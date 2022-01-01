Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adobe Gilas

5455 Park Pl

Rosemont, IL 60018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

A basket of crispy shrimp tossed in our traditional buffalo sauce, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Carne Fries

$12.00

risp masa coated seasoned waffle fries packed into a skillet and piled high with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, guacamole, and scallions with a drizzle of queso

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Fresh tortilla chips with your choice of 3 dips: salsa, queso. guacamole, refried beans, or black bean dip

Guacamole and Chips

$13.00

Our two house recipes are made fresh to order with ripe avocados and the freshest ingredients. TRADITIONAL - Fresh avocado mixed with fresh pico de gallo, lime juice, and our secret spice blend or make it spicy for .50

Habanero Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Fresh tortilla chips & Our Spicy Hot made with habanero, poblano, jalapeño, and chipotle chiles with red onion and fresh tomato

Loaded Nachos

$10.50

Crisp tortilla chips piled with both refried and black beans and queso, then topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños. sour cream and guacamole

Queso Fundido and Chips

$9.00

A big bowl of our own spicy cheese dip and a pile of chips for dipping

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh tortilla chips & a medium heat salsa made with tomatoes, green chilies, onions, and cilantro

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/2 pound of 100% beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with our crispy seasoned fries.

Baja Burger

$12.50

Mozzarella, lettuce, pico de gallo. jalapeños, and guacamole

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Breast smothered with melted cheddar jack cheese topped with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and guacamole

Elote Burger

$11.50

Corn salsa, chipotle aioli, crispy onion strings. Crispy greens topped with sweet corn, shredded cheese

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken breast smothered with cheddar jack cheese melted over grilled peppers and onions

Gila Burger

$10.50

Our classic chargrilled burger

Burritos

Adobes blend of refried beans, grilled peppers and onions, and queso wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla. Topped with fresh ancho chili sauce, melted cheese. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Chargrilled Steak Burrito

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Seasoned Ground Beef Burrito

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Cantina Specials

Carne Asada Platter

$20.00

Skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, and elotes. With plantains and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Platter

$16.00

Tender mojo pork served over rice with sweet plantains, elotes, and black beans. Includes choice of flour or corn tortillas

Enchiladas

Filled with queso and refried beans. Topped with salsa verde or ancho sauce, served with rice and refried beans

Al Pastor Enchiladas

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Grilled Steak Enchiladas

$16.00

Seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Veggie Enchilas

$12.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Fajitas

Our signature dish, served sizzling hot • straight off the skillet with your choice of protein plus peppers and onions. Served with tortillas, lettuce, cheddar, & jack cheese, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.

Blackened Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Combination Fajitas

$22.00

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kids Shred Chicken Taco

$7.95

Kids Beef Tacos

$7.95

Lizard Legs

ADOBES TAKE ON CHICKEN WINGS

Bone-In Wings

$10.95+

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Quesadillas

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

Mojo Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.95

Crispy greens topped with sweet corn, shredded cheese, pico de Gallo and chargrilled chicken. Served with chipotle ranch

Taco Salad

$14.95

A giant tortilla shell filled with lettuce, corn, pico de gallo and topped with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with salsa.

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket of Waffle Fries

$3.99

Elotes

$6.99

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Dressing

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Habanero Salsa

$0.99

Side Mixed Cheese

$0.99

Side Mozz Cheese

$0.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Rice and Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Sauce

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Tortilla Roll

$1.00

Side Traditional Salsa

$0.99

Tacos

Each order includes 3 soft tacos on your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served as a platter with spanish rice and black beans. Street style option cilantro and onion only

Al Pastor Tacos Dinner

$13.00

al pastor seasoned pork, diced pineapple, cilantro, and onion

Shred Chicken Tacos Dinner

$13.00

With lettuce, cheese. pico de gallo

Grilled Chicken Tacos Dinner

$13.00

With mozzarella, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cilantro

Ground Beef Tacos Dinner

$12.00

With lettuce, cheese. pico de gallo

Mahi Tacos Dinner

$13.00

With lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jamaican aioli

Steak Tacos Dinner

$14.00

With lettuce, mozzarella, cilantro, avocado sauce

Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$14.00

With lettuce, mozzarella, spicy aioli, and cilantro

Al Pastor TACO

$4.00

Chicken TACO

$3.50

Shredded Chicken TACO

$3.00

Ground Beef TACO

$3.00

Mahi TACO

$4.50

Steak TACO

$4.50

Shrimp TACO

$4.50

Veggie Tacos Dinner

$12.00

Seasonal Menu

Street Corn Guac

$10.00

Crispy Atomic Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fajita De Pina Al Pastor

$22.00

Mole Chicken Enchilada

$14.00

Caramel Plantains

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

$7.99
Restaurant info

