Adobe Resort

review star

No reviews yet

1555 Highway 101 North

Yachats, OR 97498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Char Broiled Ribeye Steak

Appetizers

Baked Cheese Bread

$10.00

Garlic, Cheddar, Parmesan

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$20.00

With Cocktail Sauce, Local and Fresh

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Caramelized Onions, in a rich Chicken and Beef Broth. Topped with Croutons, Melted Swiss and Parmesan Cheese.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with a Smokey Sun Dried Tomato Aioli

House Made Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Delicious Creamy House Made Clam Chowder with Bacon and Yukon Gold Potatoes

Oyster Shooter

$3.50

With Cocktail Sauce Local and Fresh

Poached Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Five Shrimp, Served with Cocktail Sauce

Stuffed Adobe Potato Skins

$12.00

Bacon, Green Onions and Melted Cheddar. Served with a Smokey Sour Cream and Chive Dip

Primavera Potato Skins

$10.00

Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Shallots and Parmesan. Served with a Smokey Sour Cream and Chive Dip.

Sauteed Mushroom Caps

$16.00

Garlic, Shallots, Marsala Wine Butter and Parmesan Sauce

Steamed Hard-Shell Clams

$15.00

In a Fresh Basil White Wine Garlic Broth and Served with Toasted French Bread

Special Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Dinner Salads

Garden Bleu Cheese Salad

$18.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

Adobe Louie Salad

$18.00

Tomato, Olives, Pickle, Hard Boiled Egg and Cucumber

Smaller Plates

Adobe Burger

$17.00

Fresh Char Broiled Wagyu Kobe Beef Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and Mayo. On a Ciabatta Bun, Served with French Fries.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$24.00

Five Jumbo, Beer Battered and Panko, Fried Shrimp with French Fries. Served with Lemon, Tartar and Cocktail Sauce.

Fresh Catch Fish and Chips

$25.00

We Source Fresh and Local Fish, Usually Red Rock Fish or Ling Cod. Served with French Fries, Tartar, Lemon and Cocktail

Local Grilled Oysters

$26.00

Seven Extra Small Sized Pacific Oysters, Hand Breaded In Flour, Egg and Fresh Bread Crumbs, Grilled Golden Brown. Served with French Fries, Lemon Tartar and Cocktail Sauce.

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Five Skewered Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Served with French Fries, Lemon and Cocktail Sauce.

Entrees

Entrees come with choice of soup or salad. Served with fresh baked bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Scratch Made Alfredo, Sauteed Fresh Vegetables and Toasted French Bread

Fettuccine Scampi Style

$20.00

Smoky Paprika, Lemon, Butter Sauce, Fresh Sauteed Vegetables and Toasted French Bread.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$40.00

Two Crab Cakes, Sauteed Quinoa and Sauteed Fresh Vegetables

Char Broiled Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Baked Potato and Grilled Vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Tenderized, Breaded in Parmesan and Panko. Served with Quinoa and Grilled Vegetables

Tuscan Tortellini Alfredo

$25.00

Garden Vegetables and Tortellini Tossed in White Wine, Tuscan Herbs and Alfredo Sauce.

House Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

House Smoked. Baked Potato, Fresh Vegetables and Apple Brandy Chutney

Desserts

Ala Mode

$1.50

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

Cobbler

$8.00

Chef's Seasonal fruit compote, with a oat, nut and brown sugar crumble top.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Rich, decadent and gluten free

New York Style Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Quinoa

$6.00

Sauted Red and White Quinoa with Shallots and Herbs

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Cracked Pepper Sea Salt Fries

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Loaf of Fresh Bread

$4.00

Traditional

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Biscuits, Gravy, Hashbrowns, Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Hand Breaded, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Classic Thick Cut French Toast

$12.00

Thick Battered Egg Bread, Butter, Syrup

Lighthouse Waffle

$10.00

Malted Waffle, Butter, Syrup

Two Eggs Any Style with Meat

$16.00

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, Meat

Two Eggs Any Style with out Meat

$10.00

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Omelets

Crab Omelet

$26.00

Omelet, Hash Browns, Toast

Garden Vegetable Frittata

$15.00

Omelet, Cheese, Hash Browns, Toast

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Omelet, Hash Browns, Toast

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$20.00

Omelet, Hash Browns, Toast

Western Omelet

$17.00

Omelet, Hash Browns, Toast

Cheese Omlelet

$13.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$14.00

English Muffin. Ham, Two Eggs, Hollandaise, Hashbrowns

Dungeness Crab Benedict

$26.00

English Muffin. Crab, Two Eggs, Hollandaise, Hash Browns

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.00

English Muffin. Smoked Salmon, Two Eggs, Hollandaise, Hash Browns

California Style Benedict

$15.00

English Muffin. Tomato, Avocado Two Eggs, Hollandaise, Hash Browns

Breakfast Sides

Side Ham Steak

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Gravy

$5.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Fruit

$6.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side of Honey Butter

$2.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$5.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Garden Salad

$3.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Marinara

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish n' Chips

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.50

Kids Breakfast

Smiley Cake

$5.00

Kids Egg Any Style

$6.00

Kids Oatmeal

$3.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$3.00

Kids Mini Waffles

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Join us in our dining room for a delicious meal prepared by our esteemed chef, or a refreshing cocktail in our sports lounge. With breathtaking views of spectacular sunsets, magnificent storms, and incredible sneak peaks of marine wildlife, our casual and friendly restaurant or lounge are just one reason to make the Adobe Resort your choice. Our daily drink and food specials include fresh homemade quiche, prime rib on Saturdays and award-winning clam chowder!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

