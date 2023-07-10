Main picView gallery

Afamily Cooper City

review star

No reviews yet

5868 S. Flamingo Road

Cooper City, FL 33330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

COMBOS

Friendship Combo

Friendship Combo (Copy)

$25.99

Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)

Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)

$53.99

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich Combo

$18.99

La del 10 a 10

Milanesa Napolitana + side

milanesa

$10.00

FOOD

Empanadas

Chicken Curry Empanada

Chicken Curry Empanada

$4.25
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.25

A traditional succulent ground beef (a family"s recipe).

Beef Chimichurri Empanada

Beef Chimichurri Empanada

$4.25

A traditional succulent ground beef with our signature chimichurri sauce (a family"s recipe).

Sweet Beef Empanada

Sweet Beef Empanada

$4.25

Ground beef with raisins and a kick of sugar!

Short Rib Empanada

Short Rib Empanada

$4.25

Slow cooked short rib on our secret recipe!

Chicken Verdeo Empanada

Chicken Verdeo Empanada

$4.25

Creamy chicken empanada, chopped white onions and parsley...so yummy!

Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada

Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

100% spinach and a touch of mozzarella cheese!!....this is healthy and delicious.

Mushroom & Fontina Empanada

Mushroom & Fontina Empanada

$4.25

Mushroom, fontina cheese, parsley Boom!

Onion & Mozzarella Empanada

Onion & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Sauteed onions mix with mozzarella cheese and a touch of oregano....yummy.

Caprese Empanada

Caprese Empanada

$4.25

A delicious handmade combinations of mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and basil.

Sweet Corn ''Humita'' Empanada

Sweet Corn ''Humita'' Empanada

$4.25

A combination of sweet corn, bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese...so goooood!

Ham & Mozzarella Empanada

Ham & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Traditional chopped ham with mozzarella cheese.

Prosciutto, Mushroom & Brie Empanada

Prosciutto, Mushroom & Brie Empanada

$4.25

Watery mouth empanada with this exotic combination!

Four Cheese & Smoked Bacon Empanada

Four Cheese & Smoked Bacon Empanada

$4.25

Smoked it up cheezy!

Cheeseburger Empanada

Cheeseburger Empanada

$4.25

Ground certified angus beef, melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a touch of bbq sauce!

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Empanada

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

A classic American flavor…Pepperoni, Mozzarella & a touch of fontina cheese with a hint of spices.

1/2 Dozen Empanada

1/2 Dozen Empanada

$22.99

Choose any flavors you love!

Empanadas By Dozen

Empanadas By Dozen

$43.95

Choose any flavors you love!

Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75
Habanero Sauce

Habanero Sauce

$0.75
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.75
2 Empanadas + Salad or Soup

2 Empanadas + Salad or Soup

$17.99

Quiches

Quiche Ham, Broccoli & Mozzarella with soup of the day

Quiche Ham, Broccoli & Mozzarella with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Zucchini & Gouda with soup of the day

Quiche Zucchini & Gouda with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Pumpkin & Spinach with soup of the day

Quiche Pumpkin & Spinach with soup of the day

$12.99
Quiche Onion & Mozzarella with soup of the day

Quiche Onion & Mozzarella with soup of the day

$12.99

Whole Quiche

$44.99

Breakfast

Criollo

Criollo

$9.99

Toasted french baguette served with dulce de leche and butter, small orange juice and coffee of your choice.

Bagel sandwich

Bagel sandwich

$10.99

Artisan Toasted bagel topped with scramble eggs, mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon served with roasted vegetables. Add avocado $ 2.50 Smoked Salmon $7.99

Omelette your style

Omelette your style

$10.99

Compliment your omelette with three toppings: Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ham or Bacon served with roasted vegetables

Short rib benedict

Short rib benedict

$15.99

English muffin topped with 24 hours slow cooked short rib, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.

Smoked salmon benedict

Smoked salmon benedict

$16.99

English muffin topped with smoked eggplant sauce, smoked salmon, pasture raised eggs, hollandaise sauce and sprouts.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast

$10.99

Multigrain toast topped with ripe avocado, cream cheese, mixed seeds, extra virgin olive oil & sprouts // Add egg $1.99 - Add smoked salmon* $7.99

Acai bowl

Acai bowl

$14.99

Blended Raw Organic Brazilian Açai - Banana + Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Coconut Flakes topping.

Brunch your way

Brunch your way

$24.99

Choose your egg style, your spread, your protein your favorite pairing & your drink…ENJOY!

Appetizers

Soups

Soups

$5.99

Creamy Mushroom, Creamy Corn or Soup of the day.

Burrata Confit

Burrata Confit

$13.99

Mimo burrata cheese, confit heirlooms cherry tomatoes, arugula & extra virgin olive oil.

Avocado Bruschetta

Avocado Bruschetta

$9.99

Brie, Avocado, tomato served in a country bread.

From our kitchen

Beef Milanesa

Beef Milanesa

$17.99

Breaded beef served with french fries

Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$17.99

Breaded chicken served with french fries

Beef Milanesa a caballo

Beef Milanesa a caballo

$19.99

Breaded beef topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.

Chicken Milanesa a caballo

Chicken Milanesa a caballo

$19.99

Breaded chicken topped with 2 sunny up eggs served with french fries.

Beef Milanesa napolitana

Beef Milanesa napolitana

$21.49

Breaded beef topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.

Chicken Milanesa napolitana

Chicken Milanesa napolitana

$21.49

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & ham served with french fries.

Spinach Canelones

Spinach Canelones

$20.99

Creppes filled with spinach & ricotta served with pink sauce au gratin.