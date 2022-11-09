Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afamily Mimo District

review star

No reviews yet

7010 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33138

Order Again

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$16.99

Friendship Combo

Friendship Combo

$23.99

Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)

Family Combo (Sweet Box Included)

$53.99

Empanadas

Empanada of the month (Veggie Wok)

$4.25

Beef Empanada

$4.25

Beef Chimichurri Empanada

$4.25

Sweet Beef Empanada

$4.25

Short Rib Empanada

$4.25

Chicken Verdeo Empanada

$4.25

Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Mushroom & Gouda Empanada

$4.25

Onion & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Caprese Empanada

$4.25

Sweet Corn ''Humita'' Empanada

$4.25

Ham & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

Prosciutto, Mushroom & Brie Empanada

$4.25

Four Cheese & Smoked Bacon Empanada

$4.25

Cheeseburger Empanada

$4.25

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.25

1/2 Dozen Empanada

$22.99

Empanadas By Dozen

$43.99

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75

Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

2 Empanadas + Salad or Soup

$17.99

From our kitchen

Beef Milanesa Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$16.99

Slow Cooked Short Rib Sandwich

$18.99

Beef Milanesa

$16.99

Chicken Milanesa

$16.99

Beef Milanesa a caballo

$19.49

Chicken Milanesa a caballo

$19.49

Beef Milanesa napolitana

$20.49

Chicken Milanesa napolitana

$20.49

Ham, Mozzarella & Tomato Miga

$7.25

Chicken, Lettuce & Mozzarella Miga

$7.25

Ham & Mozzarella Miga

$7.25

Miga box

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Finlandia

$15.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.99

Side fries

$3.50

Pizza

Margherita Flatbread

$9.99

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$10.99

Chicken Verdeo Pizza

$12.99

Soups

Creamy Corn Soup

$5.99

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$5.99

Soup of the day

$5.99

Quiches

Quiche Ham, Broccoli & Mozzarella

$12.99

Quiche Zucchini & Gouda

$12.99

Quiche Pumpkin & Spinach

$12.99

Quiche Onion & Cheese

$12.99

Whole Quiche

$44.99

Pastelerie & Bakery

Medialuna

$2.15

Medialuna Ham & Cheese

$2.95

Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Alfajor Maizena

$3.50

Alfajor Chocolate

$3.50

Rogel

$3.99

Chocolate Brownie with dulce de leche & Merengue

$5.50

Banana Bread

$3.95

Carrot Bread

$3.95

Pastafrola

$3.99

Coco y Dulce

$5.99

Dessert Cup

$5.99

Sweet Box

$14.99

Factura Pastrie

$2.50

Medialunas by the dozen

$19.99

Whole Pie

$49.99

Goodie Bag Maizena

$4.99

Breakfast

Criollo

$9.99

Bagel sandwich

$10.99

Omelette your style

$10.99

Short rib benedict

$15.99

Smoked salmon benedict

$16.99

Avocado toast

$10.99

Acai bowl

$14.99

Brunch your way

$24.99

Appetizers

Soups

Provoletta

$12.99

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Burrata Confit

$13.99

Avocado Bruschetta

$9.99

Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$9.99

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$10.99

Crusted Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Burrata Flatbread

$16.99

Sandwiches

Beef Milanesa Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$16.99

Slow Cooked Short Rib Sandwich

$18.99

Ham, Mozzarella & Tomato Miga

$7.25

Chicken, Lettuce & Mozzarella Miga

$7.25

Ham & Mozzarella Miga

$7.25

Choripan

$10.99

Afamily Burger

$16.99

Crusted chicken sandwich

$16.99

Salmon sandwich

$16.99

Tuna sandwich

$14.99

From our kitchen

Beef Milanesa

$16.99

Chicken Milanesa

$16.99

Beef Milanesa a caballo

$19.49

Chicken Milanesa a caballo

$19.49

Beef Milanesa napolitana

$20.49

Chicken Milanesa napolitana

$20.49

Spinach Canelones

$20.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Foster bowl

$15.99

Afamily Salad

$22.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Parrilla

Skirt Steak

$27.99

Picanha

$20.99

Vacio

$26.99

Afamily Platter

$31.99

Grilled Chicken Parrilla

$23.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.99

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Creamy Quinoa

$7.00

Spinach Cream Au Gratin

$8.00

Avocado

$4.00

Sweet end

Panqueques Afamily

$9.00

Dessert Cup

$9.00

Flan

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie Temptation

$8.00

Barista

Expresso

$2.50

Cortado

$2.75

Latte

$3.75

Capuccino

$3.75

Lagrima

$3.75

Mocha

$3.99

Colada

$2.75

American

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mate Cocido

$3.00

Double Expresso

$3.50

Double cortado

$3.60

Milk

$1.99

Extra Shot

$1.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Golden Milk

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Flat White

$3.95

Beverage

Water Bottle

$2.50

Small Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Large Sparkling Water

$5.50

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.95

Soda Plastic Bottle

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.99

Lemonade

$5.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Aloe Vera Drink

$3.50

Coke Mexican

$3.50

Sprite Mexican

$3.50

Smart Water 1L

$5.99

Natural Smoothies

Green Power

$8.50

A Family Smoothie

$8.50

Berry Banano

$9.50

Happy Carrot

$8.50

Chocobanano

$9.50

White Wine

GLS Mimosa

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay Flor Del Inca

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Villa D'Adige

$8.00

GLS Rose Finca La Florencia

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Rethore Davy

$11.00

BTL Chardonnay Flor Del Inca

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Villa D'Adige

$24.00

BTL Rose Finca La Florencia

$27.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Rethore Davy

$33.00

BTL Sparkling Extra brut Novecento

$28.00

Red Wine

GLS Malbec Humberto Canale

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir Rethore Davy

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Sauv Callejon Del Crimen

$13.00

GLS Blend Rutini

$14.00

GLS Malbec San Pedro Yacochuya

$16.00

BTL Malbec Humberto Canale

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir Rethore Davy

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauv Callejon Del Crimen

$39.00

BTL Blend Rutini

$42.00

BTL Malbec San Pedro Yacochuya

$48.00

Beer

BTL Quilmes

$6.00

BTL Stella

$7.00

BTL Inedit Estrella

$7.00

Draft Mayami Blonde

$5.00

Draft Veza Sur Lager

$5.00

Draft Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Draft Beer of the month

$6.00

Market

Bakery Goodies

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Argentinian Delicious Things Argentinian Bakery in the heart of Brickell! Best empanadas of the world! Mimo District NOW OPEN Aventura COMING SOON Cooper City COMING SOON Wynwood COMING SOON

Location

7010 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

