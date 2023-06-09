A map showing the location of Afghan Kabob Restaurant 6357 Rolling Rd,View gallery

Afghan Kabob Restaurant 6357 Rolling Rd,

review star

No reviews yet

6357 Rolling Rd,

Springfiel, VA 22152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.95

Museer

$6.95

Bouranee Baunjan

$6.95

Tandoori Baunjan

$6.95

Shor-Nakhod e Kachaloo

$6.95

Sambosa Goshti

$6.95

Sambosa Kachalo

$6.95

Mantu

$6.95

Boolawnee

$6.95

Aushak

$6.95

Salata

$5.95

Mast-o-Khiar

$5.95

Soups & Salads

Kulba Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Green Salad

$5.95

Barley Salad

$6.95

Spinach Soup

$6.95

Ghoroti (Sat & Sun Only)

$12.95

Chaynaki

$15.95

Mashpalou Koko

$12.95

Lawang Palwo

$15.95

Kechri Ghoshti

$15.95

fries

$4.97

Entree

Qabili Palau

$13.95

Kofta Palau

$13.95

Chalow with one of the Veg

$12.95

Mantu

$12.95

Aushak

$12.95

Chaplee Kebab

$17.95

Boneless Chicken

$16.95

Shami Kabob

$16.95

Lamb Kabob

$17.95

Chopan Kabob

$24.99

Deluxe Kabob

$20.95

Afghan Gyro

$12.95

Afghan Carrayee

$13.95

Palu

$12.95

Boneless Chicken Tighs

$16.95

Bone-in- Chicken Kabob

$16.95

Chalau Kabob

$14.95

Kadu Chalaw

$11.95

super dish

$18.95

Palau Kabob

$14.95

Kulba Maza

Turshi Badijan

$4.95

Turshi Lemon

$4.95

Turshi Mango and Pomegranate and yogurt and pomegranate

$6.95

Dessert

Abrisham Kabab

$6.95

Sher-barinj

$6.95

Ferni

$5.95

Baghlawa

$5.95

Sher-para

$5.95

Jelebee

$4.95

Lunch special

chicken lunch spatial

$9.99

Lamb lunch spatial

$10.99

Shami Lunch Special

$9.99

Side Orders

Rice

$4.95

Maust Khyar

$4.95

Buranee Baunjan

$4.95

Bread (Afghan Nan)

$2.50

Spinach (Sabzi)

$4.95

Chickpeas (Nakhut)

$4.95

Pumpkin (Kadu)

$4.95

Qurma (Afghan meatball)

$5.95

white sauce

$0.25+

Green sauce

$0.25+

Shami skewer

$6.00

Lamb skewer

$7.00

Chicken skewer

$6.00

Rice

$4.95

Vegetarian Delight

Vegetarian Rice Dish

$11.95

Vegetarian Dish

$11.95

Fresh Vegetable

$12.95

Vegetarian Curry

$12.95

Veggie Aushak

$12.95

Flam Kabob

$11.95

Combo Kabab

chicken & Shami

$17.99

Chicken & lamb

$17.99

Lamb & Shami

$17.99

Drinks

Drinks

Juice

$7.95

Chai Anar

$4.95

Chai Saffron

$4.95

Chai Zngabel

$4.95

Kulba Chai

$5.95

Traditional Coffee

$4.95

Beverages

Soda can

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6357 Rolling Rd,, Springfiel, VA 22152

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

