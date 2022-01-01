Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch
American
AEP Restaurant Kansas City, MO
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
