Adolfo's Italian

review star

No reviews yet

8225 Natures Way

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Pizza

CHEESE Pizza 18"

$18.00

Red sauce and Italian cheeses

WHITE Pizza 18"

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, Italian cheeses, garlic, and olive oil

MEAT Pizza 18"

$25.75

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham

MARGHERITA Pizza 18"

$21.75

The Neapolitan classic - sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil, and olive oil

Cheese Pizza by the Slice

$4.00

White Pizza by the Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni Pizza by the Slice

$4.50

Sausage Pizza by the Slice

$4.50

CYO Half Specialty Pizza 18"

Calzones/Stromboli/Focaccia

Calzone

$12.99

Oven-baked, folded pizza stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and your choice of added ingredients

Stromboli

$18.00

Oven-baked, folded pizza stuffed with mozzarella and your choice of additional ingredients

Focaccia

$7.99

Our signature thick, Italian bread seasoned with herbs and olive oil

Sides

Two Meatballs

$7.95

Two Sausage

$7.95

3 Eggplant

$8.99

Cold Heroes

The Don

$12.99

Prosciutto, hot capicola, and sharp provolone

Michael’s Italian

$10.99

Mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Sonny’s Combo

$11.99

Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo

Hot Heroes

Paulie’s Meatball Parm

$10.99

Meatballs, sauce, and mozzarella

Adolfo’s Sausage Parm

$10.99

Sausage, roasted red pepper, onion, sauce, and mozzarella

Al’s Chicken Parm

$13.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, and mozzarella

Connie’s Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Breaded eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Antipasto For 2

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, peppers, and olives

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Imported mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, lemon juice, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad For 2

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, lemon juice, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing

Antipasto for 1

$9.99

Beverages

Wine BTL

Barolo Monchiero Carbone BTL

$69.99

Lodali Barolo Bricco Ambrogio BTL

$69.99

Mora BTL

$99.99

In & Out Collefrisio Montepulciano BTL

$59.99

Tn Brunello Di Montalcino Terre Nere BTL

$79.99

Confronto Collefrisio Montepulciano BTL

$49.99

Carlin De Paolo Barbaresco BTL

$59.99

Feudo Disisa Tornamira BTL

$39.99

Damoli Volavia Valpolicella BTL

$48.00

Lodali Barbera D'alba BTL

$54.99

Chara White BTL

$35.00

Collefrisio Rose BTL

$35.00

Feudo Desisa Vuaria BTL

$44.99

Carlindepaolo Barbaresco BTL

$59.99

Prosecco BTL

$10.00

Vuaria Nero D'Avola

$44.90

Beer

Cyclope Rossa

$6.50

Cyclope IPA

$6.50

Cyclope Bianca

$6.50

Cyclope Bionda

$6.50

Peroni

$5.35

Bud Light

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Sprite Zero

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.65

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.35

Sport Drinks

$2.65

Pellegrino

$2.60

Manhattan Special

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweeted Tea

$2.65

Espresso

$3.50

Doppio Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Wine by Glass

Setteanime Prosecco

$10.00

Setteanime Prosecco Treviso

$10.00

Il Viaggio Prosecco

$12.00

Il Viaggio Prosecco Treviso

$12.00

Collefrisio Rose

$10.00

Collefrisio Rose

$10.00

Feudo Disisa Grecu Di Livanti Rosata

$12.00

Grecu Di Livanti Rosato

$12.00

Damoli Volavia Valpolicella

$12.00

Lodali Barbera D'alba

$15.00

Feudo Disisa Vuaria

$11.50

Damoli Volavia Valpolicella

$12.00

Barbera Lodali

$15.00

Feudo Disisa Chara

$10.00

Feudodisisa Chara White

$10.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8225 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Directions

