$13.00

One of everything

$16.00

8oz adiptive

$8.00

16oz adiptive

$10.00

Cup of fries

$4.00

Tortillas Chips

$3.00

Guacmole

$4.00

Queso

$4.00

Tacos

Tacos de discada

$11.00

Drinks

DR.Pepper

$2.50

Plastic coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo chico

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Juice

$1.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Meals

Adiptive meal

$16.00

Buffalo meal

$16.00

Ahogadas meal

$16.00

Papa meal

$16.00

Nacho meal

$16.00

Beer menu

Ojo rojo

$7.50

topo chico lime & salt

$4.50

Scarface mix jar

$25.00

michelo ultra

$4.50

budweiser

$4.50

bud light

$4.50

modelo

$5.50

modelo negra

$5.50

victoria

$5.50

pacifico

$5.50

estrella jalisco

$5.50

corona extra

$5.50

lawnmower

$5.50

art car ipa

$5.50

summer pils

$5.50

ziegen bock

$5.50

stella artois

$5.50

Bucket Ultra/Budweiser/Budlight

$25.00

Bucket Imports/ saint arnold

$30.00

Coors light

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Dos XX

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23020 Speed Street, #12, New Caney, TX 77357

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

