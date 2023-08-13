Vodka

Tito's

$8.00+

Kettle One

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00+

Condesa

$10.00+

Bombay Saphire

$10.00+

Roku

$10.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00+

Top shelf Rum

$10.00+

Tequila

Milagro

$8.00+

Union Mezcal

$10.00+

Little Saints N/A Mezcal

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Anejo

$12.00+

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Peach Valley

$12.00+

Top Shelf

$10.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Johnny Walker

$10.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$10.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Licor 43

$8.00+

Cocktails

Smoky Mangorita

$11.00

Desert Spoon

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Sangrita

$10.00

Atole

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Adobe Margarita

$9.00

Vodka Fresca

$9.00

Ancholoma

$11.00

Terramindo

$12.00

Million Dollar Donkey

$9.00

Nellie Blossom

$12.00

Safeword

$12.00

La Piña

$12.00

Canned Beer

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Ska Seasonal

$6.00

Ska Lager

$6.00

Pinstripe Red Ale

$6.00

Ska Modus Mandarin IPA

$6.00

Ska Hazy IPA

$6.00

La Cumbre Elevated IPA

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Telluride Face Down Brown

$7.00

Telluride Pilsner

$7.00

Mountain Time

$5.00

PBR

$2.00

Fenceline Cider

$7.00

Understory Elderberry Cider

$7.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Wine by Glass

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

House Rosé

$8.00

House Cava

$7.00

Juice

Fresh Juice

$6.00

Soda

Natural Soda

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Agua Fresca

Mango Agua Fresca

$6.00

Tamarindo Lemonade

$6.00

Limónada

$6.00

Food Menu

Red's Burrito

$5.00

Adobe Salad

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Gazpacho

$7.00

Ceviche*

$11.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Granola

$4.00

Jerky

$4.00