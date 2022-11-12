Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

A Dopo Pizza

2,304 Reviews

$$

516 Williams St

Knoxville, TN 37917

Popular Items

TOGOPO Margherita
TOGOPO Pepperoni
TOGOPO Bianca

TOGOPO

TOGOPO Margherita

TOGOPO Margherita

$21.00

15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood

TOGOPO Bianca

TOGOPO Bianca

$21.00

15" naturally leavened pizza topped with our house made mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, honey and black pepper. Perfect as is, but even better with Speck ham and chiles added

TOGOPO Spicy Greens

TOGOPO Spicy Greens

$21.00

15" naturally leavened pizza topped with mascarpone, local cream, mozzarella, charred kale, Calabrian chiles, and finished with fresh lemon. This is a staff favorite

TOGOPO Pepperoni

TOGOPO Pepperoni

$23.00

15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano

TOGOPO Soppressata

TOGOPO Soppressata

$25.00

Topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Molinari soppressata & fresh basil (on the side to prevent browning). we suggest adding "sweet hot" for a lil kick

TOGOPO Big Cheese

$20.00

Classic cheese pizza with an organic plum tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, Calabrian oregano, and a touch of fresh garlic

TOGOPO Insalata (vegan & GF)

TOGOPO Insalata (vegan & GF)

$10.00

Local greens and herbs, smoked sweet potatoes, legumes, pickles, and our house vinaigrette on the side

TOGOPO Ovoline

$10.00

Our house-made mozzarella, basil-pistachio pistou, olive oil, and sourdough bread

TOGOPO Mushroom Pate (vegan)

TOGOPO Mushroom Pate (vegan)

$10.00

Pureé of roasted mushrooms, onions, garlic, cashews & herbs served with sourdough bread and house-made pickles

TOGOPO Sourdough & Olive Oil

$4.50

Our sourdough "flatbread" served with olive oil

6 pack of PBR

6 pack of PBR

$16.00Out of stock
750 ml Bottle of Wine

750 ml Bottle of Wine

$36.00

Italian varietals of our choosing based off your tastes. Please select the style you prefer

Take Home Gelato

Take Home Gelato

12 oz of our small-batch gelato made from local milk and cream.

Organic, Abruzzese Olive Oil - 250 ml can

Organic, Abruzzese Olive Oil - 250 ml can

$15.00

We import over 800 liters a year from our friend, Mauro, in Moscufo, Abruzzo. He grows and mills a variety of olive called "Dritta", which yields a complex and not overly bitter olive oil. We are very proud of this partnership

Hat

Hat

$30.00

Unstructured, corduroy dad hat with a cute logo of our oven. For dads, moms, kids, and the rest of us

Bandana

Bandana

$15.00Out of stock
Olde Virden's "Calabrian" Peppers

Olde Virden's "Calabrian" Peppers

$8.00

Locally grown, Calabrian chiles, packaged and dried by Olde Virden's Tennessee Pepper Co. This project has been years in the making.

White Wine by the Bottle TOGO

Malvirà Arneis

$39.00

Slavçek "Sivi Pinot" - Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Terre Gaie "Maya" - Chardonnay

$39.00

Cirelli La Collina Biologico - Pecorino

$40.00

Red Wine by the Bottle TOGO

Marchesi di Barolo "Ruvei" - Barbera d'Alba

$39.00

Clic Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Ca del Baio "Autinbej" - Barbaresco

$72.00

Elena Walch Schiava

$40.00

Nebbiolo

$44.00

Micheletti Bolgheri Dalleo Rosso

$58.00

Sparkling/Rosé Wine by the Bottle TOGO

Col di Luna "Flora" - Prosecco

$39.00

Cottanera "Etna" Rosato - Nerello Mascalese

$40.00

il Mostro "Ragana" (pet nat)

$40.00

"Quaresimo" Lambrusco

$39.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sourdough pizzeria in downtown Knoxville. We have wood-fired, Neapolitan style pies for dine in guests and longer baked, NY style pies for our TOGOPO menu. We also serve small batch gelato made in house along with a small selection of appetizers and salads. Italian wines by the bottle and on tap.

516 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917

Directions

