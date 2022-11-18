Adobo at First Draft 1309 26th Street

Cheeseburgers

Fire grilled 100% angus. Brioche bun, american cheese. FYI - we do not serve lettuce, tomato, onion with our burgers. We have mustard, ketchup if you'd like. If you want to add something, add green chile. If you prefer a salad on top of your burger, sorry. We are not the spot. Thanks, Chef. *These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.