Middle Eastern
Seafood

Afghan Kabob

No reviews yet

400 Emmet Street. North

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Appetizers

App Sampler

App Sampler

$7.95

2 each of Vegetarian Somosas, Somosa Goshti, Bolanee Gandana, and Bolanee Kadu

Aushak Large

$7.95

Leek filled boiled dumplings topped with meat sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint. Also available vegetarian.

Aushak Small

Aushak Small

$5.95

Leek filled boiled dumplings topped with meat sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint. Also available vegetarian.

Bolane Kadu

$4.50

Special turnover filled with butter nut squash, onions and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt

Bolanee Gandana

Bolanee Gandana

$4.50

Special turnover filled chopped leeks, cilantro, and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt

Bolanee Kachalow

$4.50

Special turnover filled with mashed potatoes, onions and special seasoning served with homemade garlic yogurt

Bolanee Mix

$5.50

Boranni Badenjan

$4.95+

Fried eggplant steamed with seasoned tomato sauce, homemade garlic yogurt and dry mint served with nan

Manto

$5.95+

Steamed dumpling stuffed with seasoned beef topped with garlic, yogurt and mixed vegetables

Samosa Goshti

$4.99

Four pastry shells filled with seasoned ground beef. Served with homemade garlic yogurt

Vegetarian Samosa

$4.50

Four pastry shells filled with seasoned potatoes, green peas, onions and spices. Served with homemade garlic yogurt

Soup

Soup

Aush

$3.95

Traditional Afghan noodles with vegetables and ground beef, topped with garlic yogurt and dry mint.

Vegetable Soup

$3.50

Freshly made variety of vegetables with herbs.

Maust-E_Khiar

$4.00

Homemade yogurt mixed with diced cucumbers and dried mint.

Kabob

All of our kabobs are cooked over the grill and served with seasoned rice, side of vegetable, and nan

Chalow Kabob

$13.95

Your choice of kabob served with white rice and veg side

Chicken Chapli Kabob

$13.95

Ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and special dried hot pepper and seasoning

Chicken Kofta Kabob

$12.95

Ground chicken seasoned with special spices and herbs

Chicken Breast Kabob

$13.95

Pieces of chicken breast marinated in special spices and herbs

Chicken Tandoori

$17.95

Half chicken marinated in special tandoori spices

Chopan Kabob

$19.95

Cuts of tender lamp chop marinated in special spices and herbs

Kabob On Bread

$16.95

Marinated and seasoned chicken, lamb, or beef kabob on bread

Kabob-E-Bargh

$15.95

Top sirloin marinated in special blend of spices, broiled tomatoes and onions

Kofta Kabab

$13.95

Ground sirloin seasoned with special spices and onions

Lamb Tikka Kabob

$14.95

Chunks of tenderloin marinated in special spices and herbs

Sultani Kabob

$16.95

Skewer of bargh and skewer of kofta (sirloin), broiled tomatoes and onions

Seafood

Salmon Kabob

$15.95

Chunks of salmon marinated in special spices and herbs

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$15.95

Jumbo succulent shrimp marinated in special spices and herbs. Served with grilled onions, and tomatoes

Spicy Fish Kabob

$14.95

Chunks of codfish marinated in fresh spices and herbs

Palace Combo

All combinations are served with seasoned rice, salad, side of vegetable and nan

Combo 1

$14.95

Combination of chicken breast kabob and kofta kabob

Combo 2

$15.95

Combination of lamb tika kabob and kofta kabob

Combo 3

$16.95

Combination of lamb tika kabob and chicken breast kabob

Combo 4

$18.95

Combination of lamb tika kabob, chicken breast kabob and kofta kabob

Special Entrees

All entrees are served with salad and nan

Aushak Entree

$14.95

Boiled dumpling stuffed with seasoned leeks and herbs, topped with garlic yogurt and meat sauce. Also available in veg. sauce

Manto Entree

$15.95

Steamed dumpling stuffed with seasoned beef topped with garlic yogurt and mixed vegetables

Qabuli Palow

$16.95

Traditional afghan brown rice over lamb topped with raisins and carrots

Qurma Chalow

$15.95

Afghan white rice served with lamb curry

Sabzi Chalow

$14.95

Afghan white rice served with sauteed chopped spinach and tender pieces of lamb

Murgh Chalow

$13.95

Afghan white rice served with chicken curry

Complete Dinners

All served with choice of coffee or tea

Complete Dinner 2

$50.00

Bolanee gandana, four samosa, small borani badenjan, chicken breast kabob, qabuli palow, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.

Complete Dinner 4

$95.00

Bolanee kadu, four samosa, large aushak, lamb tikka kabob, chicken kofta kabob, chicken breast kabob, qabuli palow, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.

Complete Dinner 6

$130.00

Bolanee kadu, bolanee gandana, bolanee kachalow, large borani badenjan, qurma chalow, qabuli palow, lamb tika kabob, chicken breast kabob, kofta kabob, chicken chaplee kabob, served with salad, nan and fimee, and baklawa.

Complete Dinner 8

$170.00

Large aushak, large borani badenjan, four samosa, bolanee gandana, bolanee kachalow, qabuli palow, chicken tandoori, manto, lamb tikka kabob, chicken breast kabob, kofta kabob, murgh chalow, beef chaplee kabob, served with salad, nan and fimee and baklawa.

Veggie Delight

All vegetarian dishes are served with white or brown rice, salad and nan

Bamia Veg

$13.95

Bamia $12.95 Fresh okra sauteed with onions and plum tomatoes, simmered in a light tomato sauce

Kachalow Veg

$12.95

Freshly cut potatoes sauteed in olive oil, turmeric and onions, simmered in a light tomato sauce and spices

Kadu Veg

$13.95

Butter nut squash sauteed in olive oil and turmeric simmered in a sweet and spicy exotic sauce, topped with garlic yogurt and dry mint

Sabzi Veg

$12.95

Sauteed chopped spinach seasoned with herbs and spices

Veggie Combo

$14.95

Your choice of three vegetable sides

Veggie Kabob

$13.95

A skewer of fine vegetables served with white rice and fresh alghan bread

Lunch

Lunch Served All day

Kabob Wrap

$10.99

Your choice of kabob (chicken breast, lamb tika or kofta kabob) wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade dressing served with side of french fries

Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Chunks of gyro with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tsastziki sauce served with side of french fries

Gyro Platter

$11.50

Chunks of gyro with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tsatziki sauce served with fresh homemade nan

Falafel

$9.95

Veggie balls of fava beans, parsley, onions, mint, romaine tomatoes and tahini

Hummus

$9.95

Classic puree of roasted chickpeas with tahini sesame butter, lemon juice served with nan

Kabob Palace Platter

$10.95

Large Entrée Garden Salad with any Kabob, Chicken, Lamb or Beef

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Chapli

$9.50

Beef patty served with french frie