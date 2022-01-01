Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular (8oz) Queso
Combo #3
Combo #1

Famous Margaritas

12oz Margarita

$5.00

Frozen or on the Rocks! MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE

12oz Strawberry Rita

$6.00

20oz Margarita

$7.00

Frozen or on the Rocks! MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE

20oz Strawberry RIta

$8.00
Gallon Margarita

Gallon Margarita

$39.99

Adobe's Famous Margarita. Gallon size available Frozen only MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE

Gallon Strawberry Ritas

$39.99

Gallon Big Red Ritas

$39.99Out of stock

Adobe's Goodie Bags!

Our signature cocktails with a fun twist! Don't forget your Goodie Bag with your order!
Frozen. Margarita Pouch

Frozen. Margarita Pouch

$6.99

Our signature frozen Margarita, served in a fun pouch! Made with premium Island Oasis mix and gold Tequila.

Fruit Margarita Pouch

Fruit Margarita Pouch

$7.99
Bluebonnet-Tini Pouch

Bluebonnet-Tini Pouch

$7.49

Deep Eddy Vodka, Muddled whole blueberries and fresh mint.

Adobe Pack Deals and Add Ons

Our special deals to help you eat and drink great while social distancing.

1 Dozen Cheese Enchiladas

$29.99Out of stock

1 Dozen Beef Enchiladas

$29.99Out of stock

1 Dozen Chicken Enchiladas

$29.99Out of stock

6oz Rice

$2.79

6oz Refried Beans

$2.79

6oz Borracho Beans

$2.79

Add 3 Tortillas

$1.75

(3) Bean And Cheese Tacos

$8.99

Vegetarian and Vegan Choices

Vegan Cheese Enchiladas

Vegan Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Vegan Cheese wrapped in corn tortillas. Covered with a flavorful and mild ranchero sauce and topped with melted vegan cheese. Served with a side of Texas turmeric rice and avocado slices. Vegan Friendly.

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Sauteed veggie mix with zucchini, squash, julienne carrots, sweet corn, mushrooms and sweet potatoes. Topped with mild tomatillo sauce and served with Texas turmeric rice and black beans. Vegetarian Friendly.

Full Veggie Quesadilla

$14.99
1/2 Veggie Quesadilla

1/2 Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99
Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras

Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras

$12.99

Grilled Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sliced ripe tomatoes, onions and bell peppers tossed in virgin olive oil and sea salt. Served over Mexican rice and charro beans.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Two fresh corn tortilla tacs loaded with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, julienne carrots, sweet potato, sweet corn, spinach and a special seasoning. Drizzled with avocado verde sauce and topped with fresh cilantro. Served with Texas Turmeric rice and black beans. Vegan Friendly.

Our Appetizers

Regular (8oz) Queso

Regular (8oz) Queso

$5.99

A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.

Large (16oz) Queso

Large (16oz) Queso

$9.29

A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.

Fiesta Queso

$11.99

14oz serving of our famous queso with guacamole and fresh pico de Gallo.

Chips and 6 oz Guacamole

$10.49Out of stock

Extra Chips And Salsa (6oz)

$2.99

Fried Avocado

$14.99

Hand-battered and deep-fried avocado wedges, served with chipotle ranch and spicy adobe sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.99

Deep-fried and hand battered mushrooms served with spicy chipotle ranch and country gravy.

Large (16oz) Salsa

$8.99
1/2 Fried Avocados

1/2 Fried Avocados

$9.99

3 pieces, hand battered and deep fried fresh Avocados. Served with spicy Adobe Sauce and Chipotle Ranch on the side.

Adobe's Nachos

1/2 Deluxe Nachos

1/2 Deluxe Nachos

$8.99

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.

Full Deluxe Nachos

Full Deluxe Nachos

$12.99

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.

1/2 Fajita Nachos

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.

Full Fajita Nachos

Full Fajita Nachos

$16.99

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans, certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita and cheese. served with guacamole and pickled jalapeños.

1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos

1/2 Bean and Cheese Nachos

$7.49

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.

Full Bean and Cheese Nachos

Full Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Fresh tostada chips topped with beans and cheese.

Adobe's Quesadillas

1/2 Fajita Quesadilla

1/2 Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with certified Angus beef or chicken fajitas, Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo and sour cream.

Full Fajita Quesadilla

Full Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with certified Angus beef or chicken fajitas, Monterrey jack cheese and pico de gallo and sour cream.

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo and served with sour cream.

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo and served with sour cream.

1/2 Veggie Quesadilla

1/2 Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Full Veggie Quesadilla

$14.99
1/2 Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla

1/2 Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99
Full Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla

Full Shrimp and Veggie Quesadilla

$19.99

Tex-Mex Plates

Combo #1

Combo #1

$15.99

Two Enchiladas, a chalupa and crispy taco served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and a queso chip.

Combo #2

Combo #2

$14.99

Two Enchiladas and a chalupa served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.

Combo #3

Combo #3

$11.99

Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.

Combo #4

Combo #4

$12.99

One enchilada and one chalupa served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.

Combo #5

Combo #5

$12.99

one enchilada and one crispy taco served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.

Combo #6

Combo #6

$13.99

Three enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese sautéed in virgin olive oil and rolled in two corn tortillas. Topped with our light fresh ranchero sauce and men terry jack cheese. Served with adobe white rice and avocado slices.

Enchiladas Verdes Dinner

Enchiladas Verdes Dinner

$15.98

Corn tortillas (3) stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken topped with roasted corn green tomatillo sauce, drizzled with Mexican crema, avocado slices and queso fresco. add rice and beans for $2.99.

Chicken Mole Enchilada Dinner

Chicken Mole Enchilada Dinner

$15.99

Corn tortillas (2) stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken ,topped with rich mole sauce and served with Mexican rice and beans, served with Mexican rice and beans and topped with Queso fresco.

Poblano Chicken Enchilada Dinner

Poblano Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$15.99

Corn tortillas (2) filled with shredded chicken topped with our creamy poblano sauce and served with adobe white rice and refried beans. Try substituting marinated Chicken Fajita meat for only $1 more!

Our Signature Favorites

Fajitas for 1

Fajitas for 1

$18.99

Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.

Fajitas for 2

Fajitas for 2

$30.99

Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.

Grilled Taco Plate

Grilled Taco Plate

$15.99

Grilled corn tortillas stuffed with men terry jack cheese and your choice of marinated chicken fajita, certified Angus beef fajita or shredded pork carnitas. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo: guacamole and a side if chipotle ranch,

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Texas sized 8oz beef cubed steak dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.99

tenderized chicken breast dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.

Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras

Charbroiled Seasoned Verduras

$13.99

Grilled Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sliced ripe tomatoes, onions and bell peppers tossed in virgin olive oil and sea salt. Served over Mexican rice and charro beans.

Pork Carnita Plate

$15.99

Slow roasted pork rubbed with olive oil, sea salt, pepper and finished off in hot oil and served with charro beans, Mexican rice, shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo and guacamole.

Chipotle Beef Tips

Chipotle Beef Tips

$18.99

Tenderloin beef tips pan seared and simmered in chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.

Adobe's Fresh Seafood

Seafood Taco Plate

Seafood Taco Plate

$13.99

Two Chile-dusted seared shrimp or Mahi tacos on grilled corn tortillas. Filled with lime cabbage slaw and topped with cilantro and queso fresco. Served with charro beans, Mexican rice and avocado slices.

Roasted Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Sautéed wild American shrimp dusted in flour and seared with butter, then tossed with lime and cilantro, Served with Mexican rice, sautéed vegged and avocado slices.

Shrimp Adobe Platter

Shrimp Adobe Platter

$17.99

Wild American shrimp seared in butter, then cooked in our special white wine garlic cream sauce and cilantro. Served with Adobe white rice, sautéed veggies and avocado slices.

Traditional Mexican Specialties

Steak Tampiquena Dinner

Steak Tampiquena Dinner

$18.99

10oz Certified Angus Beef skirt steak covered with sautéed onions, poblano peppers, melted Monterrey jack cheese and served with one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and charro beans,

Chicken Flauta Dinner

Chicken Flauta Dinner

$14.99

Deep fried corn tortillas (3) filled with mild seasoned green Chile shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$12.99

Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce tomatoes, cheese and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chalupa Dinner

Chalupa Dinner

$9.99

Crispy chalupas (2) topped with beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and a queso chip.

Adobe Special Chalupa Dinner

Adobe Special Chalupa Dinner

$12.99

Crispy chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, pico do gallo, sour cream, avocado slices and queso.

Fajita Dinner

Fajita Dinner

$14.99

Marinated certified Angus beef or chicken fajita tacos (2) served with refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Carne Guisada Platter

Carne Guisada Platter

$16.99

Top round, hand cut beef tips seared then simmered in spices and flavor-filled gravy. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and fresh flour tortillas.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99

Deep-fried tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, Monterrey jack cheese with a side of ranchero sauce or stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and American cheese with a side of Chile meat sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.

10" Grande Burrito

10" Grande Burrito

$14.99

10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, Certified Angus beef fajita or marinated chicken fajita. Also stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice and then smothered in Chili meat sauce or fresh light ranchero sauce.

Chicken Plates

Chicken Con Queso Plate

Chicken Con Queso Plate

$16.99

Fresh marinated chicken breast drowned in our famous queso. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chipotle Chicken Dinner

Chipotle Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Freshly marinated chicken breast topped with spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Poblano Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano cream sauce and strips of poblano peppers. Served with adobe white rice and refried beans.

Chicken Adobe Plate

Chicken Adobe Plate

$15.99

Freshly marinated chicken breast smothered in a mild red sauce and Monterrey jack cheese.

Chicken Diablo Plate

Chicken Diablo Plate

$15.99

Fresh marinated chicken breast with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatillo sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Ranchero Plate

Chicken Ranchero Plate

$15.99

Freshly marinated chicken breast with our spicy ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Healthy Season Chicken Dinner

Healthy Season Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables and adobe white rice.

Soup & Salads

Bowl of Chicken Caldo

$7.99Out of stock

Traditional caldo with chicken, zucchini, squash, potatoes, onion, carrots and tomatoes served with a small side of Mexican rice.

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$7.99

A south Texas favorite, slow simmered delicious spicy broth with chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, julienned tostada chips and avocado slices.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with certified Angus beef or marinated chicken breast, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with tomatoes, avocados, bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, sliced egg, with grilled chicken or certified Angus beef fajita.

Soup and Flauta Plate

Soup and Flauta Plate

$13.99

Bowl or cup of soup and one flat with sour cream and guacamole, served with refried beans topped with Monterrey jack cheese.

Soup and Salad

Soup and Salad

$11.99

Bowl or Cup of soup served with a fresh dinner salad and your choice of dressing.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Desserts!

Sopapillas

$5.99Out of stock

Hand-Stretched dough, lightly fried and topped with cinnamon and sugar and a side of sweet honey.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Molten chocolate cake enrobed in chocolate sauce and filled with a dark chocolate truffle.

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Vanilla sponge cake soaked with three milks with whipped cream and garnished with fresh berries.

TexMex Cajeta

$6.29Out of stock

Vanilla bean ice cream rolled in toasted coconut and pecans. Topped with Mexican caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Blue Bunny vanilla bean ice cream scoop.

Kid's Options

Kid's Bean and Cheese Taco

$6.99

Kid's Enchilada

$6.99

One enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kid's Soft Taco

$6.99

One soft taco with meat and cheese only. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kid's Crispy Taco

$6.99

One crispy taco topped with meat and cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with battered French fries and country gravy.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with battered French fries.

Kid's Chicken Fried Steak

$6.99Out of stock

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Drinks

Soft Drink 32oz

$1.99

Luzianne Tea 32oz

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$2.99Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

Greystone Chardonnay

$16.00Out of stock

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Rex Goliath Moscato

$16.00

Montevina Zinfadel

$16.00

Greystone Merlot

$16.00

Drumheller Cabernet

$16.00Out of stock

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Trip Advisor's #1 Tex-Mex Restaurant in New Braunfels!

