Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St 87 Pearl Street

Adrienne’s Pizzabar opened on Stone Street in The Historic Financial District of New York City Back in 2004 and has been a Cult Favorite ever since - with visitors and locals alike. At Adrienne’s we are putting the “Bar” back in Pizzabar with modern Aperitivo-Style cocktails, elevated wine by the glass program and authentic artisanal beer selections designed to compliment Adrienne’s craft pizzas and Italian home style dishes.
Location
54 Stone Street, Manhattan, NY 10004