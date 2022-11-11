Restaurant header imageView gallery

Afro Deli & Grill Minneapolis - Riverside

review star

No reviews yet

1810 Riverside Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55454

Order Again

Popular Items

Chapati Wrap
Somali Steak Sandwich
Beef Sambusa (3pc)

Sandwiches & Wraps

Gopher Lamb Gyros

Gopher Lamb Gyros

$9.79

Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyros meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a choice of salad or fries.

Chapati Wrap

Chapati Wrap

$10.99

Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce

Somali Steak Sandwich

Somali Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.79

Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in tortilla

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.49

Chickpeas combined with spring onions, parsley, and Middle-Eastern spices, deep-fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.49

Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun

Entrees & Specialties

Reg AfroSteak Dinner Bowl

Reg AfroSteak Dinner Bowl

$10.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Lg AfroSteak Dinner Bowl

Lg AfroSteak Dinner Bowl

$13.99

Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice

Reg Chicken Fantastic Bowl

Reg Chicken Fantastic Bowl

$10.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Lg Chicken Fantastic Bowl

Lg Chicken Fantastic Bowl

$13.49

Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Reg Chicken Curry

Reg Chicken Curry

$10.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Lg Chicken Curry

Lg Chicken Curry

$13.49

Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Combination of 4 falafel, hummus, 1 veggie sambusa, pita bread, Somali rice with a side of salad

Reg Veggie Fantastic

Reg Veggie Fantastic

$8.49

Sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Lg Veggie Fantastic

Lg Veggie Fantastic

$10.99

Sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice

Reg Veggie Stew

Reg Veggie Stew

$8.49

Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.

Lg Veggie Stew

Lg Veggie Stew

$10.99

Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, topped with grated parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing

AfroGreen House Salad

AfroGreen House Salad

$6.29

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and our homemade lemon dressing

Appetizers

Beef Sambusa (1 pc)

Beef Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with either ground beef, chicken or Veggies sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Beef Sambusa (3pc)

Beef Sambusa (3pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa (1 pc)

Chicken Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Chicken Sambusa (3 pc)

Chicken Sambusa (3 pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

Veggie Sambusa (1 pc)

Veggie Sambusa (1 pc)

$2.25

Comes with hot sauce on side

Veggie Sambusa (3 pc)

Veggie Sambusa (3 pc)

$5.74

Comes with hot sauce on side

Mixed Sambusas (3 pc)

Mixed Sambusas (3 pc)

$5.74

Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef & chicken sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli

12 pc Spicy Chicken Wings

12 pc Spicy Chicken Wings

$12.49

with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

8 pc Spicy Chicken Wings

8 pc Spicy Chicken Wings

$10.49

with BBQ sauce & ranch Sambusa

Hummus & Pita (Small)

Hummus & Pita (Small)

$4.49

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread

Hummus & Pita (Lg)

$6.49
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

7 pcs shrimp dipped in coconut batter and deep fried to golden brown, served with cocktail sauce

Side Orders

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.79

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.49

3/8 salted crinkle cut fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Hot, thick cut Salted Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.79

6 pieces of golden brown ripe sweet plantains

4 PC Falafel

4 PC Falafel

$4.29

Deep-fried ball or patty that is made from either chickpeas combined with spring onions and Middle Eastern spices

Somali Rice

Somali Rice

$4.29

Basmati rice seasoned with African spices

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cucumber

Chapati Bread

Chapati Bread

$2.79
Pita

Pita

$1.15

Extra Meat

$3.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$5.75

Chicken Fingers served with fries, kids' size

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids cheeseburger and fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Spicy cheese quesadilla for kids

Kids Mozarella Sticks

$5.75

Kids quantity of mozzarella stick

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids size grilled cheese sandwich served with fries.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.49

Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.79

Ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.79

Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream

Oreo Mousse

Oreo Mousse

$3.79

Fudgy brownie with a layer of Oreo cheesecaske, a chocolate chip cookie mousse topped with whipped cream

Dressings

Caesar

Caesar

$0.49
Greek

Greek

$0.74
Extra Basbas

Extra Basbas

Extra Tzatziki

Extra Tzatziki

$0.49
Extra Creole

Extra Creole

$0.49
Bbq

Bbq

$0.49
Ranch

Ranch

$0.49
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.49
Hummus Cup

Hummus Cup

$0.99
Extra Italian

Extra Italian

$0.49

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.24

Soda Can

$1.20
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$1.99

Mango

$1.99
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$1.99
Guava

Guava

$1.99

Mate 16oz

$3.24

Coffee & Tea

12oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

12oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

$1.74
16oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

16oz Somali Sweet Spiced Tea

$2.04
12oz Black Tea

12oz Black Tea

$1.74
16oz Black Tea

16oz Black Tea

$2.04
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Afro Deli is a social venture that attempts to weave together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Website

Location

1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55454

Directions

