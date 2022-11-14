- Home
Afghan Kabob
400 Emmet Street. North
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Appetizers
App Sampler
2 each of Vegetarian Somosas, Somosa Goshti, Bolanee Gandana, and Bolanee Kadu
Aushak Large
Leek filled boiled dumplings topped with meat sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint. Also available vegetarian.
Aushak Small
Leek filled boiled dumplings topped with meat sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint. Also available vegetarian.
Bolane Kadu
Special turnover filled with butter nut squash, onions and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt
Bolanee Gandana
Special turnover filled chopped leeks, cilantro, and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt
Bolanee Kachalow
Special turnover filled with mashed potatoes, onions and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt
Bolanee Mix
Boranni Badenjan
Fried eggplant steamed with seasoned tomato sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint served with nan
Manto
Steamed dumpling stuffed with seasoned beef topped with garlic, yogurt and mixed vegetables
Samosa Goshti
Four pastry shells filled with seasoned ground beef. Served with homemade garlic yogurt
Vegetarian Samosa
Four pastry shells filled with seasoned potatoes, green peas, onions and spices. Served with homemade garlic yogurt
Soup
Kabob
Chalow Kabob
Your choice of kabob served with white rice and veg side
Chicken Chapli Kabob
Ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and special dried hot pepper and seasoning
Chicken Kofta Kabob
Ground chicken seasoned with special spices and herbs
Chicken Breast Kabob
Pieces of chicken breast marinated in special spices and herbs
Chicken Tandoori
Half chicken marinated in special tandoori spices
Chopan Kabob
Cuts of tender lamp chop marinated in special spices and herbs
Kabob On Bread
Marinated and seasoned chicken, lamb, or beef kabob on bread
Kabob-E-Bargh
Top sirloin marinated in special blend of spices, broiled tomatoes and onions
Kofta Kabab
Ground sirloin seasoned with special spices and onions
Lamb Tikka Kabob
Chunks of tenderloin marinated in special spices and herbs
Sultani Kabob
Skewer of bargh and skewer of kofta (sirloin), broiled tomatoes and onions
Seafood
Palace Combo
Special Entrees
Aushak Entree
Boiled dumpling stuffed with seasoned leeks and herbs, topped with garlic yogurt and meat sauce. Also available in veg. sauce
Manto Entree
Steamed dumpling stuffed with seasoned beef topped with garlic yogurt and mixed vegetables
Qabuli Palow
Traditional afghan brown rice over lamb topped with raisins and carrots
Qurma Chalow
Afghan white rice served with lamb curry
Sabzi Chalow
Afghan white rice served with sauteed chopped spinach and tender pieces of lamb
Murgh Chalow
Afghan white rice served with chicken curry
Complete Dinners
Complete Dinner 2
Bolanee gandana, four samosa, small borani badenjan, chicken breast kabob, qabuli palow, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.
Complete Dinner 4
Bolanee kadu, four samosa, large aushak, lamb tikka kabob, chicken kofta kabob, chicken breast kabob, qabuli palow, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.
Complete Dinner 6
Bolanee kadu, bolanee gandana, bolanee kachalow, large borani badenjan, qurma chalow, qabuli palow, lamb tika kabob, chicken breast kabob, kofta kabob, chicken chaplee kabob, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.
Complete Dinner 8
Large aushak, large borani badenjan, four samosa, bolanee gandana, bolanee kachalow, qabuli palow, chicken tandoori, manto, lamb tikka kabob, chicken breast kabob, kofta kabob, murgh chalow, beef chaplee kabob, served with salad, nan and fimee and baklawa.
Veggie Delight
Bamia Veg
Bamia $12.95 Fresh okra sauteed with onions and plum tomatoes, simmered in a light tomato sauce
Kachalow Veg
Freshly cut potatoes sauteed in olive oil, turmeric and onions, simmered in a light tomato sauce and spices
Kadu Veg
Butter nut squash sauteed in olive oil and turmeric simmered in a sweet and spicy exotic sauce, topped with garlic yogurt and dry mint
Sabzi Veg
Sauteed chopped spinach seasoned with herbs and spices
Veggie Combo
Your choice of three vegetable sides
Veggie Kabob
A skewer of fine vegetables served with white rice and fresh alghan bread
Lunch
Kabob Wrap
Your choice of kabob (chicken breast, lamb tika or kofta kabob) wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade dressing served with side of french fries
Gyro Wrap
Chunks of gyro with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tsastziki sauce served with side of french fries
Gyro Platter
Chunks of gyro with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tsatziki sauce served with fresh homemade nan
Falafel
Veggie balls of fava beans, parsley, onions, mint, romaine tomatoes and tahini
Hummus
Classic puree of roasted chickpeas with tahini sesame butter, lemon juice served with nan
Kabob Palace Platter
Large Entrée Garden Salad with any Kabob, Chicken, Lamb or Beef