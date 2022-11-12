Pizza
Italian
A Dopo Pizza
2,304 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sourdough pizzeria in downtown Knoxville. We have wood-fired, Neapolitan style pies for dine in guests and longer baked, NY style pies for our TOGOPO menu. We also serve small batch gelato made in house along with a small selection of appetizers and salads. Italian wines by the bottle and on tap.
516 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917
