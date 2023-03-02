Pizza BOGO - Hartville
4 Reviews
$$
127 S Prospect Ave
Hartville, OH 44632
Popular Items
PIZZA
Build Your Own
Small Pan
9" 6 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Small Thin
9" 6 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Small Crunch
Crunchy airy crust, edge to edge cheese with a crispy cheese crown. 5"x7". 6 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Large Pan
12" 8 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Large Thin
12" 16 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Gluten Free
Cauliflower
12" 8 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Large Crunch Crust
Crunchy airy crust, edge to edge cheese with a crispy cheese crown. 10"x15". 12 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.
Extra Large Pan
Extra Large Thin
Half Sheet
16 square slices. Cheese only. Toppings extra. Serves 4-6.
Specialities
Balsamico
Blue Streak
Red Sauce, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Sausage
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Sauce, Onions, Chicken, Bacon
Classic
Formerly The All American.
Hawaiian
Margherita
Veggie Loverz
Red Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes
BBQ Brisket & Bacon
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, Chicken, pineapples, Extra BBQ and Cilantro
Buffalo Chicken
Deluxe
Mediterranean
Meat Loverz
Pepperoni Loverz
Spicy Chicken & Pepperjack
Steak Loverz
Philly Steak
CHICKEN
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Jumbo Tenders
2pc Tender Meal
2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and one side sauce.
4pc Tender Meal
4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and one side sauce.
6pc Tender Meal
6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and two side sauces.
8pc Tender Meal
6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and two side sauces.
12pc Tender Meal
12 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and three side sauces.
Boneless Wings
6pc Boneless Wings
6pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and one sauce on the side. Tossed in one sauce is $1.50 extra.
12pc Boneless Wings
12pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and one sauce on the side. Tossed in one sauce is $1.50 extra.
18pc Boneless Wings
18pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and two sauces on the side. Tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.
24pc Boneless Wings
24pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and three sauces on the side. Tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.
Wings
SHAREABLES
French Fries
Skinny breaded fries. Available in Original or Southwest. (1/4" cut)
Nacho Cheese Fries
Our french fries loaded with nacho cheese!! Available in Original or Southwest.
Bacon Nacho Cheese Fries
Our french fries loaded with nacho cheese and bacon!! Available in Original or Southwest.
Homestyle Fries
NEW NAME! Our original fry! Thick fresh cut homestyle fries. Just like at the fair! (1/2" cut)
JoJos
10 JoJos.
Pepperoni Rolls
8 huge rolls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese. Comes with marinara or garlic butter on the side.
Breaded Mushrooms
13 fried breaded mushrooms.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
10 Sticks served with Marinara or Garlic Butter
Cheese Bread
10 slice. Comes with marinara or garlic butter.
Asiago Cheese Bread
Fried Pickle Chips
20 deep fried pickle chips garnished with dill seasoning.
Mac & Cheese Bites
10 pieces of ooey gooey Mac & Cheese Bites
Tater Tots
Small Coleslaw
4oz cup
Large Coleslaw
One pint tub (16oz)
Meatballs
6 meatballs covered in marinara and fresh sliced mozzarella. Comes with 3 of our Garlic Balls on the side.
Garlic Balls
5 balls coated in garlic butter, grated parmesan/Romano and spices. Comes with a garlic butter or marinara sauce cup.
APP SAMPLER
SIDE SAUCES
Side Sauce
Marinara
House made, made fresh daily. Special blend of tomatoes, garlic, basil, and other spices.
Alfredo
A luscious blend of aged parmesan, cream, and romano cheese that is seasoned with ground black pepper.
BBQ
Boom Boom
Buffalo Ranch
House made. Creamy ranch blended with hot buffalo to create this perfect blend.
Chipotle Ranch
Garlic Chipotle Ranch
Garlic Butter
Garlic Parmesan
Spicy Honey
Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Hot sauce offers both a bit of sweet and a bit of heat. Made with pure honey, aged red cayenne peppers and just a hint of vermont maple. It's the perfect wing sauce for checking off all your flavor cravings at once.
Honey Mustard
Hot Buffalo
Frank's RedHot Original Buffalo sauce blends a rich, natural buttery flavor with the signature heat of Frank's RedHot Original for an authentic and consistent buffalo flavor experience.
Mango Habanero
Mild Buffalo
House Made. Creamy buttery mild buffalo.
Ranch
Spicy Garlic
Sweet Red Chili
Sweet meets heat in this scorching sauce that’s bold enough to ignite any appetite. Sweet Baby Ray’s Sweet Red Chili sauce combines spicy chili peppers, sweet ginger, and garlic to create this classic Asian sauce that’s perfect for spicing up wings, adding an international twist to coleslaw or keeping warm during blizzards.
Sweet Teriyaki
Thai Peanut Chili
Queso Sauce
Garlic Aioli
Carolina Tangy Gold
Bangkok
Honey Sriracha
Made with sun-ripened chilis, garlic and just enough sweetness to keep your taste buds from bursting into flames, Sweet Baby Ray’s Sriracha sauce brings plenty of flavor, plenty of heat and plenty of requests for seconds.
SIDE DRESSINGS
Salad Dressing
Golden Italian Dressing
Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)
Greek Dressing
Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)
Blue Cheese Dressing
Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)
SPECIALS
Combo #1 - Large cheese pizza & 12pc Boneless
Large Cheese pizza with 12pc Boneless Wing and fries!! Toppings extra. (Must complete all choices to add to cart.)
Combo #2 - w/Tender
Large Cheese pizza with 6pc Jumbo Tender and 10 JoJos!! Toppings extra per topping. (Must complete both choices to add to cart.)
Combo #3 - w/Wing
Large Cheese pizza with 10pc wing!! Toppings extra per topping. (Must complete both choices to add to cart.)
Family Meal Deal!!
Large Cheese pizza, 6pc tender with 10 JoJos, 8 pepperoni rolls, cheesebread AND a salad!! Pizza toppings extra per topping. (Must complete all 6 choices to add to cart)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned and operated!
127 S Prospect Ave, Hartville, OH 44632