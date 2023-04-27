Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adrienne's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

360 South Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU WPB

TABLE

Adrienne's Salad

$19.00

traditional beef & pork meatball, romaine lettuce, olives, red onion

Arancini

$20.00

5 pcs, fried rice croquettes, fontina cheese, black truffle vinaigrette

Carpaccio

$25.00

traditional raw beef salad, arugula, parmesan, lemon

Chopped Salad

$16.00

radicchio, endive, pomegranate, orange, gorgonzola

Crudo

$21.00

yellowtail, citrus, olive oil, sea salt

Monkfish

$24.00

crispy fried monkfish bites, spicy aioli

Mozzarella Fritti

$16.00

fried mozzarella, Italian long hot peppers, tomato sauce

Shrimp & Clams

$21.00

sauteed shrimp & manilla clams, cannellini beans

Simple Salad

$14.00

mixed young lettuces, fennel, red onions, parmesan, lemon-truffle vinaigrette

Salad Special

$18.00

Wings Scarpariello

$19.00

oven charred spicy hot and sour chicken wings

PIZZA

Margherita 1889

$21.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Weekly 1889 Special

$28.00

Adrienne's Original Square

$24.00

mozzarella, pecorino, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil

Traditional NYC

$24.00

Marinara 14" Square

$24.00

Diavola 14" Square

$25.00

Salsiccia 14" Square

$26.00

Bianca 14" Square

$24.00

Funghi 14" Square

$27.00

Fumoso 14" Square

$28.00

Toscano 14" Square

$28.00

Marinara 16" Round

$24.00

(red pizza) garlic, anchovies, oregano

Salsiccia 16" Round

$26.00

(red pizza) mozzarella, pork sausage, red onion, basil

Diavola 16" Round

$26.00

(red pizza) mozzarella, calabrian chili, basil

Bianca 16" Round

$24.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, ricotta, basil

Funghi 16" Round

$27.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, mushrooms, pecorino romano

Fumoso 16" Round

$28.00

(white pizza) smoked mozzarella, ricotta, speck

Toscano 16" Round

$28.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, aged balsamic

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

arugula, parmesan, lemon aioli, sesame ciabatta

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

zucchini, eggplant, peppers, tomato, arugula, plain ciabatta roll

Prosciutto Sandwich

$17.00

prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, aged balsamic, SESAME CIABATTA

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

meatballs, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, SESAME CIABATTA

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, aged balsamic, sea salt, REGULAR CIABATTA ROLL

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Can tuna, mayo, capers, red onion, arugula, SESAME CIABATTA

DESSERT

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Gelato/Sorbet

$10.00

Limonchello Cheesecake

$10.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES WPB

SODA

Soda Refill

$2.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$5.00

Baladin Citron Soda

$6.00

Balladin Spuma Nera Soda

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Lemonade

$6.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pellegrino Aranciatta

$5.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

Pellegrino Pompelmo

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Regular Lemonade

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bottled Water

Pellegrino 1L

$9.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$9.00

Pellegrino To-Go Small

$4.00

Acqua Panna To-Go Small

$4.00

TO-GO

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Gingerale Can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

360 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)
orange starNo Reviews
460 S Rosemary Avenue #170 West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Kapow! Noodle Bar - Kapow WPB - 101
orange starNo Reviews
519 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Field of Greens - Clematis
orange star4.4 • 801
412 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
PLANTA - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
700 S Rosemary Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hibiscus Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston