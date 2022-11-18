  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Adobo at First Draft - 1309 26th Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adobo at First Draft 1309 26th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1309 26th Street

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filipino Chicken Adobo
Green Chile Cheese Wontons (5)
SOLD OUT - Carne Asada

Appetizers, Sides & Extra Sauce

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Raquelitas Beer Grain Chips with 4oz of ADOBO house salsa

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Raquelitas Beer Chips with Queso Blanco and Diced Green Chile. Green chile is on top so you can adjust how much spice you'd like!

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Raquelitas beer chips with pinto beans, green chile, queso, cilantro, lime crema, cotija. Add smoked carnitas or carne asada!

Carnitas Devil Eggs (6)

Carnitas Devil Eggs (6)

$12.00

New Mexican style devil eggs! Hard eggs filled with smoked carnitas - topped with green chile, cilantro, cotija, lime crema.

Hatch Green Chile Bowl

$12.00

Hatch green chile sauce made from scratch over smoked crispy potatoes. Topped with cheddar-jack, cilantro, cotija, lime crema. Served with 1 warm flour tortilla. Add smoked carnitas or carne asada!

Chile Cheese Fries

Chile Cheese Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries with green chile sauce over cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with cilantro, cotija, lime crema. Add smoked carnitas or carne asada! *Netflix note - in the past we smoked potatoes as seen on the netflix episode to make our fries. We are working toward making that available at this location.

Green Chile Cheese Wontons (5)

Green Chile Cheese Wontons (5)

$11.00

Hatch green chile and cheese stuffed into a wonton wrapped then fried crisp. Topped with green chile sauce, cilantro and cotija.

Lumpia - Filipino Pork Eggroll (3)

Lumpia - Filipino Pork Eggroll (3)

$10.00

Hand made filipino pork eggrolls as seen on netflix!! Ground pork, garlic, ginger, green onions, carrots and other secret spices go into making these a best seller. Served with doboyaki and garlic soy dipping sauce.

Side of Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Adobo Specials

Pancit Filipino Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Filipino specialty, Rice noodles, cabbage, green onion, celery, sesame, soy sauce and doboyaki.

Veggie Avocado Rice Bowl

Veggie Avocado Rice Bowl

$14.00

Veggie and vegan specialty from the food truck days! Try our kale, green chile, pineapple, squash, rice stir fry topped with half an avocado filled with lime fig jam, cilantro, green onion, cotija, lime crema. vegan option with no cotija and lime crema available. Add chicken adobo, carne asada or smoked carnitas!

Papi Chile Taco Plate (3)

$13.50

Green chile cheese crisp taco, basically. Cotija cheese crisp with hatch green chile and cheddar-jack. Topped with smoked crispy potato, cilantro and lime crema.

Loco Moco

$13.00

Island specialty. Grilled angus beef served over jasmine rice, drizzled in our house doboyaki sauce. Topped with fried egg, green onions, annatto and sesame. muy sarap!

Rice Bowls, Tacos, Burritos

*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Filipino Chicken Adobo

Filipino Chicken Adobo

$13.00

Spicy Pinoy, option 1b pictured. Chicken thigh slow simmered in garlic, soy, vinegar, ginger and other spices. Served over jasmine rice with hard egg, water chestnuts, green onion, doboyaki, annatto.

Smoked Carnitas

Smoked Carnitas

$14.00

Award winning carnitas. Slow smoked with cherry wood then confit for 12 hours. Smoked Carnitas with lime fig jam, cilantro & chicharrons pictured. Winner TOPTACO 2018

SOLD OUT - Carne Asada

SOLD OUT - Carne Asada

$14.00

Baja Beef with carne asada, green chile, avocado, cilantro, lime crema pictured. Hand diced beef marinated in red chile remnants seared hot until crispy!

Mix & Match Tacos

$0.01

Smoked Wings

Cherry Smoked Jumbo Wings. These things are huge, crispy and delicious. One sauce per 6 wings. FYI - we do not serve carrots or celery with our wings.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

Cheeseburgers

Fire grilled 100% angus. Brioche bun, american cheese. FYI - we do not serve lettuce, tomato, onion with our burgers. We have mustard, ketchup if you'd like. If you want to add something, add green chile. If you prefer a salad on top of your burger, sorry. We are not the spot. Thanks, Chef. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fire grilled 100% angus. Brioche bun, american cheese. FYI - we do not serve lettuce, tomato, onion with our burgers. We have mustard, ketchup if you'd like. If you want to add something, add green chile. If you prefer a salad on top of your burger, sorry. We are not the spot. Thanks, Chef.

Pinoy Burger

$11.00

Seared Pineapple & Green Chilies with Doboyaki Sauce & Spicy Sambal

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon & Sliced Avocado with Cholula Butter & Lime Crema

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.

Location

1309 26th Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1) - (1) Lazo Empanadas Ballpark 1319 22nd St. Denver, CO. 80205
orange starNo Reviews
1319 22nd Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Cherry Cricket - Ball Park
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Blake Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Blake Street Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Blake St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Rino
orange star4.6 • 2,963
2615 Walnut St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Super Mega Bien
orange starNo Reviews
1260 25th Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston