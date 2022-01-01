Restaurant header imageView gallery

Admirals Club Beachside Bar 21140 Green Ln

review star

No reviews yet

21140 Green Lane

Haven Harbour South

Hidden Acres, MD 21661

Order Again

Appetizers

BBQ Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Old Bay Wings

$16.00

Hot Old Bay Wings

$16.00

Crab Balls

$16.00

Nachos

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Charlies Crabby Fries

$18.00

Crabby Dip and Chips

$16.00

Entrees

Beer Shrimp

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Crab Cake

$30.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$30.00

Nuggets

$8.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Hotdog

$8.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Salads

Chx Caesar Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Beet

$6.00

Kids Menu

JR Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

JR Hotdog

$6.00

JR Pizza Hotdog

$6.00

JR Grill Chz

$6.00

JR Quesadilla

$5.00

JR Cheese Pizza

$5.00

JR Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Beet Salad

$6.00

Side of Sauce

Add Side Sauce

Dessert

Apple Blossom

$7.00

1 Apple Blossom, 1 Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Whip Cream

Menu Drinks

Crush

$9.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Coconut Mojito

$13.00

Old Bay Bloody Mary

$9.00

Margarita

$12.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Sunset

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Mermaid Punch

$12.00

Tropical Punch

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Halloween LTO

Screaming Red Zombie

$10.00

Witch's Brew

$10.00

Candy Corn

$10.00

Vampire Bite

$10.00

Hocus Pocus

$10.00

Pumpkin Smash

$10.00

The Raven SHOT

$10.00

Boo Undercurrent SHOT

$10.00

Specials

Orange Crush

$6.00

Long Island

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Cocktails OFF MENU

Ice Pick

$9.00

Sweet/Classic Old Fashion

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Kids Beverages

JR Coke

$2.00

JR Sprite

$2.00

JR Diet Coke

$2.00

JR Unsweet

$2.00

JR Sweet

$2.00

JR Limeade

$2.00

JR Lemonade

$2.00

JR Roy Roger

$2.00

JR Shirley Temple

$2.00

JR Holiday Mocktail

$5.00

JR Pina Colada

$5.00

Coke Products

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juices

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Mojito

$4.00

Cans

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dogfish 60 min

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Heinekin 0

$5.00

Haven Harbour Hazy IPA

$8.00

LandShark

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Nuclear Blonde Blonde Ale

$8.00

Natty Boh

$5.00

Verboten German Hefeweizen

$8.00

Bottles

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling Light

$5.00

Specials

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budwieser

$3.00

LandShark

$3.00

Truly

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Bucket and any App

$40.00

MBC Bucket and any App

$50.00

Buckets

Blue Moon

$25.00

Bud Light

$25.00

Bud Light LIME

$25.00

Budweiser

$25.00

Coors Light

$25.00

Corona Extra

$25.00

Corona Light

$25.00

Dogfish IPA

$25.00

Haven Harbour Hazy

$35.00

Heineken

$25.00

High Noon

$25.00

Landshark

$25.00

Michelob Ultra

$25.00

Miller Light

$25.00

Twisted Tea

$25.00

White Claw

$25.00

Yuengling Lager

$25.00

OTHER

$25.00

Seltzers/Malts

Truly

$6.00

High Non

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Vodka

New Amsterdam Single

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

New Amsterdam Double

Gin

Crowne Russe

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

Rum

Flor De Cana

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Rum Haven

$9.00

Pussers

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$800.00

Myers's

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00

J Walker Black

$10.00

J Walker Red

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Champagne

Champagne

$9.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

White

Boordy Spritz

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Weekend Specials

$3 Hotdog

$3.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Drunken Shrimp

$20.00

Crab Dip Nachos

$18.00

$5 BEER

$5.00

$5 WINE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located on the grounds of Haven Harbour South, take in the views of Rock Hall Harbor while enjoying locally-inspired dishes, delicious drinks and friendly service.

21140 Green Lane, Haven Harbour South, Hidden Acres, MD 21661

