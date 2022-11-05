Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adriatic Eatery & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

733 White Plains Road

Adjacent to Trader Joe's

Eastchester, NY 10583

Food

Byrek

$7.00+

Layered savory pie baked and stuffed with cheese, meat or spinach

Mediterranean Salad Bowl (GF)

$9.95

Organic green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, red onions, figs and home made dressing

Grilled Sausages (GF)

$5.00+

Grilled finger-sized sausages made of veal, pork or lamb meat

Mediterranean Egg Wrap (GF option)

$7.00

Eggs, olive oil, feta & mozzarella cheese, basil, spinach, onions, salt and pepper

Soup of the Day (GF)

$5.50+

Vegetarian & seasonal soup

Focaccia (Weekend Special)

$7.00+

Pasta of the Week

$10.95

Weekly varieties of regional Italian pasta. Find out from our staff the weekly special. (Gluten Free option available)

Side

Biscotti

$5.00+

Italian style crunchy cookies

Yogurt & Fresh Fruit Parfait (GF)

$5.00

Organic yogurt, oat-based granola & seasonal fresh fruit. With almond shavings.

Dessert

Power Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.50+

Almond flour, vanilla bean and semi- sweet chocolate chip cookie

Lemon Tea Loaf (GF / V)

$10.00

Lemon zest, homemade sponge cake. Gluten free, dairy free, nut free. Vegan

Drink

Drinkable Yogurt (GF)

$4.00

Organic drinkable whole-milk yogurt with probiotics

Regular / Decaf Coffee (Organic & Fair Trade)

$4.00

Organic American Style Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Organic Italian style espresso coffee

Hot Tea

$4.00

Organic Selections

Cappucchino

$4.95

Superior quality Italian Essse coffee.

San Pellegrino Mini Water Bottle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

733 White Plains Road, Adjacent to Trader Joe's, Eastchester, NY 10583

Directions

