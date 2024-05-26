- Home
Adornetto's
2224 Maple Ave
Zanesville, OH 43701
Pizza
Large Pizza
- Large Pizza$13.75
14" Pizza
- Large Unbaked$13.75
14" Pizza
- Large Deluxe$13.75
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Large A Veggie$13.75
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Large Classic$13.75
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Large Serious Meat$13.75
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Large Diablo$13.75
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Large Love Pie$15.25
Heart Shaped Pizza
- Large Meatball$16.75
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Large Serious Cheese$15.25
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Large Alfredo Pizza$15.25
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Large Tuscan Pizza$15.25
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Large Deluxe Unbaked$13.75
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Large A Veggie Unbaked$13.75
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Large Classic Unbaked$13.75
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Large Serious Meat Unbaked$13.75
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Large Diablo Unbaked$13.75
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Large Love Pie Unbaked$15.25
Heart Shaped Pizza
- Large Meatball Unbaked$16.75
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Large Serious Cheese Unbaked$15.25
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Large Alfredo Pizza Unbaked$15.25
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Large Tuscan Pizza Unbaked$15.25
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Unbaked Pan$0.95
Small Pizza
- Small Pizza$9.50
10" Pizza
- Small Unbaked$9.50
10" Pizza
- Small Deluxe$9.50
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Small A Veggie$9.50
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Small Classic$9.50
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Small Serious Meat$9.50
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Small Diablo$9.50
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Small Love Pie$10.50
Heart Shaped Pizza
- Small Meatball$11.70
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Small Serious Cheese$10.60
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Small Alfredo Pizza$10.70
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Small Tuscan Pizza$10.70
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Small Deluxe Unbaked$9.50
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Small A Veggie Unbaked$9.50
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Small Classic Unbaked$9.50
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Small Serious Meat Unbaked$9.50
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Small Diablo Unbaked$9.50
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Small Love Pie Unbaked$10.50
Heart Shaped Pizza
- Small Meatball Unbaked$11.70
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Small Serious Cheese Unbaked$10.60
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Small Alfredo Pizza Unbaked$10.70
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Small Tuscan Pizza Unbaked$10.70
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Unbaked Pan$0.95
Mini Pizza
- Mini Pizza$6.25
8" Pizza
- Mini Unbaked$6.25
8" Pizza
- Mini Deluxe$6.25
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Mini A Veggie$6.25
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Mini Classic$6.25
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Mini Serious Meat$6.25
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Mini Diablo$6.25
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Mini Meatball$6.85
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Mini Serious Cheese$6.55
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Mini Alfredo Pizza$6.75
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Mini Tuscan Pizza$6.75
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Mini Deluxe Unbaked$6.25
Pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, sausage, hamburger, red onions, tri-colored peppers
- Mini A Veggie Unbaked$6.25
Red onions, fresh mushrooms, tri-colored peppers, tomato, mild pepper, black olives, garlic, lite mozzarella cheese
- Mini Classic Unbaked$6.25
Pepperoni, red onions, sausage, tri-colored peppers
- Mini Serious Meat Unbaked$6.25
Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, Italian sausage, bacon, ham
- Mini Diablo Unbaked$6.25
Italian sausage, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, hot pepper seeds
- Mini Meatball Unbaked$6.85
Something so simple but so good. Our Adornetto's hand rolled meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
- Mini Serious Cheese Unbaked$6.55
Mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Mini Alfredo Unbaked$6.75
Alfredo Sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Mini Tuscan Unbaked$6.75
Tuscan Sauce, mozzarella cheese
Pasta
Entrees
- Spaghetti$10.00
Homemade pasta served with the Adornetto's family sauce and two meatballs
- Meat Ravioli$10.00
6 Ravioli filled with meat and served with Adornetto's Family Sauce.
- Lasagna$11.75
Our 14 layer lasagna with ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, meatballs and Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Manicotti$10.00
One tube of pasta filled with Romano, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses with Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Cheese Tortellini$10.00
Tortellini filled with ricotta and Romano cheeses served with Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Tuscan Chicken$14.50
Marinated chicken strips sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Tuscan Sauce and penne pasta
- Penne Carbonara$14.50
Fresh spinach, bacon, fresh garlic, tossed with penne and Alfredo sauce
- Penne Pomodoro$9.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil sautéed with penne pasta
- Sausage and Sweet Peppers$14.50
Italian sausage, tri-colored sweet peppers tossed with penne and Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Creamy white sauce with garlic and parmesan cheese tossed with house made fettuccine
- Italian Trio
A half portion of Lasagna Al Forno, A half portion of Fettuccine Alfredo, A half portion of Tuscan Chicken
Small Portions
- Small Spaghetti$5.50
1/2 Portion of our homemade pasta served with the Adornetto's family sauce and one meatball
- Small Tortellini$5.50
1/2 Portion of tortellini filled with ricotta and Romano cheeses served with Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Small Ravioli$5.50
3 Ravioli filled with meat and served with Adornetto's Family Sauce.
- Small Fettuccine Alfredo$7.95
1/2 Portion of creamy white sauce with garlic and parmesan cheese tossed with house made fettuccine
- Small Penne Carbonara$7.95
1/2 Portion of fresh spinach, bacon, fresh garlic, tossed with penne and Alfredo sauce
- Small Penne Pomodoro$5.90
1/2 Portion of Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil sautéed with penne pasta
- Small Tuscan Chicken$7.95
1/2 Portion of our marinated chicken strips sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Tuscan Sauce and penne pasta
- Small Lasgana$7.00
1/2 Portion of our 14 layer lasagna with ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, meatballs and Adornetto's Family Sauce
- Small Sausage and Sweet$7.95
1/2 Portion of Italian sausage, tri-colored sweet peppers tossed with penne and Adornetto's Family Sauce
Family Style
Salads, soups, breads, extras
Salad
- Salad$4.25
Iceberg lettuce, house made dressing
- Spinach Salad$4.25
Baby Spinach, house made dressing
- Tomato Salad$4.25Out of stock
Fresh vine ripe tomatoes, with our Italian dressing and basil
- Antipasto Salad$11.50
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and mild peppers with choice of dressing
- Chicken Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, bacon and sliced chicken breast with choice of dressing
- Chopped Salad$5.70
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and feta cheese with choice of dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, artichokes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Giant Salad$24.00
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, and a choice of 6 Dressings Serves 5-7
- Crackers
Sandwiches
- Hero Sub$8.75
Salami, hot ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mild peppers on a hero bun
- Veggie Sub$8.50
Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, mild peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun
- Meatball Sub$9.00
Hand rolled meatballs with sauce and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun
- Italian Hot Sausage Sub$9.00
Spicy hot Italian sausage, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hero bun
- Hamburger Sub$9.00
Hamburger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hero bun
- Salami Sub$9.00
Salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hero bun
- Italian Ham Sub$9.00
Italian hot ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hero bun
Soup, Breads, Apps.
- Garlic Bread$1.75
Handmade hero loaf toasted with garlic butter
- Plain Bread$0.70
Handmade hero loaf sliced and served with butter
- Bruschetta$9.50
A traditional topping of diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil served with toasted bread
- Chicken Pappardelle Soup$6.00
Italian chicken noodle soup
- Italian Wedding Soup$6.00
Tiny meatballs, spinach, egg and pasta
Extras
Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2224 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701