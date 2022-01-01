Restaurant header imageView gallery
AEP Restaurant Kansas City, MO

1815 W. 39th Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Drinks

Sheh Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Coffee

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Horchata

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Water

Small Plates

Central Som Tum

$7.00

Naem

$7.00

Muu Ping

$9.00Out of stock

Curried Greens

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Wing Special

$11.00Out of stock

Entrees

Phat See Ew

$12.00

Phat Thai

$12.00

Moo Krob

$11.00

Mohinga

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Rendang

$13.00

Pork Kanom Jin

$11.00Out of stock

19th Street

$11.00

Gai Gra Pow

$12.00Out of stock

Entree Special

$11.00

Dessert

Melon Dosa

$7.00Out of stock

Semolina Cake

$5.00

Chinatown Tincture

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Sticky

$5.00

Dessert Special

$7.00Out of stock

Kids & Sides

KID Phat See Ewe

$6.00

KID Phat Thai

$6.00

KID Satay

$6.00

side sticky

$1.00

side jasmine

$1.00

fried egg

$1.00

Spec Fish

$10.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

