Burgers
Food Trucks

Adler's Davenport

1,167 Reviews

$

113 Ambersweet Way

Davenport, FL 33897

Popular Items

CLASSIC
HAND CUT FRIES
BOURBON BBQ

BURGERS

5 ounce, all-beef burger patties cooked to perfection!

BAD HOMBRE

$9.00

Grilled Whiskey Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar.

BOURBON BBQ

$9.00

Grilled Whiskey Onions, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

CLASSIC

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard.

ITALIAN

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli.

TWITTY

$9.00

Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo.

SMALL BITES

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.25

Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection

FRIED MAC 'N' CHEESE

$6.50

House made macaroni and cheese, hand breaded with Cajun seasoning mixed in.

JALAPENO FIRE CRACKERS

$6.50

Fire Roasted Jalapeno & Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.

FRIED CHEESE PICKLES

$6.50

Pickle Spear & Cheddar Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$6.50

6.5 ounces of cauliflower with a special spicy breading fried to just the right amount of crisp.

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Slider

$7.00

2.5 ounce slider, fries, and a drink

Kid's Dino Nuggets

$7.00

Dino-shaped chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink

WINGS

Wings (Dozen)

$14.00Out of stock

12 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese.

6 Wings

$8.00Out of stock

SAUCES, DIPS, AND SIDES

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side of Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of 24K

$0.50

Side of Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesean

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Coke Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.25Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

113 Ambersweet Way, Davenport, FL 33897

Directions

