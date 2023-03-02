Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza BOGO - Hartville

4 Reviews

$$

127 S Prospect Ave

Hartville, OH 44632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepperoni Rolls
JoJos
8pc Tender Meal

LENT SPECIALS

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Two 3oz beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets on a brioche bun with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add a cheddar slice for $1!

Fish and Chips Box

Fish and Chips Box

Fish and Chips Box

$8.00

Two 3oz beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets and homestyle fries.

PIZZA

Build Your Own

Small Pan

Small Pan

$8.00

9" 6 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Small Thin

Small Thin

$8.00

9" 6 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Small Crunch

Small Crunch

$9.00

Crunchy airy crust, edge to edge cheese with a crispy cheese crown. 5"x7". 6 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Large Pan

Large Pan

$12.00

12" 8 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Large Thin

Large Thin

$12.00

12" 16 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Gluten Free

$14.00
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$14.00

12" 8 slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Large Crunch Crust

Large Crunch Crust

$16.00

Crunchy airy crust, edge to edge cheese with a crispy cheese crown. 10"x15". 12 square slice. Cheese only. Toppings extra.

Extra Large Pan

$15.00

Extra Large Thin

$15.00
Half Sheet

Half Sheet

$19.00

16 square slices. Cheese only. Toppings extra. Serves 4-6.

Specialities

Balsamico

$10.00
Blue Streak

Blue Streak

$10.00

Red Sauce, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Sausage

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Ranch Sauce, Onions, Chicken, Bacon

Classic

$10.00

Formerly The All American.

Hawaiian

$10.00

Margherita

$10.00
Veggie Loverz

Veggie Loverz

$10.00

Red Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes

BBQ Brisket & Bacon

$12.00
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Onions, Green Peppers, Chicken, pineapples, Extra BBQ and Cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Deluxe

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

Meat Loverz

$12.00

Pepperoni Loverz

$12.00

Spicy Chicken & Pepperjack

$12.00

Steak Loverz

$12.00

Philly Steak

$12.00

CHICKEN

Chicken Tender Sandwich

Two Jumbo Chicken Tenders on a broiche bun! Upgrade your sandwich to a meal with fries coleslaw!
Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.00

Two crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders served on a brioche bun with one sauce on the side.

Chicken Tender Sandwich Box

Chicken Tender Sandwich Box

$10.00

Our Tender Sandwich with fries and a small coleslaw. Comes with one sauce on the side.

Jumbo Tenders

2pc Tender Meal

$7.00

2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and one side sauce.

4pc Tender Meal

$12.00

4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and one side sauce.

6pc Tender Meal

6pc Tender Meal

$18.00

6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and two side sauces.

8pc Tender Meal

$22.00

6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and two side sauces.

12pc Tender Meal

$28.00

12 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with your choice of potato and three side sauces.

Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

$8.00

6pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and one sauce on the side. Tossed in one sauce is $1.50 extra.

12pc Boneless Wings

$14.00

12pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and one sauce on the side. Tossed in one sauce is $1.50 extra.

18pc Boneless Wings

$20.00

18pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and two sauces on the side. Tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

24pc Boneless Wings

$28.00

24pc Boneless Chicken Wings with your choice of potato and three sauces on the side. Tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

Wings

5pc Wings

5pc Wings

$8.00

5pc traditional bone-in wings, comes with one sauce on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50.

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$15.00

10pc traditional bone-in wings, comes with one sauce on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parm

$6.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.00

Two crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders served on a brioche bun with one sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork

$6.00

SUBS

Italian

$12.00

Ham

$10.00

Philly

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Meatball

$10.00

SHAREABLES

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Skinny breaded fries. Available in Original or Southwest. (1/4" cut)

Nacho Cheese Fries

Nacho Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our french fries loaded with nacho cheese!! Available in Original or Southwest.

Bacon Nacho Cheese Fries

Bacon Nacho Cheese Fries

$7.00

Our french fries loaded with nacho cheese and bacon!! Available in Original or Southwest.

Homestyle Fries

Homestyle Fries

$5.00

NEW NAME! Our original fry! Thick fresh cut homestyle fries. Just like at the fair! (1/2" cut)

JoJos

JoJos

$5.00

10 JoJos.

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

8 huge rolls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese. Comes with marinara or garlic butter on the side.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

13 fried breaded mushrooms.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

10 Sticks served with Marinara or Garlic Butter

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.00

10 slice. Comes with marinara or garlic butter.

Asiago Cheese Bread

$10.00
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

20 deep fried pickle chips garnished with dill seasoning.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

10 pieces of ooey gooey Mac & Cheese Bites

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00
Small Coleslaw

Small Coleslaw

$1.50

4oz cup

Large Coleslaw

Large Coleslaw

$5.00

One pint tub (16oz)

Meatballs

$12.00

6 meatballs covered in marinara and fresh sliced mozzarella. Comes with 3 of our Garlic Balls on the side.

Garlic Balls

$5.00

5 balls coated in garlic butter, grated parmesan/Romano and spices. Comes with a garlic butter or marinara sauce cup.

SALADS

Garden Salad

$9.00

Pepperoni Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Ham Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

APP SAMPLER

Choose ANY 3 items, includes one sauce.
App Sampler

App Sampler

$15.00

Mix and match any 3! Comes with one side sauce.

DESSERTS

DESSERT

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

8 cinnamon rolls iced in a cream cheese frosting.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00

Funnel cake fries are here! Limited time only!! Chocolate sauce comes on the side.

SIDE SAUCES

Side Sauce

Marinara

$1.50

House made, made fresh daily. Special blend of tomatoes, garlic, basil, and other spices.

Alfredo

$1.50

A luscious blend of aged parmesan, cream, and romano cheese that is seasoned with ground black pepper.

BBQ

$1.50

Boom Boom

$1.50

Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

House made. Creamy ranch blended with hot buffalo to create this perfect blend.

Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Garlic Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Spicy Honey

$1.50

Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Hot sauce offers both a bit of sweet and a bit of heat. Made with pure honey, aged red cayenne peppers and just a hint of vermont maple. It's the perfect wing sauce for checking off all your flavor cravings at once.

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Hot Buffalo

$1.50

Frank's RedHot Original Buffalo sauce blends a rich, natural buttery flavor with the signature heat of Frank's RedHot Original for an authentic and consistent buffalo flavor experience.

Mango Habanero

$1.50

Mild Buffalo

$1.50

House Made. Creamy buttery mild buffalo.

Ranch

$1.50

Spicy Garlic

$1.50

Sweet Red Chili

$1.50

Sweet meets heat in this scorching sauce that’s bold enough to ignite any appetite. Sweet Baby Ray’s Sweet Red Chili sauce combines spicy chili peppers, sweet ginger, and garlic to create this classic Asian sauce that’s perfect for spicing up wings, adding an international twist to coleslaw or keeping warm during blizzards.

Sweet Teriyaki

$1.50

Thai Peanut Chili

$1.50

Queso Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Carolina Tangy Gold

$1.50

Bangkok

$1.50

Honey Sriracha

$1.50

Made with sun-ripened chilis, garlic and just enough sweetness to keep your taste buds from bursting into flames, Sweet Baby Ray’s Sriracha sauce brings plenty of flavor, plenty of heat and plenty of requests for seconds.

SIDE DRESSINGS

Salad Dressing

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each) A

Golden Italian Dressing

$1.50

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.50

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)

Greek Dressing

$1.50

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each=3oz total)

SPECIALS

Combo #1 - Large cheese pizza & 12pc Boneless

$24.00

Large Cheese pizza with 12pc Boneless Wing and fries!! Toppings extra. (Must complete all choices to add to cart.)

Combo #2 - w/Tender

$24.00

Large Cheese pizza with 6pc Jumbo Tender and 10 JoJos!! Toppings extra per topping. (Must complete both choices to add to cart.)

Combo #3 - w/Wing

$24.00

Large Cheese pizza with 10pc wing!! Toppings extra per topping. (Must complete both choices to add to cart.)

Family Meal Deal!!

$48.00

Large Cheese pizza, 6pc tender with 10 JoJos, 8 pepperoni rolls, cheesebread AND a salad!! Pizza toppings extra per topping. (Must complete all 6 choices to add to cart)

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated!

Website

Location

127 S Prospect Ave, Hartville, OH 44632

Directions

Gallery
Pizza BOGO image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tommylis/Crazy Chicken- Hartville - Hartville OH Location
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Harville, OH 44632
View restaurantnext
SOL Pie Pizza
orange star4.7 • 510
3159 Whitewood St NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
DeCheco's Pizzeria - Canton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1581 Canton Road Akron, OH 44312
View restaurantnext
Royal Docks Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2668 Easton Street NE Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Forever Craft Urban Winery - Oakwood Square
orange starNo Reviews
2640 Easton St NE Canton, OH 44721
View restaurantnext
91 Wood Fired Oven - North Canton
orange star4.0 • 83
1983 E Maple St North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hartville
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston