Restaurant info

Join us in our dining room for a delicious meal prepared by our esteemed chef, or a refreshing cocktail in our sports lounge. With breathtaking views of spectacular sunsets, magnificent storms, and incredible sneak peaks of marine wildlife, our casual and friendly restaurant or lounge are just one reason to make the Adobe Resort your choice. Our daily drink and food specials include fresh homemade quiche, prime rib on Saturdays and award-winning clam chowder!

Website