Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St 87 Pearl Street

Adrienne’s Pizzabar opened on Stone Street in The Historic Financial District of New York City Back in 2004 and has been a Cult Favorite ever since - with visitors and locals alike. At Adrienne’s we are putting the “Bar” back in Pizzabar with modern Aperitivo-Style cocktails, elevated wine by the glass program and authentic artisanal beer selections designed to compliment Adrienne’s craft pizzas and Italian home style dishes.