Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

$8.39

chicken breat, PDQ signature sauce and dill pickles served on a toasted brioche bun

Spicy Chicken

$8.99

spicy crispy chicken breast, PDQ signature sauce and dill pickles served on a toasted brioche bun

Honey Butter Chicken

$8.59

crispy chicken breast, honey butter layered with bread and butter pickles served on a toasted brioche bun

Grilled Chicken

$8.59

chicken breast, PDQ signature sauce and dill pickles served on a toasted brioche bun

Buffy Bleu Chicken

$9.29

2 hand-breaded crispy chicken breast, tossed in buffalo bleu sauce, lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun

Combos

Crispy Chicken - Meal

$13.59

includes waffle fries and drink

Spicy Chicken - Meal

$14.19

includes waffle fries and drink

Honey Butter Chicken - Meal

$13.79

includes waffle fries and drink

Grilled Chicken - Meal

$13.79

includes waffle fries and drink

Buffy Bleu Chicken - Meal

$14.49

includes waffle fries and drink

3 Piece Chicken Tenders (Crispy or Grilled) - Meal

$13.29

includes waffle fries and drink

5 Piece Chicken Tenders (Crispy or Grilled) - Meal

$15.49

includes waffle fries and drink

3 Piece Spicy Tenders - Meal

$13.79

includes waffle fries and drink

5 Piece Spicy Tenders - Meal

$15.99

includes waffle fries and drink

Tenders

3 Piece Chicken Tenders (Crispy or Grilled)

$8.09

Choice of Crispy, Grilled or Spicy

5 Piece Chicken Tenders (Crispy or Grilled)

$10.29

Choice of Crispy, Grilled or Spicy

3 Piece Spicy Tenders

$8.59

Choice of Crispy, Grilled or Spicy

5 Piece Spicy Tenders

$10.79

Choice of Crispy, Grilled or Spicy

Salads

PDQ Salad

$11.29

chicken, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, cucumbers, honey mustard dressing

Spicy PDQ Salad

$12.39

spicy chicken, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, cucumbers, honey mustard dressing

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries - Regular

$3.29

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries - Large

$3.99

Waffle Fries

Breakfast

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$6.59

crispy chicken breast smothered in honey butter on a biscuit

Honey Butter Breakfast Bowl

$7.89

crispy honey butter chicken, fresh eg, and cheddar cheese over tots

Spicy Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$6.59

spicy chispy chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.49

fresh egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit with bacon

Tots

$2.99

Tots

Breakfast Combo

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - Meal

$11.49

includes tots and drink

Honey Butter Breakfast Bowl - Meal

$12.79

includes tots and drink

Spicy Chicken Biscuit Sandwich - Meal

$11.49

includes tots and drink

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit - Meal

$12.39

includes tots and drink

Shakes & Treats

Vanilla Shake

$6.19

Vanilla Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.19

Chocolate Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.19

Strawberry Shake

Oreo Cookie Skake

$6.19

Oreo Cookie Skake

Chocolate Chunk

$2.49

Chocolate Chunk

Cranapple Oatmeal

$2.49

Cranapple Oatmeal

Beverages

Fountain Drink - Regular

$2.99

Fountain Drink - Regular

Fountain Drink - Large

$3.39

Fountain Drink - Large

Smart Water - 20 oz

$4.69

Smart Water - 20 oz

Smart Water - 1 liter

$5.09

Smart Water - 1 liter

Bottled Beverage

$4.19

Bottled Beverage

Body Armor

$4.69

Body Armor

Orange Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

Coffee

$2.89

Coffee

Fresh Lemonade

$4.19