Adobo at First Draft 1309 26th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.
1309 26th Street, Denver, CO 80205
