  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St 87 Pearl Street

review star

No reviews yet

54 Stone Street

Manhattan, NY 10004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Pan Original Old Fashioned Square
Half Pan Original Old Fashioned Square
Adrienne's Salad

COUNTER

Burrata

$15.00

Fresh Imported Italian Burrata, extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto & Parmesan

$24.00

Crostini 3 pcs

$9.00

choice of: bruschetta, zucchini, artichoke

Crostini 5 pcs

$13.00

choice of: bruschetta, zucchini, artichoke

SMALLS

Meatballs 3 pcs

$11.00

Beef

Meatballs 5 pcs

$16.00

Beef

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$18.00

Arancini 5 pc.

$12.00

Rice Balls, Vegetables and Mozzarella

Baked Artichoke

$18.00

Stuffed Mushrooms 10 pc.

$11.00

Vegetable stuffing toppied with seasoned breadcrumbs

Baked Wings 10 pc.

$19.00

Garlic, olive oil, spicy peppers

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$12.00

arugula, sun-dried tomato, roasted peppers, Italian mustard

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese

Portobello Salad

$15.00

grilled portobello, arugula, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

mozzarella & tomatoes

Adrienne's Salad

$13.00

romaine, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, red wine vinaigrette

OVEN

Wild Salmon

$25.00

roasted broccoli rabe, calabrian chili flakes

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

ricotta, spinach & marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

baked eggplant, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese

Lasagna

$17.00

meat, mozzarella & marinara

Baked Pasta

$19.00

mozzarella, parmesan, bread crumbs, cream sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Calabrian chili flakes

Extra Side Marinara

$3.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side Spicy Peppers

$2.00

HALF PAN PIZZA

Half Pan Original Old Fashioned Square

$20.00

crushed tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella

Half Pan White Old Fashioned Square

$20.00

ricotta, homemade fresh mozzarella

Half Pan Calabrese

$23.00

(white pizza) broccoli rabe & sausage

Half Pan Romana

$25.00

(white pizza) arugula & prosciutto

Half Pan Napoletana

$22.00

(white pizza) vine ripened tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

Half Pan Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, provolone

Half Pan Vesuviana

$23.00

anchovies, olives, capers, spicy red peppers

Half Pan Arrabbiata

$21.00

mozzarella & spicy peppers

Half Pan Four Seasons

$29.00

artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms, olives

Half Pan Barese

$22.00

sausage & onion

FULL PAN PIZZA

Full Pan Original Old Fashioned Square

$28.00

crushed tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella

Full Pan White Old Fashioned Square

$28.00

ricotta, homemade fresh mozzarella

Full Pan Calabrese

$35.00

(white pizza) broccoli rabe & sausage

Full Pan Romana

$37.00

(white pizza) arugula & prosciutto

Full Pan Napoletana

$32.00

(white pizza) vine ripened tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

Full Pan Quattro Formaggi

$33.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, blue cheese, parmesan, provolone

Full Pan Vesuviana

$34.00

anchovies, olives, capers, spicy red peppers

Full Pan Arrabbiata

$29.00

mozzarella & spicy peppers

Full Pan Four Seasons

$39.00

artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms, olives

Full Pan Barese

$32.00

sausage & onion

SANDWICHES

Mozz & Tomato Sandwich

$13.00

Ciabatta, sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & arugula

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Ciabatta, marinated Italian tuna, arugula, olive oil

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta, breaded & baked eggplant, mozzarella cheese, homemade marinara sauce

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta, meatballs, mozzarella cheese, homemade marinara sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, sautéed broccoli rabe with Calabrian chili, roasted pork sausage

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, roasted pork sausage, sautéed peppers & onions

DESSERT

Cannoli

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Aranciatta

$3.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

San Benedetto Sparkling 1L

$8.00

San Benedetto Flat 1L

$8.00

Poland Spring 16.9oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Adrienne’s Pizzabar opened on Stone Street in The Historic Financial District of New York City Back in 2004 and has been a Cult Favorite ever since - with visitors and locals alike. At Adrienne’s we are putting the “Bar” back in Pizzabar with modern Aperitivo-Style cocktails, elevated wine by the glass program and authentic artisanal beer selections designed to compliment Adrienne’s craft pizzas and Italian home style dishes.

Location

54 Stone Street, Manhattan, NY 10004