Food for Thought - Adler 2022

1300 S Lake Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60605

Coffee

12 oz Coffee

$3.00

16 oz Coffee

$3.50

12 oz Capuccino

$3.50

16 oz Capuccino

$4.50

12 oz Latte

$3.50

16 oz Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz Americano

$3.50

16 oz Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Blueberry Bagel

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Breakfast Pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Double Choco Chip Muffin

$2.50

Raspberry Danish

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.50

Donut

$2.00

Sides

White Toast (2)

$2.00

Wheat Toast (2)

$2.00

Bacon (2)

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$1.25

Breakfast Potatoes

$1.25

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, bbq sauce, shaved red onion, cheddar + mozzarella cheese, cilantro

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Summer Pesto

$12.50

Salads

The Harvester

$10.50

Grilled chicken, granny smith apple, grapes, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Crispy Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo chipotle chicken, black bean + corn salsa, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, romaine, ranch dressing

Classic Caesar

$8.50

Romaine, cucumbers, tomato, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (+grilled chicken $2.00)

Hot Sandwiches

Cuban Panini

$9.50

Roasted porkloin, black forest ham, sliced pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, Tuscan roll

Avocado BLT Panini

$9.50

North Ham-isphere Panini

$9.50

Italian Stargazer

$9.50

Black forest ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, red onion, provolone cheese, mayo, tomato, leaf lettuce, giardiniera, Tuscan roll

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$9.50

Roasted chicken, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, tuscan roll

Wraps

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken salad (roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, onion, mayo), leaf lettuce, tomato, ciabatta roll

Galactic Turkey

$9.00

Turkey, onion aioli, tomato, avocado, cucumber, leaf lettuce, cheddar cheese, multigrain bread

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Red onion, hummus, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, avocado, leaf lettuce, spinach tortilla

Kids Menu

All items include chips, then choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

PBJ

$6.50

Cosmic Melt

$6.50

Grab & Go

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Easy Orange

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Pudding Parfait

$4.00

Jello Cup

$4.00

Strawberry Cup

$4.00

Grape Cup

$4.00

Ham & Cheddar

$8.75

Turkey Prov Sandwich

$8.75

Tuna Salad

$8.75

GG PB&J

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

GG Chix Salad Wrap

$9.00

GG Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.00

GG Galactic Turkey Wrap

$9.00

GG The Harvester Salad

$10.50

GG Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.50

GG Classic Caesar Salad

$8.50

GG Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

GG Cobb Salad

$10.50

Hummus Snacker

$6.75

Charcuterie Platter

$8.50

Brownie

$2.50

Soup

Small Soup

$5.00

Large Soup

$6.00

NA Beverage

Dasani

$3.25

Smart Water

$4.00

Coke - Bottle

$3.75

Coke Diet - Bottle

$3.75

Coke Zero - Bottle

$3.75

Sprite Bottle

$3.75

Gingerale - Bottle

$3.75

Powerade - Mountain Berry

$4.00

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$4.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.75

Minute Maid - Lemonade

$3.75

Minute Maid Juice 12 oz

$5.00

Aha - Lime Watermelon

$3.75

Aha - Orange Grapefruit

$3.75

Aha - Aha Raspberry

$3.75

Dunkin Iced Coffee 12oz

$6.00

Monster

$7.50

Aguas Frescas Mango

$4.00

Aguas Frescas Hibiscus

$4.00

Milk 2% 14oz

$5.00

Milk Chocolate 14oz

$5.00

Silk Vanilla 8oz

$4.00

Silk Chocolate 8oz

$4.00

Coke Can 12oz

$2.75

Water 16.9 oz

$2.75

Bar

Wine

$6.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Allagash North Sky

$9.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.50

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

Daisy Cutter PA

$9.00

Catering Drinks

Domestic Beer

$4.48

Premium Beer

$6.27

Wine

$7.15

Non Alcoholic

$3.58

Retail

Reese's

$3.00

Snickers

$3.00

Twix

$3.00

Skittles

$3.00

Hershey's

$3.00

Kit Kat

$3.00

Miss Vicky's - Sea Salt

$3.00

Miss Vicky's - Salt and Vin

$3.00

Miss Vicky's - BBQ

$3.00

Miss Vicky's - Jalapeno

$3.00

Baked Lays

$3.00

Fritos - Corn Chips

$3.00

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$3.00

Doritos - Nacho

$3.00

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$3.00

Cheetos

$3.00

Cheetos - Flaming Hot

$3.00

Gardetto's

$3.00

Mini Oreos

$3.00

a la Carte Breakfast

Signature Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Assorted Scones

$2.75

Assorted Danish

$2.75

Hardboiled Eggs

$1.25

Donut

$2.50

Muffin

$2.75

Bagel

$3.25

Lunch

Basic Voucher

$15.00

Premium Voucher

$21.25

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$16.75

Malibu

$16.75

Dilly Dijon Ham and Swiss

$16.75

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$16.75

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$16.75

Spicy Caprese

$16.75

Southwest Salad

$16.75

Citrus Avocado

$16.75

Super Food Bowl

$16.75

Parisian Salad

$16.75

Snacks

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Popcorn Cup

$2.00

Trail Mix Cup

$3.75

Mixed Nuts Cup

$4.25

Chocolate Pretzel Cup

$3.75

Brownie

$2.75

Cookie

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Field Trip K-6th

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Hummus Veggie Sandwich

$7.75

Field Trip 7th and Up

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Country Ham Sandwich

$13.50

Hummus and Veggie Wrap

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Galactic Pizza Party

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Concierge

Paper Coffee Cup

$0.25

Cake

$14.95

Macaroon

$4.95

Shortbread

$6.95

Sushi Tray

$6.50

Vday Cookies

$3.95

Extra Sauce

$0.10

Silverware - Knife

$0.10

Silverware - Fork

$0.10

Silverware - Spoon

$0.10

9" Plate

$0.20

10" Plate

$0.40

Water Cup

$0.10
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

