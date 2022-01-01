- Home
- /
- New Braunfels
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
No reviews yet
124 Interstate 35 Business
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Famous Margaritas
12oz Margarita
Frozen or on the Rocks! MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE
12oz Strawberry Rita
20oz Margarita
Frozen or on the Rocks! MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE
20oz Strawberry RIta
Gallon Margarita
Adobe's Famous Margarita. Gallon size available Frozen only MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE
Gallon Strawberry Ritas
Gallon Big Red Ritas
Adobe's Goodie Bags!
Adobe Pack Deals and Add Ons
Vegetarian and Vegan Choices
Vegan Cheese Enchiladas
Vegan Cheese wrapped in corn tortillas. Covered with a flavorful and mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted vegan cheese. Served with a side of Texas turmeric rice and avocado slices. Vegan Friendly.
Veggie Enchiladas
Sauteed veggie mix with zucchini, squash, julienne carrots, sweet corn, mushrooms and sweet potatoes. Topped with mild tomatillo sauce and served with Texas turmeric rice and black beans. Vegetarian Friendly.
Full Veggie Quesadilla
1/2 Veggie Quesadilla
Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras
Grilled Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sliced ripe tomatoes, onions and bell peppers tossed in virgin olive oil and sea salt. Served over Mexican rice and charro beans.
Veggie Tacos
Two fresh corn tortilla tacs loaded with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, julienne carrots, sweet potato, sweet corn, spinach and a special seasoning. Drizzled with avocado verde sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. Served with Texas Turmeric rice and black beans. Vegan Friendly.
Our Appetizers
Regular (8oz) Queso
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
Large (16oz) Queso
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
Fiesta Queso
14oz serving of our famous queso with guacamole and fresh pico de Gallo.
Chips and 6 oz Guacamole
Extra Chips And Salsa (6oz)
Fried Avocado
Hand-battered and deep-fried avocado wedges, served with chipotle ranch and spicy adobe sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Deep-fried and hand battered mushrooms served with spicy chipotle ranch and country gravy.
Large (16oz) Salsa
1/2 Fried Avocados
3 pieces, hand battered and deep fried fresh Avocados. Served with spicy Adobe Sauce and Chipotle Ranch on the side.
Adobe's Nachos
1/2 Deluxe Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
Full Deluxe Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
Full Fajita Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.
1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.
Full Bean and Cheese Nachos
Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.
Adobe's Quesadillas
1/2 Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with certified Angus beef or chicken fajitas, Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo and sour cream.
Full Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with certified Angus beef or chicken fajitas, Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo and sour cream.
1/2 Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo and served with sour cream.
Full Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo and served with sour cream.
1/2 Veggie Quesadilla
Full Veggie Quesadilla
1/2 Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla
Full Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla
Tex-Mex Plates
Combo #1
Two Enchiladas, a chalupa and crispy taco served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and a queso chip.
Combo #2
Two Enchiladas and a chalupa served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Combo #3
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Combo #4
One enchilada and one chalupa served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Combo #5
one enchilada and one crispy taco served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Combo #6
Three enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
Fresh spinach, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese sautéed in virgin olive oil and rolled in two corn tortillas. Topped with our light fresh ranchero sauce and men terry jack cheese. Served with adobe white rice and avocado slices.
Enchiladas Verdes Dinner
Corn tortillas (3) stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken topped with roasted corn green tomatillo sauce, drizzled with Mexican crema, avocado slices and queso fresco. add rice and beans for $2.99.
Chicken Mole Enchilada Dinner
Corn tortillas (2) stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken ,topped with rich mole sauce and served with Mexican rice and beans, served with Mexican rice and beans and topped with Queso fresco.
Poblano Chicken Enchilada Dinner
Corn tortillas (2) filled with shredded chicken topped with our creamy poblano sauce and served with adobe white rice and refried beans. Try substituting marinated Chicken Fajita meat for only $1 more!
Our Signature Favorites
Fajitas for 1
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
Fajitas for 2
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
Grilled Taco Plate
Grilled corn tortillas stuffed with men terry jack cheese and your choice of marinated chicken fajita, certified Angus beef fajita or shredded pork carnitas. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo: guacamole and a side if chipotle ranch,
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Texas sized 8oz beef cubed steak dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
tenderized chicken breast dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.
Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras
Grilled Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sliced ripe tomatoes, onions and bell peppers tossed in virgin olive oil and sea salt. Served over Mexican rice and charro beans.
Pork Carnita Plate
Slow roasted pork rubbed with olive oil, sea salt, pepper and finished off in hot oil and served with charro beans, Mexican rice, shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
Chipotle Beef Tips
Tenderloin beef tips pan seared and simmered in chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Adobe's Fresh Seafood
Seafood Taco Plate
Two Chile-dusted seared shrimp or Mahi tacos on grilled corn tortillas. Filled with lime cabbage slaw and topped with cilantro and queso fresco. Served with charro beans, Mexican rice and avocado slices.
Roasted Garlic Shrimp Dinner
Sautéed wild American shrimp dusted in flour and seared with butter, then tossed with lime and cilantro, Served with Mexican rice, sautéed vegged and avocado slices.
Shrimp Adobe Platter
Wild American shrimp seared in butter, then cooked in our special white wine garlic cream sauce and cilantro. Served with Adobe white rice, sautéed veggies and avocado slices.
Traditional Mexican Specialties
Steak Tampiquena Dinner
10oz Certified Angus Beef skirt steak covered with sautéed onions, poblano peppers, melted Monterrey jack cheese and served with one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and charro beans,
Chicken Flauta Dinner
Deep fried corn tortillas (3) filled with mild seasoned green Chile shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Plate
Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce tomatoes, cheese and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chalupa Dinner
Crispy chalupas (2) topped with beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and a queso chip.
Adobe Special Chalupa Dinner
Crispy chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, pico do gallo, sour cream, avocado slices and queso.
Fajita Dinner
Marinated certified Angus beef or chicken fajita tacos (2) served with refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Carne Guisada Platter
Top round, hand cut beef tips seared then simmered in spices and flavor-filled gravy. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and fresh flour tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep-fried tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, Monterrey jack cheese with a side of ranchero sauce or stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and American cheese with a side of Chile meat sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.
10" Grande Burrito
10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, Certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita. Also stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice and then smothered in Chili meat sauce or fresh light ranchero sauce.
Chicken Plates
Chicken Con Queso Plate
Fresh marinated chicken breast drowned in our famous queso. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chipotle Chicken Dinner
Freshly marinated chicken breast topped with spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Poblano Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano cream sauce and strips of poblano peppers. Served with adobe white rice and refried beans.
Chicken Adobe Plate
Freshly marinated chicken breast smothered in a mild red sauce and Monterrey jack cheese.
Chicken Diablo Plate
Fresh marinated chicken breast with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken Ranchero Plate
Freshly marinated chicken breast with our spicy ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Healthy Season Chicken Dinner
Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables and adobe white rice.
Soup & Salads
Bowl of Chicken Caldo
Traditional caldo with chicken, zucchini, squash, potatoes, onion, carrots and tomatoes served with a small side of Mexican rice.
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
A south Texas favorite, slow simmered delicious spicy broth with chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, julienned tostada chips and avocado slices.
Fajita Taco Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with certified Angus beef or marinated chicken breast, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.
Taco Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.
Cobb Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with tomatoes, avocados, bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, sliced egg, with grilled chicken or certified Angus beef fajita.
Soup and Flauta Plate
Bowl or cup of soup and one flat with sour cream and guacamole, served with refried beans topped with Monterrey jack cheese.
Soup and Salad
Bowl or Cup of soup served with a fresh dinner salad and your choice of dressing.
Dinner Salad
Desserts!
Sopapillas
Hand-Stretched dough, lightly fried and topped with cinnamon and sugar and a side of sweet honey.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Molten chocolate cake enrobed in chocolate sauce and filled with a dark chocolate truffle.
Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla sponge cake soaked with three milks with whipped cream and garnished with fresh berries.
TexMex Cajeta
Vanilla bean ice cream rolled in toasted coconut and pecans. Topped with Mexican caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Ice Cream
Blue Bunny vanilla bean ice cream scoop.
Kid's Options
Kid's Bean and Cheese Taco
Kid's Enchilada
One enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kid's Soft Taco
One soft taco with meat and cheese only. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kid's Crispy Taco
One crispy taco topped with meat and cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with battered French fries and country gravy.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with battered French fries.
Kid's Chicken Fried Steak
Kid's Quesadilla
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Trip Advisor's #1 Tex-Mex Restaurant in New Braunfels!
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels, TX 78130