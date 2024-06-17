Taco Express Mexican Grill - Hillside
ADOBO 2223 LLC
BROOKLYN, NY 11226
Select Your Style Create your own
- Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl is filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Burrito
Burrito filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Corn Tacos (Crispy) 3 Pieces
Three Crispy Tacos filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Tortilla Tacos (Soft) 3 Pieces
Three Soft Tacos filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Quesadilla
Cheesy Quesadilla filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Salad Bowl
Low-carb Salad Bowl filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Nachos
Nachos filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$9.99
- Loaded Fries
Get ready to dive into a mouthwatering plate of loaded fries! Our crispy and golden Seasoned Fries are generously topped with a hearty serving of melted cheddar cheese, toppings, and condiments of your selection.$9.99
Birria Tacos
- Birria Taco Chicken
Our Birria Tacos are made with Chicken braised in a mouthwatering chili sauce, freshly served in broth-im mersed corn tortillas along with a side of consomé (Broth) and pickled onions.$12.99
- Birria Taco Steak
Our Birria Tacos are made with Steak braised in a mouth-watering chili sauce, freshly served in broth-imm ersed corn tortillas along with a side of consomé (Broth) and pickled onions.$13.99
Kid's Corner
- Kids Corn Taco's (Crispy 2 PCS)
Two Crispy Tacos filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$6.99
- Kids Tortilla Taco's (Soft 2 PCS)
Two Soft Tacos filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$6.99
- Kids Quesadilla
Cheesy Quesadilla filled with toppings and condiments of your selection.$6.99
Sides & Extra
- Chips
Our crispy and golden tortilla chips are the perfect way to start any meal. Made from fresh corn tortillas and fried to perfection, these chips are lightly seasoned with just the right amount of salt.$2.99
- Chips and Salsa
Our Chips & Salsa are the perfect way to start your meal with a zesty and fresh burst of flavor! Our crispy and golden tortilla chips are made from fresh and high-quality corn tortillas, perfectly fried to crispy.$4.99
- Chips and Guacamole
Our tortilla chips are made from premium quality corn tortillas, cut into perfect triangles and fried to perfection for an addictively crunchy texture. Paired with our creamy & flavorful guacamole, made from ripe avocados,$5.99
- Chips and Queso
Look no further than our Chips & Queso! Our crispy and golden tortilla chips are served alongside our velvety and flavorful queso dip, made with a blend of melted cheddar and jack cheeses, a special mix of spices.$5.99
- Guacamole Large
Experience the fresh and creamy goodness of our guacamole! Made from perfectly ripened avocados, onions, cilantro, and a mix of special herbs and spices, our guacamole is a delicious and healthy dip that's perfect for any occasion.$6.99
- Queso Blanco Large
Experience a creamy and tangy twist on traditional queso with our queso blanco! Made from a blend of melted white cheeses, and a mix of special herbs and spices, our queso blanco is a flavorful and refreshing appetizer$6.99
- Extra Queso
Look no further than our Queso! Our queso dip, is made with a blend of melted cheddar and jack cheeses, a special mix of spices.$3.49
- Extra Guacamole
Experience the fresh and creamy goodness of our guacamole! Made from perfectly ripened avocados, onions, cilantro, and a mix of special herbs and spices, our guacamole is a delicious and healthy dip that's perfect for any occasion.$3.49
- Tortilla$0.49
- Season Fries$3.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
ADOBO 2223 LLC, BROOKLYN, NY 11226